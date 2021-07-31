Real estate transactions for Aug. 1, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Bachelor, Claudine S. to Ronald C. Bredenkamp and Patricia L. Bredenkamp, 1705 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $362,500 07/16/2021.
Barker, Phillip R. to Daniel M. Behnisch and Karen S. Behnisch, 3401 Rosewood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $302,500 07/15/2021.
Blue Ridge Medical Land LLC to Universal Real Estate LLC, 1111 S. Jefferson St. Roanoke VA 24016, $1,375,000 07/15/2021.
Dunker, Jesse A. and Kristin S. Dunker to Aaron Ray-Dykstra and London C. Ray-Dykstra, 1717 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $371,050 07/15/2021.
Ely, Susan to Eric G. Johnson and Carol A. Jacobs, 1415 West Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $358,125 07/16/2021.
Finiscastle LLC to Douglas Grider and Frances Grider, 2125 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Unit 311A Roanoke VA 24014, $1,081,000 07/15/2021.
Forrest, McKinley and Kimberly Forrest to Renata Hurt, 3735 Chesterton St. Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 07/15/2021.
GCX Corp. to Blamar LLC, 1514 Grandin Road S.W. 24015, $570,000 07/15/2021.
Schertz, Denise L. to Robert M. Ortiz and Patricia M. Murray, 2208 Jefferson St. S.W. Unit 313 Roanoke VA 24014, $320,000 07/15/2021.
Wexler, Harris M. and Brooke R. Wexler to Keith I. Wilken and Penny G. Wilken, 2320 Lincoln Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24105, $449,888 07/16/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Atkinson, Mark A. and Don C. Atkinson Estate to Sharon B. Smith, 3523 Pinnacle Ridge Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 07/16/2021.
Averill, James N. and Bertha D. Averill to Joseph L. Angle and Kaitlyn M. Angle, 1019 Rosemary Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $200,650 07/16/2021.
Bohotel, Rupert B. to Walter D. Barajas Cisneros and Clarissa M. Branco, 2406 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $262,500 07/16/2021.
Craig, Richard M. and others to Jonathan H. Emmett and Marla Emmett, 701 12th St. Roanoke VA 24016, $206,000 07/15/2021.
Dempster, Van James and Sarah A. Morris to Justin M. Sparks, 4640 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $214,925 07/14/2021.
Dickson, Jeffrey and Briana Dickson to Ray Gaut, 1023 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 07/12/2021.
Engles, Terrence J. to Tatiana L. Grollman, 1027 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $275,000 07/12/2021.
Geng, Lili to Heather Schultz, 2623 Montgomery Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $218,000 07/15/2021.
Gonzalez, Edwin and Georgia Gonzalez to Corey Hjertaas Alshouse, 5017 Gatewood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 07/12/2021.
Gordon, Eric R. to Gueldy Lora, 3840 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $238,000 07/15/2021.
Hill, Clinton D. and Nicole Lee Hill to Jonathan Katsiros, 2507 Laburum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $295,000 07/14/2021.
Imhof, Eric M. and Mary W. Imhof to Murillo Adrados, 1031 Welton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 07/13/2021.
JRW LLC to Currie Blair, 1918 Cambridge Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $249,000 07/13/2021.
Latorre, Mike to Murphy McGuire LLC, 1012 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $215,000 07/14/2021.
McCormick, Jennifer H. to Lacey Akerley, 1648 Lonna Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 07/13/2021.
Thompson, Amber L. to Latasha D. Smith, 4725 Casper Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 07/14/2021.
Venero, Mirlyn to Regina Shoffner-Wilkes, 3301 Troy Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $250,000 07/13/2021.
Weddle, James A. and Kathryn R. Weddle to Rachel J. Gregory, 2819 Northview Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $214,950 07/15/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Anglin, Debra G. to Joe M. Chapman Sr. and Yulanda S. Chapman, 509 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 07/13/2021.
Brooks, Alphonso L. to Shayla I. Dews, 912 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $170,000 07/16/2021.
Caldarella, Margaret W. to Stephen D. Wills, 836 Hamilton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 07/16/2021.
Dillard, Glenn to Ryan Hentschel, 2618 Cumberland St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 07/16/2021.
Garinian, Martin E. and Helen L. Garinian to Sebastian A. Salazar, 3902 Maine Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, $123,600 07/15/2021.
Hanger, Wanda S. to Nicholas F. Sargent and Daphne Marie Sargent, 1123 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $115,000 07/14/2021.
Hatcher, Kendra to Daniel Donahue and Ashley W. Donahue, 2720 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $127,200 07/13/2021.
Lawhorn, Wayne E. to Ingrid F. Johnson, 4136 Kentucky Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 07/13/2021.
