Real estate transactions for Aug. 22, 2021

Roanoke
Over $300,0000
530 Walnut LLC to Franklin Residential Services LLC, 530 Walnut Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $467,300 08/05/2021.
Bolyard, Bradley S. and Caroline M. Bolyard to Grant Bigman and Caitlin Aslandis, 1842 Arlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $364,950 08/02/2021.
Carter-Monsour, Lee Ann to Valley Land & Holdings LLC, 2132 Shenandoah Valley Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,125,000 08/03/2021.
Dent, Marcia L. to Donald D. Hodson Jr. and Cheri Grisso, 4134 Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,100,000 08/04/2021.
Glover, H. Allen Jr. and Mary K. Glover to Paul K. Maloney and Mariella Maloney, 2729 Rosaldind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $565,000 08/02/2021.
Kirk Lot LLC to Carilion Clinic Properties LLC, 15 Kirk Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $750,000 08/06/2021.
McGurran, Peter to Frank J. Karpiel Jr. and Katherine A. Karpiel, 2103 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $585,000 08/06/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Behler, William M. and Lancey D. Behler to Amy N. Battle and Cristal M. Board, 4866 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 08/03/2021.
Breeding, Christopher T. to Melody L. Britton, 4857 Northwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 08/05/2021.
Calton, Charles and Ashley Calton to Jacob P. Bishoff and Avery J. Mahaney, 1605 Sixth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $225,000 08/02/2021.
Carolina Ave. LLC to Hawks Point Properties LLC, 1601 Hampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $249,950 08/02/2021.
Davis, Gratton E. and Wesley E. Davis Estate to Branon R. Agee and Jessica A. Agee, 4223 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $237,000 08/06/2021.
Eckstein, Shirley P. to Charles Kulhavy and Rose Kulhavy, 4448 Pheasant Ridge Road Unit 107 Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 08/06/2021.
Ferguson, Barry M. to Joseph Woo and Kelley Woo, 2202 York Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 08/06/2021.
Hinson, Robert L and Gerald W. Irvine Estate to Lauretta Adler, 1338 Johnsbury Court Roanoke VA 24019, $279,000 08/04/2021.
Norton, Douglas J. and Katherine K. Glass to John R. Tracy and Ashley E. Tracy, 853 Marshall Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $212,000 08/05/2021.
Shiveley, Teddie D. to Kevin R. Barry and Nancy S. Barry, 2151 Broadway Ave. S.W. Apt. 23 Roanoke VA 24014, $265,000 08/06/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Carolina Ave. LLC to Jing Xiu, 950 Floyd Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $198,500 08/03/2021.
Dempsey, David and Lauren Dempsey to Langston E. Preston and Zachariah Preston, 2731 Lansing Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 08/03/2021.
Dickinson, John R. to Scott A. Jenkins and Bailey E. Jenkins, 1139 Second St. S.W. Condo 2 Roanoke VA 24016, $102,000 08/06/2021.
Dull, Mike E. to Maddison A. McKinney, 1012 Rosemary Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $177,000 08/04/2021.
Fajardo, Ann B. to Tamara A. Jaffee, 2515 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 08/03/2021.
Garland, John A. to Ella K. Brown and Mark J. Linson, 114 Maplelawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 08/04/2021.
Hale, Dewey and Mary Ellen Hale to Ousemane A. Swaray, 2826 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 08/06/2021.
Hasson, Michael D. to Hawks Point Properties LLC, 2015 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $108,000 0806/2021.
Ingleton, Jeraldine J. to Karen L. Agee, 2604 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 08/03/2021.
Kadariya, Jai N. and Hari Kadariya to Megha N. Kadariya and Ishora Phuyal, 3357 Preston Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 08/04/2021.
Lopez, Antonio G. to Kendra E. Wert, 913 Polk St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 08/04/2021.
Magan, Daniel to Sacha Haynes, 809 Mississippi Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $151,500 08/03/2021.
Montouri, Vincenzo to ARS Properties LC, 0 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 08/06/2021.
Moock, Justin P. to Adam P. Valenzuela, 714 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $185,000 08/06/2021.
New Life Christian Ministries to James Leake and Betty Leake, 3531 Peters Creek Road Unit 102 Roanoke VA 24019, $109,000 08/05/2021.
Nolen, Caitlynn B. to Tyler D. Percario, 1601 Eastgate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,950 08/03/2021.
Orlicki, Jared M. to Ross A. Murray, 3440 Valley View Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $153,450 08/06/2021.
Poe, Jeremiah D. to Sierra R. Via, 2432 Ravenwood Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,400 08/02/2021.
