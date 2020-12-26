Real estate transactions for Dec. 27, 2020

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Cumins, Kenneth D. and Linda R. Cumins to McDonald Commercial Properties LLC, 3308 Franklin Road Roanoke VA 24014, $610,000 12/11/2020.
Huffman, N. Thomas and Nelson T. Huffman II to Scott Dyer, 1851 Arlington Road Roanoke VA 24015, $309,275 12/10/2020.
Mountain Brook Builders Inc. to Jean B. Sanders, 328 Savannah Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $346,900 12/10/2020.
Schippers, David P. and Patricia L. Connor to Geoffrey Meza and Laura I. Walpole, 1650 Imlay Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $301,000 12/07/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barrett, Esteban to Briyene Duterne and Stanley Miracle, 2622 Cedarhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $222,000 12/09/2020.
Bisnett, John L. Jr. and Kimberly R. Bisnett to Kyle Sims and Katherine Mish, 523 Mountain Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $214,000 12/08/2020.
Flora, Jerrold W. to Lynwood K. English Jr., 1502 Monterey Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $262,450 12/11/2020.
Kantor, Melinda T. to Bradley A. Stephens and Sarah O.L. Stephens, 409 Washington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $280,000 12/07/2020.
McLawhorn, Betty J. to Bal Krishna Dahal, 3373 Preston Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $216,500 12/10/2020.
Parr, Nancy to Loung Cam Vong and Huong Thi Truc Ngo, 4881 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA, 24019, $207,000 12/11/2020.
Pauley, Christopher D. and Jessica E. Meredith to Tiffany Douglas, 2724 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $212,000 12/09/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Sharon Ponce, 1147 Howbert Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 12/11/2020.
TMAM LLC to Barbara Brottman, 514 Woods Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $238,500 12/09/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Blackburn, William D. and others to Cosmo Holdings LLC, 2660 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $155,000 12/10/2020.
Bredenkamp, Elizabeth to Gregory R. Nelson and Margaret D. Nelson, 1831 Overland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $178,000 12/07/2020.
Conner, Christopher L. to Brandon K. Smith, 1426 Archbold Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 12/09/2020.
Cruz-Rojas, Pedro and Angelica Quiroz Aguilar to James D. Adams, 927 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $106,900 12/10/2020.
D&D Enterprises LLC to John Washburn, 1624 Angus Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $197,000 12/10/2020.
Dooley, Timothy M. to Kendall A. Williamson, 2045 Dansbury Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 12/08/2020.
Fitzpatrick, Beverly T. Jr. and others to Alexander Diaz Magueira and Arlette Gibelli, 2704 Meadows St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 12/09/2020.
Girty, Amy to Jerson A. Martinez Amaya and Manuel Morillo, 430 Rutherford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $110,000 12/10/2020.
Guacheta, Ramiro to Natasha N. Saunders, 1622 Norris Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $117,000 12/07/2020.
Howell, Derrek and Melanie A. Howell to Raymond Burton and Betty Burton, 4008 Richland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $154,000 12/08/2020.
Hunter, Bryson J. to Trustees of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Roanoke Virginia, 3403 Williamson Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $194,250 12/10/2020.
Jacobsen, Lindsey E. to Allison M. Caldwell, 1114 Updike Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $145,000 12/10/2020.
Johnson, Tyler R. to Kayla O’Toole, 2780 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 12/07/2020.
Litteral, Christopher A. and Katie E. Litteral to Regan N. Miller and Andrew T. Poland, 4510 Autumn Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $184,500 12/07/2020.
Loving, Kathleen R. and David S. Sheplack Sr. to Marshall E. Smith Jr., 507 Fieldale Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $109,000 12/09/2020.
Lucas, Elinor B. to Lindsay T. Johnson, 4137 Chesterton St. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 12/10/2020.
Magill, Albert J. to Aimee D. Simpkins and Christopher C. Dalton, 4934 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $127,500 12/09/2020.