Mack Investments Inc. to Dainette R. Glover, 2115 Lynnhope Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $185,000 07/12/2021.
Merritt, LeeAnn M. to Jesse R. Austin Jr. and Cutina L. Austin, 2901 Edison St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,000 07/16/2021.
Ragland, Brenda L. to Brandon H. Smith and Emily M. Parsons, 2815 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $153,610 07/16/2021.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Duane L. Nealon, 2628 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $172,000 07/14/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Asberry, Irving R.and Susan S. Asberry to Bala LLC, 1423 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 07/15/2021.
Blankenship, Matthew E. and Elizabeth S. Blankenship to Cameron Russell and Grace Ann Russell, 719 Normandy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,369 07/16/2021.
Broady, DeLois C. to David Thomas, 324 Madison Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $75,000 07/14/2021.
DMB Properties LLC to Caroline K. Schools, 3531 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $95,000 07/15/2021.
Leftwich, Steven J. to Gilbert Melnychuk and Igor Kremenchuker, 1129 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,000 07/13/2021.
Noel, Charles H. to Bala LLC, 1505 Seventh St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $79,000 07/15/2021.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to U.S. Bank NA, 4044 Kentucky Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $77,075 07/12/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Bickford, Chad R. and Jennifer Bickford to Tammy L. McFarland, 5105 Baldwin Court Roanoke VA 24019, $330,225 07/14/2021.
Bradbury, Marci L. to Fred A. Coots III, 2234 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $353,000 07/12/2021.
Crespin, Aaron L. and Michelle C. Crespin to Aparappar Singh and Gurgit Kaur, 6516 Hidden Woods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $527,000 07/16/2021.
Dehaven, Steven to Kathy Adams and Edward Shelton, 8143 Golden Oak Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 07/13/2021.
Denny, Cameron W. and Rachel A. Denny to Zachary A. Large, 1640 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $305,000 07/16/2021.
Drees, Katrin E. to Jaqueline M. Cohen, 3460 Overbrook Road Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 07/12/2021.
Fielder, Michael H. to Brion W. Loftus and Karen V. Loftus, 1950 Poplar View Road Roanoke VA 24014, $310,000 07/15/2021.
Grider, Douglas J. and Frances M. Grider to James H. James III and Laura M. James, 7315 Burkwood Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $1,225,000 07/13/2021.
Hassell, Anita J. to Geobany Lemus Nolasco, 3102 Lofton Road Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 07/15/2021.
Huang, Shijie to Bharath Sridhar and Arthi Vikram, 6420 Eastshire Court Roanoke VA 24018, $412,000 07/12/2021.
Hubbard, June F. and Carolyn F. Cornett to Mark S. McCallister and Aimee K. McCallister, 4637 Afton Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $491,000 07/15/2021.
Kinder, Timothy A. and Sherill L. Kinder to Diron B. Driver and Amy C. Driver, 2515 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $480,000 07/14/2021.
McGuire, Sherri L. and Richard E. Clark Estate to Donald C. Knowles Jr. and Cheryl A. Knowles, 8016 Amber Wood Court Roanoke VA 24019, $363,100 07/16/2021.
Meade, Kevin S. to Matthew M. Sieber and Stephanie J. S. Sieber, 5610 Sullivan Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $455,100 07/14/2021.
Mitta, Ave Marie to Randall W. Sowder and Dorothy S. Sowder, 6031 Chagall Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $380,000 07/15/2021.
Moore, Kenneth S. and Sheila B. Moore to Matthew D. Razvillas and Kristen Ravillas, 8047 Vista Forest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $515,000 07/15/2021.
Mullins, Tommy Newell and Tommy N. Mullins to James A. Patton and Sheryl J. Patton, 5240 Dresden Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $460,000 07/15/2021.
Regelin, Cedric C. and Amy E. Relelin to Marc T. Hinkley and Cassandra L.Hinkley, 5447 Ridgelea Estates Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $720,000 07/13/2021.
RNK Properties LLC to Gale S. Kuhn, 4984 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 07/13/2021.
Selvaraj, Ramkumar to Balakrishnan Mani and Preethi G. Lakshmanan, 6330 Willingham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 07/13/2021.
Star City Investments LLC to Tommy Mullins and Chelsea B. Thurman, 2309 Sorrell Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 07/15/2021.
Wendorf, Karen A. to Patrick N. Shaffner and Patrica A. Shaffner, 6563 Fairway Estates Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $454,950 07/15/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bailey, Walker A. Jr. and Patricia D. Bailey to Jessie D. Stoneberger and James L. Stoneberger, 2624 Forest Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $285,000 07/13/2021.
Childress, Roger D. to Bradley S. Campbell, 8332 Willow Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 07/14/2021.
Craighead, Michelle L. to Bradley S. Smith and Rachel O. Smth, 917 Anchor Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 07/15/2021,.
