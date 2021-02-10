Owners of Roanoke car wash destroyed in landslide assessing next steps

Southern Classic, which Snider co-owns with his sister-in-law Nancy Alcorn, has hired a contractor to assess the slope that collapsed.

That analysis will look, in part, at what caused the collapse in case there is more information that can be brought to their insurer’s attention.

It will also help the owners better understand what would be needed to rebuild. They also need to develop a plan to clear away the wreckage.

The owners have been trying to help their employees find other work while the car wash is closed.

Their staffers were among the first concerns Snider mentioned while reflecting on the past two weeks. Some have been able to shift to other car washes, and some have taken temporary work in the hopes that Southern Classic will be able to reopen in the near future.

Snider has made calls to give references, and customers have reached out to let them know about openings.

The car wash employed between 18 and 20 people at any one time.

“We’ve been explaining to everybody that this process is going to be a lot longer than we even thought it would,” Snider said.