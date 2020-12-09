Preservation Foundation names Black history award in honor of Evelyn Bethel

The late Evelyn Bethel’s lifelong advocacy for the historically Black neighborhood of Gainsboro will be commemorated with a new award created by the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation.
The Evelyn Davis Bethel Award will be given to those who work to preserve the valley’s African American history, according to the foundation, which announced its list of award winners this week.
Bethel, who died in June at 87, was a tireless supporter of the neighborhood where she grew up and later lived. Along with her sister, the late Helen Davis, Bethel urged city leaders to preserve what was left of Gainsboro, which had been mostly bulldozed in the name of progress in the 1950s and ’60s.
For her efforts, the foundation posthumously named Bethel the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Other preservation awards went to developers who renovated the old Heironimus building, to a business owner who opened a pie shop and cafes in Fincastle, and to a former mayor of Roanoke who has become one of the city’s leading historians.
Nelson Harris, a minister who was the city’s mayor from 2004 until 2008, received the foundation’s Heritage Education Award for his work in placing state-sanctioned historical markers that commemorate the Roanoke Life Saving and First Aid Crew, the Hunton Life Saving and First Aid Crew and Burrell Memorial Hospital.
Support Local Journalism
Another Heritage Education Award went to the planners of Botetourt County’s 250th anniversary events, most of which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the cancellations, the anniversary committee pulled off a few programs, which included publication of a magazine, a documentary film about Looney’s Ferry, a promotional video and other events.
Writers Liza Field and Matt Chittum were honored with environmental and education awards. Field, an environmentalist and writer now living in Botetourt County who writes the Filed Notes column for The Roanoke Times, was honored with the Environmental Advocacy and Education Award for years of promoting environmental awareness and preservation, especially in Wythe County where she once taught.
Chittum, a former Roanoke Times reporter now with the Fralin Biomedical Institute at VTC, was honored with an Advocacy and Education Award for covering historical stories for the newspaper, which included efforts to save Fire Station No. 7, the continuing legacy of Roanoke’s Lebanese community, documentation of unknown Black people buried in the Old Lick Cemetery and numerous other topics.
Awards for historic renovation went to Lisa and Reid Garst for their work reopening the Dilly Dally market in Salem and to Ellen Lilley for renovating a Queen Anne-style house on Main Street in Salem.
The Dilly Dally had been a South Salem mainstay until the small grocer closed in 2011. The Garsts bought the property in 2018 and reopened it this year as a market, cafe and ice cream shop. Lilley completed interior and exterior restoration of the 1903 house next to Lake Spring Park, which has been owned by several prominent Roanoke Valley families.
Virginia and Erryn Barkett’s Woodsdale Group was honored for adaptive reuse for their work renovating old buildings in Fincastle and opening The Pie Shoppe, the 1772 Rooftop on Main and the Fincastle Cafe in long-vacant historic structures.
Another Adaptive Reuse Award went to the Monument Companies of Richmond, which renovated the Heironimus building on Jefferson Street where Mast General Store opened this year. The building also includes 77 apartment units called The Heirs.
Employees of the Carmeuse limestone quarry in Buchanan were honored with a Stewardship Award for cleaning up and maintaining the 200-year-old Boyd Cemetery during a six-month project.
The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation usually presents awards during a ceremony, but the event has been scrapped due to the pandemic.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.