Real estate market soars despite pandemic

Justin and Amy Sue Canfield had been toying with the idea of moving into a bigger Roanoke County house for about a year.
But when the whole family, which includes three children, began spending more time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it spurred them to action.
“What it really did for us is highlight the need to get out,” Justin Canfield said.
They jumped into a record hot market, which real estate professionals attribute to low interest rates, a limited number of homes available and some of the spring market being shifted to the summer.
The Canfields started with buying a new home, rather than selling their old one. With such limited housing inventory in the region, the couple worried their house would sell before they could find a new one, Justin Canfield said. They didn’t want to be in the position of house hunting on a timeline, perhaps forcing them into a home that wasn’t quite right.
Canfield said he found it a bit nerve-wracking, but felt confident their old home would sell quickly. He was right: Immediately after the house was listed, calls to see it came rushing in and by that evening, they’d received five offers. The Canfields identified the best offer that night and the whole process was finished in a day.
Similarly, they acted quickly when buying their new home. The Canfields were the first to see it and came in with the first offer, moving in earlier this month.
“I think the timing was just right,” Justin Canfield said. “We happened to be the first people and the first offer of the day, and those guys decided to take it.”
Their experience illustrates just how strong the real estate market has been in the Roanoke region this summer. The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors has reported record-breaking numbers. In June, 621 homes were sold and 714 were under contract, increases of 13% and 20%, respectively, over the year prior. In July, 638 homes were sold and 787 were under contract, up 11% and 29%, respectively, compared to the same month last year.
Walter Grewe, president of the association, said low interest rates coupled with lack of inventory have created an environment in which multiple offers are common and prices are driven up.
“Homes hit the market and they basically sell in 24 to 72 hours for the most part. If they’re in good shape or priced for what they are, they’re pretty much gone,” he said.
Grewe said he listed a home on a Sunday and by Monday afternoon, it had six offers, two of which were all cash. For sellers, it’s great, but he said for buyers, it can be discouraging.
“There is no doubt that we are firmly in a seller market,” he said.
He described the inventory issue as a “vicious cycle” — someone who might be open to moving can’t find anything they want to buy, so they don’t list their house.
Grewe did not expect the market to be so strong in the midst of a pandemic. But he said a large portion of the spring market, which is typically the most robust, was shifted to summer.
The pandemic may also play a part, Grewe said.
“People are definitely spending a lot more time at home, and what they’re starting to realize is that maybe this home doesn’t really suit our needs or maybe we need to get our first home,” he said. “We are definitely seeing a lot of first-time home buyers in the market as well as move-up buyers.”
‘Perfect storm’
The same factors have also led to a surge in business for companies that build new homes or do renovations.
“It truly is a perfect storm,” said Alexander Boone, president of ABoone Homes, a custom home builder in Roanoke.
He said things really began to pick up in May. Resale inventory was incredibly low and people had been in their homes for a prolonged period, giving them ample time to identify imperfections and needs not being met.
“It made our houses, which were already selling really well, really attractive to people, not only because they’re available and they can move into them now, but also because they’re brand new and nobody had lived in them before,” Boone said, which some may have found reassuring amid the pandemic.
He estimated that the number of inquiries over the last few months has roughly doubled.
Home offices are common in ABoone Homes, but he said they are especially popular today. They’ve also built in some flexible spaces for remote learning for kids.
Boone said he did not expect to have such success during the pandemic.
“We definitely thought we were in for it again, in for another serious housing recession, at least a short-term one,” he said.
However, the increased demand has come with some challenges, like skyrocketing lumber prices. The National Association of Home Builders recently reported the price of an average new single-family home has increased by $16,148 since mid-April because of lumber prices.
Wanted: home office
Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist for Virginia Realtors, said job growth and the economy are among the primary drivers for housing demand. The pandemic of course has created economic instability and cost hundreds of thousands of people their jobs. Yet demand remains high.
“The industries that have been hardest hit by job losses have tended to be concentrated in the renter side of the population,” she said.
Many homeowners were insulated from loss, Sturtevant said, as their jobs allowed them to transition to working from home.
