Real estate transactions for Dec. 20, 2020

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Burris Enterprises LLC to AG Real Estate LLC, 2350 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,350,000 12/03/2020.
CPR Enterprises LLC to Richard Andrews and Virginia Andrews, 141 Norfolk Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $385,000 12/02/2020.
Crossroads Retail LLC to Crossroads SFT LLC, 1419 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $9,309,800 11/30/2020.
Crossroads SFT LLC to Roanoke Manager LLC, 1419 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $9,309,800 11/30/2020.
Grove, Lucian Y. Jr. and Tammy H. Grove to Benjamin T. Garden and Laura T. Garden, 2516 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $870,000 12/02/2020.
Linsk, Richard and Dorit Ben-Ami to Samuel G. Oakey IV, 2913 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $385,000 12/04/2020.
McElmurray, Joann P. to Shannon Holland, 1905 Hope Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $371,000 12/04/2020.
Metts, Linwood E. and Lura S. Metts to Kristi L. Gerhart and Gregory M. Gerhart, 4235 Grandin Road Extension S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $439,000 11/30/2020.
Richardson-Wayland Electrical LLC to 1414 Memorial LLC, 1414 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $540,000 12/01/2020.
Taylor, John M. Sr. and Sandra L. Taylor to Sherine G. Waters, 418 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $420,000 12/02/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Farley, Wayne C. Jr. and Melinda E. Farley to Cory Walkup, 3809 Chesterton St. Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 12/02/2020.
Goodpasture, Michelle to Douglas M. Albrecht and Leslie D. Albrecht, 4921 Player Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $213,550 12/02/2020.
Gregory, Anne L. and others to Walker Taylor and Sarah Taylor, 2408 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $254,000 12/01/2020.
Miller, Brian D. and Patricia S. Miller to Steven R. Beha and Vickie Y. Beha, 1334 Johnsbury Court N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $272,500 12/03/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
3744 Roundhill Ave. LLC to Alaa Sayed, 3744 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 11/30/2020.
Beckner, Jeramie S. and Miranda M. Beckner to Jose L. Rufino, 4515 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 12/01/2020.
Blake’s Rentals LLC to Jamie C. Ordonez, 505 Strand Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 12/02/2020.
Bradney, George J. and Amanda R. Bradney to Digna A. Gamez Ramos and Mario Francis Lainiz Gamez, 153 Trinkle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $141,000 12/04/2020.
Brown, Jonathan E. Estate to Christopher E. Collins, 1807 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Unit J Roanoke VA 24015, $110,500 12/04/2020.
Comfort Homes Realty Group to J&K Residences LLP, 2653 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 12/01/2020.
Conner, Lewis A. and Diana V. Conner to Lara N. Burleson and Kenneth W. Bunn, 4004 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $171,000 12/04/2020.
Daly, Ryan H. to Jodi M. Firebaugh, 207 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $111,000 12/02/2020.
DJNK Properties LLC to KAT Properties LLC, 714 Conway St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $146,000 12/04/2020.
EDI Real Estate LLC to Cichan Waller, 237 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $132,000 12/02/2020.
Furrow, Ricky Lee and Dina M. Furrow to Rony G. Orozco, 2618 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,000 12/04/2020.
Greenway, Dena K. to Alexis R. Ratliff and Sydney M. Arthur, 3342 Meadowrun Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,950 12/01/2020.
Gregware, Sharon T. to Robert D. Porter Jr., 4332 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $188,000 12/03/2020.
Hager, Anthony W. to David Harrison, 3168 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $103,000 12/02/2020.
Hancock, John M. Jr. and Sandra A. Hancock to Ernest B. Parker and Lisa W. Lyle, 2231 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $183,900 12/01/2020.
Harris, Joseph D. and others to Brenda Jo Todd, 4621 Heather Drive S.W. Unit 103 Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 12/02/2020.
Hinkson, Craig Q. and others to Aisha Mason, 1710 Dundee Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $116,000 11/30/2020.
Horsley, Mildred G. to Denise Moody-Geissler, 951 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 12/03/2020.
Johnson, Delisa C. Blanca L. Nolasco, 4508 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 12/01/2020.
Lampley, Lora S. to Melissa L. Thomas, 3118 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 12/01/2020.
Lee Shore Investment Properties LLC to Mavis Folkes, 2712 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $172,200 11/30/2020.
