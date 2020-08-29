 Skip to main content
Real estate transactions for Aug. 30, 2020
Real estate transactions for Aug. 30, 2020

Roanoke

Over $300,000

Roanoke Self-Storage LLC to AGAP Roanoke LLC, 201 Berkley Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $4,115,000 08/14/2020.

Stephens-Wright, Mary Lynn to Katie P. Reeder and Thomas R. Reeder Jr., 2120 Chestnut Oak Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $690,000 08/10/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Alegre, Robert Jr. and Zurelvys Alegre to Nicole T. Valach, 4849 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $209,000 08/11/2020.

Atlantic Management & Investment LLC to Alexandra Tobasco and Wesley Holdren, 2203 Ellsworth St. Roanoke VA 24012, $201,105 08/14/2020.

Clearview Investments LLC to Corey A. Thacker and Brandy R. Thacker, 1319 Clarke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $262,300 08/13/2020.

Douglas W. Densmore Revocable Trust to James R. Leaman and Cynthia A. Leaman, 2208 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $270,000 08/12/2020.

East, Karlyn and Chelsea East to J. Douglas McCarthy, 2408 Alberta Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $271,552 08/14/2020.

Flahive, Robert H. to Thomas Norkus, 845 Woods End Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $233,700 08/14/2020.

Jones-Worrell, Deborah R. and Lisa C. Jones-Worrell to Candice Dwyer, 1902 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $220,000 08/14/2020.

Polley, Michael S. Jr. and Erin R. Polley to Michael Shockley and Alina Shockley, 3822 Amberway Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $274,950 08/10/2020.

Terry, Jode to Edward A. Gregory and Kimberly Gregory, 2368 Locust Grove Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $210,950 08/12/2020.

Wages, Donald L. and Joan M. Wages to Connie Nogueira, 1001 Chesterfield St. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 08/14/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Abramski, Bruce J. Jr. and Melissa M. Abramski to Derrick A. Hickman and Cassie Boothe, 3742 Sunrise Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $188,000 08/14/2020.

Baskota, Duk L. and Dahn Maya Baskota to Rosa L. Aguilar Guzman, 4829 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $161,000 08/10/2020.

Bensinger, Martin E. to Kevin Thompson, 2401 Maycrest St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 08/13/2020.

Donald, Brandon W. and Christine H. Donald to Angel La Hera Bazan and Maria E. Rodriguez Silva, 161 Christian Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 08/11/2020.

Dooley, Diane to Terry L. Wolfe, 3012 Roberts Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $129,000 08/14/2020.

Horan, Melissa L. to Robyn A. Lewis, 2762 Beverly Blvd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,950 08/14/2020.

Johnson, Mark S. to Collin J. Harrison, 1630 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $156,450 08/14/2020.

Johnson, Keith M. and others to Omega Properties LLC, 3132 Keene St. Roanoke VA 24017, $106,000 08/13/2020.

Matherly, Katelyn to Christopher I. Waddell and Charley M. Waddell, 2802 Spring Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $169,000 08/13/2020.

Michelot, Giancarlo G. Silva to Timothy Thacker Jr. and Stephanie L. Fisher, 3583 Wright Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $186,500 08/10/2020.

Payne, Sarah M. to Edgar J. Cox, 1926 Landgon Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 08/10/2020.

Perdue, Mitchell B. to Nicholas Sobetsky and Tamara LaPorte-Sobetsky, 502 Wittaker Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $146,000 08/10/2020.

Richardson, Alex L. and Theron R. Wurzbuger to Joanna D. Henley, 4825 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. Unit 209 Roanoke VA 24018, $184,950 08/11/2020.

Rucker, Ricky A. and Sean R. Osborne to Erin Widener, 2508 Sharon Road Roanoke VA 24012, $152,000 08/13/2020.

Sloss, Eric M. to Jacob M. Thomas and Anne Marie D. Thomas, 3801 Grandview Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 08/13/2020.

Taylor, Sarah to Rachel Hopkins and Christopher McMenamin, 1005 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $192,000 08/12/2020.

Tolley, Arlene D. to Adin A. Cruz, 169 Christian Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 08/14/2020.

Umpenhour, Benjamin and Kimberly Umpenhour to Kyle G. Harig, 4501 Ben St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $155,000 08/10/2020.

Vernon, Erin S. to Maruf M. Hoque, 2472 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 08/12/2020.

