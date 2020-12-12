Real estate transactions for Dec. 13, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Johnson Family Investment Corp. to Fountain Square Partners LLC, 1315 Second St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,301,000 11/23/2020.
Southern Estates LLC to Act 3Squared LLP, 1013 Greenhurst Ave., 1107 Forest Park Blvd., 4010 Michigan Ave., 4026 Wyoming Ave., 1205 Layfayette Blvd. 1216 Grayson Ave., 1307 Crescent Ave., 1426 Staunton Ave., 18221 Moorman Ave., 1332 Dudley St. N.W., 1322 Buena Vista Blvd., 336 Tazewell Ave., 408 Jennings Ave. S.E., 1122 Dale Ave. S.E., 1408 Varnell Ave. N.E., 201 Gilmer Ave., 224 Gilmer Ave. N.E., 23 14th St. S.W., 414 Harrison Ave. N.W., 4529 Old Mountain Road N.E., 5003 Victoria St. N.W., 514 Albemarle Ave. S.E., 626 Tazewell Ave. S.E., 721 Queen Ave. N.W., 832 McDowell Ave. N.W., 937 Forest Park Blvd. N.W., Roanoke VA 24012, 24017, 24013, $3,113,580 11/23/2020.
Southern Estates LLC to Parkway Holdings LLC, 2122 Larchwood St. N.E., 3110 Shenandoah Valley Ave. N.E., 1614 20th St. N.E., 2225 Courtland Road N.E., 2927 Grand Ave. N.W., 1226 Grayson Ave. N.W., 1122 Lafayette Blvd. N.W., 3518 Barberry Ave. N.W., 1130 Van Buren St. N.W., 2707 Chatham St. N.W., 4036 Michigan Ave. N.W.,1022 Rockland Ave. N.W., 1075 Glenn Ridge Road N.W., 3413 Valley View Ave. N.W., 1521 Abbott St. N.W. 4607 Edgelawn Ave. N.W., 4405 Edgelawn Ave. N.W., 5142 Youngwood Drive N.W., 2209 Mercer Ave. N.W., 1579 Carlisle Ave. S.E., 1137 Morton Ave. S.E., 836 Hanover Ave. N.W., McDowell Ave. N.W., 406 Mountain Ave. S.W., 2224 Mountain View Terrace S.W., Roanoke VA 24012, 24017, 24014, 24016, 24012, 24015, $3,059,280 11/23/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Brenner, Udell N. and Karol L. Brenner to Maureen Landis, 3812 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 11/24/2020.
Chen, Eric Hong-Wen to Wasena Properties LLC, 1220 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $252,950 11/25/2020.
Glembin, Barbara to Clayton W. Nichols III and Alison P. Nichols, 3904 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 11/24/2020.
Jaganjac, Ahmet and Fikreta Jaganjac to Bernard Hash and Shanta Hash, 4846 Goflview Drive N..E Roanoke VA 24019, $218,000 11/23/2020.
Johnson, Alfred to Carl Kalstrom, 3399 Village Court N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $206,000 11/23/2020.
Meadows, Leigh G. to Meredith D. Cope-Levy and Patricia B. Cope-Levy, 2815 Woodlawn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 11/24/2020.
Wade, Robert L. Jr. to Golden Dove Investments LLC, 1015, 1017 and 1019 Chapman Ave. and 813 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $295,000 11/24/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adkins, Ronkeith and Judith A. Adkins to Jeffrey D. Duby, 2408-2410 Lyndhurst St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 11/23/2020.
Almon, Eric to Leeann M. Merritt, 2901 Edison St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,950 11/24/2020.
Bradley, Sara to Julia Chumbley, 1481 Kefauver Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 11/23/2020.
Denton, Benjamin to Jennifer L. Barringer, 706 Hemlock Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $176,000 11/23/2020.
Doss, Jessee M. to Taylor N. Stevens, 303 Deaner Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $149,000 11/23/2020.
Dupoy, Christopher P. to Cynthia L. Newbrough, 1331 Craig-Robertson Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 11/25/2020.
Galt Properties LLC to Bruce St. Amour and Annabel St. Amour, 1811 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $142,800 11/25/2020.
Himmel, Richard C. to Donna S. Helm, 2431 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $149,980 11/24/2020.
Jennings, Sharon T. to Alicia D. Ice, 2435 Kingston Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $190,000 11/25/2020.
Johnson Family Investment Corp. to Choice Holdings LLC, 209 and 211B Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $160,000 11/23/2020.
Liggins, Betty J. to Arthur Belcher, 3878 Old Stevens Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $136,300 11/24/2020.
McMillan-Zapf, Marshall G. and Kathrina R. McMillan-Zapf to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 2109 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $110,000 11/24/2020.
Moris Olavarria, Felipe I. and Jessica L. Moirs to Hannah L. Graham, 2823 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $153,500 11/24/2020.
Mujkic, Nedzad and Zahida Mujkic to Ian Thomas Roberts and Sheila J. Roberts, 2767 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $182,950 11/23/2020.
Overstreet, Jason R. to Alexander Doyle and Amanda M. Doyle, 4735 Westvale Road Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 11/25/2020.
Prime Home Buyer LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 2109 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $139,000 11/24/2020.
Saiyed, Najmussaquib to Mark L. Rigsby, 3731 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24017, $130,000 11/25/2020.
Shup, Jonathan C. and Keisha G. Shup to Forest L. Kiger, 3128 Willow Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $154,000 11/24/2020.
Via, Brent L. to Cassandra L. Turner, 2445 Bermuda Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000 11/25/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Robinson, Kelvin L. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1707 Angus Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $78,880 11/24/2020.
Ruth Ann Allaire to WE Enterprises LLC, 1017 Ferdinand Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $52,000 11/25/2020.
Wade, Robert L. Jr. to Hawks Point Investment LLC, 1645 Hampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $70,000 11/24/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000 Adams, Eric R. to Amber Perdue and Travis Perdue, 5177 Meadow Valley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $374,950 11/23/2020.
Finaru, Adrian and Monica Finaru to Richard P. Rider III, 2920 Mystique Court Roanoke VA 24012, $345,000 11/25/2020.
Hudson, Scott L. and Heather O. Hudson to Ahmed A. Albakari and Kedair Albakari, 5819 Chagall Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 11/25/2020.
Madera, Anthony P. to Charles C. Calderwood and Jennifer M. Munson, 2345 Foxfield Lane Salem VA 24153, $349,950 11/24/2020.
Ogle, James T. and Susan M. Ogle to John A. Boone and Lynne P. Boone, 5760 Reserve Point Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $1,110,000 11/24/2020.
Rountree, Elaine S. and Teddy R. Rountree to Clayton Clough, 2409 Horsepen Mountain Circle Vinton VA 24179, $329,950 11/23/2020.
Stinnette, Kristy M. to Dennis M. Workman and Laura A. Workman, 2712 Fountain Lane Vinton VA 24179, $410,000 11/23/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Allen, Joshua B. and Jenna L. Burnop to Daniel Perkins and Veronica Perkins, 5515 Galloway Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 11/24/2020.
Baranuskas, Jonas M. to David W. Ferguson and Jayne M. Ferguson, 5960 Blackhorse Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $299,999 11/24/2020.
D/O Land and Development LLC to Commonwealth of Virginia, 4079 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24018, $219,640 11/24/2020.
Dooley, Daniel M. and Monica R. Dooley to Jason G. Pierce and Jessica H. Goodbar, 7134 Cedar Crest Road Roanoke VA 24019, $209,000 11/23/2020.
Drinkwater, Robert and Melissa K. Drinkwater to William Gray and Allison Gray, 6869 Old Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $257,000 11/25/2020.
Kay, Darryl A. Sr. and Rhonda G. Campbell-Kay to Scott Gibson and Amy Collins-Gibson, 617 Crystal Anne Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $299,950 11/23/2020.
Kilbane, Catherine M. to David T. Murray and Linda W. Murray, 4638 Nevis Drive Salem VA 24153, $270,000 11/25/2020.
McKee, Michael to Desmond J. Sivels and Crystal R. Sivels, 3781 Verona Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $271,000 11/23/2020.
Nikkel, Michele L. and Benjamin E. Nikkel to Joseph E. Scales and Lauren E. Williams, 5119 Carriage Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 11/25/2020.
Ravas, David M. and Malissa A. Ravas to Jacqueline Demarco, 5011 Harvest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $285,000 11/23/2020.
Shepherd Real Estate LLC to Mason A. Drew, 2720 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $215,000 11/24/2020.
Tolley, Charity W. to Sara W. Bradley, 720 Arcadia Circle Vinton VA 24179, $244,950 11/23/2020.
Turner, Kevin L. and Jennifer B. Turner to Denham J. Tucker and Leslie R. Angle, 6710 Oldeander Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 11/24/2020.
Whitbeck, Jeanne E. to Kendall J. Johnson, 702 South Battery Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $270,000 11/25/2020.
Williams, Michael J. and Amber J. Williams to Raymond P. Arrington III and Juanita Stone, 534 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $216,000 11/23/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allen, Lori to Stephanie M. Lambert, 6794 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $173,000 11/25/2020.
Biggs, Preston D. to David S. Larkins and Melody K. Vogelsong, 3424 Manassass Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 11/25/2020.
Castorena, Roberto to Julie A. Adkins, 5419 Bauman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $190,600 11/24/2020.
Clark, Angela J. to Carrie A. Williams, 1020 Almond Drive Vinton VA 24179, $179,950 11/25/2020.
Coleman, Marty B. and Rebekah L. Coleman to Star City Investments LLC, 410 Petty Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $142,000 11/23/2020.
Driesell, Charles G. and Joyce G. Driesell to Joseph A. Morris and Kelly R. Morris, 3027 McVitty Road Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 11/24/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 5431 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24019, $110,000 11/23/2020.
Hartman, Thomas to Steven A. Scott, 121 Tampa Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $169,900 11/24/2020.
Hume, William H. and Jill M. Hume to Benjamin L. Walker and M. Rachelle Walker, 0 Willett Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $120,000 11/23/2020.
Norford, Jennifer to Danny R. Kane and Sonja S. Kane, 1723 Skyview Road Salem VA 24153, $195,000 11/24/2020.
Roanoke Orchard Road Investments LLC to Umar Sofi, 3521 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 11/23/2020.
Salyers, Brandon L. and Brittany M. Salyers to Christopher J. Wright and Cienna J. Taylor, 903 Samantha Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 11/24/2020.
Snider, Harold D. and Cynthia C. Snider to Taylor N. Cox and Alecx J. Hunter, 9907 Fortune Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $189,950 11/24/2020.
Surgent, John A. and Angelina X. Surgent to Christian R. Brooks, 726 Summerdean Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,750 11/24/2020.
Tanks, Ginger A. to Stephen L. Thomas and Anita J. Thomas, 5909 Old Manor Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $193,500 11/25/2020.
UCAMS LLC to Samantha E. Herald, 1311 Duke Drive Vinton VA 24179, $181,500 11/25/2020.
Wild, Larry and Jack W. Wild Estate to Jeffrey Horton, 1733 Waner Place Vinton VA 24179, $190,000 11/23/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Crawford, Thomas D. and Sylvia R. Crawford to John Stoughton and Dawn Stoughton, 6515 Hidden Falls Drive Salem VA 24153, $80,000 11/24/2020.
Hutson, Richard E. and others to Joseph J. Hutson, 101 Woodmere Drive Vinton VA 24179, $93,334 11/24/2020.
Southern Estates LLC to Act 3 Squared LLP, 5026 Lewis Road Roanoke VA 24014, $77,850 11/24/2020.