Persch, Michael to Anthony L. Copeland, 1801 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $165,000 11/30/2020.
Quinn, Jerry M. and Nicole R. Quinn to Andrew S. Arrington and Rhea A. Arrington, 2615 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 12/04/2020.
Reid, Clayton L. II and Elizabeth E. Reid to Stella Anderson, 2536 Dorchester Court Roanoke VA 24012, $151,000 12/04/2020.
Ribble, Jeffrey M. to Christopher A. Pickett, 2902 Vinyard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $163,850 12/01/2020.
Rosalind Properties LLC to Meredith C. McKenzie, 2716 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $164,500 12/02/2020.
Sarsfield, Margaret S. to Divine Enterprises LLC, 2810 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $173,000 12/01/2020.
Shupe, Zachary F. to Mary Zompetti and Charlie Sequoia, 1410 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $190,000 12/01/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Ethan J. Knoefel and Paul B. Knoefel Jr., 32 Hillcrest Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,950 12/01/2020.
Todd, Brenda J. to Marcus T. Wade, 1801 Syracuse Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $159,950 12/01/2020.
Wenger, Robert V. and Adriana Wenger to Daniel J. Shenk, 5044 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $181,000 12/04/2020.
White, James R. to Ross Schaben, 2236 Mountain View Terrace Roanoke VA 24015, $160,000 11/30/2020.
Witcher, Benjamin R. to Angel D. Escalona and Lila Rodriguez, 4720 Biltmore Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $164,000 12/02/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Barbour, Kendra N. to Manish Sharma, 2807 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $93,000 12/01/2020.
Conner, Lewis A. and Diana V. Conner to Lara N. Burleson and Kenneth W. Bunn, 0 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $59,000 12/04/2020.
Johnson, James J. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 1419 Abbott St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $53,500 12/03/2020.
Lawton, Geneva B. to Florencio Lemus Lemus and Maria Rubenia Nolasco, 3068 Ferncliff Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 12/04/2020.
Manns, Michelle R. to Joseph L. Cundiff and Julia K. Cundiff, 1724 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 12/04/2020.
McNeece, Karl G. to Christopher W. Martin, 2617 Radford Road Roanoke VA 24012, $82,500 12/02/2020.
Moore, Michael Lee to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2533 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $72,600 12/03/2020.
Morris, Annie B. to Orlando Smith, 933 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $73,000 12/04/2020.
Owen Anderson LLC to Kingdom Land LLC, 110 Steel Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,700 12/03/2020.
Stewart, Mary C. and Faye S. Shareef to Sara Bonilla and Felipe Vasquez, 621 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $78,000 12/03/2020.
Trail, David B. to Hubbard Property Management LLC, 1315 Tazwell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000 12/01/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Armentrout, Kerry W. and Jeanne S. Armentrout to Donnie H. Panell Jr. and Andrea V. Pannell, 8310 Cardington Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $424,950 12/03/2020.
Bansal, Ekta and Ritesh Kohli to John M. Taylor and Sandra L. Taylor, 4053 Parkway Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $334,200 12/02/2020.
Bittle, David E. and others to Kroshus LLC, 3650 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $660,000 12/04/2020.
Boone Thomas LLC to William F. Hall and Julianne R. Hall, 2447 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $401,950 12/04/2020.
Childers, Keith L. to Oliver S. Woody Jr., 4948 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $317,000 12/01/2020.
Graham Thomas Homebuilder LLC to David Deyour and Debra K. Deyour, 2454 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $369,950 12/01/2020.
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to John E. Gray Jr. and Evaline O. Gray, 4678 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 12/01/2020.
Hudson, Raymond H. Jr. and Anna W. Hudson to Jeffrey R. Munn and Diane J. Munn, 5269 Flintlock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $458,600 12/02/2020.
Lanphear, Judy A. to Robert M. McAdam and Gina L. Holmes, 4821 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $372,800 12/03/2020.
McClure, Stephen J. and Sarah E. McClure to Jonathan L. Wills and Andrea R. Wills, 5116 Meadow Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $365,500 12/01/2020.
Peyton, Randall S. to Jessica M. Seminara, 4818 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 12/02/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Thomas F. Hard Jr. and Donna M. Hard, 636 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $323,443 12/04/2020.
Salisbury, Donald H. III and Vicki H. Salisbury to Robert A. Black and Teresa S. Black, 4287 Bonsack Road Roanoke VA 24012, $406,000 12/01/2020.
