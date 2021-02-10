Owners of Roanoke car wash destroyed in landslide assessing next steps

The owners of a popular Roanoke car wash taken out by a landslide last month hope to rebuild, but its future remains uncertain.
The overnight slide, discovered during the early morning hours of Jan. 26 after a rainstorm, left the Southern Classic Auto Wash partially crushed.
The building, which the business has occupied on Orange Avenue for more than 25 years, was deemed a total loss by inspectors.
Southern Classic co-owner Willy Snider said he wants to rebuild but the family-owned business has a long road ahead of it to sort out its next steps.
Complicating plans is the news that the owners' insurance claim for the damage was being denied, he said. It’s not uncommon for policies to exclude landslides and other types of earth shift from coverage.
“We want to thank all our customers and everybody who’s called,” Snider said this week. “There have been numerous calls, and people trying to help. We’ve just had outreach from the whole community.”
The car wash drew steady traffic when open. Unfortunately, Snider said, they don’t have many firm answers yet for those wondering what’s ahead for the business.
“I can’t tell them but so much at this point because we just don’t know,” he said. “We’re hopeful about rebuilding, but we’ve just got so many uncertainties, and until we find out more we won’t know what we’re up against.”
Southern Classic, which Snider co-owns with his sister-in-law Nancy Alcorn, has hired a contractor to assess the slope that collapsed.
That analysis will look, in part, at what caused the collapse in case there is more information that can be brought to their insurer’s attention.
It will also help the owners better understand what would be needed to rebuild. They also need to develop a plan to clear away the wreckage.
The owners have been trying to help their employees find other work while the car wash is closed.
Their staffers were among the first concerns Snider mentioned while reflecting on the past two weeks. Some have been able to shift to other car washes, and some have taken temporary work in the hopes that Southern Classic will be able to reopen in the near future.
Snider has made calls to give references, and customers have reached out to let them know about openings.
The car wash employed between 18 and 20 people at any one time.
“We’ve been explaining to everybody that this process is going to be a lot longer than we even thought it would,” Snider said.
“We’d love to rebuild,” he said. “But we just don’t have the answers right now. It just looks like it’s going to be a long process.”
Prior to the landslide, the owners had hopes of updating Southern Classic's amenities and expanding its hours.
When word first reached Snider that the car wash had been found damaged after a storm, he thought perhaps a tree had fallen on the roof. It was only as more updates poured that the severity of the situation became clear.
The landslide was discovered before sunrise by a Roanoke firefighter who was driving into work. He noticed the car wash’s roof had been cracked wide open.
The business was closed at the time, and no one was injured.