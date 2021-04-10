Real estate transactions for April 11, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Rosalind Properties LLC to Property Partners Roanoke LLC, 403 Highland Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $305,000 03/25/2021.
SFGF Real Estate Holdings LLC to Brandon Partners LLC, 3517 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $850,000 03/26/2021.
Stover, Monica and Reginald A. Stover to Graham E. Beeby and Grace E. Beeby, 1101 Oakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $436,000 03/22/2021.
Triality LLC to Deepak Sansoa and Rubby Sansoa, 2702 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $315,000 03/22/2021.
White Pine Ventures LLC to Eastern Ave Portfolio LLC, 1518, 1602, 1608, 1614, 1630, 1634 and 1912 Eastern Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $877,000 03/24/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Applegate-Williams, Betsy L. to Katherine H. McDaniel, 1662 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 03/25/2021.
George, Charles D. to Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, 1305 Maple Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $237,000 03/23/2021.
Hulan, Matthew L. and Nancy J. Hulan to Jacob M. Patrick, 2401 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 03/24/2021.
Karim, Gaby H. to Benjamin M. Schifflebein and Jeanna E. Schifflebein, 1628 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $237,000 03/24/2021.
Lobuglio, Anthony IV and Meagan E. Lobuglio to Edward H. Wooding and Virginia D. Parks, 4728 Wembley Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $237,500 03/26/2021.
McLaurin, James E. Jr. and Karen A. McLarin to Jeremy F. Boltz and Yamin Ko, 3008 Bancroft Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $239,300 03/22/2021.
Paiement, Bryan P. and Dana M. Paiement to Andrew J. Szabo and Sandra S. Szabo, 901 Carrington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $279,500 03/24/2021.
West, Edward S. to Christopher M. Heslin and Mary I. Hagan, 2348 Howard Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 03/25/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bowyer, Richard and Teresa H.Bowyer to Compass & Key Realty Group LLC, 2609 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $140,000 03/26/2021.
Cooper, Keith L. to William N. Cloutier, 115 Fugate Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 03/26/2021.
Creasy, Mitchel to David Macha and Emily Williams, 2425 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $145,000 03/25/2021.
DeVries, Deborah E. to Nick A. Schmalenberger, 3713 Strother Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $184,950 03/24/2021.
Eakin, Jonathan to Daniel Testerman, 3423 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 03/26/2021.
Fain, Amanda D. to Savannah L. Bragg, 3532 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,500 03/26/2021.
Lessinon, Maykene to Theresa Huber, 4788 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 03/24/2021.
Newman, Margaret L. and Mary F. Boswell Estate to James M. Whitlow and Janie Whitlow, 2444 Lincoln Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24105, $165,000 03/26/2021.
Partridge Lane LLC to Alexander M. Byrd and Carol A. Gay, 708 12th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $180,000 03/24/2021.
Piner, Chandlar R. to Montaha Hanoon and Yamen T. Trad, 415 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $136,200 03/24/2021.
Rosalind Properties LLC to Jonathan D. McGlumphy, 936 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $147,500 03/26/2021.
Southern Estates LLC to Act 3 Squared LLC, 2510 Delaware Ave. and 1810 Padbury Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, 24014, $100,000 03/25/2021.
Star City Investments LLC to Amanda Wilkes, 2808 Huntington Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,450 03/23/2021.
Stone, William T. to Eva S. Burchett, 2005 Kenwood Blvd. Roanoke VA 24013, $135,000 03/25/2021.
Young, Timothy D. and Donald L. Young to Roanoke Equity Investments LLC, 1654 Monterey Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 03/26/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Abbott, Earl W. and Mary M. Abbott to Johanna Abbott and William Hobgood, 2708 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,000 03/22/2021.
Gainsboro Associates LLC to Rashad M. Younger, 317 Harrison Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $66,000 03/22/2021.
Horres, Claude J. and Allison P. Kelly to Roy S. Weaver, 2311 Laura Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $61,050 03/24/2021.
Keeling, James B. to Gilbert Melnychuk and Igor Kremenchuker, 1818 and 1911 Mercer Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $92,000 03/23/2021.
Peck, G. Craig to Anna Alford, 2923 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $97,747 03/25/2021.
Triplec Holdings LLC to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 3705 Salem Turnpike Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 03/25/2021.
