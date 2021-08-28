Real estate transactions for Aug. 29, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Bailey, Dewey J. III and Susan L. Bailey to Marcia L. Dent, 514 Cassell Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $1,100,000 08/12/2021.
Boardwine, Heather T. to McLeod Family Foundation, 1409 and 1415 Third St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $700,000 08/11/2021.
Cupp, Jennifer D. and Timothy E. Cupp to Natalie Wynegar and Mark Anthony Wynegar II, 2202 Dogwood Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $312,000 08/10/2021.
Dane, Francis C. and Linda R. Dane to John T. Erskine III and Suzanne B. Erskine, 2432 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $415,000 08/10/2021.
E&N Properties of Roanoke LLC to Jessica L. Pruneda and Eric R. Espinosa, 3334 Hidden Oak Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $460,000 08/11/2021.
Edwards, Melody to Albert S. Mack, 531 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $369,950 08/11/2021.
Keeley, Christopher C. to Eric L. Thorstenson and Mary B. Thorstenson, 2301 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,000 08/12/2021.
Kelderhouse, Andrew C. and Nancy M. Kelderhouse to Eric A. Horne and Joanne M. Horne, 4545 Laurelwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $524,950 08/13/2021.
McWilliams, David and Ruth McWilliams to Frances C. Dane and Linda R. Dane, 225 23rd St. S.W. #406 Roanoke VA 24014, $420,000 08/10/2021.
Tampa Two LLC to Kairos Properties LLC, 1010 Dale Ave. S.E., 1521 Guildhall Ave. N.W., 1535 Grayson Ave. N.W., 4037 Dakota Ave. N.W., 1620 Mercer Ave. N.W., 3224 Greenland Ave. N.E., 2912 Hollowell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA, 24013, 24017, 24012, 24015, $926,000 08/10/2021.
Vaden, Derick A. to Patricia Q. Keen and William R. Keen, 614 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $300,000 08/13/2021.
White, Henry T. to Sarah E. Hill and Juan Carlos Vivanco, 155 27th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $625,000 08/10/2021.
Wilson, Suzannah L. to Casey J. Almarez and Renee D. Almarez, 2117 Carter Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $320,000 08/13/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Hanna, Michelle L. and Stacie R. Vest to Nelka N. Lirano Garcia, 3427 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 08/11/2021.
Hein, Edward W. to Jermaine A. Drummond and Mia M. Drummond, 4615 Elva Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $212,500 08/12/2021.
Horton, Jeffrey W. to Laura L. Clinebell, 2536 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $249,950 08/13/2021.
Jenner, Brandy M. and Kit C. Myers to Andrew J. Wilson and Sarah Weber, 540 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $218,000 08/09/2021.
Johnson, Gwendelyn D. and Gary D. Johnson Estate to Tit for Tat Inc., 537 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $245,000 08/10/2021.
M&J Real Estate LLC to Jessiah S. Hulle and Aggie-Chrstine Hulle, 739 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $237,950 08/10/2021.
Mack Investments Inc. to Kyle E. Blake and Jacklyn K. Blake, 819 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $205,000 08/13/2021.
Maldonado, Juan Carlos and Amaya Maldonado to Orlanda Zagada Antonio and Melvin Zagada Antonio, 4961 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $240,000 08/13/2021.
Porter, Joseph D. to Savannah Y. Thompson, 2408 Shull Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 08/102021.
Ruiz, Alphonse D. and Deborah E. Ruiz to Joseph R. Spencer, 1645 Barrington Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $207,000 08/13/2021.
Southern Estates LLC to Pullman Belle LLC, 802 and 806 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $292,500 08/13/2021.
Taylor, Mary to Jason M. Johannesen and Ashley Morales, 2029 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $290,000 08/09/2021.
Walnut Creek Renovations LLC to Corey M. Bapst and Carla F. Bapst, 2804 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $292,500 08/11/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Antertain LLC to Sara J. Oyler, 906 Caldwell St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $130,000 08/13/2021.
Appalachian Prime Properties LLC to Teirra W. Nance, 527 Wingfield Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $189,950 08/09/2021.
Atherton, Ruth P. and Samuel Mark Atherton to Stephanie D. Sims, 2527 Northminster Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 08/12/2201.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Robert A. Griffith and Alexis G. Griffith, 4652 Trevino Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 08/11/2021.
Bollea, Leslee to Charles Baker, 4209 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 08/10/2021.
Bran, Bayro A. to Maynor B. Guzman Lopez, 4817 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $116,600 08/12/2021.
B-S Enterprises of Virginia Inc. to Fitzgerald Real Estate LLC, 2244 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $120,000 08/11/2021.
Bun, Navy to Robin D. Collier, 3532 Valley View Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 08/11/2021.
