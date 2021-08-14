Real estate transactions for Aug. 15, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Baker, Gregory S. and Mary Ellen C. Baker to Daryl G. Slusher and Adelia M. Mancias, 2616 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $330,000 07/30/2021.
Butler, Kimberly M. to Nathaniel C. Linger and Lisa Linger, 138 14th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $534,000 07/30/2021.
Mayo, Wallace H. and Melinda B. Mayo to Brian T. Rice and Joyce F. Rice, 3935 Bosworth Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $390,600 07/29/2021.
McClanahan Associates LLC to M&S Kennedy Property 2 LLC, 319 McClanahan St. Roanoke VA 24014, $2,275,000 05/27/2021.
O’Brien, Michael B. and Penny M. O’Brien to Patsy L. LaFleur, 2202 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $305,000 07/29/2021.
Raz M. Taz LLC to Jason J. Johnson and Amy B. Johnson, 4748 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $310,273 07/30/2021.
Sunset Ridge Commercial LLC to TD2 LLC, 4501, 4549 and 4557 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $354,000 07/29/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Abshire, Jason to Robert Spisak and Enkhchimeg Grish, 2623 Wilshire Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $273,740 07/26/2021.
Carter, Diane M. and John D. Willard to Christopher J. Pierowski and Kristie L. Muller, 3364 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $269,900 07/30/2021.
Fast, Alan G. to Ransome D. Ennis and Amanda S. Ennis, 2119 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $260,000 07/29/2021.
Frazier, Ruth and B.J. Burnett to Carol J. Lavoie, 2346 York Road Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 07/30/2021.
Freedy, Michael M. and Kalee Freedy to Marisa A. Povlishock, 2439 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $242,550 05/28/2021.
Glover, Timothy A. and Amy S. Glover to Alex Phifer and Anita Phifer, 2327 Oakleaf Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $279,950 07/29/2021.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Robin Mitchell and Brenton L. Huggins, 5020 Showalter Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $216,000 07/26/2021.
Patel, Piyushkumar M. and Nayana P. Patel to Star City Investments LLC, 3011 Bancroft Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $230,000 07/30/2021.
Quality Homes by L&T LLC to Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC, 542 Dillard Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $295,000 07/27/2021.
Rivers, Susan to David B. Calhoun and Deborah L. Calhoun, 2511 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $292,400 07/28/2021.
Roanoke Home and Renovations LLC to Joshua Vance and Destinnee Vance, 2126 Brookside Lane S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $206,000 07/27/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Austin, David A. to John N. Sizemore, 2221 Carvin St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,500 07/26/2021.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to H. Scott Eubank, 174 Monterey Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,000 07/28/2021.
Board, Crystal M. to Kirishia L. Brewington and Dwayne Brewington-Murphy, 1054 Palm Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,000 07/30/2021.
Brand, Brandon W. and Hilda A. Meador Estate to Lawrence Henderson, 4815 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,950 07/27/2021.
Brown, Frances L. and Donald N. Brown to Henry J. Brabham V and Sharon S. Brabham, 3168 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,300 07/27/2021.
Capper, Robert N. Sr. to Angelia D. White, 2327 Malvern Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $186,000 07/27/2021.
Carpenter, Burke to Aaron T. Davis, 4522 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 07/30/2021.
Cavendish, Shawn D. to Tiffany D. Allen, 904 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $107,000 07/27/2021.
Commodore Development LLC to Bryan D. Wheaton and Gina Wheaton, 740 31st St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $155,000 07/29/2021.
Corbin, Daphene R. to Selwyn Wright, 1316 Carroll Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,000 07/26/2021.
Dickerson, Norma J. and others to Ganesh Natarajan and Lisa M. Natarajan, 1336 Summit Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $118,000 07/26/2021.
Freeman, Scott E. to Kelly M. Audria and Richard C. Kuehhas, 2819 King St. Roanoke VA 24012, $196,500 07/30/2021.
Garcia, Maria to Umana Martinez, 2507 Liberty Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $157,000 07/29/2021.
Jormad Properties LLC to Patrick Kenney and Cara Kenney, 1114 Fourth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $172,500 07/27/2021.
Laratonda, Elliot P. to NRVSA Investments LLC, 1413 Hillview Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $155,000 07/30/2021.
