Parkway closed? Roanoke invites travelers to stop in for a beer, food, shopping

Fixing the other closure won’t be nearly as difficult or time -consuming.

Between Explore Park and U.S. 220, the pavement is in acceptable condition. The problem is a slope failure above mile marker 119. Although the debris has been removed, the slope is still unstable. It should be possible to create an additional lane around the area, which would permit two-lane traffic by “mid-fall” or roughly Nov. 1, Worth said.

The parkway is handling this job as an “emergency,” according to Worth.

Will leaf season still be going Nov. 1?

Changes in light and temperature during fall curtail leaves’ production of green pigment, allowing red, orange and yellow pigments to become visible. That’s not visibly happening yet in the area, but historical patterns suggest it will soon. Fall foliage typically reaches peak beauty in this area between Oct. 10 and 20, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry. TripSavvy, a travel site, says mid- to late October. Because color responds to weather — and elevation, precipitation and species distribution also play a role — no one can say with certainty.

Assuming fall colors come and go with both closures still in effect, at least Roanoke has a plan for catering to travelers and has put it into effect.