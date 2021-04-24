 Skip to main content
Real estate transactions for April 25, 2021
The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

RoanokeOver $300,000

Averitt, Roy L. to Marjorie Lewis and Cannada Lewis, 3529 Dogwood Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $420,000 04/05/2021.

Brixmore Apollo I Sub Holdings LLC to Lakewood JITB Partnership, 4208 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,350,000 04/05/2021.

Cochener, John C. and Robert S. Cochener to William C. Stephenson V and Ye R. Woo, 3288 Somerset St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $317,000 04/09/2021.

M&M Gibson Enterprises LLC to Albemarle House LLC, 203 Albemarle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $390,000 04/06/2021.

Meredith, David M. and Martha W. Meredith to Linda J. McPhail, 4015 Mud Lick Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 04/05/2021.

Pratt, Vladimir and Kathe Pratt to Daniel C. Gunn and Rebekah B. Gunn, 3143 Stoneridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $375,000 04/08/2021.

Rogan, Matthew G. and Hannah E. Rogan to Allison H. Link, 1807 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $416,000 04/07/2021.

$200,000 to $300,000

Downtown Holdings LLC to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 1812 Purcell Ave., 1627 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $288,000 04/08/2021.

Epperly, Kevin and Tracey Epperly to Kiana L. Eriksen and Christian L. Ericksen, 1745 20th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 04/08/2021.

Evans, Patricia D. to Teylor Walker, 2402 Alberta Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 04/06/2021.

Garnett, Gerald L. to Bala LLC, 155 Avendale Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $258,000 04/05/2021.

Mabrey, Valerie to Samuel D. Hannifan, 3514 Courtland Road Roanoke VA 24012, $202,250 04/06/2021.

Preston, Sherilyn M. to Christopher J. McTaggart and Jennifer R. McTaggart, 1839 Oxford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $232,000 04/07/2021.

Ritchie, Billie J. to Seth Harris, 1329 Johnsbury Court N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $299,000 04/07/2021.

Rowley, Thomas D. and Maria L. Rowley to Luke M. Swanson and Laura D. Swanson, 1310 Brighton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $256,000 04/06/2021.

$100,000 to $200,000

Altarez, Paul to Cosmo Holdings LLC, 314 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $145,700 04/09/2021.

Bibb, Laura E. to Samuel A. Cook and Samantha G. Cook, 177 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 04/05/2021.

Bock, Melanie J. and others to Christopher A. Baer, 5312 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 04/07/2021.

Bratcher, Rita D. to Michael B. Donodeo, 4715 Autumn Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $132,500 04/05/2021.

Costanzo, Peter G. to Kevin L. Overstreet, 2201 East Gate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 04/09/2021.

Dunbar, Bryan and Sarah Dunbar to Brandon D. Reynard and Haley N. Reynard, 4613 Golfview Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $137,250 04/06/2021.

Edi Real Estate LLC to EAL Inc., 3009 Lorraine Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $113,000 04/05/2021.

Gorham, Perry G. to Robert P. Pinner and Molly J. Pinner, 4631 Heather Drive S.W. Unit 313 Roanoke VA 24018, $166,800 04/09/2021.

Greco, Frank V. to Katelynn Underwood, 1615 Barton St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $145,000 04/09/2021.

Hawkins, Dwight W. and Patricia A. Winebarger to Christian B. Venaas and Kimberly A. Venaas, 398 Koogler Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $162,000 04/08/2021.

Huff, Nancy L. to John C. Hurley, 1112 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $130,000 04/08/2021.

Hurley, Danielle M. to Richard L. Tremain and Mary P. Lucas, 1010 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $132,000 04/08/2021.

Lafferty, John R. and Carroll B. Lafferty to Colby Joel Williams and Dallas Williams, 932 Glen Ridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $157,000 04/07/2021.

Mason, Alisha T. and Valerie Mason to Linda L. Saavedra, 1620 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,000 04/09/2021.

MCS Properties LLC to Abiodun Akisanya and Feyisayo F. Akisanya, 1340 Rose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 04/09/2021.

Mentel, Robert E. and Peggy A. Mentel to Kenneth L. Crovo, 4444 Pheasant Ridge Road Unit 103 Roanoke VA 24014, $195,000 04/06/2021.

Newman, Kelly S. and Stephanie D. Newman to Susan Evans, 1029 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $133,400 04/07/2021.

Rardin, Brenda T. to Carter Homes LLC, 5541 Westbrier Court Roanoke VA 24018, $172,300 04/06/2021.

Roper, Rebecca S. and Deborah L. Hall to Robin Byrd, 3157 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $151,500 04/09/2021.

Stone River Property Management to Bala LLC, 507 McDowell Ave., 1002 35th St. N.W., 1334 Morton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24013, $180,000 04/09/2021.

$50,000 to $100,000

Atlantic Trustee Services to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 1462 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $68,000 04/08/2021.

Crunkleton, Christopher to JMC Properties Inc., 1130 15th St. Roanoke VA 24013, $85,000 04/06/2021.

Double C. Inc. to JMC Properties Inc., 1501 Loudon Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 04/05/2021.

Double C Inc. to JMC Properties Inc., 1924 Moorman Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 04/05/2021.

