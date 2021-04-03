Real estate transactions for April 4, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
RoanokeOver $300,000
108 Campbell AV LLC to Aguero VA Holdings LLC, 108 Campbell Ave. S.W. #2 Roanoke VA 24011, $335,000 03/19/2021.
Browning, Matthew J. and Ashley Browning to Courtney E. Proffitt, 1851 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $317,000 03/18/2021.
Corbin, C. Douglas and Ana P. Corbin to Matthew J. Browning and Ashley M. Browning, 1601 Ivy St. .S.E Roanoke VA 24014, $656,500 03/18/2021.
Hawkspoint Investments LLC to Andy R. Shipp and Lisa L. Shipp, 1630 Hampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $324,950 03/18/2021.
Millehan, Patrick T. Jr. and Anne B. Millehan to Patrick W. Harrington and Francine A. Harrington, 1620 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $315,000 03/19/2021.
Miller, David S. and Kimberly R. Miller to Robert Lee Bradshaw Jr.and Tracy B. Hamilton, 2704 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $448,000 03/18/2021.
Ramanathan, Raja and Danielle A. Deines to Scott R. Johnstone an Emma Johnstone, 2630 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $452,000 03/17/2021.
Sams, Matthew D. and Laura M. Sams to Mark A. Stiefbold and Angela S. Stiefbold, 3009 Burnleigh Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $394,900 03/17/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
DeLoach, Sharin to Drew T. Bassett and Caitlin R. Bassett, 2523 Montgomery Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $258,000 03/17/2021.
Franklin View LLC to Matthew H. Feldmann and Ashley H. Feldmann, 2405 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $240,000 03/18/2021.
McBane, Connor J. and Matthew J. McBane to Jared A. Johnson and Casey C. Johnson, 2734 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $262,000 03/17/2021.
North, Kristopher A. and Amanda R. North to Katherine King, 4803 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $217,500 03/17/2021.
RNK Properties LLC to Daniel C. Johnson and Lindsey M. Evans, 2721 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $249,000 03/17/2021.
Thompson, Paul O. III to Mikenley Lundy, 4862 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $224,000 03/18/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Anderson, Jill to Monpila Chanthalangsy, 3428 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke V 24012, $124,000 03/15/2021.
Chamberlain, Kendall H. to Lisa McCloud, 2537 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $158,000 03/17/2021.
Dodd, Richard and Deborah Dodd to Candace A. Burrell, 4611 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 03/19/2021.
Duncan, Julie M. to Larry Blankenship, 3325 Troxell Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,150 03/19/2021.
Foutz, Haley N. to Amanda L. Durham,, 1408 Glenwood Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $142,950 03/16/2021.
First Choice Investments LLC to Robert C. Sadler and Linda L. Saavedra, 1923 Fallon Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $135,000 03/18/2021.
Golden, William E. and Dorothy M. Golden to Jose S. Medina and others, 1916 Aspen St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $131,000 03/15/2021.
Holms, Gina L. to LeShawn H. Thomas, 1915 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $195,000 03/17/2021.
Judy, Andrew L. and Deborah R. Soward to Susan N. Ditmar, 2317 Broadway Ave. S.W. Unit E Roanoke VA 24014, $154,000 03/19/2021.
Lankford, Karl E. to John A. Garland, 114 Mapleton Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $107,500 03/19/2021.
Marroquin Garcia, Jaquelin E. to Elizabeth Anne Wegener, 1717 Padbury Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 03/16/2021.
MCS Properties LLC to Matthew T. Johnson and Taylor Y. Kitchen, 1022 Morgan Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $110,000 03/17/2021.
Mid Atlantic Funding LLC to Briana Ewald, 1631 Eighth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $119,000 03/17/2021.
Miranda, Anna to William E. Guthrie, 4413 Palmer Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $121,250 03/15/2021.
Murray, Richard C. and Pamela R. Murray to Zachary A. Hayden and Sharon C. Hayden, 2625 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $178,600 03/16/2021.
Thaing, Suon and Sari Phach to Americo R. Salinas and John Lorenzani, 409 Whittaker Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 03/19/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Boyd, Eric T. to Prime Homebuyers LLC, 4621 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $75,000 03/19/2021.
C&J Land Accounts LLC to K.C. Jones Jr. Inc., 3818 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $95,000 03/17/2021.
Carol Ann LLC to Star City Investments, 910 Ivy St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $99,000 03/16/2021.