Vasquez-Diaz to Josue J. to Jose E. Vasquez Diaz and Nubia M. Padilla Tejeda, 1204 Pleasant View Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $72,000 03/26/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Allman, Patti L. to Stephen L. Lowe and Dana L. Lowe, 5937 Brethren Road Roanoke VA 24014, $345,000 03/25/2021.
Cohen, Kathy S. to James B. McNeely and Joanna L. McNeely, 4812 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 03/16/2021.
Fortner, Michael T. Jr. and Shawn Fortner to Manju Santhosh and Santhosh Aleyamma, 6048 Cezanne Court Roanoke VA 24018, $435,000 03/22/2021.
Sink, Sandra L. and Lisa B. Eagle to Karen S. Burns and Cyrus S. Burns II, 858 Winnbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $525,000 03/16/2021.
Weidmann, George G. and Jami S. Weidmann to Kevin R. Snare, 2980 Timberview Road Roanoke VA 24018, $409,900 03/22/2021.
White, Richard D. III and Charlotte A. White to Jonathan R. Craddock, 6705 Christopher Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 03/23/2021.
Xiao, Junhe to Nicholas Pisano and Brittany Wood, 6518 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 03/26/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Allison, Dorlee M. and Lisa Allison-Jones to Darin R. Fralin and Stephanie S. Fralin, 3226 Rasmont Road Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 03/16/2021.
Bailey, Dewey and Claudia M. Avendano DeBailey to Suon Thain and Sarim Phach, 5831 Bighorn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $278,500 03/22/2021.
Belcher, Nichole L. to Michael A. Tran, 972 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $219,950 03/23/2021.
Bruno-Gaston, Felix A. and Trina K. Bruno-Gaston to Ricky A. Anthony Jr. and Trina M. Anthony, 6026 Old Manor Court Roanoke VA 24019, $231,000 03/23/2021.
Carroll, Michael S. and Cheri H. Carroll to Shannon M. Bishop, 2519 Fountain Lane Vinton VA 24179, $245,000 03/26/2021.
Cooper, James D. and Tonia L. Cooper to Timothy J. Russell and Maryellen C. Russell, 7305 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $255,000 03/25/2021.
Curtis, Zachery D. and Allison N. Curtis to Kyle W. Schroers and Holly A. Schroers, 6011 Carolina Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $283,100 03/26/2021.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lofton Leasing LLC, 5124 Meadow Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $234,013 03/26/2021.
Ferguson, Damon S. and Lori S. Ferguson to Jordan S. Ferguson and Hanna E. Ferguson, 8146 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 03/24/2021.
Flick, Joshua to Mather Living Trust, 8664 Martins Creek Road Roanoke VA 24018, $242,000 03/16/2021.
Giebner, Emily M. to Lisangela F. Huang and Christopher W. Elting, 1327 Cedar Hill Roanoke VA 24019, $278,000 03/22/2021.
Harstine, Nathaneal L. and Sarah J. Harstine to Bryan A. Speller and Jessica L. Speller, 6244 Corntassel Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $292,000 03/23/2021.
Lilly, Donald R. and Karen L. Lilly to Robert T. Rich and Kimberly B. Michael, 10632 Bent Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24018, $220,000 03/25/2021.
Markley, Samuel and Amanda Markley to Stephanie N. Hall, 3935 Crawford Road Roanoke VA 24018, $243,000 03/24/2021.
Pedziwiatr, Piotr to Jeffrey J. Daninger, 3392 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $206,000 03/22/2021.
R. Fralin Construction to Heather R. Williams, 2036 Heys Lane Vinton VA 24179, $274,923 03/16/2021.
Reed, Guy F. and Amanda D. Reed to Andrew C. Hale and Hannah E. Phillips Hale, 7961 Forest Edge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $222,000 03/26/2021.
Rotenberry, Thomas A. to John M. Kurosky and Sandra R. Kurosky, 311 N. Preston Road Vinton VA 24179, $289,900 03/22/2021.
Sellers, E. Wayne to Gary F. Lus, 908 Bolejack Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 03/26/2021.
Sharp, Brett A. to Michael Nichols and Bethany Crane, 9580 Airpoint Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $279,950 03/24/2021.
Thompson, Harold E. and Pamela D. Thompson to Kazeem Adedokunm, 3394 Kelly Lane Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 03/16/2021.
