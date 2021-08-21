 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real estate transactions for Aug. 22, 2021
0 comments

Real estate transactions for Aug. 22, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke

Over $300,0000

530 Walnut LLC to Franklin Residential Services LLC, 530 Walnut Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $467,300 08/05/2021.

Bolyard, Bradley S. and Caroline M. Bolyard to Grant Bigman and Caitlin Aslandis, 1842 Arlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $364,950 08/02/2021.

Carter-Monsour, Lee Ann to Valley Land & Holdings LLC, 2132 Shenandoah Valley Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,125,000 08/03/2021.

Dent, Marcia L. to Donald D. Hodson Jr. and Cheri Grisso, 4134 Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,100,000 08/04/2021.

Glover, H. Allen Jr. and Mary K. Glover to Paul K. Maloney and Mariella Maloney, 2729 Rosaldind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $565,000 08/02/2021.

Kirk Lot LLC to Carilion Clinic Properties LLC, 15 Kirk Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $750,000 08/06/2021.

McGurran, Peter to Frank J. Karpiel Jr. and Katherine A. Karpiel, 2103 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $585,000 08/06/2021.

$200,000 to $300,000

Behler, William M. and Lancey D. Behler to Amy N. Battle and Cristal M. Board, 4866 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 08/03/2021.

Breeding, Christopher T. to Melody L. Britton, 4857 Northwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 08/05/2021.

Calton, Charles and Ashley Calton to Jacob P. Bishoff and Avery J. Mahaney, 1605 Sixth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $225,000 08/02/2021.

Carolina Ave. LLC to Hawks Point Properties LLC, 1601 Hampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $249,950 08/02/2021.

Davis, Gratton E. and Wesley E. Davis Estate to Branon R. Agee and Jessica A. Agee, 4223 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $237,000 08/06/2021.

Eckstein, Shirley P. to Charles Kulhavy and Rose Kulhavy, 4448 Pheasant Ridge Road Unit 107 Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 08/06/2021.

Ferguson, Barry M. to Joseph Woo and Kelley Woo, 2202 York Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 08/06/2021.

Hinson, Robert L and Gerald W. Irvine Estate to Lauretta Adler, 1338 Johnsbury Court Roanoke VA 24019, $279,000 08/04/2021.

Norton, Douglas J. and Katherine K. Glass to John R. Tracy and Ashley E. Tracy, 853 Marshall Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $212,000 08/05/2021.

Shiveley, Teddie D. to Kevin R. Barry and Nancy S. Barry, 2151 Broadway Ave. S.W. Apt. 23 Roanoke VA 24014, $265,000 08/06/2021.

$100,000 to $200,000

Carolina Ave. LLC to Jing Xiu, 950 Floyd Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $198,500 08/03/2021.

Dempsey, David and Lauren Dempsey to Langston E. Preston and Zachariah Preston, 2731 Lansing Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 08/03/2021.

Dickinson, John R. to Scott A. Jenkins and Bailey E. Jenkins, 1139 Second St. S.W. Condo 2 Roanoke VA 24016, $102,000 08/06/2021.

Dull, Mike E. to Maddison A. McKinney, 1012 Rosemary Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $177,000 08/04/2021.

Fajardo, Ann B. to Tamara A. Jaffee, 2515 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 08/03/2021.

Garland, John A. to Ella K. Brown and Mark J. Linson, 114 Maplelawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 08/04/2021.

Hale, Dewey and Mary Ellen Hale to Ousemane A. Swaray, 2826 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 08/06/2021.

Hasson, Michael D. to Hawks Point Properties LLC, 2015 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $108,000 0806/2021.

Ingleton, Jeraldine J. to Karen L. Agee, 2604 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 08/03/2021.

Kadariya, Jai N. and Hari Kadariya to Megha N. Kadariya and Ishora Phuyal, 3357 Preston Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 08/04/2021.

Lopez, Antonio G. to Kendra E. Wert, 913 Polk St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 08/04/2021.

Magan, Daniel to Sacha Haynes, 809 Mississippi Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $151,500 08/03/2021.

Montouri, Vincenzo to ARS Properties LC, 0 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 08/06/2021.

Moock, Justin P. to Adam P. Valenzuela, 714 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $185,000 08/06/2021.

New Life Christian Ministries to James Leake and Betty Leake, 3531 Peters Creek Road Unit 102 Roanoke VA 24019, $109,000 08/05/2021.

Nolen, Caitlynn B. to Tyler D. Percario, 1601 Eastgate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,950 08/03/2021.

Orlicki, Jared M. to Ross A. Murray, 3440 Valley View Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $153,450 08/06/2021.

