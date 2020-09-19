Q&A with Jason Hartman of Brown Edwards

?What else is on the horizon for the firm?

We do plan to continue the merger and acquisition strategy. We have five industries that we specialize in and we have selected three of those that we are going to try to move from regional practices among our 11 offices in three states, we’re going to try to take those practices to a national level in the next five years or so. Those three are higher education [such as] private colleges, construction and benefit plan design and strategy.

?How has the accounting industry been affected by COVID-19?

A lot of firms, especially the larger firms, have moved a lot of their practice away from what we call core services. When the economy declines, those kind of projects are the first things companies cut. Our practice is not as heavy in the advisory and consulting and the other services, the more traditional services we provide, have held pretty steady. We have seen some cash flow slowdown and we expect to see more of that. We think that [for] a good part of our client base, the impact from the virus is a bit delayed. Say construction contractors, for instance — the virus hit, they had contracts in place, they had backlogs of contracts in place, so they continued to have work. But now that we’re six months down the road, those backlogs are drying up and they aren’t getting new contracts.