Weirich, Kenneth E. and Wanda K. Weirich to Larry M. Worrell, 3911 Poplar Grove Road Vinton VA 24179, $330,000 12/04/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Abre Holdings Inc. to Tyler R. Johnson and Vanessa L. Johnson, 5622 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 12/04/2020.
Arthur F. Taylor and Louvenia P. Taylor Estate to Thomas E. Richards and Corrine D. Richards, 5038 Jonathan Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $249,000 12/03/2020.
Austin, Gregory and Kimberly M. Austin to Adam R. LaChappelle and Lindsay H. LaChappelle, 5608 Penguin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 12/01/2020.
Balog, Anna to Derrick L. Holllins and Anna S. Hollins, 3912 Sandpiper Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 12/02/2020.
Barrett, Albert E. Jr. to Isaac N. Munsey and Tatyana V. Munsey, 5565 Ambassador Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 11/30/2020.
Boggs, Mitzi H. to Andrew W. Fralin and Kelsey E. Oyler, 1075 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $264,950 12/04/2020.
Comfort Homes Realty Group LLC to Ronald Slack, 1724 and 1726 Elbert Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $268,000 12/02/2020.
Deweese, Mary H. to Scott A. Markham, 3938 Ridge Drive Salem VA 24153, $235,000 12/02/2020.
Downing, Ronald V. and Veronica C. Downing to Randy Church and Lisa Church, 6015 Marsh Wren Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 12/04/2020.
Flores, Chrystal L. to Stephen E. Dean and Gayle F. Dean, 3060 McVitty Forest Drive #106 Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 11/30/2020.
Holland, Shannon R. to Leonel Lemus and Anabel Aguilar-Curiel, 6128 Carolina Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 12/03/2020.
Jenkins, Randall L. to David S. Fries and Emily E. Morris, 3216 Hartley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 12/04/2020.
Jusovic, Ismet to Christian E. Madera and Cindy P. Madera Quiroz, 5718 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $212,000 12/04/2020.
Main, Christopher A. and others to 6352 Hampshire LLC, 6352 Hampshire Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 12/02/2020.
Maven Investmets LLC to Harold Manalo, 4251 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $244,950 12/04/2020.
Middlecamp, Matthew T. to Malith A. Joh, 5606 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 12/03/2020.
Mills, Jamie L. to Kimberly A. Davis, 3471 Blue Bird Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $234,950 12/01/2020.
Pannell, Donnie H. Jr. and Andrea V. Pannell to Nathaniel L. Wheeler and Julie L. Wheeler, 1623 Bush Farm Drive Vinton VA 24179, $265,000 12/03/2020.
Pulgleise, Richard and Jane S. Henry to Stephen B. Stewart and Maria V. Stewart, 5337 Crumpacker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $269,500 11/30/2020.
Ruiz, Gustavo to Keith G. Lutnski and Rachel E. Lutinski, 3703 Colony Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $219,000 11/30/2020.
Tate, Karen L. to Monica N. Cinca, 3119 Valley Stream Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $255,950 12/03/2020.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC and Atlas Construction and Excavating Inc. to Jack V. Mundy and Cheryl M. Mundy, 1051 Old York Road Roanoke VA 24019, $274,950 11/30/2020.
Waldron, Jeffrey R. and Cynthia V. Waldron to Karen Tate, 3305 Cedar Meade Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $249,950 12/03/2020.
Walkup, Cory Ray and Hope M. Walkup to Blair E. Snyder and Lori A. Snyder, 1771 Laurel Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $271,610 12/02/2020.
Yopp, Heather D. to Justin L. Fisher and Danielle K. Wiegand, 5405 Apple Blossom Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $202,500 12/02/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Affordable Measures Contractors LLC to Nichole L. Belcher, 972 Shelborne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $140,000 12/04/2020.
Ayers, Michael T. to Kenneth Hale, 8610 Willow Branch Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $144,900 12/02/2020.
Bushnell, Brian K. and Jessi C. Bushnell to Patricia A. Forseman, 5434 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $182,000 12/04/2020.
Cross Properties Inc. to Kristopher D. Newman, 519 Hedgelawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $130,000 12/03/2020.
Davis, Whitney A. to Areil D. Salisbury, 935 E. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $147,000 12/03/2020.
Green Rental LLC to Brijesh R. Patel, 6790 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $156,000 12/01/2020.