Poe, Jeremiah D. to Sierra R. Via, 2432 Ravenwood Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,400 08/02/2021.

Remodeling for You Properties LLC to Brittany Knight, 2532 Bowman St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,500 08/04/2021.

Roanoke Home & Renovations LLC to Lisa A. Toscano and Diane L. Lawson, 2111 Woodland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $161,000 08/04/2021.

Roanoke Rental Homes LLC to Skylar Thames, 2014 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 08/06/2021.

Sells, Robert A. and Robin A. Sells to Debra L. Hutson, 2944 Fleetwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $166,000 08/03/2021.

Shull, Charles B. and others to Sabrina Pierson, 227 Wentworth Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $173,000 08/03/2021.

Troung, Touk Thi to Phi Van Nguyen, 5412 Loblolly Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $140,000 08/05/2021.

Walker, Linda R. to Melissa A. Stuart, 3011 Ferncliff Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 08/06/2021.

Wasiela, Thomas M. to Marianne J. Ast, 2518 Avalon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,750 08/02/2021.

$50,000 to $100,000

Barnes, Amelia H. to Jennifer L. Fisher and Adam T. Fisher, 946 Morgan Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000 08/03/2021.

Diaz Lopez, Gloria L. to Golden Dove Investments LLC, 414 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 08/06/2021.

Grigas, Andrew F. and Leigh Anne Grigas to Melissa Dasilva and Elias Dasilva, 188 Oaklawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 08/02/2021.

H.L. Lawson & Son Inc. to Woodland Park LLC and Square 1 Inc., 917 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., 0 Ninth St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $55,576 08/03/2021.

Palmer, Theodore B. and Meredith J. Palmer Estate to RPFI Holdings LLC, 809 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $70,000 08/06/2021.

Tames, Amela A. to Farouk Hadj-Abderrahmane and Amina Fatima Serir, 2919 Broad St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $55,000 08/06/2021.

Wright, Elisie T. and Mary T. Webb to Brian Leftwich, 4025 Dakota Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $90,000 08/04/2021.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Allison, Clyde H. and Joanne W. Allison to Frances L. Hagerman, 727 S. Battery Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $350,000 08/04/2021.

Caldwell, Susan A. to Hunting Hills Place LLC, 4976 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $430,500 08/04/2021.

Gilliland, Sonya Y. to Shawn D. Sprouse and Jennifer M. Sprouse, 5141 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $347,500 08/03/2021.

Hill, Sandra B. and Terry W. Williams to Sharon K. Sproles and Brian L. Belling, 5406 Stayman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $345,000 08/02/2021.

Hodson, Donald D. Jr. to Marshall C. Billings and Stephanie T. Noonan, 4520 Rosecrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 08/03/2021.

Larson, Aaron G. and Dana A. Larson to David J. Rozmaity and Kelsey A. Rozmaity, 1302 Coronado Drive Salem VA 24153, $360,000 08/02/2021.

Sublett, Jonathan E. and Shawna M. Sublett to Eric Ross Gordon and Heather Gordon, 5001 Buffalo Circle Salem VA 24153, $309,950 08/06/2021.

Terry, William R. Sr. to Cesar Bravo and Stacey Bravo, 4825 Buckhorn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $695,000 08/05/2021.

Waid, Marie L. to Thane A. Pressman and Caroline S. Pressman, 1941 Springmill Road Salem VA 24153, $459,692 08/05/2021.

Willard, Walter Lee I and Megan M. Willard to Margaret Moore Jacobson and Jerry Lee Jacobson, 2512 Hollowdale Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $475,000 08/02/2021.

$200,000 to $300,000

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Raymond E. Cooper, 5517 South Village Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $269,950 08/05/2021.

Beckner, Pamela S. and Rebecca H. Tabor to Josiah L. Friend and Shelly A. Friend, 1709 Mayfield Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $269,000 08/03/2021.

Bishop, Sonny W. and Danielle B. Bishop to Kevin L. Joyce and Kellie Ann Joyce, 6102 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 08/02/2021.

Bloch, Alan D. and Cathy Lee Watson-Bloch to Andrew H. Orfield and Courtney L. Gravely, 3256 Woodland Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 08/03/2021.

Booker, Jerry Lee to Charles E. McGeorge and Katrina T. King, 3782 Tomley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $246,000 08/04/2021.

Clark, Chad L. and Justine M. Crowley to Daniel T. Steege and Jacinda N. Romero, 2662 Willowlawn St. Roanoke VA 24018, $264,950 08/02/2021.

Costello, Daniel N. to Samantha N. Gray, 5967 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 08/04/2021.

Cummings, Brent A. and Bethany G. Cummings to Omer F. Shakre Sr. and Noorulhuda A. Sabri, 2614 Stewart View Terrace Vinton VA 24179, $250,000 08/04/2021.

