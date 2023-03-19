In an online article last month, the Virginia Department of Health recommended reviewing restaurant inspection reports before dining out.

I pulled the reports on record for the Famous Anthony’s chain on the eve of its 2021 hepatitis A outbreak and called Bill Marler, the plaintiffs’ attorney who coordinated a $14 million settlement for hepatitis patients and their families.

Did he think his clients would have eaten elsewhere had they checked the reports before the dining experience that made them sick? He said no.

“There was nothing in those reports that made the outbreak happen,” Marlar said.

Marlar said while the restaurant inspection program is valuable, while a requirement to vaccinate restaurant workers against hepatitis A would be better. He explained why in a letter to the federal government.

A hepatitis A vaccine is available and the health department has encouraged restaurant workers and the general public to get vaccinated, which requires two shots. No mandate requires restaurant workers to receive the protection.

To Marler, making inspection reports public is a good idea because, since restaurants don’t want negative findings before the public, the program creates an incentive to comply.

The health department website carries an extensive library of restaurant inspection reports searchable by restaurant name. In addition, restaurants are required by law to notify customers that a copy of the most recent report is available upon request.

Some restaurants comply by posting a QR code for fast access to the reports.

The restaurant inspection program lapsed temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, as public health workers stopped visiting restaurants for reasons of employee safety and responded to the health crisis. In-person dining was called off at many eateries. But eating out has resumed and so have routine, unannounced restaurant inspections, the health department said.

All food establishments are inspected at least annually and most that serve the general public are seen twice a year, under inspection protocols.

Investigators determined that a Famous Anthony’s employee who worked at three of the chain restaurant’s locations — Crystal Spring Avenue, Grandin Road Extension and Williamson Road — set in motion the 2021 outbreak.

Marler’s letter said that, in the end, investigators assumed the worker, who was infectious but had not begun to experience symptoms, “did not perform proper hand washing or follow glove use policy.” Environmental contamination was found to have been a “possible mode of transmission.”

The restaurants had earned passing marks from inspectors, with some violations nonetheless. Compliance with hand hygiene rules was 100%.

Inspectors visited the Williamson Road location 13 days before the estimated start of the outbreak. They found temperature violations for some breakfast foods. In addition, while the establishment was generally clean, inspectors spotted some dirty nonfood-contact surfaces, the report said.

Inspection reports for the Crystal Spring location, which has closed, no longer appear on the state’s restaurant inspection portal.

Inspectors visited the Grandin Road Extension location in March 2021, four and a half months before the outbreak, and cited it for failing to employ a certified food protection manager, its report said. Nonetheless, a manager demonstrated knowledge of food safety protocols, a separate requirement that the eatery was found to be in compliance with.

A certified food protection manager, mandated by state law since 2018, is a specifically trained staff member with in-depth knowledge typically obtained from passing a food safety course. Restaurants with certified food protection managers, a post sometimes identified as a CFPM, tend to employ “better food safety practices,” incur fewer serious violations and are less likely to have foodborne illness outbreaks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

Inspectors cited the Grandin Road Extension Famous Anthony’s for being without a CFPM at the time of inspection on Sept. 24, 2019, March 16, 2020, and March 19, 2021 — the three inspections prior to the hepatitis A outbreak, according to Cindy McDow, environmental health manager for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

This specific violation, which is classified as low in severity, is not a legal basis to close a restaurant, health department spokeswoman Christie Wills said. However, inspectors in March 2021 directed the Grandin Road Extension Famous Anthony’s to obtain a CFPM by May 31, 2021. McDow said she had no documentation to show whether the restaurant complied by the deadline.

That Famous Anthony’s site did have a certified food safety specialist on staff at the time of the outbreak, officials said.

Forty-nine diners developed hepatitis A infection, with 40 confirmed and nine considered probable, Marler said. Thirty-one were hospitalized. Four died. The Seattle-based attorney computed the damages to be $40 million, much more than the funds provided for compensation in the major settlement.

“The whole thing is just, is just a tragedy and a tragedy that could have been prevented by vaccinating employees,” Marler said.

To find the reports online, start with this link: https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/virginia.