Remodeling for You Properties LLC to Brittany Knight, 2532 Bowman St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,500 08/04/2021.
Roanoke Home & Renovations LLC to Lisa A. Toscano and Diane L. Lawson, 2111 Woodland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $161,000 08/04/2021.
Roanoke Rental Homes LLC to Skylar Thames, 2014 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 08/06/2021.
Sells, Robert A. and Robin A. Sells to Debra L. Hutson, 2944 Fleetwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $166,000 08/03/2021.
Shull, Charles B. and others to Sabrina Pierson, 227 Wentworth Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $173,000 08/03/2021.
Troung, Touk Thi to Phi Van Nguyen, 5412 Loblolly Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $140,000 08/05/2021.
Walker, Linda R. to Melissa A. Stuart, 3011 Ferncliff Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 08/06/2021.
Wasiela, Thomas M. to Marianne J. Ast, 2518 Avalon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,750 08/02/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Barnes, Amelia H. to Jennifer L. Fisher and Adam T. Fisher, 946 Morgan Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000 08/03/2021.
Diaz Lopez, Gloria L. to Golden Dove Investments LLC, 414 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 08/06/2021.
Grigas, Andrew F. and Leigh Anne Grigas to Melissa Dasilva and Elias Dasilva, 188 Oaklawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 08/02/2021.
H.L. Lawson & Son Inc. to Woodland Park LLC and Square 1 Inc., 917 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., 0 Ninth St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $55,576 08/03/2021.
Palmer, Theodore B. and Meredith J. Palmer Estate to RPFI Holdings LLC, 809 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $70,000 08/06/2021.
Tames, Amela A. to Farouk Hadj-Abderrahmane and Amina Fatima Serir, 2919 Broad St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $55,000 08/06/2021.
Wright, Elisie T. and Mary T. Webb to Brian Leftwich, 4025 Dakota Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $90,000 08/04/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Allison, Clyde H. and Joanne W. Allison to Frances L. Hagerman, 727 S. Battery Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $350,000 08/04/2021.
Caldwell, Susan A. to Hunting Hills Place LLC, 4976 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $430,500 08/04/2021.
Gilliland, Sonya Y. to Shawn D. Sprouse and Jennifer M. Sprouse, 5141 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $347,500 08/03/2021.
Hill, Sandra B. and Terry W. Williams to Sharon K. Sproles and Brian L. Belling, 5406 Stayman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $345,000 08/02/2021.
Hodson, Donald D. Jr. to Marshall C. Billings and Stephanie T. Noonan, 4520 Rosecrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 08/03/2021.
Larson, Aaron G. and Dana A. Larson to David J. Rozmaity and Kelsey A. Rozmaity, 1302 Coronado Drive Salem VA 24153, $360,000 08/02/2021.
Sublett, Jonathan E. and Shawna M. Sublett to Eric Ross Gordon and Heather Gordon, 5001 Buffalo Circle Salem VA 24153, $309,950 08/06/2021.
Terry, William R. Sr. to Cesar Bravo and Stacey Bravo, 4825 Buckhorn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $695,000 08/05/2021.
Waid, Marie L. to Thane A. Pressman and Caroline S. Pressman, 1941 Springmill Road Salem VA 24153, $459,692 08/05/2021.
Willard, Walter Lee I and Megan M. Willard to Margaret Moore Jacobson and Jerry Lee Jacobson, 2512 Hollowdale Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $475,000 08/02/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Raymond E. Cooper, 5517 South Village Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $269,950 08/05/2021.
Beckner, Pamela S. and Rebecca H. Tabor to Josiah L. Friend and Shelly A. Friend, 1709 Mayfield Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $269,000 08/03/2021.
Bishop, Sonny W. and Danielle B. Bishop to Kevin L. Joyce and Kellie Ann Joyce, 6102 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 08/02/2021.
Bloch, Alan D. and Cathy Lee Watson-Bloch to Andrew H. Orfield and Courtney L. Gravely, 3256 Woodland Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 08/03/2021.
Booker, Jerry Lee to Charles E. McGeorge and Katrina T. King, 3782 Tomley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $246,000 08/04/2021.
Clark, Chad L. and Justine M. Crowley to Daniel T. Steege and Jacinda N. Romero, 2662 Willowlawn St. Roanoke VA 24018, $264,950 08/02/2021.
Costello, Daniel N. to Samantha N. Gray, 5967 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 08/04/2021.
Cummings, Brent A. and Bethany G. Cummings to Omer F. Shakre Sr. and Noorulhuda A. Sabri, 2614 Stewart View Terrace Vinton VA 24179, $250,000 08/04/2021.
