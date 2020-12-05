Real estate transactions for Dec. 6, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Bailey, Michael R. and Kathleen Bailey to Hasibullah Muhammadi, 1031 Gus Nicks Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $325,000 11/17/2020.
Hartman, Barry W. to Roval Holdings LLC, 2047 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $310,000 11/20/2020.
Jandali, Juleen and Nicholas Qandah to RNC Investments LLC, 3817 Colonial Green Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $306,100 11/20/2020.
Lester Enterprises LLC to Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Inc., 1122 Rockland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,100,000 11/16/2020.
Roanoke Dev. LLC to 3938 Melrose Ave. LLC, 3938 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $1,454,545 11/16/2020.
Young, Tonya F. to Maurice Nicholson and Amy C. Baker, 3633 Laurel Ridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $320,000 11/20/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Boswell, Joseph A. and Jenna B. Boswell to Cedric Wilson and Caroline R. Wilson, 2907 Oak Crest Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $229,550 11/16/2020.
Deel, Nikki and Rebecca Deel to Nicholas S. Baker and Olivia J. Humphreys, 3802 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 11/17/2020.
Lindsey, William H. and Margaret A. Lindsey to John R. Cunnngham Jr., 2739 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 11/19/2020.
Robinson, Shawn M. to Howard A. Mew Jr. and Susan E. Mew, 1402 Clarke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $215,000 11/16/2020.
Shura, Evelyn S. to Gregory A. Huffman and Rita S. Huffman, 2311 Broadway Ave. SW Unit A Roanoke VA 24014, $225,000 11/20/2020.
Tarzia, Nicholas J. Sr. and Shelia P. Tarzia to Dennis F. Murphy and Kathy A. Murphy, 4703 Barclay Square Roanoke VA 24018, $247,000 11/19/2020.
Tu, Priscilla and Ellen Y. Tu to Christopher S. Dadak and Kacy L. Edsall, 2523 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $240,000 11/18/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Agee, Sidney J. II to Michael T. Hoerter, 2135 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 11/20/2020.
Blaakman, Derek D. and Christy S. Blaakman to Heather F. Washburn, 2401 Mason Mill Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 11/17/2020.
Bumps, Quinton H. and Betty Bumps to Shanique L. Barber, 1147 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $115,000 11/18/2020.
Camper, Jacob P. and Sarah L. Camper to Denise R. Martin and Stuart L. Martin, 1319 Maple Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $189,950 11/17/2020.
D and T Residential Properties Inc. to Astare LLC, 826 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $189,950 11/19/2020.
DK Properties LLC to Slush Fund Enterprises LLC, 1429 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $140,000 11/18/2020.
Epperly, Steven R. and Donna B. Epperly to Ayuba L. Yarmah and Aminata Yarmah, 4431 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $187,000 11/16/2020.
Guilliams, Roger L. and Heidi K. Guilliams to Mark Andrew Manning and Sara Jean Manning, 1048 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 11/18/2020.
Hampton, Mary R. to Christopher T. Giles, 418 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 11/20/2020.
Hibbs, Douglas R. to Glynnis D. Garrett, 3144 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $136,950 11/16/2020.
Hutchins, Jonah to Jacob T. Carter, 2515 Dorchester Drive NW Roanoke VA 24012, $119,500 11/19/2020.
Johnson, Bobby L. and Dana E. Johnson to Samuel S. Guerrant III and Patricia D. Guerrant, 1048 Tipton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $122,000 11/19/2020.
McGeorge, Kenneth O. and Christopher O. McGeorge Estate to James R. Davis Jr. and Beverly Ann Davis, 736 Welton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $110,000 11/19/2020.
Mew, Howard A. Jr. and Susan E. Mew to Alissa D. Bendele and Stephen W. Bendele, 426 Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $168,000 11/16/2020.
Patterson, Sharon J. to JEG Realty Inc., 4817 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $162,000 11/17/2020.
Perdue, Matthew and Alicia Perdue to Juanita Parks, 3734 Rolling Hill Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,250 11/20/2020.
Phung, Que Hoang and Anhthu Thi Nguyen to Katherine E. Lageaux-Dever, 2318 Shull Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,000 11/17/2020.
