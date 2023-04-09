New income opportunities abound as a third medical laboratory that purchases human plasma will open in the Roanoke Valley.

BioLife Plasma Services plans to occupy a space between Target and Staples in Valley View Crossing, according to city records. Crews have begun renovations inside the former Shoe Carnival to prepare the space for the clinic. BioLife belongs to the Japanese pharma firm Takeda. An opening date was not available.

Jan. 24 saw the opening of Freedom Plasma in the Roanoke-Salem Business Center on Melrose Avenue Northwest. Freedom Plasma belongs to Texas-based ImmunoTek Bio Centers.

Meanwhile, the area’s long-running plasma center is open on Franklin Road Southwest and belongs to Talecris Plasma Resources, a unit of Spain-based Grifols.

Collection centers compete based on what they pay.

Grifols appeared to take the new competition in stride: “There continues to be a need for plasma to make lifesaving medicines. Grifols is appreciative of all our Roanoke donors and thanks them for their commitment to helping others. We encourage more people to learn about the importance of plasma and how to become donors,” spokesman Caleb Fernandez-Schendt said in an emailed statement.

Plasma-based treatments go to trauma patients and burn victims and treat bleeding, clotting, lung, autoimmune and genetic conditions. Because of a growing need for plasma, the number of collection centers in the United States has increased from fewer than 500 in 2015 to more than 1,000 in 2021, according to the Market Research Bureau.

Global sales of plasma products grew from more than $5 billion in 2000 to more than $26 billion in 2020, according to the bureau. The bureau’s reports are considered reliable by the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association, an industry trade group in Annapolis, Md., an association spokesperson said.

BioLife said in an expansion announcement March 27 that it is adding centers across the country “to address the urgent and growing need for plasma.” It offers new donor incentives that included, at its Richmond location, $1,000 for the first eight donations. The company website does not yet list the future Roanoke location or its compensation rates.

Plasma donation is similar to giving blood, except the process removes and keeps the blood plasma before returning the blood to the body.

New home improvement store

Capps Home Building Center, a 45-year-old Moneta retailer that caters to building contractors, plans to open a new store in Troutville on Monday.

Crews have spent months renovating the former home of Cash Building Supply for the new Capps Home Building Center. It will be located at 3396 Lee Highway near the Exit 150 interchange for Interstate 81.

Business was strong before the pandemic began, but then accelerated, positioning the company to create the new location to tap into strong residential and light commercial development taking place in the New River Valley and Botetourt County, Chief Operating Officer Ryan Cappellari said.

“COVID was like throwing gas on the fire,” Cappellari said. “We’re busier now than ever.”

The company’s flagship store is in Moneta. There is a window and door showroom in Roanoke County.

Although the Capps Home Building Center in Troutville will focus on building supplies and equipment for building contractors, it will also be open to the public, as is the Moneta store.

The store will employ eight people at its start.

Coworking venue opens

The Quarters coworking space has opened at 351 Campbell Ave. S.W. in Roanoke with conference rooms, printing and mailroom services, beverage station, kitchen, staff and membership events,

Developer Bill Chapman’s office venue is selling a day pass for $35, a membership for $250 a month and a private office for $600 a month.

The Quarters is spread over two floors in a building that city records say was built in 1910.