Lavinder Properties LLC to Joshua D. Hoffman, 2930 Ravenwood Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $122,000 07/26/2021.
Leftwich, Joyce D. to Tenita M. Riles, 1117 Summit Lane Roanoke VA 24017, $167,500 07/26/2021.
Lester, Dolly to Elizabeth Byrd, 106 Wentworth Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,000 07/30/2021.
Light, K. Scott and others to Thomas L. DeBusk III and Carol S. DeBusk, 3420 Moran St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 07/30/2021.
Linson, Mark J. to Jesse R. Feldberg, 746 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $180,000 05/28/2021.
McGuinness, Maxine T. Estate to Sofia E. Chun Chilel and Moises Epifanio Chun Chilel, 2539 Northminster Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $147,000 07/30/2021.
McMahon, Gail M. to Jeffrey L. Phillips, 107 Oak Park St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $133,000 07/29/2021.
Myers, Diane U. to IDB Group LLC, 2547 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $103,900 07/26/2021.
O’Bryan, Matthew C. and Matthew T. O’Bryan to Lewis S. Shilling and Lisa D. Shilling, 2709 Hollins Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $183,500 07/27/2021.
Richardson, Tiara N. to Allyssa Dolinger, 1906 East Gate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,900 07/28/2021.
Roseberry, Shannon N. and Joseph P. Roseberry to Riley L. Cooper and Shila A. Cooper, 1020 16th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $126,900 07/30/2021.
Shaw, Roberta R. and Helen Fuqua to Jessica M. Westbrook, 1409 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $121,000 07/26/2021.
Sowers, Brent A. to Laura E. Nucamendi Guiterrez, 1001 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,000 07/27/2021.
Tench-Willie, Jessica E. to FCHB Inc., 1832 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $170,000 07/29/2021.
Wheeling, Doris A. to Jerry Thompson Jr., 3844 Salem Turnpike Roanoke VA 24012, $147,175 07/29/2021.
Wood, Katie M. to Savannah Juenemann and Ryan Fusaro, 2128 Holley Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 07/30/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bobbitt, Earl W. to Michael L. Bobbitt and Toni s. Bobbitt, 1502 Templeton Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $95,000 07/30/2021.
Faverio, Jackie N. and Ronald E. Lee Estate to Jorge C. Webb, 2431 Kessler Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 07/30/2021.
Mountain Brook Development Inc. to Stateson Homes LLC, 3310 Nicholas Court N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $52,500 07/30/2021.
Mountain Brook Development Inc. to Stateson Homes LLC, 213 Savannah Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $52,500 07/30/2021.
Mountain Brook Development Inc. to Stateson Homes LLC, 301 Savannah Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $52,500 07/30/2021.
Smith, Eva S. and Herbert J. Argabright to Valentin Danaiata and Viorica Danaiata, 1330 Morton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,000 07/30/2021.
South Roanoke Holdings LLC to Brendan Huff LLC, 1024 and 1025 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $56,000 07/27/2021.
Wilson, Andre T. to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 2916 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $51,000 07/30/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Beheshti, Hooshang M. to Ben M. Novick and Mary T. Novic, 3123 Harmony Road Roanoke VA 24018, $301,999 07/26/2021.
Bryant, Oscar D. and Doreen M. Bryant to Pardip Katwal and Kalpana Basnet, 4308 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 07/30/2021.
Charles R. Simpson Inc. to Timothy H. Alexander II and Jennifer A. Alexander, 2816 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $394,500 07/30/2021.
Davidson, John M. and India S. Davidson to Christopher Elliott and Jenna Elliott, 537 Ridgecrest Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $375,000 07/29/2021.
Davis, Richard A. and Bitsy H. Davis to Wallace H. Mayo and Melinda B. Mayo, 3370 Kelly Lane Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $326,000 07/29/2021.
Garst, David A. and Mary L. Garst to Admir Syla and Albina Syla, 8124 Vista Forest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $727,500 07/27/2021.
Gulch, Joshua and Jessica Gulch to Dennis J. Vance and Erica L. Vance, 3806 Cundiff Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $336,000 07/29/2021.