Viers, Devin T. to Jose R. Cedillos Ramos and Ana G. Barahona Brahona, 4410 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $180,000 08/10/2020.

Wilson, Ethel A. to Cheyenne Smith, 3031 Lombardy Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $126,000 08/14/2020.

Wood, Jennifer R. to Nytasia Dockery, 728 Jamison Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,000 08/14/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Baughman, Crystal L. to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 1630 Hampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $61,000 08/13/2020.

Cotton, David and Joann Cotton to Susan R. Ames, 4035 Tennessee Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 08/10/2020.

DePaola, Paul and Jennifer DePaola to Justin M. Seamans and Dannica J. Pritchett, 619 Bibb St. Roanoke VA 24012, $77,000 08/14/2020.

Equity Trustees LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 1414 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $62,995 08/12/2020.

Lawton, John T. to Michael D. Holland, 2110 Carroll Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $58,100 08/10/2020.

Roberts, George W. III to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 5127 Springfield Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $99,334 08/13/2020.

Urgo, David L. and Ryan D. Urgo to Valhalla Development LLC, 66 Forest Hill Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $53,000 08/14/2020.

Wheeling, Doris A. and others to Elizabeth A. Burnette and Roy M. Bedwell, 1219 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 08/13/2020.

Zimmerman Properties LLC to 829 Salem Ave. LLC, 829 Salem Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $80,000 08/14/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Barksdale, Robert C. to Kelly A. Dame, 1818 Greenmont Court Roanoke VA 24012, $420,000 08/04/2020.

Barnette, Michael B. and Michelle H. Barnette to Ernest Anderson, 1372 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $310,000 08/05/2020.

Bartlett, Edward A. and Sara Y. Bartlett to Thomas W. Raub and others, 4520 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $1,325,000 08/03/2020.

Bodde, Stephen G. and Anna Bodde to Mathew J. Mello, 4300 Kings Chase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $408,500 08/12/2020.

Chubik, Mark E. and Christine H. Chubik to Roy E. Foutz III and Tracey W. Foutz, 5819 Salisbury Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $635,000 07/14/2020.

Coyner, James V. Jr. and Paula H. Coyner to Joseph T. Love Jr., 8115 Deer Branch Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $370,000 08/12/2020.

Ditmore, Justin W. to Joshua D. Compton and Lori B. Compton, 7627 Peebles Lane Roanoke VA 24016, $320,000 08/13/2020.

Doyle, Cecil G. and Patricia G. Doyle to Chalak O. Berzingi and Mayada H. Issa, 1555 Strawberry Mountain Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $849,000 08/13/2020.

Edwards, Kevin and Jeanne Edwards to Astrid M. Van Den Bruele and Martindell G. Viegas, 6017 Wimbledon Court Roanoke VA 24018, $483,500 07/14/2020.

Ellis, Dorthea H. and Nathaniel G. G. Ellis to Janice Dinkins-Davidson and Harold L. Davidson, 5192 Fox Ridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $460,000 08/10/2020.

Foutz, Edna M. to Marra Enterprises LLC, 3223 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 08/10/2020.

Grisso, Benjamine T. and Sherry M. Grisso to Grant T.W. Dawyot and Tamaryn T. Dawyot, 1448 Lancer Drive Salem VA 24153, $427,000 08/10/2020.

Hesse, Cynthia G. and others to Kevin P. Diomedi and Michelle L. Diomedi, 4269 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $410,000 08/04/2020.

Holland, Charles H. and Margaret S. Holland to Hristo S. Asenov and Leslie E. Asenov, 6795 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $330,000 08/07/2020.

Howard, Cynthia M. to Sara Y. Bartlett, 5031 Meadow Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $392,000 08/04/2020.

Jarrell, Gary W. and Laura L. Jarrell to Brandon W. Jarrell, 8420 Belle Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $387,000 08/10/2020.

Johnson, Carl H. and Ellen Johnson to Christopher L. Arnett and Andrea M. Arnett, 6222 Scotford Court Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 08/07/2020.

Lockhart, Charles K. and Trina S. Lockhart to Robert Alegre Jr. and Zurelvys Alegre, 6120 St. Ives Court Roanoke VA 24018, $334,900 08/11/2020.

Malpass, George F. and Sherry B. Malpass to James Chapman, 5521 Arthur St. Roanoke VA 24018, $300,657 08/03/2020.

