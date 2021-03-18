One-third of Virginia's long-term care workers declined COVID vaccinations, as homes reopen to visitors

More than one-third of the people who work in Virginia’s long-term care homes have no intention of being vaccinated, facility managers told the Virginia Department of Health.
A survey of the homes found that about 83% of residents were fully vaccinated and another 10% had either started the two-dose series or intended to do so.
But among staff, there was less willingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19. About 58% of staff members have been fully vaccinated, and like the residents, another roughly 10% had received one shot or intended to do so. But about 35% had no intention of being vaccinated.
“Virginia is well above the national average, but it shows we still have the opportunity to address hesitancy to see if we can make the uptake rates go up,” Mounika Bazar told members of the Long Term Care Facility Task Force. Bazar is an epidemiologist and COVID-19 long-term care vaccine coordinator.
The survey was voluntary and collected information from mid-February until this week. Bazar said they had hoped that at least 80% of the homes would respond, but only 60% of nursing home managers and 53% of assisted living facilities participated. A total of 483 of 854 facilities responded to the survey.
Public health officials wanted to know how many residents and staff had been vaccinated under the federal pharmacy plan that sent either CVS or Walgreens into every home three times.
They also wanted to know why people weren’t willing to be vaccinated and what the health department could do to increase uptake.
Bazar said the main reasons for hesitancy were concern over the speed the vaccines were developed, and misinformation and conspiracies shared mostly on social media. She said other issues included distrust of government, a desire to wait to see if people had reactions, concerns as to how the vaccine might affect pregnancy or breastfeeding, fear, lack of data, religious beliefs, worries about side effects, concerns about underlying health conditions, fear of vaccines, and a sense they don’t need it because they have had COVID or believe they are not at risk for severe disease.
“We also asked the facilities if they could think of any ways VDH could do to address vaccine hesitancy. Most of them, 277, said there is nothing that can change the minds of people who have made up their minds,” she said.
But other managers said providing education with webinars with experts, answering questions one on one, and providing more data and transparency about the vaccines and side effects could help.
Long-term care homes have shouldered much of the burden of serious disease and deaths from COVID-19. As of this week, 95% of deaths associated with outbreaks occurred in long-term care, and 37% of Virginia’s 10,182 deaths were linked to long-term care, though only 4% of the state’s 600,550 cases were in the homes.
The pharmacies have finished three rounds of vaccinations, and in the coming weeks each home's pharmacy partner will be expected to incorporate COVID vaccinations into their services. Vaccine supply overall is supposed to increase substantially at the end of March as production of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes more available.
But until then, Keith Hare, president of Virginia Health Care Association, said he is concerned that new staff members and thousands of people newly admitted to homes will not be vaccinated at a time that homes are reopening to visitors. While nursing homes care long term for people who need skilled nursing care, much of what they do is providing rehabilitation for patients who have been discharged from the hospital but aren't ready to go home.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last week issued new guidelines that allow friends and family to visit residents for the first time in a year. Homes can allow indoor visitation for all residents regardless of the vaccination status of residents or visitors unless rates of the disease are high in a community and fewer than 70% of the residents are fully vaccinated.