RAMP project to expand with help of federal grant

RAMP offers a six-month residency for high-potential startup companies, which receive access to a mentoring program, networking opportunities, business education and opportunities for capital.

An average of six companies go through the program each year. With a second cohort in health and life sciences, RAMP will operate continuously throughout the year instead of the current six months.

A program coordinator and classroom instructors will be added to the staff. If there is a need for more space, one option being considered is the renovation of the basement of the Gill Memorial Building, which houses the program.

The expansion will add more opportunities for health and life sciences, an emerging industry cluster. Companies throughout the GO Virginia Region 2 — which spans the Roanoke and New River valleys, the Lynchburg region and the Alleghany Highlands — will be eligible.

With the new funds, the plan is for RAMP to grow in four key areas: building better pathways with a focus on pre-acceleration companies, scaling up the accelerator-in-residence program, providing mentoring to graduates, and resource development and research.