Maven Investments LLC to FRABO LLC, 4288 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $834,999 07/14/2020.

Moulse, Sally L. to Justin T. Goria, 4929 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 08/03/2020.

Myranda Lou Tringale Trust to Myra-Delia D. Kagey, 550 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 08/14/2020.

Oberlin, Allen H. and Elizabeth H. Oberlin to Keith W. Martin, 3652 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 08/04/2020.

Phlegar, Richard G. and Kelly A. Phlegar to Steven E. Smyth and Jacqueline B. Smyth, 1813 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $359,950 08/05/2020.

Pollock, Brian E. and Joann V. Devries to Jeremy L. Grant and Paula Grant, 6032 Matisse Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $345,000 08/03/2020.

Ratchford, Claude D. Jr. and Mary E. Ratchford to Alvin H. Carpenter III, 4847 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $515,000 08/12/2020.

Ratliff, Gary T. and Cheryl E. Ratliff to Todd J. Avery and Denielle M. Avery, 3796 Luther Drive Salem VA 24153, $319,000 08/10/2020.

Shelor, Raymond L. and Debra M. Shelor to Christine H. Chubick, 2015 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $445,000 07/14/2020.

Smith, Robert K. to Justin D. Canfield and Amy H. Canfield, 6531 Hidden Woods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $519,950 08/10/2020.

Tilley, Tomi and Joshua N. Clark to Lee A. Howell and Ashleigh C. Howell, 8016 Hilltop Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $547,950 08/07/2020.

Young, Gerald R. and Kathryn L. Young to Jess M. Hoch and Daniela A. Hoch, 5960 Lakemont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $349,950 08/10/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Anderson, Ernest L. to Robin B. Pendleton and Lindsey E. Pendleton, 5342 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 08/05/2020.

Avala, Venkata S. and Mourya C. Gajendra to Christina L. Mahoney, 5526 South Village Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $272,000 08/11/2020.

Bailey, Daniel S. and Torie A. to John Kennerknecht and Lisa M. Kennerknecht, 5628 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 08/03/2020.

Bratton, Garie W. and Kelvin C. Bratton to Kaitlin E. Johnson, 5118 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $253,000 08/10/2020.

Buchanan, Patrick C. and Patricia J. Estate to Rheba L. Donahue and Dean E. Donahue, 4212 Cordell Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 08/03/2020.

Butler, John O. Jr. and Mark F. Wimmer Jr. to Megan N. Williamson, 3792 Praline Place Roanoke VA 24012, $219,950 08/11/2020.

Corey, James and Julie A. Corey to David A. Quallis and Trella C. Quallis, 6040 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $274,950 08/05/2020.

Dillard, Steven L. and Karen V. Dillard to Ricky H. Dixon and Rebecca G. Dixon, 784 Devonshire Drive Vinton VA 24179, $226,000 07/14/2020.

Grant, Jessica L. to Justin D. Halsey and Gerlie Halsey, 5701 Glen Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 08/13/2020.

Hill, Zachary A. to Jack R. Blankenship, 831 Brookshire Drive Vinton VA 24179, $245,000 08/04/2020.

Hoch, Jess M. and Daniela A. Hoch to Robert W. Thompson and Kathryn K. Thompson, 3311 Fleetwood Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 08/07/2020.

Kennedy, David A. and Karen P. Kennedy to Patrick D. Knicely and Alisha M. Knicely, 2343 Stallion Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 08/07/2020.

Kunkle, Brian S. and Brady L. Sheffer to Brady L. Singleton, 2716 Tanglewood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 08/06/2020.

Najera, Rodolfo and Krystyna Krajewski to Nicholas W. McDaniel and Samra K. McDaniel, 3802 Apricot Trail Roanoke VA 24012, $250,000 07/14/2020.

Palmer, James C. and Roxanne Palmer to Candi Wiles, 338 Elm St. Vinton VA 24179, $209,000 08/12/2020.

Poff, Anne M. to Chad W. Scott and Sabrina N. Morgan, 4452 Toddsbury Drive Vinton VA 24179, $255,750 08/03/2020.

Powers, Dustin S. and Amanda G. Powers to Zoila J. Zzavala Mendoza, 3347 Pamlico Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 08/07/2020.

Redding, David P. and Donna S. Redding to Cameron W. Lephew and Melinda W. Lephew, 541 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $247,500 08/05/2020.

