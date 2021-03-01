Parking, traffic changes for Carilion Roanoke Memorial during construction of tower

Parking and traffic flow in front of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital was altered Monday as pre-construction work continues on a what will become the Crystal Spring Tower.
The Jefferson Street ground-level parking lot will be closed for about four months so that crews can dig a trench to install a 60-inch storm pipe.
The emergency department garage under the hospital will reopen with limited parking for the department and disabled patient parking, but traffic will flow one way.
Patients can still be dropped off at the emergency department’s main entrance on Flanagan Drive.
Guest services will have staff at the front of the hospital Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help coordinate parking for patients.
Luanne Rife
Luanne Rife writes about the businesses, policies, discoveries and inventions that affect the health of people living in southwestern Virginia.
