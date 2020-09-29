RAMP project to expand with help of federal grant

After nurturing 24 startup businesses over the past four years, an acceleration program aimed at advancing high-tech innovation in Western Virginia will soon double its annual output.
The expansion of the Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program, better known as RAMP, will be funded by a nearly $1 million federal grant and matching resources from a variety of universities, localities and organizations.
“This grant will give us the runway we need to build additional capacity and support the entrepreneurial community at every stage of their development,” RAMP director Mary Miller said in a recent announcement.
Valleys Innovation Council, a nonprofit group devoted to growing the region’s innovation economy, received a $982,422 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The funds, along with local contributions, will be used for a $2 million, three-year program to add a second cohort — focused on health and life sciences — at RAMP’s downtown Roanoke location.
“We’ll effectively double the number of companies coming through per year,” Greg Feldmann, CEO of an alliance that includes Valleys Innovation Council and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, said in an email.
For this year’s cohort, there were about five times as many applicants as there were slots available, Feldmann said.
RAMP offers a six-month residency for high-potential startup companies, which receive access to a mentoring program, networking opportunities, business education and opportunities for capital.
An average of six companies go through the program each year. With a second cohort in health and life sciences, RAMP will operate continuously throughout the year instead of the current six months.
A program coordinator and classroom instructors will be added to the staff. If there is a need for more space, one option being considered is the renovation of the basement of the Gill Memorial Building, which houses the program.
The expansion will add more opportunities for health and life sciences, an emerging industry cluster. Companies throughout the GO Virginia Region 2 — which spans the Roanoke and New River valleys, the Lynchburg region and the Alleghany Highlands — will be eligible.
With the new funds, the plan is for RAMP to grow in four key areas: building better pathways with a focus on pre-acceleration companies, scaling up the accelerator-in-residence program, providing mentoring to graduates, and resource development and research.
Since it was formed in 2016, RAMP has been funded by GO Virginia, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, Virginia Western Community College, the cities of Roanoke and Salem, Roanoke and Botetourt counties, and private money from the business sector.
There were more than 600 applicants for 52 grants like the one that went to RAMP.
“Winning the EDA Build to Scale grant in such a national competitive process validates the importance of having an organization like the RBTC/VIC Strategic Alliance focused on strengthening and growing our region’s innovation economy,” Feldmann said in the announcement.