Crestbow Properties LLC to Grandin Holdings 1 LLC, 1621 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 08/09/2021.
Cunningham, Sabrina to Kenneth W. Johnson and Mary B. Johnson, 3512 Moran St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $114,000 08/10/2021.
Del Vecchio, Robert P. and Allison J. Del Vecchio to Sharon A. Smith, 1126 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 08/12/2021.
Downtown Holdings to Kathryn A. Reyna, 1037 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $160,000 08/13/2021.
Hostetter, Austin W. and Kimbery Hostetter to Randy M. Dooley, 433 Liberty Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,500 08/11/2021.
Koll, Jennifer M. and others to Jose R. Cedillos Ramos and Ama G. Barahona Barahona, 2602 Luray St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,000 08/13/2021.
Mitchell, Scott L. to Angel F. Parra and Yolanda Ramos, 356 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 08/09/2021.
PL Properties LLC to Stewart C. Taylor, 3611 Buckner Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 08/11/2021.
Rhinehart, Tina M. and Alma J. Rhinehart to Mason Everett, 2404 Dorchester Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $124,500 08/13/2021.
Sanders, Phillip W. and others to Samara N. Jacobson and Cody A. St. Clair, 1002 Indiana Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 08/13/2021.
Southerland, Ricky L. and Shelly S. Southerland to Southern Estates LLC, 802 and 806 Stewart Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $175,000 08/13/2021.
Spath, David L. and Cortney Spath to Somchay Outhong and Vankay Outhong, 3329 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $177,000 08/11/2021.
Sundberg, Yvonne to Katyana A. Rowe, 723 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,500 08/09/2021.
Tripp, William R. to Crystal Barnett, 5136 Northwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $176,000 08/13/2021.
Vaughn, Whitney to Shane Johnson, 3524 Signal Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $173,000 08/10/2021.
Williams, Ramona A. to Archie D.V. Nguyen and Linh Thuy Nguyen, 2418 Dorchester Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 08/13/2021.
Willis, Justin M. and Shafanta D. Willis to Sara M. Geres, 414 16th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $150,000 08/11/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Adams, Beatrice T. and Peggy A. Stechel to American Investment Properties LLC, 3236 Trinkle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 08/12/2021.
Ingram, John E. and others to Eye View LLC, 3763 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $60,000 08/10/2021.
Kat Properties LLC to Jennifer McPherson and Kara L. Thorniley, 444 Arbor Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $70,000 08/13/2021.
Southern Estates LLC to Encores LLC, 2431 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 08/13/2021.
Via, Dustin A. and Brandi L. Via to Manuel Morillo, 604 Elm Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $95,000 08/13/2021.
Roanoke County
More than $300,000
Bakhit, Neda A. to Cynthia C. Garrison, 4936 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 08/12/2021.
Bushkar, John P. and Angela D. Bushkar to Joseph H. Meador and Darlene L. Meador, 2530 Hollowdale Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $345,501 08/13/2021.
Blackwell, James E. to John A. Slovensky, 5091 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $569,250 08/11/2021.
Brogan, Michael A. to John T. Jessee and Shea T. Jessee, 5170 Fox Ridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $917,000 08/13/2021.
Challenger Avenue LLC to Santa FE Walnut Park Property LLC, 4045 Challenger Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $4,355,000 08/11/2021.
Clark, Jeffery D. and Andrea L. Clark to Martha E. Seemiller and Paul Seemiller, 1664 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $348,300 08/12/2021.
DeGeorgis, Donald G. and Nancy E. DeGeorgis to Christopher B. Tyler, 4658 Red Barn Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $390,950 08/13/2021.
Dooley, Joe A. and Melinda K. Dooley to Joseph L. Rastatter, 3876 Deer Hollow Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 08/13/2021.
Gardner, Patrick L. and Anthony C. Gardner to John W. Sieg and Robyn L. Sieg, 5018 Hunting Hills Square Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 08/10/2021.
Karnes, Joseph and Amanda Karnes Richard D. Roberts, 1843 Carleton Drive Salem VA 24153, $335,000 08/10/2021.
Lampman, Peter R. and Janet R. Lampman to Terry J. Little and Cathy L. Little, 6195 Steeplechase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $571,000 08/09/2021.
Massey, Ronnie L. to Randolph Sexton and others, 3100 Garst Cabin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $331,300 08/13/2021.
Maxymiv, Karen K. to Patrick M. Kennedy and Allison R. Kenndey, 5815 Winnbrook Court Roanoke VA 24018, $750,000 08/09/2021.
Munsey, Stephen R. and Renee S. Munsey to Bryon A. Howlett and Katie J. Howlett, 6041 Cezanne Court Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 08/10/2021.
