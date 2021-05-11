Private land taken for a pipeline: At what price?

“It cuts through the heart of their property,” Clarke said. “For the last three years, they’ve lived next to a construction zone.”

Construction of the $6.2 billion project has been slowed by court battles with environmental groups, who say the pipeline is marring the landscape and polluting the waters of Southwest Virginia. And for the past year, jury trials on just compensation have been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain Valley has said that about 85% of the properties it needed for the pipeline were acquired voluntarily, and in those cases there was no need to sue the landowners under eminent domain.

So far, the company has paid approximately $40 million to Virginia landowners and $85 million to West Virginia landowners to acquire land rights for the project, according to company spokeswoman Natalie Cox.

In his opening statements Tuesday, Mountain Valley attorney Wade Massie said an appraisal conducted for the company found the Chandler’s home and land to be worth about $1 million.

News of the pipeline diminished that value by about 15%, the appraisal found, which would mean the Chandlers are entitled to about $150,000 in just compensation.