Gunn, Brian N. and Sharon E. Gunn to Tony L. Smith and Kristina L. Smith, 6028 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $120,000 12/03/2020.
Hard, Thomas F. Jr. and Donna M. Hard to Kevin D. Shank, 443 Aragona Drive Vinton VA 24179, $190,000 12/04/2020.
Harrell, Philip J. to Jennifer L. Chierchia, 4973 Fort Lewis Church Road Salem VA 24153, $135,950 12/04/2020.
Kiser, Robert D. and Estate of Betty A. Kiser to L Investors LLC, 8217 College Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $135,000 12/03/2020.
Kula Golf to Savannah H. Clay, 3841 Ballyhack Trail Roanoke VA 24014, $107,000 12/04/2020.
Mann, Roger W. to Affordable Measure Contractors, 972 Shelborne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $112,800 12/04/2020.
Neighbors, Larry D. II to Round2 Properties LLC, 7890 Webb Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $164,000 12/04/2020.
Prilliman, Alton B. and Ricky L. Smith Estate to Cheryl B. Ham, 5514 Merriman Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $158,500 12/02/2020.
Reynolds, Lance H. to Garrison L. Jamison, 8783 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $187,500 11/30/2020.
Sink, Larry P. to Commonwealth of VA DCR, 0 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $130,000 12/01/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Nicholas Buehring, 217 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $117,950 12/01/2020.
Wacek, Jonathon K. and Whitney Wacek to Melinda Sue Given and Kathryn S. Wilmer, 5714 Halcun Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 12/01/2020.
Wheeler, Nathaniel L. and Julie L. Wheeler to Kevin D. Sayles II, 500 Holiday Road Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 12/02/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Aguilar, Juan and Maris D. Aguilar to Rocio O. Aguilar, 4528 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $70,000 12/03/2020.
Francis, James S. and Mary R. Francis to Curtis Burchett and Laura Burchett, 7551 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $60,000 11/30/2020.
Hylton, Bernard and Lorna Puckett to Chad D. Wheeler and Brad A. Wheeler, 0 Carr-Rouse Road Roanoke VA 24014, $55,000 12/04/2020.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 5211 S. Concourse Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $60,000 12/04/2020.
Robertson, Sandra L. and others to IDB Group LLC, 4209 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 11/30/2020.
Salem
Over $300,000
Bennett, Henry L. to Howard Light, 1404 Evergreen Court Salem VA 24153, $439,200 11/17/2020.
Bowery, Joy R. to Matthew A. Ashby, 1803 Northwoods Lane Salem VA 24153, $383,150 11/17/2020.
Carder, Gregory L. to Jason R. Loving, 1010 Stonegate Drive Salem VA 24153, $302,500 11/24/2020.
Carrender, Jennifer L. to Jason E. Lynam, 303 Live Oak Court Salem VA 24153, $462,500 11/23/2020.
Carter, Roy A. to Mary E. Sanders, 144 Bogey Lane Salem VA 24153, $507,000 11/30/2020.
Conlyn, Sharon H. to Bryan Cochran, 709 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $394,500 11/18/2020.
Franklin, Antoinette J. to Alice H. Motley, 710 Marion Lane Salem VA 24153, $329,450 11/17/2020.
GES Properties LLC to 751 Union Station LLC, 751 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $2,300,000 11/02/2020.
Graff, Scott Von to Stephen Powell, 209 Edgemere Drive Salem VA 24153, $349,950 11/05/2020.
Greer, Robrert W. to Logan S. Moubray, 1101 Winner’s Circle Salem VA 24153, $499,000 11/05/2020.
Koon, Christopher J. to Trevor J. Quesenberry, 2807 Simms Circle Salem VA 24153, $302,000 11/13/2020.
Logan, George W. to Nathanial Overstreet, 409 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $650,000 11/12/2020.
Mischianti, Robert L. to Maishkumar Soni, 815 Pendleton Drive Salem VA 24153, $796,300 11/19/2020.
Pendleton, Stephen M. to Tracy D. Wood, 1141 Forest Lawn Drive Salem VA 24153, $304,000 11/13/2020.
Reinert, Michael D. to Trevor Stahl, 210 Baier Drive Salem VA 24153, $495,000 11/10/2020.
Wood, Rebecca L. to Daniel F. Wells, 464 Deer Run Circle Salem VA 24153, $410,000 11/06/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Davis, Christina L. to Luisa E. Sublett, 669 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $234,000 11/13/2020.