Turner, Stacie L. to Justin M. Geary and Rachel F. Geary, 5015 Sunny Side Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 03/25/2021.
Warren, Brett and Chelsea Warren to Renee Dickson, 449 Missimer Lane Roanoke VA 24079, $210,500 03/16/2021.
Woodring, James A. to Jason T. Orlando, 6438 Orchard View Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $249,000 03/25/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Anderson, Carol C. to Noah E. Bell, 5907 Darby Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,000 03/26/2021.
Billpat LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 3708 Antietam Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $117,000 03/24/2021.
Bolt, Jack to Steven L. Coyer, 5339 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $165,500 03/22/2021.
Campbell, Michael D. to Zachary May, 5033 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 03/22/2021.
FCHB Inc. to Raz M. Taz LLC, 2642 Steele Road Roanoke VA 24016, $159,000 03/26/2021.
Ferguson, James B. and Cynthia F. DeHart to William T. Bohannon, 2933 Tully Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $168,000 03/23/2021.
Haynes, Kevin T. to Iain C. Lewis, 246 Knoll Road Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 03/25/2021.
Hughes, Richard C. and Julie B. Hughes to Alan C. Turner and Kimberly H. Turner, 3525 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $129,900 03/25/2021.
Johnston, David R. and Grace R. Johnston to Joshua T. Camden, 1048 Maywood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $195,000 03/26/2021.
Kula Golf LLC to Jacob M. Meyer and Kelly A. Rhodes, 3867 and 3873 Saul Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 03/24/2021.
Lewis, Katherine P. to Thomas D. Conlee and Aimee C. Conlee, 3041 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $120,770 03/22/2021.
Meadows, Larry M. and Connie S. Meadows to Larry S. Meadows and Valerie G. Meadows, 3291 John Robertson Road Salem VA 24153, $182,200 03/23/2021.
Patel, Brian to Bradley A. Scrimshaw and Madeline Claire Middlebrook, 3730 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $172,000 03/22/2021.
Schroers, Kyle W. and Holly A. Schroers to Valerie L. Sothcott, 315 Vista Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $184,000 03/25/2021.
Star City Investments LLC to Todd Whalen, 730 Dexter Road Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 03/23/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
F.C. Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction, 2036 Heys Lane Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 03/16/2021.
Salem
Over $300,000
Byrd, I. Ray to Patrick Morton, 226 Lewis Ave. Salem VA 24153, $385,400 03/10/2021.
Fetrow, Aaron L. Nickolas R. Montgomery, 3271 Links Manor Drive Salem VA 24153, $435,000 03/22/2021.
Hoback, Charles V. to J. Stephen Arthur, 205 Locust Ave. Salem VA 24153, $360,000 03/12/2021.
Jones, Jeffrey A. to Paul H. Thien, 213 Bentwood Court Salem VA 24153, $460,000 03/02/2021.
Kern, James P. to Darlene Taylor, 1905 Maylin Drive Salem VA 24153, $435,000 03/16/2021.
Pearce C. Ray Jr., to David S. Miller, 623 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $519,000 03/05/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Nakia F. Wimberly, 224 Edgemere St. Salem VA 24153, $324,950 03/17/2021.
RTLL Homes LLC to Dewy R. Bailey, 2700 Gleneagles Road Salem VA 24153, $587,000 03/22/2021.
Tate College Avenue LLC to Hansen College Avenue LLC, 701 S. College Ave. Salem VA 24153, $575,000 03/12/2021.
Taylor, George A. to John M. Addington, 716 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $359,950 03/16/2021.
Truist Bank to WMG Acquistions, 1305 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $1,030,000 03/05/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Adams Realty LC to Nathan K. Bevins, 948 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $207,500 03/22/2021.
Barnett, Jeri L. to Qudrat U. Kazimi, 1838 Woodmere Court Salem VA 24153, $277,370 03/02/2021.
Brewer, Barry K. to Timothy Toohig, 335 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 03/01/2021.
Cuddy, Elisha D. to Timothy W. Draper, 1318 Penley Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $200,950 03/09/2021.
Derbyshire Financial LLC to J. Stephen Arthur, 840 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $290,000 03/12/2021.
Gorth, Christy to Logan J. Hamblett, 1887 Woodmere Court Salem VA 24153, $295,000 03/05/2021.
