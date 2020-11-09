Planning commission OKs downtown Roanoke bus station

Roanoke got the go-ahead to build a new bus station downtown.

The Roanoke Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve zoning changes that would allow a transportation terminal to be constructed in the downtown section of the city as a right, with no special exceptions required. The commission’s recommendation, which will be forwarded to the Roanoke City Council for final approval possibly as soon as next week, opens the door for Roanoke and the Greater Roanoke Transportation Co. to construct a bus station downtown to replace the current terminal at Campbell Court near the Roanoke City Market.

For more than a year and a half, GRTC has wanted to build a new station in a city-owned parking lot between Salem and Norfolk avenues, in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation. That location has been staunchly opposed by nearby residents and business owners along Salem Avenue, which has transformed in recent years from a light-industrial neighborhood into a commercial district where former warehouses and old buildings have been converted into apartments, restaurants and a microbrewery.