RAS Trustee Services LLC to Larry J. Austin and Judith L. Austin, 1819 Redwood Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $101,584 12/08/2020.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Andrew E. Beversluis, 5127 Springfield Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 12/07/2020.
Swanson, Ella C. to Carlos H. Mejia Gonzalez, 3342 Frontier Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $176,000 12/08/2020.
Taylor, Bruce A. to Joseph Ray and Jordan Sparti, 4440 Northridge St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,585 12/11/2020.
Tomlin, Todd O. and Jennifer A.Tomlin to Taylor Larkin and Tanner Tamaro, 2460 Lofton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $133,200 12/10/2020.
Whitney, Michael A. and Alisha B. Whitney to Brian L. Waddy, 2134 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 12/09/2020.
Zimmerman, James K. and Thomas L. Zimmerman to Angelica D. Gillespie and Daniel C. Belton, 1519 Reynolds Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $108,020 12/11/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
C&C Cleaning Services Inc. to Triple Element LLC, 2407 Delaware Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $58,000 12/11/2020.
D&R Diversified Investments LLC to New River Valley Real Estate LLC, 1501 Seventh St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $99,000 12/10/2020.
Eggers, Betty J. to Duoc Tan Nguyen and Pho Thi Lam, 2822 Huntington Blvd. Roanoke VA 24012, $83,000 12/08/2020.
Flipping Moms LLC to Tran Tam, 4104 Greenlawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $72,000 12/11/2020.
McDaniel, Douglas W. Sr. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1118 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 12/08/2020.
McGhee, Matthew R. and others to Fourteensix Properties LLC, 813 30th St. N.W., 1311 Buena Vista Blvd., Roanoke VA 24017, 24013, $95,000 12/08/2020.
Sears, Eula J. and Emma G. Franklin Estate to Benjamin C. Wimmer, 4851 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $78,500 12/11/2020.
Shelor, Tasha to Arellano Bertin Gomez and Irene Moreno Gomez, 2311 Russell Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $64,100 12/08/2020.
Trustee Services of Viginia LLC to Jack Woomer, 3040 Ferncliff Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $76,100 12/11/2020.
Wilkens, Thomas M. and Hilde M. Wilkens to Sycamore Forest LLC, 926 Jamison Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24153, $70,000 12/07/2020.
Williams, Janice M. and Odell Drew Jr. to Keisha J. Smith, 3343 Kershaw Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 12/10/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Bird, Michael R. and Joan E. Bird to Amer J. Bishah, 3584 Larson Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $398,000 12/07/2020.
Coffey, S. Ray and Donna M. Coffey to Martina M. Cartwright, 0 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $380,000 12/10/2020.
Gray, John E. and Evaline O. Gray to Stephen J. McClure and Sarah E. McClure, 5665 Sugar Loaf Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $600,000 12/08/2020.
Jackl, Jennifer A. and Andrew J. Holperin to Christopher A. Litteral and Katie E. Litteral, 6508 Winter Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $329,000 12/07/2020.
Light, Travis R. to Justin L. Whiting and Ashley M. Whiting, 2713 Golden Ivy Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $354,950 12/07/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Chrystal F. Flores, 5737 Ivy Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $314,950 12/11/2020.
Myers, William L. Jr. and Heather T. Myers to Alan V. Ward and Sandy Lee Ward, 1715 Ashbury Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $335,000 12/08/2020.
Rossie, Elizabeth S. to Peter V. Marti and Jodie H. Jayne, 3023 Tamarack Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 12/11/2020.
Simpson, Raymond H. and Sarah E. Simpson to Mark Mofield and Amy Mofield, 5207 Chukkar Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $382,500 12/11/2020.
Trott, James D. and Cleo K. Trott to Patricia A. Richards and William R. Richards, 1738 Innsbrooke Drive Salem VA 24153, $331,000 12/08/2020.