Rodman, William K. and Megan E. Rodman to Melinda E. Barone, 1828 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $249,000 08/13/2020.

Rossello Investments LLC to William D. Hardin and Dana Sue Hardin, 5237 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 08/07/2020.

Sanders, Jeffrey L. and others to Benjamine T. Grisso and Sherry M. Grisso, 1450 Lancer Drive Salem VA 24153, $275,000 08/11/2020.

Smith, Zada C. and Benjamin R. Asbury Jr. to Tyler D. Lisk and Kellie B. Paksoy, 5241 Setter Road Roanoke VA 24012, $239,000 08/04/2020.

Sowers, Steven E. and Lynda A. Sowers to ALINC Properties IV LLC, 2660 Electric Road Suite A Roanoke VA 24018, $208,000 08/07/2020.

Stevens, Christopher R. and Leonora M. Stevens to James Link and Bailee Brewster, 4314 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $202,500 08/10/2020.

Terry, Kirk A. to Jack Booth and Brenda Booth, 4515 Buck Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 08/13/2020.

Teubert, Jeremy and Brittan D. Teubert to Robert J. Lodico, 6634 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $207,000 08/10/2020.

Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Pamela Barlow, 1120 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $279,950 08/05/2020.

Wrisborne, Mark C. and Vena L. Wrisborne to James L. Williams Jr., 5528 Deer Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $233,000 08/07/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Bandy, Donald W. to Lavonne Sanders, 8565 Muirfield Circle Ronaoke VA 24019, $140,000 07/14/2020.

BLJ and Associates LLC to Boxer Investments LLC, 220 Ninth St Vinton VA 24179, $152,450 08/07/2020.

Burbage, Richard W. and Rhoda J. Burbage to Rachel M. Linkous, 3347 Fort Lewis Circle Salem VA 24153, $191,600 07/14/2020.

Burge, Lois M. and Sherry Rickmon to Carly L. Villarreal and Gabriel M. Villarreal, 4202 Sharolyn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $179,950 08/11/2020.

Causey, Jerry L. and Melody A. Causey to Taylor J. Radley and Christina N. Budd, 3418 South Park Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $192,000 08/12/2020.

Cawley, Vickey S. to Miranda N. Hurd, 2261 Adrian St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 08/07/2020.

Craft, Timothy D. and Wendy N. Craft to Montae C. Otey, 857 Orlando Court Roanoke VA 24019, $199,000 08/06/2020.

Creasy, Dirk T. to James F. McCarthy and Amanda L. Whitaker, 5338 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $147,000 08/03/2020.

Cubberley, Sara L. and Michael R. Cubberley to Brian A. Stump, 4639 Roxbury Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $159,959 08/05/2020.

Damgaard, Renee E. and Neil Damgaard to Donald T. Thorne and Ann L. Thorne, 3060 McVitty Forest Drive #101 Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 08/11/2020.

Dogan, Gary E. and Brenda S. Dogan to Michael C. Brumfield, 3510 Overbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $186,900 08/07/2020.

Doster, Ryan to Eric C. Counts, 7601 Bending Oak Drive Catawba VA 24070, $165,000 07/14/2020.

Dugger, Matthew L. and Heather R. Dugger to Mark A. Logwood, 2640 Puckett Circle Salem VA 24153, $179,950 08/12/2020.

Goodwin, Robbie M. to Du Nguyen and Thi Be Sau, 5334 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $188,000 08/06/2020.

Hall, Brandon G. and Hanna R. Bowles to Bradley D. Payne, 961 Norbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $169,950 08/04/2020.

Harmon, Shana M. to Maggie Akers, 3349 Forest Court Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 08/07/2020.

Hatter, Harry A. to Shantell R. Edmonds, 5708 Santa Anita Terrace Roanoke VA 24012, $138,000 08/06/2020.

Hlava, Kay C. and Norma J. Cox to Janette Spencer, 4758 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $182,500 08/05/2020.

Johnson, Kaitlin E. to Kalpana Panchumarthy and Sai B. Panchumarthy, 6767 Woodcreeper Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 08/07/2020.

Kodiac LLC to Ricky L. Southerland and Shelly S. Southerland, 5736 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 08/03/2020.

Lagues, Claudia P. to Patricia A. Stump, 4621 Cordell Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 08/04/2020.

Manlove, Ronald L. to Myteka Tabron, 341 W. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $113,000 07/14/2020.