PL Properties LLC to 4S Holding LLC, 5622 Starkey Road Roanoke VA 24018, $491,000 08/13/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Joseph W. Rowe and Linda C. Rowe, 4984 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $318,287 08/10/2021.
Richardson, Elizabeth H. and Kyle M. Richardson to David H. Jones Jr. and Teresa S. Epperly, 2810 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $500,000 08/10/2021.
Schurdell, Warren and Erica Schurdell to Jamie Huffman and Lisa Huffman, 5287 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $339,000 08/13/2021.
Swarm, Mathew W. and Brianna E. Swarm to Robert W. Brown and Jennifer Y. Brown, 5810 Fieldview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $340,000 08/09/2021.
Wallace, Sarah H. to Robert S. Harbert and Lucy A. Cook Harbert, 6411 Westshire Court Roanoke VA 24018, $390,000 08/11/2021.
Weaver, Michael L. and Owen H. Weaver to Chad E. Yount and Tiffany Yount, 4920 Buckhorn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $755,000 08/10/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Brown, Robert W. and Jennifer Y. Brown to Javoun Jordan and Lisa Spears, 595 Hilliview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $274,996 08/09/2021.
Clark, Virginia S. to Kelli Shobe, 1921 June Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 08/10/2021.
Culler, Misty Leigh to Cynthia W. Parris, 1310 Aarons Run Circle Salem VA 24153, $284,900 08/09/2021.
Dowdy, Tommy D. to Mhome LLC, 4025 Southwick Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 08/11/2021.
Horne, Eric A. to Terri E. Nolen, 772 Skyview Road Salem VA 24153, $272,600 08/13/2021.
Ingram, Kathy B. to Austin W. Hostetter and Kimberly D. Hostetter, 514 Petty Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $224,500 08/13/2021.
Lamas, Ramon I. and Victor Lamas to Margaret Beshay and Samuel Iskandar, 2610 Dovetail Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $279,950 08/10/2021.
Liller, Matthew L. and Chelsea A. Liller to Mason Handke, 4637 Rosecrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $261,000 08/13/2021.
Miron, Phillip J. and Judy C. Miron to Russell A. Hunziker, 3030 Sedgefield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $246,000 08/09/2021.
Morrow, Robert W. Estate to Xuan Zhao, 4426 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $203,000 08/12/2021.
Picard, Romain C. and Gergana V. Picard to Alexander J. Millan Rodriguez and Melissa O. Reyes DaSilva, 3399 Mourning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $201,500 08/11/2021.
Sabatini, Yvonne and Marie H. Hurt Estate to Vanessa Rorrer and Brian O. Rorrer, 5150 Indian Head Road Salem VA 24153, $285,000 08/09/2021.
Zane Properties LLC to Glarkin LLC, 6914 and 6916 Woodhaven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $232,653 08/11/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Cusick, Angeline to John P. Orsborn, 7106 Woods Crossing Roanoke VA 24018, $145,000 08/13/2021.
Fulcher, Gene M. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 5826 Penn Forest Place Roanoke VA 24018, $158,900 08/13/2021.
JEG Realty Inc. and ECG LLC to Chad Scheatzle and Melissa Scheatzle, 418 Chestnut St. Vinton VA 24179, $195,000 08/13/2021.
Jennings, Katherine A. to Brittan C. Perdue, 9256 Emerald Drive Vinton VA 24179, $187,000 08/12/2021.
Julie A. Mayer Magnifico to Kelly L. Hernandez and Yordanis Barzaga, 117 Gretchen Court Vinton VA 24019, $155,000 08/09/2021.
Kaase, Robert and Peggy J. Kaase to Yaghoub J. Mahgerefteh, 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 15A Roanoek VA 24018, $124,950 08/10/2021.
Prillaman, John K. and S. Jane Judah to Lee Shore Investment Properties LLC, 5311 Lakeland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $126,050 08/13/2021.
Smith, Paul W. and David M. Smith to Finette Paul, 2849 Neil Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 08/13/2021.
Underwood, Jessica M. to Jonathan K. Shaffer, 4237 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $190,000 08/09/2021.
Warner, Matthew L. to Brian Wilson and Ariel Wilson, 3536 Evelyn Drive Salem VA 24153, $152,800 08/13/2021.
Whickham, Reginald D. and others to Rebecca W. Millner, 3789 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $100,000 08/13/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Green, Christopher A. to Kristy O. Murray, 4527 Twelve O’Clock Knob Road Roanoke VA 24018, $95,000 08/11/2021.
Martin, Donna Jean and Dean E. Martin to Rita B. Burks, 6914 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $60,000 08/13/2021.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4984 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,000 08/10/2021.
Thomas, Roscoe Helm III to Trena S. Bowman, 4926 Bower Road Roanoke VA 24018, $70,713 08/10/2021.