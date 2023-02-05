Crews plan to build a new Panera Bread in the vicinity of Valley View Mall with drive-through service, unlike the existing store, which has closed.

The eatery will sit between the DSW shoe store and Valley View Avenue Northwest, according to city records, which depict a building 4,200 square feet in size.

This is within the cluster of retailers sometimes called Valley View Shops that also includes Dick’s Sporting Goods, Michaels and Gabe’s.

David Lofgren of Roanoke, one of a number of readers to contact the paper about the closed Panera, eats at Panera two or three times a month because he finds the offerings healthy and fresh. “It’s just not typical hamburgers and hot dogs and pizza,” he said. “I just like the salads and the sandwiches and the soups.”

Ride and writeThe city is offering $1,000 to a writer or writers to complete a literary project while riding Valley Metro buses. The work could include short stories, poetry, a play or essays and should tune into the themes wellness, justice and inclusion, the thematic centerpieces of city’s Year of the Artist program. The due date for applications is Feb. 28.

Details are available at www.ridesolutions.org/artbybus.

Surgeons make a shiftJefferson Surgical in Roanoke announced that its praticioners practitioners have become employees of Carilion Clinic. The announcement, dated Jan. 6, said the transition took place Dec. 18.

The practice was founded in 1956 by W. W. S. Butler Jr., W. W. S. Butler III, A. P. Jones, Hugh Trout Jr. and Robert L. A. Keeley, its website said.

Free pet food

Angels of Assisi, the Roanoke animal support organization, announced plans to operate a pet food pantry in the former Saleeba’s Grocery at 926 Tazewell Ave. in southeast Roanoke.

Attendants will distribute cat and dog food free during select hours. The new name is Saleeba’s Store of Hope, a press release said.

Boones Mill focuses on its downtown

The town of Boones Mill has released its newly adopted downtown revitalization plan.

In 59 pages, a consultant details the community, its assets, challenges and opportunities culminating in a plan that “provides a positive direction for the town,” the town website said.

Among the findings, tourism could be greater in the Franklin County village along U.S. 220.

“Boones Mill is home to ample natural beauty which allows for numerous recreational, historical, and cultural activities within and around the town. In particular, Boones Mill serves to benefit greatly from an eco-tourism initiative by connecting visitors and residents to the natural environment around them,” one report section read.

Details appear on its website, https://www.townofboonesmill.org.

Gaming hotline up and running

Virginia State Police are welcoming tips about suspected criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, and horse racing at a newly established tip line, (833) 889-2300.

The goal is to “protect consumers and Virginia from being taken advantage of, and to maintain the integrity of the gaming programs,” the agency said.