Haeffner, Rotraut B. to Bobbi L. Overfelt, 4916 Balsam Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $377,000 07/30/2021.
Hutchinson, R. Ryan and Katherine G. Hutchinson to Sean P. Skinner and Kristen A. Skinner, 2371 Foxfield Lane Salem VA 24153, $391,000 07/28/2021.
LaPrade, Darryl A. and Myra LaPrade to Thomas W. Boettner and Kaylyn W. Boetter, 6569 Poages Mill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $570,000 07/26/2021.
Lester, John C. and Langley H. Lester to Gran M. Shinwar, 5784 Equestrian Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $520,000 07/30/2021.
Mixon, Rubin E. II and Tamika D. Mixon to Steven J. Griffin and Kara Keesee, 5619 North Lake Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $385,000 07/27/2021.
Mullins, Jason A. and Vanessa S. Mullins to Matthew Liller and Chelsea Liller, 1140 Belcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 07/30/2021.
Mullins, Martha A. and Mary Louise Mullins Estate to Cheryl Borek and Richard Borek, 5004 Hunting Hills Square Roanoke VA 24018, $401,435 07/27/2021.
Nguyen, Vu and Sammie Nguyen to Daniel Dzugn Le and Katherine Thao Nguyen, 7793 College View Court Roanoke VA 24019, $336,000 07/26/2021.
Patro, Mitchell A. and Jennifer L. Patro to Michael Sempek and Rebecca M. James, 5971 Cartwright Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 07/30/2021.
R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Jason E. Hoyle and Cheryl Lynn Hoyle, 2749 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $390,550 07/29/2021.
Rasnake, Joyce E. to Stephanie L. Ogle, 1120 Givens Tyler Road Salem VA 24153, $331,000 07/28/2021.
Ratliff-Ives, Ashley to Joseph B. Gloria Jr., 5057 Falcon Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 07/29/2021.
Sherman, Edward A. and Bethany M. Sherman to Dayton J. Woodge and Treena Woodge, 3820 Belmont Court Roanoke VA 24012, $349,600 07/29/2021.
Sweitzer, Lawrence J. and Michelle B. Sweitzer to Jackson T. May and Emily R. Cline, 2029 Bridgeport Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $326,000 07/29/2021.
Westcott LLC to Hima B. Yalamanchili and Sandeep Ravi, 6967 Fairway Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $1,007,019 07/30/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Agee, Phillip C. to Kevin L. McMillan and Crystal McMillan, 2625 Puckett Circle Salem VA 24153, $225,000 07/29/2021.
Anderson, Desimone and Green PLC to Virginia V. Frame, 3111 Embassy Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $236,112 07/29/2021.
Arrington, Michael J. and Heather D. Arrington to Joyce A. Shelburne, 2777 Diplomat Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $215,250 07/29/2021.
Brogan, Joseph and Debra Brogan to Annie M. Agee and Derek J. Agee, 8610 Little Hoop Road Roanoke VA 24019, $275,879 07/27/2021.
Cronin, Fay C. to Dennis C. Tan and Marjorie S. Tan, 5942 Plantation Court Roanoke VA 24019, $224,950 07/29/2021.
Doan, Tien T. and Tu K. Doan to Trina N. Mai, 2923 Edgefield Circle Vinton VA 24179, $233,334 07/27/2021.
Flannagan, David W. and Brian S. Flannagan to Jesse King and Aubrey King, 5842 Prunty Drive Salem VA 24153, $266,800 07/30/2021.
Fluker, Sarah W. to Scott P. Hetherington, 5781 and 5783 Hollins Road Roanoke VA 24019, $209,950 07/30/2021.
Hadfield, Matthew R. and Karrie J. Hadfield to Joe Wallace and Maria Klocinec, 10411 Bottom Creek Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $270,754 07/30/2021.
Hall, Danny S. and Shelia M. Hall to Michael D. Wright and Sue Wright, 4209 Whitehall Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 07/28/2021.
Hodges, Thomas E. and Heather H. Geary to Daniel King, 1939 Connors Court Salem VA 24153, $290,000 07/30/2021.
Jimenez, Juan and Elodia B. Jimenez to Roshanna B. Russell and Thomas W. Kren, 7294 Wilson Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $275,000 07/27/2021.
Lovern, Darla May to Matthew Rayl and Courtney Rayl, 716 S. Maple St. Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 07/27/2021.
Reeves, Thomas D. and Karen M. Reeves to Morgan J. Baumgartner and Jennifer M. Clark, 7141 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 07/29/2021.
Ruff Waldron, Tracy J. to Branden H. Allen, 1020 Blandford Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $210,500 07/26/2021.
Russell, Timothy J. and Maryellen C. Russell to Jeffrey Gregory and Kelly Gregory, 6038 Old Manor Court Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 07/28/2021.
Schiltz, Cary L. and Kathryn J. Schlitz to Lisa M. Adamo, 4246 Toddsbury Lane Vinton VA 24179, $287,500 07/30/2021.
Shively, John S. Jr. and Amber C. Shively to Matthew L. Blankenship, 1220 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $235,000 07/30/2021.
Skinner, Sean to Cassidy M. Levy and Matthew H. Evans, 5173 Orchard Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $295,000 07/30/2021.
Sprinkel, Whitney E. to Mark D. Kalscheur, 2005 Governor Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 07/29/2021.
Velasquez, Adiela to Gregory R. Harris and Kaitlyn E. Craighead, 2604 McVitty Road Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 07/27/2021.
Wilson, Donald L. to Paul. Stretton, 103 and 105 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24153, $209,000 07/29/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
6139 Darby Road LLC to William M. Edwards III, 6174 and 6176 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $182,500 07/27/2021.
Beall, Richard D. and Emma S. Beall to Monica Gibson, 8350 Robin Lynn Road Roanoke VA 24019, $196,000 07/30/2021.
Boresen, Pagnar D. to William S. Pennwell, 731 Eddies Road Salem VA 24153, $190,000 07/28/2021.
Burch, Christopher R. to Peter D. Mason and Katherine E. Sparagna, 128 Southampton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $129,500 07/26/2021.
Chapman, Jennifer to Deidre R. Brown, 7003 Pine Court Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 07/30/2021.
Griffin, Steven J. to Dana C. McAllister, 8415 Holly Tree Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $190,000 07/26/2021.
Hollins, Derrick L. and Anna S. Hollins to PDH Holdings LLC, 2910 Tree Swallow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 07/26/2021.
Kemp, Sammie and Mary Kemp to Connie Tyree, 6974 Sweet Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 07/30/2021.
Lumsden, Anita W. and Robert L. Watson R. Estate to Christopher M. Hamilton and Ella J. Bishop, 227 W. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $184,830 07/26/2021.
McMahon, Matthew C. to Michael J. Reeves and Natalie Ann Green Reeves, 1210 Nover Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 07/27/2021.
Miller, Michael L. to Tammy R. McDaniel and Roger L. McDaniel, 3269 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $189,000 07/29/2021.
Murphy, Bonnie R and Patrick J. Murphy Estate to Jonathan I. Montoya and Madison Montoya, 2524 Pinecrest Drive Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 07/30/2021.
Nolan, Terrie to PDH Holding LLC, 7309 Maple Court Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 07/26/2021,.
Persinger, Arnold and Penny Persinger to Justin C. Nichols, 7145 Snowberry Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $189,600 07/29/2021.
Ransom, John C. to Paul A. Burns and Haley R. Burns, 739 Spruce St. Vinton VA 24179, $147,500 07/26/2021.
Shannon, Thomas R. to Jaqueline M. Rodriguez, 5539 Consul Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 07/27/2021.
Spickard, Kari E. to Melissa Voltz, 7001 Oak Court Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 07/27/2021.
White, Fay F. to James K. Johnson and Irina A. Johnson, 4350 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 07/27/2021.
WT Investments LLC to Tim Hensley, 4126 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $115,000 07/26/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
CFG Corp. to Mark A. Noecker, 5620 Lost Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $62,000 07/29/2021.
Collier, Troy L. to Hampton J. Turner Jr., 10331 Tinsley Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $80,000 07/30/2021.
Lackey, Archer S. and Keitha M. Lackey to Brown D. Griffin and Kara Keesee, 6170 Steeplechase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $73,000 07/27/2021.
Thomas, Mark W. and Donna R. Thomas to Greenway Construction Inc., 334-328 N. Maple St. Vinton VA 24179, $95,000 07/30/2021.