McKinney, Marion P. and Betty M. Wickham to Christian M. Burnett, 655 Magnolia Road Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 08/03/2020.

Morris, Curtis L. to Taylor L. Morris, 754 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 08/13/2020.

Peery Realty Inc. to Gentry T. Fields, 0 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 08/06/2020.

Pingora Loan Servicing LLC to Erika Gonzalez Claros and Lenyn E. Meza Ruiz, 6625 Wendover Road Roanoke VA 24019, $145,000 08/12/2020.

Rai, Darian to Adam Goode, 5909 Raintree Road Roanoke VA 24018, $177,000 08/10/2020.

Richards, Erwin B. and Debra Richards to Tracey-Lee A. Sutherland-Hutchinson, 4507 Hammond Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $169,000 08/12/2020.

Rieck, Jon A. and Todd F. Rieck to Woody LLC, 3121 Clearview Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $185,500 08/10/2020.

Rogo, Marie E. to Michael Smith, 8412 Brubaker Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $151,978 08/07/2020.

Sereno, Jordan S. to Darla Boone, 1297 Dennis Lane Salem VA 24153, $162,000 07/14/2020.

Smedley, Kevin and Susan Smedley to Affordable Measures Contractors LLC, 3216 Hartley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $178,500 08/03/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to Allen Dawes and Kristen Haynes, 221 N. Poplar St. Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 08/07/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to David C. Stanley Jr., 5329 Eden Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 07/14/2020.

Sutliff, Donald K. to Luis M. Fuentes-Fernandez, 549 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $193,500 08/03/2020.

Tate, Barbara B. to Kenneth D. Barton, 5957 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $183,000 08/07/2020.

Welch, Marilyn B. to Melody A. Underwood, 3400 Kim Court Unit A12 Roanoke VA 24018, $133,500 08/06/2020.

Wilks, Helen T. to Laura J. Stover, 6321 Nell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $162,000 07/14/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

DAV LLC to Quality Development Group LLC, 7207 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 08/13/2020.

Drewry, Debbie N. to Charles A. Wright and Eugenia L. Wright, 2360 Highland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $86,300 08/10/2020.

Henderson, Michael D. to Brandon Williams and Alicia Williams, 1267 Ruddell Road Vinton VA 24179, $85,000 08/11/2020.

Proffitt, Drenna D. and Tracy L. Proffitt to Tracy L. Proffitt, 5720 Halcun Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $92,808 08/06/2020.

Ward, Amy M. and Nicole E. Aikens to Featured Residences LLC, 4223 Sharolyn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $67,500 08/07/2020.

Salem

Over $300,000

Bowditch LLC to Faulconer Construction Co. Inc., 2160 Salem Industrial Drive Salem VA 24153, $310,000 07/13/2020.

Burns, Thomas I. to Daniel B. Johnston, 712 Debra Lane Salem VA 24153, $315,000 07/22/2020.

Cooke, Mark R. to Robert Williams Jr., 1704 Walden Circle Salem VA 24153, $472,500 07/30/2020.

Croy, Barbara to Carol Grimes, 2933 Phillips Brook Lane Salem VA 24153, $320,000 07/07/2020.

DeMaurice, Andre S. to Walter S. LeFlore, 145 Bogey Lane Salem VA 24153, $355,000 07/30/2020.

Dent Construction LLC to Donald K. Dent LLC, 108 North Oaks Lane Salem VA 24153, $330,000 07/24/2020.

Dickerson, Lila A. to David Christianson, 127 Ferrum Drive Salem VA 24153, $400,000 07/31/2020.

Garst, Michael O. to All About the Rari LLC, 691 Lee St. Salem VA 24153, $350,000 07/27/2020.

Gurley, Joel S. to Robert Tozzo, 401 Homeplace Drive Salem VA 24153, $337,250 07/13/2020.

Innsbrook LLC to Betty B. Fletcher, 167 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $309,950 07/01/2020.

Johnston, Harold L. Jr. to Charles P. Koelling, 1309 Panorama Circle Salem VA 24153, $535,000 07/31/2020.

L&M Properties LLC to Helm Building Enterprises Ltd., 2767 Salem Industrial Drive Salem VA 24153, $800,000 07/10/2020.

Maxwell, William C. to Derbyshire Design LLC, 628 W. Fourth St. Salem VA 24153, $353,100 07/01/2020.