Day, Doris R. to Alden D. Jackson, 1115 Debra Lane Salem VA 24153, $273,000 11/13/2020.
Flynn, David L. to Edward C. Wallace, 224 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $203,700 11/18/2020.
Harshbarger, Linda L. to Matthew Cookston, 430 Westland St. Salem VA 24153, $229,900 11/09/2020.
Jackson, Alden D. to Jeffrey Wright, 2166 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $219,912 11/13/2020.
Porter, Exie S. to Mark Ricci, 120 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $201,000 11/23/2020.
Signature Properties of Roanoke to Anthony L. Cummings, 112 Deer Trace Lane Salem VA 24153, $253,500 11/23/2020.
Smith, Mildred M. to Garrett P. Smith, 718 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $211,500 11/09/2020.
Turner, Nancy B. to Parker A. Arthur, 2500 Keagy Road Salem VA 24153, $280,000 11/16/2020.
Winterer, James A. to David K. Brinegar, 733 Hill Ave. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 11/04/2020.
Woodward, Steven R. to Charles D. Clark, 2749 Fletcher St. Salem VA 24153, $237,015 11/25/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Birkenmaier, Karen L. to Inge E. Pyle, 2435 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $136,000 11/17/2020.
Browning, Lauren T. to Mary Anne Schuessler, 2307 Peach St. Salem VA 24153, $157,500 11/20/2020.
Campbell, Mary Lou to Derrick J. Quirin, 2226 Bainbridge Drive Salem VA 24153, $152,000 11/06/2020.
Clark, Robert D. to Terezina Kartesz, 2432 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $150,000 11/16/2020.
Coleman, Wilton L. to Jeffrey Johnson, 1500 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $199,000 11/19/2020.
Cookston, Matthew to Victoria L. Madden, 516 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $160,000 11/09/2020.
Feinour, Edwin R. to NRV LLC, 306 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $166,000 11/20/2020.
Friel, Benjamin D. to Justin A. Hunt, 2118 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $144,950 11/13/2020.
Gibson, Scott A. to Veronica Lovern, 1156 Bruce Ave. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 11/23/2020.
Harris, Carl D. to MPW Properties LLC, 1610 Narcissus St. Salem VA 24153, $197,200 11/18/2020.
Huff, Sharon M. to Nicolas James, 116 Deer Trace Lane Salem VA 24153, $165,000 11/30/2020.
Hypes, Linda K. to Jessee M. Doss, 707 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $189,950 11/24/2020.
Phillipp, Deborah K. to Melissa R. Justice, 2433 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $124,000 11/24/2020.
Pollard, Richard H. to Alex G. Wilson, 123 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $139,000 11/20/2020.
Riddle, Heather D. to ABF Properties LLC, 507 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $126,600 11/18/2020.
Sanders, Susan L. to Francis P. Thompson, 1428 Narcissus St. Salem VA 24153, $179,000 11/17/2020.
Smith, Edward D. II to Scott E. Rossini, 541 Hawthorne Road Salem VA 24153, $155,000 11/10/2020.
Spence, Ryan to Chad A. Clinevell, 1130 Newman Drive Salem VA 24153, $144,700 11/10/2020.
Surety Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 315 White St. Salem VA 24153, $143,200 11/17/2020.
Thornhill, Edward N. to Danny Carter, 110 Seventh St. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 11/18/2020.
Van Luven, Alexandra M. to Rebekah Grotten, 410 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $133,000 11/16/2020.
Walton, Virginia R. to Carl D. Woodson, 537 Parkdale Drive Salem VA 24153, $135,000 11/02/2020.
Whitmer, Earl W. to James H. Kelly, 470 Parkdale Drive Salem VA 24153, $184,900 11/05/2020.
Whitt, Keith B. to Molly W. Wainright, 413 Colorado St. Salem VA 24153, $164,000 11/13/2020.
Wills, Jonathan L. to Marvin Arroyo, 1426 Gratton St. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 11/30/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Higgs, Jason E. to Sean Kosmann, 2760 Gleneagles Road Salem VA 24153, $65,000 11/10/2020.
Maiden, Joy R. to Gay C. Moffit, 1627 Reece Road Salem VA 24153, $57,250 11/24/2020.
Tarpley-Graham LLC to Salem Building Supply LLC, 706 Ambler Lane Salem VA 24153, $95,000 11/19/2020.
