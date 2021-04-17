Real estate transactions for April 18, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
RoanokeOver $300,000
Arrington, Landon M. and Caitlyn M. Arrington to Sherry Perdue and Timothy W. Hill, 2312 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $405,000 04/02/2021.
Conlee, Thomas D. and Amiee C. Conlee to Betty H. Lesko and Edmund M. Lesko, 225 23rd St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $360,000 03/31/2021.
Delta Dental of Virginia to Briar Oak Investments VII LLC, 2797 Frontage Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $6,268,000 04/01/2021.
Douthat, John W. and Kelly S. Douthat to Bryan M. Sullivan and Melissa M. Sullivan, 233 Park Crest Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $555,000 04/01/2021.
Jones, Walter M. III and Patricia W. Jones to Zachary Shaub and Michelle Shaub, 2330 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $434,900 04/01/2021.
Keith, Loleta D. to Sarah C. Jessee, 1878 Arlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $311,500 04/01/2021.
Stevenson, Robert to Stacy L. Sharpes, 2225 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $324,000 03/29/2021.
Velaora LLC to RN Investments Annex LLC, 20 Campbell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24011, $500,000 04/01/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Champion Investments LLC to Frank Gatto, 4207 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $232,000 04/02/2021.
Couchman, William S. to Arthur F. Slocum III and Stephanie L. Slocum, 2502 Alberta Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 03/31/2021.
Isabelle, Chad to Robert C. Hagan III and Kathryn A. Poe, 1631 Center Hill Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 04/01/2021.
JEG Realty Inc. and Tahoe Mangement Seven LLC to Wigenson Theodore and Stephanie Theodore, 4817 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $219,000 04/02/2021.
Johnson, Nathan M. and Jesseca J. Johnson to Peter J. Apel and Benjamin Marconi, 3101 Stoneridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $294,000 04/02/2021.
Martin, Calvin J. to Joseph R. Hollandworth, 1763 Driftwood Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 04/02/2021.
Powell, Michael A. and Dallas S. Powell Estate to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1405 and 1409 Chapman Ave. S.W., 425 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24016, 24013, $265,000 03/29/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allen, Rhonda B. and Erwin G. Allen Estate to Tam Tran, 1708 Eastern Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $111,000 04/01/2021.
Brigdon, Robert B. to Paden E. Bare and Bao Q. Le, 2125 Holley Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 04/01/2021.
Crewey, Mary L. and Lois Stewart to Shirley M. Sullivan, 4448 Pheasant Ridge Road #203 Roanoke VA 24014, $180,000 03/31/2021.
Devereaux, Jane E. to Jason H. Tincher Jr., 2534 Denniston Ave. S.W.Roanoke VA 24015, $138,000 03/30/2021.
Fitzgerald, Betty C. to Dewey L. Hale and Mary Ellen Hale, 2826 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 03/29/2021.
Gossard, Randy A. and Kasie L. Gossard to Matthew W. Sturdivant and Lindsey M. Sturdivant, 4243 Tennessee Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $153,000 04/01/2021.
Hollandsworth, Joseph R. to Mirza D. Rodas and Alexandro C. Rodas, 4719 Peach Tree Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $175,000 04/02/2021.
Kelly, Charles W. to Universal Realestate LLC, 2142 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,750 04/02/2021.
Meskiel, Celia L. to Jane E. Devereaux, 2617 Cedarhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $141,000 03/31/2021.
Paddyfote, Solomon A. and Natalie F. Paddyfote to Claudia Clayton, 4920 Rowe Ridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $137,000 04/01/2021.
Price, Sharon L. and Kenneth R. Bowles to Jason M. Lankford, 2649 Fairway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,950 04/01/2021.
Pulliam, Stacey J. and Christopher D. Pulliam to Nila Stilckney, 3128 Wentworth Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $146,950 04/01/2021.
Roop, Ashley to Michael R. Newman, 313 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,100 04/02/2021.
Shelton, Olivia N. and Lydia N. Woerner to Larry G. Wagner Jr., 2213 Ross Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $189,000 04/01/2021.
Smith, Alberta B. to Pamela M. Thomas, 3869 Old Stevens Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,400 03/31/2021.
Star City Investments LLC to Tampa Two LLC, 943 35th St. Roanoke VA 24017, $102,000 04/02/2021.
Stovall, Jonathan M. and Beth Plymire-Stovall to Bryan L. Burkhalter, 2607 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,000 04/02/2021.
T. Crouch Homes Inc. to Nathan J. Hopkins, 1028 15th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $140,000 03/31/2021.
Wheeler, John M. II to Michael W. Jones and Tammy S. Winkle, 3327 Forest Hill Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 04/01/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bartlett, Chris to Valerie L. Brown, 208 Gilmer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $77,380 04/01/2021.
Caldwell, Rhonda L. to Jesse Spence, 2225 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $56,000 04/01/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 1602 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $91,000 03/31/2021.
Hedrick, Emmett F. and Sharon D. Hedrick to Choice Holdings LLC, 3937 Maine Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $72,291 03/29/2021.
Hometown Properties of Virginia LLC to James Burroughs, 1147 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $60,900 04/02/2021.
Keyser, Margaret to Randall L. Jenkins and Richard A. Bowyer, 2701 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $80,000 03/31/2021.
Powell, Michael A. and Dallas S. Powell Estate to Downtown Holdings LLC, 531 10th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $74,000 03/29/2021.
Robinson, Melissa to Antonio G. Lopez, 913 Polk St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $82,000 03/30/2021.
Roanoke CountyOver $300,000
Barnett, Jeri Lea to Joseph H. Ellis and Erin B. Ellis, 3829 Popcorn Lane Salem VA 24153, $317,000 03/30/2021.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Cody Gulley, 5864 Buckland Mill Road Roanoke VA 24019, $302,000 03/31/2021.