Powell, John D. to George W. Logan, 409 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $650,000 07/31/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Wayne Peeler, 225 Edgemere Drive Salem VA 24153, $304,950 07/24/2020.

Reed, Bramwell Jr. to Deitra D. Bailey, 958 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $305,000 07/08/2020.

Salem Building Supply LLC to Larry D. Parker, 501 Chamberlain Lane Salem VA 24153, $329,950 07/31/2020.

Smith, Garrett P. to Donnarose Klemovitch, 719 Maryland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $379,000 07/10/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Arellano Main Street LLC to Carilion Clinic Properties LLC, 1941 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $240,500 07/15/2020.

Faris, Daniel W. to David P. Redding, 320 Pennsylvania Ave. Salem VA 24153, $255,000 07/31/2020.

Furrow, Doria to Bobby L. Johnson, 2737 Fletcher St. Salem VA 24153, $215,000 07/10/2020.

Labiosa, Edward C. to James R. Welch, 2266 Medford Road Salem VA 24153, $219,000 07/07/2020.

Lipscomb, Gregory A. to Matthew T. Flowers, 811 North Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $233,000 07/30/2020.

Pendleton, Rhonda H. to Muhammad M. Khan, 2259 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $290,000 07/14/2020.

Poff, Gregory L. to Luke E. Fell, 1002 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $220,000 07/27/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Alexander D. Raymond, 221 Edgemere St. Salem VA 24153, $296,063 07/31/2020.

Runyon, Judith Ann to Christopher Bernitt, 2417 South Clearing Road Salem VA 24153, $206,134 07/14/2020.

St. Clair, Elizabeth B. to James L. Tayloe, 2147 Mill Lane Salem VA 24153, $205,000 07/22/2020.

Tit for Tat Inc. to Kelley Allebaugh, 516 Decatur Drive Salem VA 24153, $230,000 07/24/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Atkins, Kay B. to David Lee Atkins Jr., 452 Parkdale Drive Salem VA 24153, $158,400 07/31/2020.

Barr, Nancy J. to Cleveland Yarborough, 2631 Leemount St. Salem VA 24153, $195,000 07/07/2020.

Bliss, Marie T. to Darlene K. Ullom, 1331 Forest Lawn Drive Salem VA 24153, $150,000 07/01/2020.

Boitnott, Trina A. to Justin R. Mertz, 1434 Brushy Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $160,000 07/17/2020.

Brenchick, Jay A. to Samuel A. St. Fleir, 300 N. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $187,500 07/22/2020.

Brugh Team Real Estate Venture LLC to Zachary T. Parrish, 511 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 07/10/2020.

Christian, Philip A. to Jessica Bralley, 2212 Mitchell Road Salem VA 24153, $181,045 07/31/2020.

Cregger, Randall L. to Callie Thompson, 438 Dalewood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 07/27/2020.

Gray, Delores W. to Lendi D. Haley, 112 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $120,300 07/24/2020.

Johnston, Harold L. Jr. to Andrew D. McPheron, 516 Cleveland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $159,050 07/31/2020.

Meadows, Connie S. to Courtney E. Manley, 2100 Bainbridge Drive Salem VA 24153, $190,000 07/06/2020.

Minnick, Matthew S. to Stanley D. Wilson, 200 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $148,500 07/15/2020.

Nguyen, Trung T. to Juan A. Rufino, 832 Hemlock Road Salem VA 24153, $139,000 07/08/2020.

Nichols, Jacqueline W. to Brian S. Cuddy Jr., 2400 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $127,500 07/09/2020.

Pollifrone, Patrick A. to Tammy J. Martin, 113 Academy St. Unit 113 Salem VA 24153, $115,000 07/15/2020.

Schwartz, Karen K. to Bear Cub and Sissy LLC, 946 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $111,100 07/17/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jiteshkumar Tnawala, 329 McClelland St. Salem VA 24153, $116,700 07/06/2020.

Shelton, Kayse N. to Zachary J. Grover, 2520 Ellison Drive Salem VA 24153, $158,000 07/02/2020.

Slusher, Melissa K. to Teresa W. Lavender, 247 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 07/8/2020.

Spencer, Barbara M. to Timothy I. Mattox, 1319 Stoutamire Drive Salem VA 24153, $176,400 07/22/2020.

Stump, George A. to Paul O. Lee, 1368 Stoutamire Drive Salem VA 24153, $100,000 07/20/2020.