Detrak LLC to Salem Turnpike Properties LLC, 4509 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $86,000 03/17/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Lifeline Foundation, 726 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $61,000 03/19/2021.
Edge, Loretta R. to Abraham Aldana, 2515 Lyndhurst St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $76,000 03/19/2021.
Hicks, Kenneth S. to Richard C. Taylor, 1920 Westport Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $50,000 03/17/2021.
Mossor, Rodney A. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 726 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $61,000 03/19/2021.
RJK Properties LLC to Jeffrey D. Duby, 1117 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 03/17/2021.
Roanoke CountyOver $300,000
Blair, John J. to Lesa M. Janney and David Kidd, 5627 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $314,000 03/15/2021.
Boone Thomas LLC to Elton W. Compton and Julia C. Compton, 2400 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $382,760 03/16/2021.
Boone Thomas LLC to Jared S. Harrison and Katherine E. Harrison, 3141 Isabel Lane Salem VA 24153, $349,950 03/16/2021.
Brambleton West LLC to 8-65 LLC, 4648 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $500,000 03/18/2021.
Elton, Cassandra Hood to Robert E. Garst Jr. and Anne L. Lowe, 4706 Leigh Lane and 3313 Stonehenge Square Roanoke VA 24018, $443,000 03/16/2021.
Hopkins, James M. and Valerie J. Hopkins to Michael A. Keech Sr., 8215 Strathmore Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $306,499 03/18/2021.
Karlen, James M. to Kevin R. Baker and Eliud I. Claudio, 7395 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $680,000 03/16/2021.
Keech, Michael to Douglas Delareza and Marta Delareza, 8330 Belle Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $320,000 03/17/2021.
LaPlante, Marc R. and Jennifer T. LaPlante to Kaitlyn McBane and Conner McBane, 5108 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $354,000 03/18/2021.
McDaniel, Ryan and Amy McDaniel to Haitham Sharf, 1200 Terrace Drive Salem VA 24153, $600,000 03/18/2021.
Oakes, Curtiss D. and Michele L.Oakes to Bijayendra M. Shrestha and Amy Thi Do, 961 Starmount Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $318,675 03/19/2021.
Omni OM LLC to Asim Aayan LLC, 3745 Challenger Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,350,000 03/19/2021.
Patel, Amaratlal R. and Manuben A. Patel to Ishita P. Padalia, 2029 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $305,000 03/18/2021.
R. Fralin & Associates Inc., to Kelly Patterson, 6111 Wisteria Place Court Roanoke VA 24012, $409,822 03/19/2021.
Reppert, Steven L. and Courtney S. Reppert to J. Mark Karlen, 2634 Woods Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $385,000 03/17/2021.
Richardson, Edward L. and Patricia A. Richardson to Matthew D. Sams and Laura M. Sams, 6764 Hidden Woods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $860,000 03/18/2021.
Taylor, Ronald S. Jr. and Jennifer DiGiacomo to Brandon Griffin and Renae Dower, 1726 Kingsmill Drive Salem VA 24153, $335,000 03/15/2021.
Traviz, Cheryl L. to Raymond E. Zubler, 4813 Hunting Hills Court Roanoke VA 24018, $537,000 03/19/2021.
WPE LLC to Patricia H. Vankerckhove and Theodore S. Carlson, 5680 Castle View Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $359,000 03/15/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Allison, John V. to Wilson S. Johnson and Irene G. Johnson, 5153 North Lake Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 03/17/2021.
Arnold, Sharon L. and others to Chris D. Lineberry and Teresa R. Lineberry, 4117 Twin Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $260,000 03/17/2021.
Blaukovitch, Scott M. and Cheran L. Blaukovitch to Star City Investments LLC, 2309 Sorrel Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $214,800 03/16/2021.
Bruer, Lois S. to Lynn A Trombley, 2011 Brookfield Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 03/18/2921.
Carroll, Barry Lynn and Stephanie to William D. Carroll and Jacquelene Carroll, 4633 Fort Lewis Church Road Salem VA 24153, $275,000 03/18/2021.
Drayton, Eugene S. to Paul O. Thompson III and Julie Thompson, 7001 Irondale Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $280,000 03/18/2021.
Eddy, Nancy to Marie J. Elie, 2211 Pommel Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 03/17/2021.
Etschmaier, Sebastian A. and Lauren M. Etschmaier to Bethny Barrett and Wesley O. Cook, 2133 Pedigo Circle Vinton VA 24179, $201,000 03/16/2021.
Finney, David E. Sr. to Michael T. Sechrist, 630 Aragona Drive Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 03/15/2021.