Salem
Over $300,000
Crew, Michael R. to Phyllis Dimmick, 2506 Oak Ridge Lane Salem VA 24153, $360,000 07/26/2021.
Gess, Kevin L. to Nelson C. Terrana, 418 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $350,000 07/01/2021.
L&W Holdings LLC to Helm Building Enterprises Ltd., 1993 Salem Industrial Drive Salem VA 24153, $900,000 07/16/2021.
Miller, Thelma J. to Zachary A. Collier, 916 Kenbridge Place Salem VA 24153, $399,000 07/26/2021.
Mitchell, James M. to Joe Bender, 1581 High St. Salem VA 24153, $379,500 07/22/2021.
Overstreet, Nathanial L. to Valerie Bernard-Jackson, 815 Scott Circle Salem VA 24153, $417,000 07/13/2021.
Painter, Chris A. to Nathacha Liriano, 2718 Jackson Drive Salem VA 24153, $304,000 07/26/2021.
Rololi LLC to Salem Realty Management LLC, 2161 Salem Industrial Drive Salem VA 24153, $2,219,000 07/06/2021.
Shaffner, Patrick N. to Christopher C. Keeley, 1635 Turnberry Road Salem VA 24153,. $661,000 07/27/2021.
Spangler, Kara Sheree to Dennison C. Serra, 643 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $360,000 07/15/2021.
Stocki, Jan A. II to Virginia Rental Co. LLC, 205 S. College Ave. Salem VA 24153, $420,000 07/30/2021.
Wood Salem Center LLC to MO Salem LLC, 1935 Electric RD Salem VA 24153, $8,500,000 07/19/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Cook, Richard J. to Jonathan D. Leary, 774 Virginia Ave. Salem VA 24153, $285,000 07/01/2021.
Craft, Kaitlyn A. to Ayisha T. Bowens, 1711 Glendon Road Salem VA 24153, $200,000 07/19/2021.
Crotts, Karl D. to Brian N. Jones, 1218 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $218,000 07/22/2021.
Edwards, Roy R. to Rebecca S. Naff, 2740 Gardner Drive Salem VA 24153, $250,000 07/23/2021.
Evans, Cody L. to Robert C. Erye, 903 Rose Lane Salem VA 24153, $242,000 07/13/2021.
GCM of Virginia Inc. to Dana M. Steffeu, 811 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $228,950 07/30/2021.
Glenn, Sherry J. to Richard W. Stump, 180 Forest Drive Salem VA 24153, $271,000 07/21/2021.
Houf, Jeremy G. to Savanah Warden, 2726 Fletcher St. Salem VA 24153, $275,500 07/16/2021.
Liriano, Nathacha to Austin Everhardt, 2766 Fletcher St. Salem VA 24153, $249,900 07/23/2021.
Malik, Pamela S. to Matthew R. Dameron, 610 Harris Ave. Salem VA 24153, $221,000 07/29/2021.
Martin, Timothy R. to Mack H. Garman, 611 North Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $230,000 07/19/2021.
Martin, Robert Q. to J. Michael Mitchell, 353 Howard Drive Salem VA 24153, $225,000 07/23/2021.
Mayo, Ethan M. to John Mease, 930 Summit Lane Salem VA 24153, $245,000 07/30/2021.
Neilson, David L. to Tanner L. Frey, 2800 Simms Circle Salem VA 24153, $295,500 07/16/2021.
Pannell, Robert G. to Michael T. Grove, 321 Pennsylvania Ave. Salem VA 24153, $292,000 07/23/2021.
Parker, Tammy J. to Rebecca L. Przybylski, 1616 Locke St. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 07/13/2021.
Peters, Lauren to Carlos Suarez, 1116 Fisher Ave. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 07/28/2021.
Robarge, Dennis W. to William E. Carter, 111 Niblick Drive Salem VA 24153, $282,000 07/23/2021.
Rosendahl, Cheryl S. to Traci J. DeGroat, 1526 Millwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $248,000 07/06/2021.
Sink, Linda L. to Jeffrey J. Vigil, 768 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $255,000 07/26/2021.