Demographic factors that existed prior to the pandemic are also contributing to demand. Many millennials are looking to buy homes, while baby boomers are staying in their homes longer, Sturtevant said. This creates a mismatch between supply and demand that manifests in low housing inventory.
She believes home sales would be even stronger if not for the limited inventory.
Sturtevant said she’s heard that the pandemic has prompted some renters to make the leap to home ownership. She cited a survey on working from home that found older workers wanted to continue the practice, while younger workers wanted to return to the office. Many lacked a suitable environment for working from home, living in crowded quarters, with roommates or without a dedicated office.
“If you were on the fence about buying a home and now you’re finding your company is going to work from home indefinitely, then this would be the time to make the leap,” she said.
The National Association of Realtors has also indicated that buyers are seeking dedicated home offices and expanded backyards at much higher rates, according to Sturtevant.
While the real estate market has rebounded this summer across the state, she said it was stronger in the Roanoke region than some other parts of Virginia.
A seller’s market
Kit Hale, principal broker and managing partner for MKB Realtors, said the Roanoke area had an inventory issue prior to the pandemic, but it’s especially slim now. A balanced inventory is about six months — that means if no other homes were to come on the market, it would take about six months for inventory to be depleted.
“When you get much below six months, it becomes more of a seller’s market and there’s a frenzy in competition and multiple offers and such,” Hale said.
During the boom years of the early 2000s, he said inventory shrank to as low as 4.5 months. In July of this year, the region was down to 2.34 months of inventory.
“It’s rare that we put a property on the market now that we don’t have multiple offers above list price,” he said. “It is crazy.”
The inventory problem was exacerbated by some homeowners choosing not to list their homes during the pandemic, Hale said, because they didn’t want people coming through their houses.
The conditions have created an extremely competitive environment for buyers. Hale said escalation clauses, in which a prospective buyer agrees to increase their offer to a certain point to beat out others, are being used frequently. Being flexible on closing dates or making a cash offer can also make a buyer more appealing. It can be a frustrating experience for buyers, who might see strong offers rejected.
“Never would I have thought that our market would be as robust as it was through this pandemic,” Hale said, noting that June was his firm’s best month ever, as measured by transactions closed, since its founding in 1973.
When Katelyn Oldaker began house hunting, she quickly learned that unless she was pre-approved for a loan and ready to put in an offer that day, someone else would be calling that house home.
Oldaker, a first-time home buyer, knew interest rates were low. She and her fiance, both in their 20s, thought what better time to buy. But she didn’t expect the market to be so competitive.
The couple currently lives in an apartment in Salem and is primarily searching for homes in Roanoke County.
Oldaker said she expects that the process of buying a home is always stressful, but particularly so when you know that upward of 10 people could be putting in an offer on the same day.
“It’s definitely very stressful, but we believe that the right house will come along and it will all work out like it’s supposed to,” she said.
Creating wish lists
Homeowners are also renovating. Josh Beisley, an estimator for Building Specialists Inc., said the renovation side of the business has increased “exponentially.”
“Most of the feedback that I’ve received from clients is that new homes are unavailable or too high in cost, and therefore they are putting their money into the renovation of their existing home,” he said.
One client told Beisley she’d canceled five vacations because of the pandemic, which freed up funds for a home renovation project.
Home offices and outdoor spaces like pools or screened-in porches have been particularly popular, Beisley said.
The increase in calls began in May, Beisley said, which he expects gave people enough time at home to evaluate their budgets and dream up their “wish list of modifications.”
Don Hughes, general manager of Progress Street Builders, said demand is so great that the company’s backlog for starting production on a new project extends to the first quarter of 2021. The company builds custom homes in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Some consumers opt for a custom-built home simply because they can’t find anything on the market that suits them, Hughes said, and with the region’s low inventory that could certainly be a factor.
Hughes said the most common theme he’s noticed among the buyers of new homes is that they’re spending more time at home and have come to value it more. They want a home that can be customized to fit their needs.
“It’s really an investment in their lifestyle, and their lifestyle has become more important as people are spending more time at home,” Hughes said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.