 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parking, traffic changes for Carilion Roanoke Memorial during construction of tower
0 comments

Parking, traffic changes for Carilion Roanoke Memorial during construction of tower

{{featured_button_text}}

Parking and traffic flow in front of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital was altered Monday as pre-construction work continues on a what will become the Crystal Spring Tower.

The Jefferson Street ground-level parking lot will be closed for about four months so that crews can dig a trench to install a 60-inch storm pipe.

The emergency department garage under the hospital will reopen with limited parking for the department and disabled patient parking, but traffic will flow one way.

Patients can still be dropped off at the emergency department’s main entrance on Flanagan Drive.

Guest services will have staff at the front of the hospital Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help coordinate parking for patients.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine doses to double in Roanoke area
Business Local

Vaccine doses to double in Roanoke area

Another 3,700 weekly doses of COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to arrive to pharmacies in the Roanoke Valley under the federal pharmacy partnership. Pharmacies will use the health department's wait list to invite people to their clinics.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert