 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RADFORD

Radford's The Highlander accepting first reservations

  • 0
042521-roa-nr-ruhotel-01 (copy)

The Highlander Hotel, a project spearheaded by a Radford University and private business collaboration, will soon open.

 Radford University image

The Highlander Hotel Radford across the street from Radford University’s campus is now accepting reservations for visitor stays and special events beginning April 1, according to a news release from its management group, Aimbridge Hospitality.

The new hotel celebrates the area’s Scots-Irish origins, with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and will offer a coffee bar, an in-lobby visitor center with concierge, a rooftop terrace, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The $40 million development project began in April 2021 and was made possible by a public-private partnership between Radford University, the Radford University Foundation, design firm Blur Workshop, Preston Hollow Capital, S.B. Ballard Construction Company, and Aimbridge Hospitality, the global leader in third-party hotel management.

Reservations at the hotel, located at 600 Tyler Ave., can be booked directly on the new hotel website, highlanderradford.com.

People are also reading…

- The Roanoke Times

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Multi-entertainment venue opens in Richmond

Multi-entertainment venue opens in Richmond

The Diamond District is still in its early stages, but The Park at RVA, a multi-entertainment venue with bowling, mini-golf, and a six-restaurant food hall is set to open this week, bringing new life to the neighborhood.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 93: Need a last minute gift idea? 5 reasons to try a thrift store

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert