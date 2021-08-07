Real estate transactions for Aug. 8, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Balasko, John E. to Philip Katz and Leah Katz, 1520 Terrace Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $317,500 07/23/2021.
DAC LLC to Darran Johnson, 703 Ninth St. and 0 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $362,000 07/22/2021.
Dalhouse, Warner and Barbara Dalhouse to Gregory A. Coyle and Lesie L. Coyle, 204 Jefferson St. S.E. Unit 10 Roanoke VA 24014, $850,000 07/20/2021.
Davis, David S. Jr. to Adam E. Cook and Elizabeth G. Cook, 2060 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $490,000 07/21/2021.
Featured Residences LLC to Kristen Piery, 1917 Blenheim Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $355,000 07/20/2021.
Fells, Robert J. to Shafagh Ganjikia and Hamid Ganjikia, 3516 Brymoore Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $317,000 07/23/2021.
Hoff, Ann C. to Gregory K. Pickeral and Tonya Conner Pickeral, 2652 Cornwallis Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,050,000 07/22/2021.
LAH Properties LLC to Melrose Investors LLC, 3360 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $650,000 07/19/2021.
MCE Residential LLP to Renovated Properties Ltd., 115 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $1,100,000 07/19/2021.
National Retail Properties LP to Laith Saleh, 4418 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $355,000 07/21/2021.
The Branch Group Inc. to CJI Property Holdings 442 LLC, 442 Rutherford Ave. and 714 Fifth St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24016, $2,900,000 07/20/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Dykstra, Aaron A. to Kelly A. Jones, 730 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $208,000 07/22/2021.
Orfield, Andrew H. to Esther L. Shallenberger, 2355 Howard Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $219,000 07/19/2021.
Physical Investments LLC to Edward Toomey IV, 5105 Greenfield St. Roanoke VA 24018, $291,500 07/20/2021.
Ramsey, James K. to Nicholas B. Lambert and Ariana Orazagasti, 3310 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $212,000 07/23/2021.
Sweeney, Austin P. to Jessie McCallum and Edward T. Emery, 2115 Lynn Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 07/20/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
AABC Enterprise LLC to Latoia D. Jones, 3405 Pittsfield Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,000 07/22/2021.
Armstrong, Mark A. II and Heidi L. Armstrong to Ashleigh Huggard, 1423 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $162,000 07/21/2021.
Casella, Brian J. to William W.K. Todd Jr., 4646 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $159,000 07/20/2021.
Chapman, Adrian to Bradey V. Thomas and Ashley W. Thomas, 2911 Burton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $123,000 07/20/2021.
Hamilton, Christopher M. to Pedro P. Alvarado Rodriguez, 1920 Archbold Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,000 07/22/2021.
Hawks Point Properties LLC to Nicole Williamson, 938 Murray Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $125,000 07/22/2021.
Joachim, Beverly W. to Alnic Properties VI LLC, 2913 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 07/23/2021.
Leonard, Robert I. and Kathleen R. Wilson to Shnyder S. Hilaire, 3901 Tyler Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $114,500 07/19/2021.
Newman, Shannon N. to Michael J. Zepp and Katrina L. Zepp, 525 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,000 07/21/2021.
Peters, Barbara C. to Savannah Sizemore, 1510 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $174,370 07/23/2021.
Pierce, Ryan and Doris Pierce to Zubin Bose, 2728 Cedarhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $182,000 07/23/2201.
Preston, Kelly R. and Demetray A. Preston to Amber D. Pratt, 3922 Dakota Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $122,500 07/19/2021.
RNK Properties LLC to Jeffry L. Fisher III and Kaitlyn E. Johns, 716 Suburban Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $145,000 07/22/2021.
Rumfelt, Timothy A. to Logan T. Winter-Potter, 2408 Durham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 07/22/2021.
Sizemore, John N. to Penny Lafferty, 5020 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $194,000 07/22/2021.
Skene, Marvin M. to Shelley C. Kniskey, 5243 Hawthorne Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,900 07/23/2021.
Spasojevic, Milomir and Giselle Spasojevic to Cynthia V. Stinnette, 2711 Kennedy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 07/22/2021.
Temple Family LLC to Darin J. Dziergas, 1234 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $139,900 07/23/2021.
Webb, Ashley R. to Marie E. Greene, 5744 Littletown Road Roanoke VA 24012, $118,000 07/21/2021.
Wetterau, Bruce D. to David A. Pope and Michelle R. Pope, 2617 Chatham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 07/23/2021.
Williams, Jeffrey Jr. to Marlene S. Sanchez and Antonio Arellano Ruiz, 1523 Fairhope Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $170,000 07/21/2021.
Wilson, Donald L. to Eric F. Collin and Allison Moran, 2675 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 07/21/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Anderson, Stella to Roanoke Valley Realty LLC, 737 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,000 07/21/2021.
City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Khalid Jones, 215 Gilmer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $52,800 07/21/2021.
Front Porch Housing LLC to William E. Roope, 1321 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $89,000 07/21/2021.
Gearhart, James H. to Patrick S. Lloyd and Elizabeth B. Lloyd, 1120 Jamison Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,000 07/21/2021,.
Jochumsen, Barbara to Kenech Investment & Marketing LLC, 4604 Edgelawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $64,000 07/19/2021.
Nelson, Jane and Mary Vest to Salem Building Supply LLC, 0 Creston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $64,000 07/19/2021.
Rentals Roanoke LLC to Mark A. Chinault Jr. and Brandon S. Chinault, 601 Ninth St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $86,000 07/20/2021.
Signature Properties LLC to Terry Roberts, 809 Queen Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $54,100 07/21/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Allen, Leonard H. Jr. and Betty C. Allen to Don A. Price Jr., 1934 Springmill Road Salem VA 24153, $440,000 07/23/2021.
Beckett, Karen L. to John A. Hord III and Sarah G. Hord, 3516 Lakeland Drive Roanoke VA 24016, $349,888 07/23/2021.
Boettner, Thomas W. and Kaylyn W. Boettner to Patrick L. Register and Anita I. Register, 5006 Huntridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $465,000 07/23/2021.
Burkett, Randy L. and Joann E. Burkett to Shaun W. Scott and Kayla D. Scott, 6536 Corntassel Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $354,950 07/19/2021.
Burns, Karen S. and Cyrus S. Burns II to Christopher A. Gillespie and Sarah M. Gillespie, 8729 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $594,400 07/19/2021.
Carter, Sara M. and Randolph D. Carter to Shelia Andrade and Jorge Andrade, 3647 Colonial Court Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $510,000 07/22/2021.
Chilcoat, Woody L. and Sharon B. Chilcoat to John A. Romeo and Stephanie R. Romeo, 1811 Greenmont Court Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 07/23/2021.
Five Stars LLC to Surajtara Inc., 1339 Hardy Road Vinton VA 24179, $380,111 07/19/2021.
Foley, Bryon R. to Dustin M. Vaden and Stephanie M. Vaden, 5153 Partridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 07/19/2021.
FRABO LLC to Daniel N. Chivers and Kate E. Chivers, 4288 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $359,950 07/23/2021.
Gray, Cynthia F. and Robin F.Leonard to Michael L. Neal and Karin M. Clothier, 5506 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $340,000 07/21/2021.
Hill, Mary J. and Robert B. Hill Jr. to Danielle N. Middleton, 4295 Toddsbury Drive Vinton VA 24179, $340,000 07/23/2021.
Larsen, Marcelo F. and Gabriela R. Dantonio to Harris M. Wexler, 7356 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $875,000 07/19/2021.
Lester, William H. to Derek A. Jones and Britanny H. Jones, 5734 Club Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $515,000 07/23/2021.
Myers, Marvin A. and Marva G. Myers to Ricky Lee Sims and Amy D. Sims, 1120 Skycoe Drive Salem VA 24153, $440,000 07/23/2021.
Stevenson, Forrest W. and Barbara J. Stevenson to Bram Molley and Angeline Cusick, 6594 Woodbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 07/20/2021.
Wickham, Evelyn W. to Mark Tollin and Deborah C. Tollin, 5739 Glen Meadow Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $405,000 07/22/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Brennan, Thomas J. and Rebecca B. Brennan to James B. Hickox and Randi C. Hickox, 5609 Ingleside Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $284,950 07/23/2021.
Dempsey, Matthew M. to Jared L. Fuller and Megan L. Fuller, 801 Orlando Court Roanoke VA 24019, $232,500 07/20/2021.
Eng, William T. and Mary S. Eng to Star City Investments LLC, 2955 Tamarack Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $211,000 07/23/2021.
England, Michael P. and Sara C. England to Alice M. Padgett, 2527 Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $208,600 07/21/2021.
Graham, Cecil C. Sr. to Ashley R. Webb, 533 Missimer Lane Vinton VA 24179, $239,950 07/21/2021.
Graham, Gregory A. and Timothy A. Graham to Kaye Brandt, 824 Peyton St. Roanoke VA 24019, $214,950 07/21/2021.
King, Jeffrey B. and Delonnia C. King to Adam Joyce and Rebecca I. Joyce, 3912 Hummingbird Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $299,000 07/20/2021.
Leftwich, Pamela K. and others to Angelia N. Foster, 1920 June Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $289,000 07/23/2021.
Morrison, Marvin Jr. to Collin R. Banter and Erika L. Joseck, 518 Aragona Drive Vinton VA 24179, $226,000 07/21/2021.
Neel, Kevin and Paige Neel to Randy McFarland and Linda McFarland, 5101 Sugar Loaf Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 07/21/2021.
Newman, Robert K. and Brooke R. Newman to Maxwell E. Dannhardt, 7621 Deer Branch Road Roanoke VA 24019, $245,000 07/22/2021.
Rucker, Ricky and Sean Osborne to Kelsey Conley and Shemaiah T. Adams, 435 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $221,500 07/20/2021.
Stevens, Dorothy D. to Michael French, 7429 Marie Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $269,000 07/21/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Choice Holdings LLC to Zackary J. Mondry and Jessica L. Kemp, 1489 Wolf Creek Drive Vinton VA 24179, $151,000 07/22/2021.
D’Aiuto, Jeffrey D. and Dena M. D’Auito to Charles W. Tull, 1555 South Pacific Drive Vinton VA 24179, $165,000 07/21/2021.
Dean, Jason E. and Laurel C. Dean to Shawn Robinson and Ahsikla Robinson, 905 Colebourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $195,700 07/22/2021.
Funk, Leah M. and John G. Funk to Lucero E. Espinoza Avila, 1934 Cambridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $179,950 07/20/2021.
Lundberg, Carey L. to Jared T. Largen, 4717 Oakcliff Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $194,950 07/22/2021.
Martin, Edgar E. to Joshua W. Rowan and Lara L. Rowan, 8834 Johnsville Church Road Catawba VA 24070, $170,000 07/21/2021.
Palmieri, Jordan N. to Nicolas Clapp, 7613 Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24019, $199,900 07/22/2021.
Perdue, Marillyn G. to Haseeb Tahir, 6027 Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $168,500 07/20/2021.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Woody LLC, 3327 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $147,000 07/21/2021.
Spencer, William R. Jr. and Deborah S. Spencer to Melody Edwards and Marshall Fink, 3549 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $103,000 07/20/2021.
Underwood, Philip B. Sr. to Chance C. Kristo, 959 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $190,000 07/20/2021.
Veasey, Darin M. and Joyce M. Veasey to John D. Patsel, 205 Minnie Bell Lane Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 07/19/2021.
Ward, Susan H. to Thomas C. Hamill Jr., 4935 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $164,000 06/19/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Landry, Peter W. and Donna M. Landry to Flash I LLC, 3365 Forest Ridge Road #3268-G Roanoke VA 24018, $99,500 07/19/2021.
Meador, Ralph C. and Freda F. Meador to Brown Phillips LLC, 3732 View Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 07/19/2021.
Wagner, Larry G. Jr. and Cheryl L. Wagner to Benjamin P. Carlin and Alyce H. Carllin, 0 Longview Road Roanoke VA 24018, $95,000 07/19/2021.