Radford arsenal's burn permit to be subject of public hearing

Waste and byproducts from the plant, which manufactures nearly all of the propellants used in ammunition for the U.S. Army, are too volatile to be dumped in a hazardous materials landfill. In some cases, floor sweepings can contain tiny bits of metal, which could cause a spark or explosion inside a traditional incinerator.

Outdoor burning of those materials is governed by a DEQ permit that expired in 2015 but remains in effect until a new one is approved.

The current permit allows the arsenal to burn up to 8,000 pounds per day of propellant waste — referred to as dry burns because the material needs no accelerants to catch fire — every day of the year.

Under the new permit, dry burns would be limited to 5,600 pounds per day, for no more than 183 days a year. So-called wet burns, which require diesel fuel and kindling such as cardboard, would be allowed to remain at the current maximum: 2,000 pounds a day for 365 days a year.

Dry burns, which account for most of the activity at the burning grounds, would be restricted to just over 1 million pounds of propellants per year, a 51% reduction from the current figure.

The weight limits set by the existing permit have not been met in recent years, Powell said, noting that in 2020 the arsenal treated just 5% of what was allowed.