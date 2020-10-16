Open enrollment for insurance begins during uncertain times for employers and workers

In ordinary years, people know how much they expect to earn, but pandemic-related furloughs and layoffs have changed that.

“I always look at what is happening that day. What is your income as we know it today? Are you collecting unemployment? What else do you have? If you’re married, does your spouse have income?” Caliri said. “If you say, ‘I hope to be going back to work, Lois,’ I’ll say, ‘If you go back, you call me and we update your information.' If your income goes up or goes down, your subsidy is going to change.”

It’s important to report income changes as they occur.

Caliri said if someone has $35,000 in income and it changes to $60,000, the subsidy would be less. If it isn’t reported, the adjustment will be made when the person files his taxes, and he will be obligated to pay back the money.

If someone’s income drops below 138% of the federal poverty level, he would no longer qualify for the exchange and would need to enroll in Medicaid. Failing to do so would also require repaying the subsidy, she said.

While open enrollment ends Dec. 15, special enrollment is available year-round for people who lose their jobs.