Fender, Brenda S. to Shawn P. Gibson, 2950 Lockhart Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $241,500 08/02/2021.

Ferris, Edward W. and Joyce G. Ferris to Joseph C. Russell and Adrienne N. Russell, 540 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $275,000 08/02/2021.

Harrison, Richard E. and Glenna W. Harrison to Keith A. Morris and James K. Morris, 3514 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 08/06/2021.

Jaffe, Tamara A. to William L. Snyder, 3425 Potomac Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,500 08/02/2021.

Robertson, Jennifer and James W. Robertson to Cory M. Scott and Ashleigh E. Scott, 2035 Tula Drive Salem VA 24153, $285,000 08/06/2021.

Rowe, Joseph W. Sr. and Linda C. Rowe to Mason R. Walker, 5031 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $289,950 08/04/2021.

Rugarber, Tracy B. and Nancy C. Brown Estate to Marcia H. Robertson, 556 Greenway Landing Place Vinton VA 24179, $294,500 08/04/2021.

Scogin, Alice R. to Thomas R. Serebrov and Elizabeth L. Serebrov, 4923 Topping Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 08/02/2021.

Sloan, Kesley A. to Trevor A. Holdren, 1944 Connors Court Salem VA 24153, $235,000 08/02/2021.

Spano, Eric and Gina Spano to David R. Terstegen and Katherine M. Terstegen, 1625 Eanes Road Roanoke VA 24014, $240,000 08/02/2021.

Sprouse, Shawn D. and Jennifer M. Sprouse to Lance S. Ratliff and Samantha V. Ratliff, 5633 Legate Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 08/02/2021.

T. Crouch Homes Inc. to Steven A. Shine and Katherine E. Shine, 5533 North Garden Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $275,000 08/06/2021.

Walker, Patrick M. and Julie T. Walker to Randall E. Phillips, 509 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $202,000 08/03/2021.

Wegener, Frederick E. to Robert E. Downey, 2931 Tamarack Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $257,000 08/06/2021.

$100,000 to $200,000

121 Oxford Square LLC to Brian Woodford, 121 Oxford Square Vinton VA 24179, $113,000 08/02/2021.

Atwood, Bernard L. and Anna L. Atwood to Ashley D. Tosh, 8322 Brubaker Road Roanoke VA 24019, $177,000 08/05/2021.

Chernault, George R. to Jimmie M. Donnini, 5055 Orchard Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $141,250 08/06/2021.

Clark, Milton R. to Savanah G. Evans and Beverly Clark, 218 E. Virginia Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $131,000 08/03/2021.

Farris, Duane E. and Carla M. Farris to Cameron L. Akers, 686 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $140,000 08/02/2021.

Garber, Kristin to Avia J. Harry, 7005 Snowberry Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $166,000 08/02/2021.

Jearls, David M. to Ashley L. Crowder, 5409 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 08/05/2021.

LaVoire, Bertrand P. and Sharon A.C. Lavoie to Shameka N. Carson, 538 Santee Road Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 08/05/2021.

Lovelace, Robert J and Debra L. Lovelace to Barry C. Compton Inc., 8202 Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 08/06/2021.

Lucado, Benjamin T. to Sean T. Biddle, 3107 Mowles Road Salem VA 24153, $175,000 08/05/2021.

Majeus, Moniaque to RJP Roanoke LLC, 6788 Woodcreeper Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $171,000 08/03/2021.

Minter, Christine R. to Della G. Simmons, 321 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $197,500 08/04/2021.

Oliver, David M. and Linda B. Oliver to David M. Reid, 1815 Park Manor Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $193,500 08/06/2021.

Olney, Deanna and Robert P. Etter Estate to Chrisma S. Marks and Ryan C. Marks, 6737 McKinney St. Roanoke VA 24019, $167,000 08/02/2021.

Overfelt, Bobbi L. to Ian Branin and Alycea Branin, 3720 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $134,000 08/02/2021.

Saker, Gabriel E. to Matthew R. Jollie and Elise G. Jollie, 3193 Ivyland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $175,000 08/02/2021.

Trawick, Kenneth to Joshua D. Williams and Charita Williams, 4304 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $182,000 08/03/2021.

Viar, Leslie A. to Edward C. Cronise and Katrina D. Cronise, 5308 Century Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $147,500 08/02/2021.

$50,000 to $100,000

Harrison, Donald J. and Melody T. Harrison to Grace E. Morris, 104 Raleigh Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $87,500 08/03/2021.

RYT LLC to Trenton Weaver, 5571 Crescent Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $97,500 08/02/2021.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Get Your Covid Booster Shot

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert