One week left to participate in MCC's Best Places to Work survey

In coordination with Virginia Tech’s Center for Economic and Community Engagement, the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is asking all businesses in Montgomery County to participate in our annual Best Places to Work survey. The survey will be open through Friday, April 22.

The Best Places to Work program was started in 2017 when the chamber and the NRV Society for Human Resource Management partnered to develop this initiative and raise awareness of our community’s outstanding workplaces. In 2020, the chamber combined Best Places with our Leadership Conference, as both recognize organizations that are changing and embracing new employment and leadership practices.

The chamber hopes to receive record participation, so the Best Places to Work recognition is representative of the majority of businesses in our community. With this goal in mind, the chamber recommends businesses set aside dedicated time for employers and employees to participate.

In addition to the Best Places to Work survey, the chamber is also accepting nominations for rising leadership through the 40 Under 40 program, and recognizing leaders who have had a profound impact on our community through the Hall of Fame. All three recognitions are open to both chamber members and nonmembers.

“Our community is one of the most rapidly growing in the commonwealth, and we want to showcase businesses that are making a difference,” said 2022 Chamber Board Chair Mark Woolwine.

The Montgomery County Chamber will host its fifth annual Best Places to Work in Montgomery County event on Wednesday, May 18, at the Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, as part of our Leadership in Changing Times: A Conference for All & Best Places to Work luncheon.

Those attending the May conference have the opportunity see the top 25 Best Place to Work announced, as well as hear from two phenomenal keynote speakers: Dwayne Washington, vice president for Merrill Lynch; and Jay Caughron, Ph.D., professor of organizational psychology at Radford University and founder and CEO of Allied Consulting Network.

More info about each recognition and the May 18 program can be found at https://bit.ly/lcbestplaces22.

- Submitted by Leo Priddy