Fender, Brenda S. to Shawn P. Gibson, 2950 Lockhart Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $241,500 08/02/2021.
Ferris, Edward W. and Joyce G. Ferris to Joseph C. Russell and Adrienne N. Russell, 540 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $275,000 08/02/2021.
Harrison, Richard E. and Glenna W. Harrison to Keith A. Morris and James K. Morris, 3514 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 08/06/2021.
Jaffe, Tamara A. to William L. Snyder, 3425 Potomac Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,500 08/02/2021.
Robertson, Jennifer and James W. Robertson to Cory M. Scott and Ashleigh E. Scott, 2035 Tula Drive Salem VA 24153, $285,000 08/06/2021.
Rowe, Joseph W. Sr. and Linda C. Rowe to Mason R. Walker, 5031 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $289,950 08/04/2021.
Rugarber, Tracy B. and Nancy C. Brown Estate to Marcia H. Robertson, 556 Greenway Landing Place Vinton VA 24179, $294,500 08/04/2021.
Scogin, Alice R. to Thomas R. Serebrov and Elizabeth L. Serebrov, 4923 Topping Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 08/02/2021.
Sloan, Kesley A. to Trevor A. Holdren, 1944 Connors Court Salem VA 24153, $235,000 08/02/2021.
Spano, Eric and Gina Spano to David R. Terstegen and Katherine M. Terstegen, 1625 Eanes Road Roanoke VA 24014, $240,000 08/02/2021.
Sprouse, Shawn D. and Jennifer M. Sprouse to Lance S. Ratliff and Samantha V. Ratliff, 5633 Legate Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 08/02/2021.
T. Crouch Homes Inc. to Steven A. Shine and Katherine E. Shine, 5533 North Garden Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $275,000 08/06/2021.
Walker, Patrick M. and Julie T. Walker to Randall E. Phillips, 509 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $202,000 08/03/2021.
Wegener, Frederick E. to Robert E. Downey, 2931 Tamarack Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $257,000 08/06/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
121 Oxford Square LLC to Brian Woodford, 121 Oxford Square Vinton VA 24179, $113,000 08/02/2021.
Atwood, Bernard L. and Anna L. Atwood to Ashley D. Tosh, 8322 Brubaker Road Roanoke VA 24019, $177,000 08/05/2021.
Chernault, George R. to Jimmie M. Donnini, 5055 Orchard Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $141,250 08/06/2021.
Clark, Milton R. to Savanah G. Evans and Beverly Clark, 218 E. Virginia Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $131,000 08/03/2021.
Farris, Duane E. and Carla M. Farris to Cameron L. Akers, 686 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $140,000 08/02/2021.
Garber, Kristin to Avia J. Harry, 7005 Snowberry Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $166,000 08/02/2021.
Jearls, David M. to Ashley L. Crowder, 5409 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 08/05/2021.
LaVoire, Bertrand P. and Sharon A.C. Lavoie to Shameka N. Carson, 538 Santee Road Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 08/05/2021.
Lovelace, Robert J and Debra L. Lovelace to Barry C. Compton Inc., 8202 Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 08/06/2021.
Lucado, Benjamin T. to Sean T. Biddle, 3107 Mowles Road Salem VA 24153, $175,000 08/05/2021.
Majeus, Moniaque to RJP Roanoke LLC, 6788 Woodcreeper Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $171,000 08/03/2021.
Minter, Christine R. to Della G. Simmons, 321 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $197,500 08/04/2021.
Oliver, David M. and Linda B. Oliver to David M. Reid, 1815 Park Manor Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $193,500 08/06/2021.
Olney, Deanna and Robert P. Etter Estate to Chrisma S. Marks and Ryan C. Marks, 6737 McKinney St. Roanoke VA 24019, $167,000 08/02/2021.
Overfelt, Bobbi L. to Ian Branin and Alycea Branin, 3720 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $134,000 08/02/2021.
Saker, Gabriel E. to Matthew R. Jollie and Elise G. Jollie, 3193 Ivyland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $175,000 08/02/2021.
Trawick, Kenneth to Joshua D. Williams and Charita Williams, 4304 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $182,000 08/03/2021.
Viar, Leslie A. to Edward C. Cronise and Katrina D. Cronise, 5308 Century Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $147,500 08/02/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Harrison, Donald J. and Melody T. Harrison to Grace E. Morris, 104 Raleigh Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $87,500 08/03/2021.
RYT LLC to Trenton Weaver, 5571 Crescent Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $97,500 08/02/2021.