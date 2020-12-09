Preservation Foundation names Black history award in honor of Evelyn Bethel

The late Evelyn Bethel’s lifelong advocacy for the historically Black neighborhood of Gainsboro will be commemorated with a new award created by the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation.

The Evelyn Davis Bethel Award will be given to those who work to preserve the valley’s African American history, according to the foundation, which announced its list of award winners this week.

Bethel, who died in June at 87, was a tireless supporter of the neighborhood where she grew up and later lived. Along with her sister, the late Helen Davis, Bethel urged city leaders to preserve what was left of Gainsboro, which had been mostly bulldozed in the name of progress in the 1950s and ’60s.

For her efforts, the foundation posthumously named Bethel the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other preservation awards went to developers who renovated the old Heironimus building, to a business owner who opened a pie shop and cafes in Fincastle, and to a former mayor of Roanoke who has become one of the city’s leading historians.