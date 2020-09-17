PETA seeks investigation, claiming Tech, UVa misused state funds with animal experiments

PETA media manager Tasgola Bruner said an investigator with Virginia's inspector general has opened two formal investigations and provided a copy of the email PETA received from the agency.

"Virginia Tech did not mandate any animal research to be stopped or delayed due to COVID-19. We did not mandate any animals to be euthanized due to COVID-19,” Mark Owczarski, assistant vice president of university relations at Tech, said in an email.

“At the onset of the pandemic, we did not differentiate animal studies as critical or non-critical. We continued our normal operations providing high quality animal husbandry and veterinary care, consistent with applicable regulations and standards, and classified animal care employees as essential personnel,” he said.

Wesley Hester, director of media relations for UVa, had a similar response.

“The letter from PETA references a contingency plan developed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to be executed in the event of worst-case staffing shortages. Those staffing shortages did not come to pass and the contingency plans were not implemented,” he said.