Harlow, Louis D. Jr. and Joyce F. Harlow to IDB Group LLC, 1511 Church Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $69,950 04/07/2021.

Hatter, Harry A. to Restoration Turnkey Investments LLC, 2934 Roberts Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $86,700 04/09/2021.

Latorre, Mike to Robert McKool, 1012 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $90,000 04/05/2021.

Lim, Johnson and Solinda Som to Bala LLC, 542 Rutherford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 04/09/2021.

Manns, Michelle R. to Bala LLC, 1832 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 04/09/2021.

Whitmer, Gary W. to Jimmy S. Martin and Theresa Martin, 1139 Second St. Unit 10 Roanoke VA 24016, $50,500 04/09/2021.

Roanoke CountyOver $300,000

Baldwin, Daniel R. and Leslie S. Baldwin to Jonathan Mappin, 6210 Othello Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $539,950 04/06/2021.

Conservation Fund to United States of America, 0 Persimmon Drive 0 Keffer Road, 0 Catawba Valley Drive, Catawba VA 24070, $415,000 04/06/2021.

DAC LLC to Michael H. Fielder, 7403 and 7409 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 04/09/2021.

Freasier, Benjamin T. and Dawn W. Freasier to Stanley M. Hays and Luisa W. Hayes, 5354 Silver Fox Road Roanoke VA 24018, $587,000 04/07/2021.

Gallo, Richard J. and Amanda A. Gallo to Samuel N. Pearce II and Maegan M. Pearce, 5909 Windcrest Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $410,000 04/06/2021.

Hays, Stanley M. and Luisa W. Hays to Joseph P. Langford and Brandi C. Langford, 4250 Kings Court Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $400,500 04/07/2021.

Langford, Joseph P. and Brandi C. Langford to Thomas Rosenberg and Bett Rosenberg, 7436 Carriage Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $321,500 04/07/2021.

National Retail Properties LP to Commonwealth of Virginia, 721 Harrison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $775,000 04/08/2021.

Parris, Hearl H. Jr. and Carla D. Parris to Jonathan Branch and Jennifer M. Branch, 4059 Overlook Trail Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 04/07/2021.

Stewart, Angela F. and Jason Stewart to Noah T. Guthrie, 1430 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $369,000 04/07/2021.

$200,000 to $300,000

BGRS Relocatinon Inc. to Daniel B. Santos, 3591 Berryhill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 04/05/2021.

Blevins, Thomas A. and Debra B. Blevins to Pedro Altamirano Juarez and Rosa Maribel Diaz Yanez, 2632 Pinecrest Drive Vinton VA 24179, $235,000 04/06/2021.

Doyle, Olen E. to Craig A. Osborne and Lois C. Osborne, 3627 Cedar Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $211,000 04/07/2021.

Henesy, Kevin G. and Leah S. Henesy to Bradford T. Seymour and Bridget H. Seymour, 3342 Overhill Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $291,500 04/09/2021.

Herchenrider, Robert S. and Diane M. Herchenrider to Charlotte S. Strickler, 4504 Fontaine Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 04/06/2021.

Jones, Sarah M. to Michael L. Kang and Rebecca D. Kang, 5451 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $245,000 04/08/2021.

Mecca, Leonard J. and Linda J. Mecca to Jedidiah Bennett and Alexis Bennett, 2904 Woodthrush Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $265,900 04/06/2021.

Neil, Gary R. and Sandra Lee Hall Estate to Mark A. Bixler and Bryn H. Bixler, 3605 Preakness Court Roanoke VA 24012, $260,000 04/09/2021.

Sander, Gabriel A. and Shannon M. Sander to Frank H. Miller Jr. and Carrollyn L. Miller, 3515 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 04/09/2021.

Singh, Shminder and Harcharan Singh to Hannah K. Hudson and Frank V. Greco, 2750 Hillbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $267,420 04/09/2021.

Surety Trustees LLC to Finance America Reverse LLC, 5126 Norseman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $250,602 04/06/2021.

Wood, Judy C. to Rushika DeBruin 3716 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 04/05/2021.

$100,000 to $200,000

Dickens, Diane K. to Lewis L. Keith III, 7198 Wild Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $177,000 04/07/2021.

Downtown Holdings LLC to Cicely Manns, 5431 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24019, $186,244 04/07/2021.

Gobble, Katelyn B. to Michael A. Pomrenke, 1030 Maywood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $185,000 04/08/2021.

Kiser, Annette E. to Michael W. Conner, 2444 Bluff Road Roanoke VA 24014, $155,000 04/09/2021.

Kula Golf LLC to David L. Semones and Debra L. Semones, 3865 Ballyhack Trail Roanoke VA 24014, $107,000 04/08/2021.

Reich, Joseph H. Jr. and others to Reich Family Trust, 2918 Tully Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $105,000 04/05/2021.

Rosales, Jose G. and Selma C. Ovalle to Michael L. White II and Amanda Rae White, 2740 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $141,400 04/06/2021.

Swink, Dianne B. to Basil A. Conner to Stephanie K. Conner, 6965 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $137,000 04/05/2021.

Tolley, Hunter P. to Dao Thi Dong, 6155 Burlington Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $112,000 04/08/2021.

$50,000 to $100,000

Smith, Bonnie J. to William T. Carder and Victoria S. Carder, 4450 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $85,000 04/09/2021.

