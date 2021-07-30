Pipeline's plan to offset greenhouse gas emissions questioned by environmentalists

The process converts the methane into carbon dioxide and water vapor, which is then released into the atmosphere. While carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas, methane has a global warming potential at least 25 times greater, the EPA says.

Once in operation, the project is expected to reduce underground coal mining emissions from that mine by about 25%, Mountain Valley says.

The company has not publicly identified the coal mine, other than to say it is a metallurgical operation in Southwest Virginia, near the West Virginia line. Metallurgical mines produce coal that is often shipped overseas and used in the manufacture of steel.

Private contractual obligations prevent disclosing the the name of the mine, Cox said.

"I'm puzzled as to why they would omit the name of the mine if they are putting this out there in such a public way," Sims said.

Metallurgical mines make up about 85% of the active coal mines in Virginia, according to the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy. An official with the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association said the group does not know the location of the abatement system.