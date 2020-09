PETA seeks investigation, claiming Tech, UVa misused state funds with animal experiments

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has asked Virginia to investigate the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, saying the schools misused state funds by conducting unnecessary experiments on animals that they planned to kill during the pandemic.

Both universities deny PETA’s claim.

PETA claims in its letter to state auditor Martha Mavredes that the universities used part of their $441 million in state funds on animal experiments that were postponed or canceled. It claims that UVa told its researchers to label the cages of the animals that were “critical to maintain,” and that animals that could be replaced would be euthanized.

PETA said Tech directed its researchers to make contingency plans that “include provisions for terminating studies and euthanizing animals.”

From these plans, PETA surmises that “this apparently led to the euthanasia of animals in the school’s [sic] laboratories.”

If the animals were expendable, PETA wants to know why state funds were "wasted" on nonessential experiments.