Whitmer, Kevin L. to James B. Threewitts and Anne O. Threewitts, 5442 Stayman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $325,000 12/07/2020.
Williams, Darnell L. to Jessica Poston and Joseph Poston, 1804 Ashbury Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $374,950 12/10/2020.
Wilson, Billy C. Jr. to Aaron E. Post and Amy N. Post, 8336 Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24019, $310,000 12/08/2020.
Wolfe, Michael W. and Erin M. Wolfe to Connie G. Semones, 1525 Longview Road Roanoke VA 24018, $625,000 12/10/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Alaimm Holding LLC to Brenton T. Eason and Shandin L. Eason, 2609 Southwoods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $263,000 12/07/2020.
Bowman, Mark A. Jr. to Diana L. Bastian, 1018 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $219,950 12/11/2020.
Cawley, Kristin L. to Whitney Davis, 526 Cambridge Road Vinton VA 24179, $264,950 12/10/2020.
Chester, Thomas F. to Roger L. Hartless and Dawn B. Hartless, 1979 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $280,000 12/11/2020.
Dalton, Carl D. II to Clinton J. Gagnon, 7933 Forest Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 12/07/2020.
Gee, Justin A. and Jill K. Gee to Laura L. Lopez, 8023 Forest Edge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 12/08/2020.
Gunter, Charles C. and Vickie W. Gunter to Todd O. Tomlin and Jennifer A. Tomlin, 5928 Brahma Road Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 12/10/2020.
MKP Construction Co. LLC to Jacob E. Helm, 4682 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $244,950 12/11/2020.
Mulligan, Matthew K. and Amber Mulligan to Clemente Sifuentes Reyna and Marisol Reyna Luis, 925 Fairhurst Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $210,000 12/09/2020.
Newell, Thomas E. and Jackquelyn S. Newell to George Bradney and Amanda Bradney, 427 Elden Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $222,500 12/08/2020.
Nguyen, Paul H. to Cornelius Jones and A’yanna Jones, 5516 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $215,000 12/11/2020.
Parrish, Joseph A. and Elaine Parrish to Jessie C. Cash and Shawn M. Trimble, 140 Muse Drive Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 12/11/2020.
Taylor, Jonathan S. and Velvet Taylor to Erin L. France, 1698 Red Lane Extension Salem VA 24153, $286,000 12/11/2020.
Vinton Improvement Corp. to Jonathan R. Pate, 107 S. Pollard St. Vinton VA 24179, $225,000 12/11/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Clark, Richard S. and others to Emliano E. Arellano and Amy A. Arellano, 6972 Sweet Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 12/08/2020.
Flannagan, Brian S. and Korie P. Flannagan to NRV LLC, 4231 Daugherty Road Salem VA 24153, $181,900 12/09/2020.
Fortune, Frankie O. to Zachary R. Cranston, 3639 Iredell Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $154,150 12/07/2020.
Hayden, Kelly A. to Laurie A. Allala, 7104 Pine Court Roanoke VA 24018, $109,000 12/11/2020.
Joiner, David C. Jr. to Michael T. King, 1411 Lancer Drive Salem VA 24153, $177,000 12/11/2020.
Kula Golf LLC to Kimberly D. Clay, 3817 Ballyhack Trail Roanoke VA 24014, $110,000 12/07/2020.
Kula Golf LLC to Peter V. Davies II and Barbara T. Davies, 3795 Ballyhack Trail Roanoke VA 24014, $125,000 12/11/2020.
Maiorana, Marc J. to Seth E. Wilson and Elizabeth K. Snyder, 524 Boxley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $192,500 12/11/2020.
Rowsey, Scott and Eric B. Rowsey to Michelle L. Whitehurst, 5123 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $177,800 12/08/2020.
Russell, Craig and Cameron Russell to Samantha L. Severn and Robert S. Humphreys, 4702 Green Acres Drive Salem VA 24153, $134,000 12/09/2020.