Thomas, Matthew S. to Andrew J. Hayes, 524 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $230,000 07/20/2021.
Vanderveer, Teresa M. to Davey L. Pollard, 1341 Turner St. Salem VA 24153, $237,000 07/22/2021.
ZWC Holdings LLC to Christian E. Boise, 237 Bonavista Road Salem VA 24153, $223,400 07/09/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
A&S Enterprises LLC to Joel S. Gurley, 2525 Gatehouse Lane Salem VA 24153, $153,700 07/16/2021.
Barlow, Brittany L. to TPBC LLC, 750 106 Bellevue Ave. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 07/21/2021.
Blankenship, Liana M. to Alexis F. Huffman, 712 Yorkshire St. Salem VA 24153, $149,950 07/19/2021.
BLJ & Associates to Timothy J. Manetta, 616 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 07/13/2021.
Branson, Richard H. to Patrick O. Cannon, 800 Branson Lane Salem VA 24153, $188,500 07/22/2021.
Chidester, Don to Rachel A. Ayers, 1429 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 07/09/2021.
Clark, Eveline M. to Ethan A. Arpa, 19 Hart Drive Salem VA 24153, $135,000 07/29/2021.
Clemons, Tracy to Tanner Watson, 131 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $147,500 07/19/2021.
Clinevell, Chad A. to Carlene M. Bromwell, 11 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $170,000 07/14/2021.
Cloud, Tracey L. to Brittany Clark-Slaughter, 1107 Valleyview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $159,500 07/06/2021.
Danz, Christopher to Robin E. Hubert, 536 Hawthorne Road Salem VA 24153, $155,000 07/30/2021.
Fernatt, Jody Lee to Bertrand P. Lavoie, 2100 Mill Lane Salem VA 24153, $100,000 07/02/2021.
Gore, Robert W. to Helen W. Snell, 238 Elm St. Salem VA 24153, $187,000 07/21/2021.
Hammond, Georgia A. to BPH Homes LLC, 1235 Forest Lawn Drive Salem VA 24153, $104,700 07/16/2021.
Harrison, Debra J. to Daziah Stidham, 601 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $156,000 07/22/2021.
Lamb, Adam to Rachel E. Frith, 1120 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 07/28/2021.
Mariotti, Jusitin K. to Wellyn LLC, 706 Catawba Drive Salem VA 24153, $185,000 07/23/2021.
Mats Properties LLC to S&E Management LLC, 1811 Mulberry St. Salem VA 24153, $140,000 07/16/2021.
Moore, Ashley P. to Sandra Um Watson, 320 Schrader St. Salem VA 24153, $152,000 07/30/2021.
Nichols, Alison L. to Keith E. Stevens, 1110 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $193,000 07/09/2021.
Robinson, Billy R. Jr. to Bryce D. Green, 1614 Millbrook St. Salem VA 24153, $158,000 07/29/2021.
Rogers, Rebecca A. to Jonathan Vayan, 407 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 07/01/2021.
Ross, John S. Jr. to Margaret H. Reed, 2323 Wood Gate Lane Salem VA 24153, $120,000 07/22/2021.
Spencer, Joel F. to Marke K. Stafford, 1740 Glendon Road Salem VA 24153, $195,000 07/09/2021.
Turley, Abney W. to Richard E. Frankburt, 309 Lakehurst Ave. Salem VA 24153, $107,000 07/09/2021.
Wiley Development LLC to Southern Oak Investments LLC, 98 St. John Road Salem VA 24153, $138,000 07/14/2021.
Zeigler, Gordon L. to James E. Lewis III, 826 Lakeview St. Salem VA 24153, $159,450 07/06/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bowen, Kenneth D. Jr. to David A. Thompson, 202 Wilson St. Salem VA 24153, $94,000 07/28/2021.
Johnson, Cameron H. to Ever A. Solito, 145 Walnut Lane Salem VA 24153, $57,000 07/27/2021.
Kelley, Lorena M. to Bala LLC, 767 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $92,000 07/30/2021.
Rololi LLC to Salem Realty Management LLC, 2161 Industrial Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $60,799 07/20/2021.
Shepard, Henry C. to Michael T. Morgan, 606 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $89,500 07/22/2021.