Poll shows support for pipeline in Southwest Virginia

A majority of Southwest Virginians support the construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, according to a recent poll commissioned by the company building the natural gas pipeline.

Surveying by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy found that 66% of the respondents favored the pipeline, which has been under construction since 2018. The poll found 28% opposed and 6% undecided.

However, the poll showed that backing for the project has declined since the start of construction led to widespread environmental problems with muddy runoff.

In 2017, 74% of Southwest Virginia respondents supported the pipeline, compared to the more recent figure of 66%, according to Mason-Dixon.

Although the pipeline has fierce opposition — from those who object to the project’s environmental impact in the Roanoke and New River valleys, contribution to climate change and use of eminent domain to take private land — supporters say its natural gas will fuel economic growth and sustainable energy.

“Mountain Valley is important for our region’s future. As indicated by these latest survey results, most people agree,” Joyce Waugh, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber, said in a news release issued by the company.