Gose, Robert M. and Patricia S. Gose to Sonny W. Bishop and Danielle Bishop, 4928 Brookridge Road Roanoke VA 24014, $235,000 07/16/2021.
Layman, Jessee L. to James A. Lavinder Jr. and Pamela Lavinder, 8504 Berrybrook Drive Salem VA 24153, $233,300 07/16/2021.
Ledbetter, Kimberly to Christina L. Davis and Benjamin M.Davis, 1247 Vivian Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $229,000 07/16/2021.
McKinney, Raeford E. and Deborah K. McKinney to Rene Reiner, 5479 and 5503 Indian Grave Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 07/12/2021.
Sargent, Nicholas F. and Daphne M. Sargent to Kenneth A. Trawick and Lindsay Kern, 4356 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 07/13/2021.
Sharaf, Haitham M. to Lakeisha Y. Swain and Dominck Swain, 5010 Country Cottage Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $264,950 07/15/2021.
Shuler, James M. to Robert T. White and Elizabeth M. Gravitte, 8905 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $249,500 07/12/2021.
Swain, Lakeisha and Antoinette Jones to Ryan Goods and Angela D. Allen, 447 Stoneacres Drive Vinton VA 24179, $235,000 07/14/2021.
Thompson, Krystal F. to Tonya L. Harris, 4331 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $251,950 07/15/2021.
Warfield, Jerome H. and Sandra K. Warfield to Shane W. Spradlin, 1316 Purcell Ave. N.E. Vinton VA 24179, $220,000 07/16/2021.
Wiggins, Daniel L. and Pamela R. Wiggins to Michael H. Fielder, 1052 Starmount Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $295,000 07/15/2021.
Woodford, Lewis C. and Julia F. Woodford to Jerry A. Pugh and Scarlett B. Pugh, 3408 Laurel Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $279,950 07/12/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Carter, Judy to CPB Properties LLC and ZLB Properties LLC, 701 A and B Commander Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 07/15/2021.
Cossey, William L. to Star City Investments LLC, 3809 Colony Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $149,950 07/14/2021.
Curry, Bryan C. and others to Isidro Landeros Arellanno, 2695 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $100,000 07/13/2021.
Diavolitsis, Maria C. and Tina P. Poulos to John Brummer and Lisa C. Brummer, 5186 Winterberry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $191,000 07/14/2021.
Erceg, Danijela to A&W Investments LLC, 5123 Remington Road Roanoke VA 24018, $144,950 07/13/2021.
Farmer, Therese D. and Artennis H. James Estate to CPB Properties LLC and ZLB Properties LLC, 631 and 633 Commander Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 07/15/2021,.
Hartley, Rebecca A. to Howard L. Roberts Jr., 8227 Wood Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 07/16/2021.
Herron, Mathew G. and Amanda L. Herron to Janet E. Selleck, 6135 Burlington Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 07/14/2021.
Martin, Dianne to Jeremy Michael, 3299 Forest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 07/12/2021.
Moran, Robert B. to Ronald S. Knowles II, 5384 Canyon Road Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 07/12/2021.
Old Heritage Corp. to Diane M. Rosenberg, 2734 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $136,900 07/13/2021.
Rouse, Jordan and Emily Rouse to William Huff, 533 Vale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $116,000 07/16/2021.
Summerlin, Thomas to Benjamin I. King, 4006 Daugherty Road Salem VA 24153, $145,000 07/14/2021.
Taylor, Donald S. to Cameron E. Russell and Grace A. Russell, 4032 Bendemeer Road Salem VA 24153, $110,000 07/15/2021.
Tweedy, Brenda P. and Edgar T. Tweedy to Richard A. Ruckman Jr.and Amanda Ruckman, 301 Meadow St. Vinton VA 24179, $181,000 07/12/2021.
Weaver, Michael L. and Owen H. Weaver to Dewey J. Bailey III and Susan L. Bailey, 3837 Saul Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 07/12/2021.
Willis, Joel S. and Christina L. Willis to Rory S. Willis, 5842 West River Road Salem VA 24153, $142,000 07/16/2021.
Woods, Jack D. and Donna K. Woods to T&E Realty Group LLC, 4332 Cordell Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 07/16/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Countryside Service Co. LC to Robert D. Dooley, 5948 Maywood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $99,000 07/12/2021.
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2005 Heys Lane Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 07/16/2021.
Mayhew Properties LLC to Ryan Evans and Heather Evans, 0 Windy Gap Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $70,000 07/16/2021.
Park, YoonHee to Brianna D. Kirkpatrick, 5812 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $95,000 07/13/2021.
Trustee Services of Virginia to Star City Investments LLC, 2656 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $89,100 07/13/2021.