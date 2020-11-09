Planning commission OKs downtown Roanoke bus station

Roanoke got the go-ahead to build a new bus station downtown.
The Roanoke Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve zoning changes that would allow a transportation terminal to be constructed in the downtown section of the city as a right, with no special exceptions required. The commission’s recommendation, which will be forwarded to the Roanoke City Council for final approval possibly as soon as next week, opens the door for Roanoke and the Greater Roanoke Transportation Co. to construct a bus station downtown to replace the current terminal at Campbell Court near the Roanoke City Market.
For more than a year and a half, GRTC has wanted to build a new station in a city-owned parking lot between Salem and Norfolk avenues, in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation. That location has been staunchly opposed by nearby residents and business owners along Salem Avenue, which has transformed in recent years from a light-industrial neighborhood into a commercial district where former warehouses and old buildings have been converted into apartments, restaurants and a microbrewery.
In August, Roanoke’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied the city a special exception permit to construct a bus station on that property, known as the Brandon Lot. Rather than drop the plans or challenge the BZA’s decision in court, the city opted to propose changes to the zoning ordinance that would allow a bus station be constructed by right.
After a public hearing held via online video and telephone conferencing Monday afternoon, the planning commission approved the changes by a 7-0 vote.
Commission chair Karri Atwood called the bus station an "essential service that belongs downtown by use," a facility that should be "as accessible as possible for all who need to use it or choose to use it."
Roanoke planner Ian Shaw said that about 40 people sent emails in opposition to the project, some of which he summarized to the commission on Monday. However, more than a dozen people who spoke during the meeting supported a downtown bus terminal, including downtown business owners and residents who live near the current station on Campbell Avenue.
Bridget Meagher, owner and chef of Alexander’s, one of downtown Roanoke’s best-known upscale restaurants, said that she has worked adjacent to the Campbell Court station for 35 years and has never had a problem with riders, noise, safety or traffic — some of the reasons cited by opponents of the proposed Salem Avenue location.
In fact, “I wish the new bus station would be directly across the street in front of the Amtrak station,” said Meagher, noting her restaurant’s proximity to a proposed expanded train station. She said that opponents to the Salem Avenue location “were sowing rumors of fear of interacting with bus riders.”
She also said the Campbell Court station, which stands about 120 yards from her restaurant’s front door, has not negatively affected her property value, another objection raised by opponents.
“My property values are up every year,” she said.
Those kind of statements seemed to assure some commissioners that the Salem Avenue site would not adversely affect the surrounding neighborhood’s continued growth and development.
Commissioner Lora Katz said that because much of downtown is being developed for residents and businesses alike, “there’s no perfect location anywhere downtown” for a bus station, but that Meagher's comments showed that such a facility can exist close to businesses and residences with few problems.
Richmond developer Bill Chapman, the person behind many of the development projects near the proposed site, spoke against the ordinance changes and said many cities Roanoke’s size and larger have transit stations just outside the downtown hub.
Earlier this summer, Chapman offered to give the city a piece of property several blocks away in an industrial section along Norfolk Southern train tracks where he said a transit facility could be built. In exchange for that property, Chapman proposed to receive the Brandon Lot, where he said he would build more residential and commercial buildings.
Some of Monday’s speakers dismissed that swap, saying that it would put bus riders far away from downtown destinations, and out of sight of city dwellers and businesses.
Jeremy Holmes, director of RIDE Solutions, which provides transportation options for workers and commuters, said that building a bus station outside of downtown and “removing our transit users to an industrial lot out of sight is, frankly, offensive."
“The working poor don’t deserve to have their already long commutes lengthened because it’s more convenient to move them elsewhere,” Holmes said.
Roanoke attorney Neal Keesee, co-owner of downtown restaurants that include Billy’s and 202 Social House, supported the ordinance change and called a downtown bus station “critical to serve the needs of businesses downtown.” He also echoed Meagher’s statement that being close to the current bus station has not hurt property values.
Roanoke wants to empty Campbell Court to make way for a $35 million mixed-use development led by Roanoke developer Lucas Thornton, who spoke in favor of the ordinance changes on Monday.
Allowing a bus station downtown does not necessarily mean that GRTC will automatically stick to its Salem Avenue plan. The ordinance allows the city to look at other locations, but negotiations with owners of other properties have not been successful.
Last week’s Roanoke City Council election returned a majority of members who support the Salem Avenue location. Mayor Sherman Lea and council member Trish White-Boyd, both of whom favor the Salem Avenue plan, were reelected. Current members Joe Cobb and Bill Bestpitch also support the Salem Avenue site, meaning that at least four of the seven members have publicly stated their preference for the Salem Avenue location.
