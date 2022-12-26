Radford's The Highlander accepting first reservations

The Highlander Hotel Radford across the street from Radford University’s campus is now accepting reservations for visitor stays and special events beginning April 1, according to a news release from its management group, Aimbridge Hospitality.

The new hotel celebrates the area’s Scots-Irish origins, with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and will offer a coffee bar, an in-lobby visitor center with concierge, a rooftop terrace, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The $40 million development project began in April 2021 and was made possible by a public-private partnership between Radford University, the Radford University Foundation, design firm Blur Workshop, Preston Hollow Capital, S.B. Ballard Construction Company, and Aimbridge Hospitality, the global leader in third-party hotel management.

Reservations at the hotel, located at 600 Tyler Ave., can be booked directly on the new hotel website, highlanderradford.com.

- The Roanoke Times