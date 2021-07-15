Plastics manufacturer plans to reopen Pulaski County plant, create 35 new jobs

Xaloy said the ability to staff up quickly was one of the key factors it weighed when it began looking for new sites for its twin-barrel line. The line needed more capacity to keep up with rising customer demand, said CEO Kamal Tiwari.

"When we decided to reopen the Pulaski site, we turned to former employees to get the facility back in operation," Tiwari said. "To have a group of people who could bring this level of knowledge and experience and loyalty to the table was critical."

The company also cited easy access to major thoroughfares as a strength of the region.

The project will qualify for state economic development benefits through the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program as well as local incentives from Pulaski County and the town of Pulaski. Onward New River Valley also was part of the push to secure Xaloy's return.

Pulaski leaders said the project was particularly meaningful as it's a homecoming for an operation with decades of history in the community.

“For this world-class manufacturer to return to Pulaski County and restart their operations here, it effectively demonstrates that our workforce is second-to-none and that there is no better community for this industry leader to call home," said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

Xaloy, founded in 1929, has a global sales operation and one of the industry's the largest screw and barrel design portfolios, according to a news release. It was acquired by parent company Altair Investments in February 2021.

