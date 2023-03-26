Roanoke County hired Megan Baker, 38, former president of the Fayette County Development Authority in Fayetteville, Ga., to lead Roanoke County’s department of economic development in October 2022. Her compensation will be $125,000 a year.

The following question and answer interview is intended to learn what she sees are the opportunities and issues. It has been lighted edited for clarity and brevity.

She has six years in the economic development field under her belt. Other prior employers include the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Georgia’s Office of Planning and Budget and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. She holds a chemical engineering degree from North Carolina State University and a master’s in public affairs from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Q: Name the local economy’s strengths and weaknesses.

A: “It has a strong economy. There’s a lot of diverse industries in Roanoke, which I think is great because it helps to balance. If there’s a downturn in one industry, it can help by having that diverse economy.” As for addressing weaknesses, she said that while the region has “fabulous infrastructure in most areas,” she supports “working on extending our sewer and water infrastructure” to west Salem.

Q: What are some of the reasons that industrial growth is relatively slow in Southwest Virginia, but appears robust in Northern Virginia and in communities such as those south of Raleigh, North Carolina, like Chatham County, which landed a 7,500-employee electrical vehicle manufacturer VinFast?

A: “I can’t speak for all of Southwest Virginia, but I can say, in just dynamics, in the Roanoke area, you need a large site to attract an industry like a 7,500-person electric vehicle manufacturer. You need robust utilities, which Roanoke does have. I would say that [in] Northern Virginia, the growth has really been booming there ... you’ve got the data center sector. You are on the outside of D.C., so you have that flow of people that are coming from D.C. You have easy access to the airport. You can fly all over the world from Dulles and so there’s just some assets that we don’t necessarily have but we are getting. I will commend Roanoke for its strong utilities. That’s what industries are looking for. We are really accelerating our site-ready pads and that’s important, too, for recruiting industry ... I will say that [in] Northern Virginia, there’s not a lot of sites left. The power is getting to be at capacity so I think you’re going to continue to see that outer-migration.”

Q: What are some similarities between the community you serve now and the community you served outside Atlanta?

A: “It’s suburban and we were working to really articulate the features and sites we had and really making an identity for Fayette County — although it became home to the second largest movie studio [called Trilith Studios]. I think the similarities really are making sure we really have that identity for Roanoke outside of the Roanoke Valley. The population is similar, too. And so, just thinking about what kind of industries fit the size of the work force you have, the size of the sites you have. Those would be the similarities. I would also add that, to me, Roanoke feels like a very close-knit community, much as Fayette was.”

Q: Can you talk about what people can expect in terms of economic development in Roanoke County in the next two to five years?

A: “I would really like to see some high-tech industries and I’m not saying we don’t have those, but to continue to build on them, and possibly a smaller data center. I think we have really good power that we can tap into. We continue to build on the tourism industry, whether that’s manufacturing bikes or supporting that special aspect of Roanoke ... and I would say headquarters, I think that’s a really viable option as well. And the other industry I would add is pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.”

Q: If you could wave a magic wand and create an economic development asset, a resource to support business attraction and business growth, that’s not here or is not, let’s say, robust, what would you create?

A: “I would extend the runway for the airport. Having air access is huge, especially in this global economy we’re in and I know people are working on that. We have a lot of good leaders that are working to get there, with the FAA and with our local groups, so anything related to air access, I-81 access. And as far as another wand I would wave, we’ve got some challenging sites. We’re in the mountains, of course, and so working to make those easier to develop ... is one of my goals. How do we get grant funds? How do we really work with our sites? We’re not going to have a 1,000-acre flat site like south Georgia, but we have beautiful scenery. How can we add that as an asset when we’re marketing our sites as well?”