Graham, Donna L. to Jeremy R. Neighbors, 702 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $225,000 03/12/2021.
Hudson, Christie P. to Michael C. Norman, 104 Deer Trace Lane Salem VA 24153, $289,950 03/30/2021.
Livick, Malcolm H. III to Andrew W. Alexander, 2556 Keagy Road Salem VA 24153, $267,500 03/16/2021.
Maxwell, William C. to Derbyshire Financial LLC, 840 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $275,718 03/12/2021.
Patel, Jayeshkumar J. to Timothy T. Bradshaw, 2400 Olde Salem Drive Salem VA 24153, $280,000 03/01/2021.
Poage, Dester B. to Robert A. Fascnacht, 1900 Grasmere Circle Salem VA 24153, $286,550 03/04/2021.
Thomas, F. Whyte to Deloyd Hill Lawrence, 429 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $232,000 03/19/2021.
Wilkes, Jeanne D. to Teresa Milbrodt, 910 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $212,950 03/24/2021.
Wilson, Gary A. to Snare Family Properties LLC, 1505 Electric Road Salem VA 24153, $255,000 03/20/2021.
Woods, Melissa R. to Deborah R. Howard, 428 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $272,000 03/24/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Ayers, Wayne P. to Betty N. Conner, 1114 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $176,000 03/15/2021.
Beckner Living Trust to Dillon R. Hill, 1009 Florida St. Salem VA 24153, $117,000 03/25/2021.
Berry, Kelly R. to Rebecca G. Purdy, 108 Maple St. Salem VA 24153, $156,000 03/18/2021.
Bruce, Joshua A. to Star City Investments LLC, 259 Texas Hollow Road Roanoke VA 24153, $100,000 03/01/2021.
Denny, Charles E. to Brooks C. Turjillo, 905 Flanders Lane Salem VA 24153, $190,000 03/01/2021.
Esperti, Patti Jo to Christopher Eanes, 1025 Fisher Ave. Salem VA 24153, $156,500 03/01/2021.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Andrew Kingery, 814 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $173,600 03/09/2021.
Foster, Angelia N. to Cheran Blaukovitch, 105 Barnett Road Salem VA 24153, $160,000 03/16/2021.
Francisco, Donald L. to Philip J. Harrell, 243 Elm St. Salem VA 24153, $169,950 03/10/2021.
Hess, Jonathan Wayne to Ashley Brown, 336 Lakehurst Ave. Salem VA 24153, $127,500 03/22/2021.
Hodges, Tabitha H. to Laurel White, 915 N. Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $130,000 03/12/2021.
Jahnke, Keith L. to Brian M. Thompson, 721 Holstein Ave. Salem VA 24153, $152,300 03/02/2021.
Jennings, Jimmy M. to Antonio Villarreal DeLira, 737 Pyrtle Drive Salem VA 24153, $197,000 03/30/2021.
Kirby Deborah Ann to Elisa R. Genon, 1029 Easton Road Salem VA 24153, $177,800 03/19/2021.
KV Real Estate LLC to George G. Weidmann, 1709 Ellis Court Salem VA 24153, $110,000 03/25/2021.
Looney, Adam J. to Alan F. Schreiber, 1438 Antrim St. Salem VA 24153, $135,000 03/29/2021.
Repass, Michael D. to Paula N. Williams, 1401 Gratton St. Salem VA 24153, $169,500 03/08/2021.
Sizemore, Frank Jr. to Elizabeth C. West, 725 Central Ave. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 03/19/2021.
Woody, Michael to Jennifer N. Miller, 302 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $156,000 03/26/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bryant, Roland A. Estate to Dennis W. Carter, 28 Dixie Drive Salem VA 24153, $66,000 03/23/2021.
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 224 Edgemere St. Salem VA 24153, $60,000 03/17/2021.
Hall, Georgeanna C. to Brown Phillips LLC, 3767 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $58,000 03/16/2021.
Jernigan, Julia A. to Chad A. Clinevell, 11 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $97,000 03/26/2021.
Sisson, Catherine May to Paul D. Stewart, 2618 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $72,000 03/25/2021.
Summerlin, Thomas R. to Ralph R. Arnold III, 1241 Ward St. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 03/01/2021.