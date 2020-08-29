Real estate market soars despite pandemic

Justin and Amy Sue Canfield had been toying with the idea of moving into a bigger Roanoke County house for about a year.

But when the whole family, which includes three children, began spending more time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it spurred them to action.

“What it really did for us is highlight the need to get out,” Justin Canfield said.

They jumped into a record hot market, which real estate professionals attribute to low interest rates, a limited number of homes available and some of the spring market being shifted to the summer.

The Canfields started with buying a new home, rather than selling their old one. With such limited housing inventory in the region, the couple worried their house would sell before they could find a new one, Justin Canfield said. They didn’t want to be in the position of house hunting on a timeline, perhaps forcing them into a home that wasn’t quite right.

Canfield said he found it a bit nerve-wracking, but felt confident their old home would sell quickly. He was right: Immediately after the house was listed, calls to see it came rushing in and by that evening, they’d received five offers. The Canfields identified the best offer that night and the whole process was finished in a day.