Carver, James E. and Nancy D. Carver to Bryan A. Strelow and Alexandra J. Strelow, 5115 12 O’Clock Knob Road Roanoke VA 24018, $485,000 04/01/2021.
Cavin, James E. and Alice A. Cavin to David B. Rogers and Susan B. Rogers, 5821 Equestrian Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $343,550 03/30/2021.
Dominion Property Management LLC to DA Holdings LLC, 2766 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24018, $550,000 03/31/2021.
Hawes, Iris R. and Brent R. Hawes to Kimberly M. Fiore, 3503 Jensen Place Salem VA 24153, $400,000 03/29/2021.
HSW Partnership LLC to Joshua D. Adams and Melissa F. Henry, 6742 Dawnwood Road and 0 Poage Valley Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $1,200,000 04/02/2021.
Liftawi, Jamal M. and Terri L. Liftawi to Nathan A. Villar and Janis A. Villar, 2703 Forest Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $310,000 03/29/2021.
Markowski, Christine C. to Thomas Glitz and Linda Glitz, 5038 Hunting Hills Square Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 04/01/2021.
Mehrmann, John F. and Margaret Marks to Michael S. Carroll and Cheri H. Carroll, 5926 Windcrest Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $382,500 03/30/2021.
Mitchell, Joseph III and Amanda K. Mitchell to Andrew D. Lake and Erin H. Lake, 5078 Labradore Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $360,000 04/02/2021.
Patra, Sabyasachi and Saniie Patra to Mohd T. Almadhoun and Nelly Salamanca, 4371 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 03/31/2021.
Radford, Robert R. and Kevin L. Radford to Hunter C. Dehart, 3485 McDaniel Drive Salem VA 24153, $315,000 03/31/2021.
Realestate Buy It Now LLC to Jessica R. German, 4779 Woodley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $317,950 03/29/2021.
Sarda, Suchet H. and Jemendra S. Sarda to Herbert L. Widener Jr. and Angela L. Widener, 5709 Longridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $675,000 03/30/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Ancarrow, Sherry M. and Lisa A. Angle to Danny L. Stover and Beverley K. Stover, 703 Franklin Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $230,000 03/31/2021.
Belnap, Ethan J. and Breanna E. Belnap to Michael Treanor, 2914 Dover Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 04/02/2021.
Bryan, Keith R. and Natalie J. Bryan to Matthew R. Wright, 2724 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $234,000 04/01/2021.
Gutshall, J. Richard and Doris H. Gutshall to Donald L. Harris and Deborah Harris, 5515 Winesap Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $290,000 04/01/2021.
Hubbard, Meredith Anne to Jeffrey M. Saugee-Beauduy, 7460 Fernway Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 04/02/2021.
Jensen-Stamback, Teresa M. to Joshua T. Clark and Virginia R. Clark, 4637 Deer Trail Drive Salem VA 24153, $211,000 03/29/2021.
Kanode, Roy E. and Mary Jane Kanode to Aalok H. Patel, 7334 Chester Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $220,000 03/29/2021.
Kidman, Terry W. and Barbara A. Kidman Estate to Helen L. Parker, 1741 Warner Place Vinton VA 24179, $229,000 04/02/2021.
Pezeshcan, Khalil J. to Timothy C. Schofield and Susan E. Schofield, 6548 Forest View Road Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 03/31/2021.
Poff, Sharon M. and Roy S. McCann to Andrew Witt, 5843 Brahma Road Roanoke VA 24018, $242,503 03/31/2021.
Ritter, Robert W. and Yvonne M. Ritter to Chandler Q. Knight, 1708 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $250,100 04/01/2021.
Stover, Danny L. and Donna D. Stover to Danielle M. Goebel and Joshua W. Spicer, 2532 Parkview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $214,000 03/31/2021.
Zimmerman, Matthew H. to Alice E. Wilson, 3052 Tamarack Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $274,950 04/02/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Ronald E. Costa and Miranda N. Costa, 5738 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $196,950 03/29/2021.
Baynton, Benjamin H. to Randolph C. Baynton, 706 Greenwich Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 03/29/2021.
Boder, Jack R. and Ellen M Boder to Matthew W. Hess and Linda D. Hess, 2885 Carvins Cove Road Salem VA 24153, $185,000 03/31/2021.
Bradley, John D. and Savannah N. Bradley to Darcy C. Havens and Dominick A. Havens, 8531 Bullington Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $186,250 03/31/2021.
Damewood, Beverly F. and William E. Farmer Estate to Shawn M. Mays and Sarah R. Mays, 529 Greenwich Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 04/01/2021.
German, Jessica R. to Lindsay D. Horgan, 2902 Tree Swallow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $168,000 03/29/2021.
Kennedy, David A. and Karen P. Kennedy to Timothy J. Knicely, 5852 Castle Rock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $142,000 04/01/2021.
Lusk, Amanda to Courtney Morgan and James Crozier, 501 Fifth St. Vinton VA 24179, $179,950 03/30/2021.
McIntyre, Alan J. to Arden Properties LLC, 3550 Berryhill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $180,500 03/31/2021.
Mook, Carly Lynn to Tristan C. Walshe, 5307 Eden Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 03/30/2021.
Sink, Tamara to Lisa Norfleet and Taylor R. Norfleet, 5209 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 03/31/2021.
Timber Wolf Properties LLC to Shirley D. Evans, 4531 Girard Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 03/30/2021.
Watkins, Jeffrey M. and Thomas W. Watkins to Barry C. Compton Inc., 5845 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $141,500 04/01/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Blankenship, McArthur to RMA Investments LLC, 1622 Bennett Springs Road Salem VA 24153, $70,000 04/01/2021.