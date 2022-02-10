Plan to promote economic growth in the Roanoke region nets $2.8 million

Roanoke-area businesses have contributed more than $2.8 million to a five-year strategic plan to support the region's economic growth.

The Roanoke Regional Partnership announced the figure Thursday as it kicked off the public phase of its campaign to raise $3.6 million by April.

The money will go toward implementing the partnership's Thrive 2027 plan, which has four platforms: economic growth and innovation, talent attraction and workforce development, commercial real estate and infrastructure, and place-making and livability.

Matching commitments from local governments are expected to double the $3.6 million total over the next five years.

"It's so important that we, as a region and a state, remain competitive," Paul Nester, president of RGC Resources and a co-chair of the campaign, said during a virtual announcement.

The silent phase of the fundraising effort started last September. So far, 52 companies and institutions have made pledges.

The goal is to build a foundation for 3,000 new primary jobs, 3,132 new secondary jobs, $350 million in investment and a 15% increase in per capita income by 2027.

“Growth in high wage employment is a foundation for economic success. The region has been highly successful in years past, but this plan will ensure the Roanoke Region sustains its momentum," said campaign co-chair Cathy Underwood, president of Branch Builds, Inc. of The Branch Group.

While some of the tactics outlined in the plan — such as marketing efforts aimed at attracting young, skilled talent or promoting the outdoor recreation available — are familiar, others stem from new objectives or areas of attention.

Commercial real estate and infrastructure was elevated to its own priority area, rather than falling under the umbrella of business investment.

Among other projects, the regional partnership has been involved in efforts to develop and market a 110-acre industrial site at the intersection of Interstates 81 and 581 in Roanoke County. Dubbed the Wood Haven Technology Park, the site is one of the largest ready-to-move-into locations in the Roanoke Valley.

"That site is drawing quite a bit of interest and activity," said John Hull, executive director of the partnership.

The Thrive 2027 plan continues a current program of work that began in 2017.

“Thrive 2027 will build upon our existing foundation of successful business community support with this strategic plan for growth," said campaign co-chair Don Halliwill, chief financial officer of Carilion Clinic.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.