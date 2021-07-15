Plastics manufacturer plans to reopen Pulaski County plant, create 35 new jobs

A plastics manufacturer plans to return to Pulaski County, reviving an operation that was shuttered in 2016 and creating 35 new jobs in the process.
Xaloy, a maker of plastic processing components for injection and extrusion machinery, plans to invest $1.75 million in reopening its 100,000-square-foot plant on Xaloy Way in the town of Pulaski, according to a Thursday announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam's office.
The new operation will produce bimetallic barrels for a number of applications within the plastics manufacturing industry, according to a news release. The work will be relocating from Ohio, which won a majority of the Pulaski County plant's jobs in 2016 when the local facility was closed.
Virginia competed to bring these jobs back, officials said. The shift will retain seven jobs and create another 35 new positions.
Xaloy plans to rehire a number of past employees who already know their processes and machinery. Nearly all of the reopened plant's initial workforce of 20 people will be former Pulaski Xaloy workers. The company plans to expand on that as it grows its presence in the markets served by the facility.
State leaders hailed Thursday's announcement as evidence of the state's strong labor force.
“Our workforce is one of the key reasons Virginia is America’s Top State for Business and the return of Xaloy is proof positive that our pipeline of skilled talent is unmatched,” Northam said in a statement. “It was a priority to regain this important employer in Pulaski, and securing this important project demonstrates the value of collaboration in driving economic opportunity and building long-term corporate partnerships.”
Xaloy said the ability to staff up quickly was one of the key factors it weighed when it began looking for new sites for its twin-barrel line. The line needed more capacity to keep up with rising customer demand, said CEO Kamal Tiwari.
"When we decided to reopen the Pulaski site, we turned to former employees to get the facility back in operation," Tiwari said. "To have a group of people who could bring this level of knowledge and experience and loyalty to the table was critical."
The company also cited easy access to major thoroughfares as a strength of the region.
The project will qualify for state economic development benefits through the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program as well as local incentives from Pulaski County and the town of Pulaski. Onward New River Valley also was part of the push to secure Xaloy's return.
Pulaski leaders said the project was particularly meaningful as it's a homecoming for an operation with decades of history in the community.
“For this world-class manufacturer to return to Pulaski County and restart their operations here, it effectively demonstrates that our workforce is second-to-none and that there is no better community for this industry leader to call home," said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.
Xaloy, founded in 1929, has a global sales operation and one of the industry's the largest screw and barrel design portfolios, according to a news release. It was acquired by parent company Altair Investments in February 2021.