Foy, Kellie S. to Heather C. Doerr, 3540 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 03/15/2021.
Hay, Jason R. and Tiffany J. Hay to Joshua M. Caudle and Emalie R. Caudle, 315 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $209,900 03/17/2021.
Hogan, Ellen M. to Douglas J. Norton and Katherine K. Glass, 6560 Forest View Road Roanoke VA 24018, $222,500 03/19/2021.
Horton, Bobby O. to BGRS Relocation Inc., 3591 Berryhill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 03/18/2021.
Monclova, Pedro and Kathrine L. Monclova to Miranda C. Fields, 1430 Arrow Drive Salem VA 24153, $211,100 03/17/2021.
Poff, Kevin E. and Robert L. Poff to Kelly R. Berry, 2732 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $269,900 03/18/2021.
R. Fralin Construction to Joseph A. Widener and Erica P. Widener, 2011 Heys Lane Vinton VA 24179, $287,010 03/19/2021.
Sabre Properties LLC to Amanda Fain, 2038 Bridle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $287,000 03/16/2021.
Smith, Edgar and Fran Smith to Mohammed A. Abuzaid, 2801 McVitty Road Roanoke VA 24018, $284,000 03/16/2021.
Sowers, Bruce L. Jr. to John C. Cox and Lauren C. Cox, 3026 Sedgefield Road Roanoke VA 24015, $247,950 03/19/2021.
Swain, Melvin R. and Catherine S. Swain to Thein Minh Tran, 1011 Anchor Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $220,000 03/15/2021.
Thurman, Jean M. to Brenda B. Poff, 515 Deer Ridge Lane Vinton VA 24179, $214,000 03/15/2021.
White Pine Ventures LLC to Jared Smolinski and Jessica Cofflin, 2533 Coachman Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $275,000 03/17/2021.
Wiley, Georgia Mae to Valerie Pohlsen, 1902 Queensmill Drive Salem VA 24153, $279,000 03/15/2021.
Zumbro, Sally A. and Michelle Z. McInnis to Omar D. Cook and Jaime Cooke, 1119 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $229,000 03/17/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Brown, Betsy A. to Lea M. DeCosta, 7340 Maple Court Roanoke VA 24018, $142,000 03/17/2021.
Campbell, Christopher M. to Kimberly D. Campbell, 8926 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $156,000 03/15/2021.
Davidson, Steve C. to Jeffrey Sturm, 5620 Crossbow Circle 7B Roanoke VA 24018, $123,000 03/15/2021.
Gilbert, Wendy C. and Danny A. Gilbert to Britney Gilbert, 5400 Apple Blossom Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 03/19/2021.
Jaeger, John C. to Annette Warrick and Robert L. Jones, 7346 Old Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $122,750 03/16/2021.
Johnson, Daniel C. to Tracey R. Mitchell and Fred R. Mitchell Jr., 3337 Woodland Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $170,000 03/17/2021.
Jones, William T. to Ryan M. Edmondson, 742 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $195,000 03/19/2021.
King, Katherine E. to James W. Lucas, 5429 Palm Valley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $159,950 03/15/2021.
Ohmsen, Anne D. to Charlie Hage, 2223 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $191,000 03/16/2021.
Raines, James E. III to Amber N. Benson and Kenneth Benson, 3571 Sherwood Road Salem VA 24153, $159,950 03/15/2021.
Ray Tuck Properties LLC to David M. Jearls, 6211 Buckland Mill Road Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 03/19/2021.
Ricks, Nathan M. to Jean St. Fleur and Marie LaPierre, 5258 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 03/15/2021.
Schwandt, Megan E. to Dorline C. Pierre Louis, 104 Southampton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $129,950 03/15/2021.
Shea, Brian C. and Cynthia L. Shea to Kathleen H. David, 719 Hugh Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $153,000 03/16/2021.
Whitlock, Ann J. to Frederick N. Jones Jr. and Jessica N. Jones, 5512 Winesap Road Roanoke VA 24019, $107,000 03/19/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Cooper, Ronnie R. and Pamela L. Cooper to Angela C. Williams and Donald L. Williams, 5339 Crystal Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 03/17/2021.
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2011 Heys Lane Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 03/19/2021.
Prince, Allen and Karoline Prince to Jacob S. Riske and Brooke B. Riske, 5614 Cynthia Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $85,000 03/16/2021.
Ray, Scott A. and Rebecca J. Ray to MK Loyd LLC, 1800 West Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $57,000 03/17/2021.