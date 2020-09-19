Q&A with Jason Hartman of Brown Edwards

Jason Hartman is CEO of Roanoke-based accounting firm Brown Edwards, which has 11 offices in three states.
Hartman was recently named by Virginia Business to the magazine’s Virginia 500/The 2020 Power List. He was recognized as a top business leader in the professional services category.
Hartman discussed the firm’s standing and how the accounting industry has been affected by COVID-19. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
?How do you feel to be named to the 2020 Power List?
I’m very flattered by it. I think it probably says more about Brown Edwards than it does me. I think I owe it all totally to Brown Edwards. I think we’re maybe one of the best-kept secrets around this region. I think that a lot of folks think of us as a big local firm and they don’t realize how large and geographically spread out that we are. So I’m very happy for the recognition, more for the firm than for me.
?The firm has been growing through mergers and acquisitions. Is that something you see continuing?
One of our core strategies is to support middle-market companies and organizations. We’re in a lot of smaller markets, and the industry we’re in is becoming more and more complex and requires more specialization and broader skill sets. We basically doubled in size in four years — we knew we needed to grow in order to bring the depth of resources and the expertise, specialization to our clients. It’s just very difficult to do that as a smaller, standalone firm in a city the size of Roanoke or even smaller. You just don’t have enough of any one thing to become experts. So we do intend to continue to grow for those reasons: to bring the benefits of a much larger firm to our mid-market clients in the smaller cities that we’re mostly in.
?What else is on the horizon for the firm?
We do plan to continue the merger and acquisition strategy. We have five industries that we specialize in and we have selected three of those that we are going to try to move from regional practices among our 11 offices in three states, we’re going to try to take those practices to a national level in the next five years or so. Those three are higher education [such as] private colleges, construction and benefit plan design and strategy.
?How has the accounting industry been affected by COVID-19?
A lot of firms, especially the larger firms, have moved a lot of their practice away from what we call core services. When the economy declines, those kind of projects are the first things companies cut. Our practice is not as heavy in the advisory and consulting and the other services, the more traditional services we provide, have held pretty steady. We have seen some cash flow slowdown and we expect to see more of that. We think that [for] a good part of our client base, the impact from the virus is a bit delayed. Say construction contractors, for instance — the virus hit, they had contracts in place, they had backlogs of contracts in place, so they continued to have work. But now that we’re six months down the road, those backlogs are drying up and they aren’t getting new contracts.
So far we have not done any layoffs or pay reductions and it’s a top priority to not do them. We have moved to probably 80 to 85% of our people work remotely. That was not a real big change because we had the technology in place to do that, so it was fairly smooth.
?Do you expect those people to continue working from home post-COVID?
I think we’ll see more work remotely than we did in the past. For many years, we have had a flexible time, flexible place work policy, meaning you can work whenever and wherever it suits you best. We have a good portion of our people that took advantage of that, but I think it will be greater now, because I think people value not having to do the commute. But on the other hand, I understand that there’s something you miss being totally remote. The soft skills development and building relationships, leadership skills and things of that nature I think come much more easily with more in-person work. And particularly for entry-level people right out of school, it’s very difficult for them to work remotely from day one.
?Brown Edwards received a PPP loan. How did that help you to get through this period?
It absolutely helped us. As you know, there was tremendous uncertainty back in the spring when those loans were being given out. And there’s still a lot of uncertainty. Without that loan, we may well have taken actions to protect against that uncertainty — pay reductions or layoffs. Instead we kept everyone working and that helped us help our clients. We did a tremendous amount of consulting work with clients to get the PPP loans and to work through the other aspects of the CARES Act. Without that loan, we may well not have been as well-positioned to help those clients get their money so they could keep their people employed.
?How are your small business clients managing and thinking about their money right now? What are the biggest issues they face today compared to a year ago, because of COVID?
I think it gets back to the uncertainty. It hits in so many ways, the uncertainty of what the demand for whatever their business is going to be, whether they can get their employees back to work when their business does come back if it’s down, and just whether their employees will be able to work with schools closing and things of that nature. We are fortunate in our industry that much of our work can be done from anywhere at any time. But that’s not true for a lot of businesses. I think those are the ones who probably face more uncertainty and have more concern.
