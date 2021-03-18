One-third of Virginia's long-term care workers declined COVID-19 vaccinations, as homes reopen to visitors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They also wanted to know why people weren’t willing to be vaccinated and what the health department could do to increase uptake.

Bazar said the main reasons for hesitancy were concern over the speed the vaccines were developed, and misinformation and conspiracies shared mostly on social media. She said other issues included distrust of government, a desire to wait to see if people had reactions, concerns as to how the vaccine might affect pregnancy or breastfeeding, fear, lack of data, religious beliefs, worries about side effects, concerns about underlying health conditions, fear of vaccines, and a sense they don’t need it because they have had COVID or believe they are not at risk for severe disease.

“We also asked the facilities if they could think of any ways VDH could do to address vaccine hesitancy. Most of them, 277, said there is nothing that can change the minds of people who have made up their minds,” she said.

But other managers said providing education with webinars with experts, answering questions one on one, and providing more data and transparency about the vaccines and side effects could help.