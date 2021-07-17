Questions arise two years after rail car manufacturer leaves Roanoke

“I can’t believe that this was the type of situation that the Federal government envisioned when it created the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, and the communities they serve, make it through these difficult times,” Johnson wrote in an email.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who along with fellow Virginian and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner urged FreightCar in 2019 to reconsider its plans to leave Roanoke, said though a spokesperson that the legislation was passed to help small businesses keep workers on their payrolls.

“We need strict oversight to ensure that’s where the money went,” Kaine said in a statement earlier this month.

In its filing with the SEC, FreightCar said the loan enabled it to keep employees working at the Alabama facility through February of this year. The plant employed about 600 people at the peak of its production.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with FreightCar did not respond to questions last week.

The U.S. Small Business Administration, which administers the Paycheck Protection Program, does not comment on whether individual loans have been forgiven. But overall numbers show that applicants have not been required to pay back 99% of the total dollar value to date.