R.F. Construction LLC to James S. Underdue, 3034 Crockett Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $101,700 11/20/2020.
Setters, Brian R. and Diana L. Setters to Daniel L. Bennett, 2604 Liberty Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,000 11/17/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Ray’Chaunia L. Bell, 3803 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $154,588 11/20/2020.
Thomas, Mary E. to Chau Hang Nguyen , 3235 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $113,400 11/20/2020.
Trippeer, Rita C. to William E. Ould, 419 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $187,000 11/17/2020.
Webster Property Holdings LLC to Alvin F. Woods and Bonita M. Woods, 1105 11th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,200 11/18/2020.
Welch, Barry D. and Allison J. Welch to Jordan B. Gallagher, 400 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 2E Roanoke VA 24016, $144,100 11/16/2020.
Woomer, Jack R. to King Kabangria and Mediatrice Nitunga, 2439 Westmont St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $177,000 11/16/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bratton, William A. and William T. Bratton to Carla C. Hurley an Bobby E. Chapman, 206 Harrison Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $60,000 11/19/2020.
Concepcion, Tabitha to City View LLC, 3719 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 11/20/2020.
Cumnock, Deborah L. to ECA Corp., 321 Trinkle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 11/17/2020.
Elmore, Georgene P. to Whitney J. Keeney and Kenneth A. Keeny, 1160 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,000 11/19/2020.
Gibson, Clyde P. Jr. to Juan Camilo Ramirez Luna and Fernanda Guilhaume Correa, 2415 Longview Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $93,000 11/20/2020.
Harris, Evelyn B. to Donald Sutliff and Lisa Sutliff, 167 Buck Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $81,700 11/17/2020.
Manuel, Frances V. to Susan L. Stallman, 3930 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $95,000 11/18/2020.
Martin, Jason E. to Sister Cousins Real Estate LLC, 513 Arbor Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $86,000 11/16/2020.
Martinez, Ernesto to MSCR Holding LLC, 1124 Jamison Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $68,000 11/18/2020.
Morris, Carol L. and Sonia R. Morris to Minh Hang Nguyen and Tram Thi Thu Pham, 4822 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $68,000 11/17/2020.
Roberts, Judith D. and Geraldine E. Whaley to Mark Arbogast and Anna Arbogast, 1427 Grayson Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $67,000 11/18/2020.
Smith, Orlando to Mark Arbogast and Anna Arbogast, 603 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $90,000 11/18/2020.
White, Earnest M. to Keith Perrin and Christina Perrin, 710 Catawba Drive Salem VA 24153, $70,000 11/20/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Belt, Thomas J. and Jill M. Belt to Sally F. Nunn, 6562 Fairway Estates Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $440,000 11/16/2020.
Berry, Robert E. and Margaret V. Berry to Robert Robillard and Melissa A. Coburn, 5437 Village Run Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 11/17/2020.
Bonora, Nathan R. to Jamal Liftawi and Terri Liftawi, 6396 Homewood Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $528,000 11/18/2020.
Bowers, Nicholas D. and Kathryn S. Bowers to Tyler E. Franklin and Alicia M. Franklin, 7924 Lanasey Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $314,500 11/20/2020.
Brown, Edward E. and Karen K. Brown to Jorden A. Frye and Joshua C. Frye, 4442 Toddsbury Drive Vinton VA 24179, $424,000 11/16/2020.
Hall, Danny L. and Ashley T. Hall to Arnold L. Fonseca and Susan C. England, 1806 Charlestown Square Vinton VA 24179, $310,000 11/16/2020.
Janney, Kimberly and Christopher Janney to Jonathon S. Poff and Erin C. Poff, 2519 High Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $345,000 11/18/2020.
Kane, Jamie and Amber L. Kane to Douglas W. Bright and Tracey S. Bright, 3085 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $350,000 11/16/2020.
Mancini, Nicholas and Jennifer Mancini to Alfonso Greco and Giuseppina Greco, 4436 Olyvia Place Roanoke VA 24018, $337,500 11/17/2020.
Midkiff, Andrea to Shawn K. Crowder and Lindsey N. Crowder, 5868 Cotton Hill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $306,000 11/17/2020.
Nabors, Kermit A. to Shawn M. Robinson, 4384 Toddsbury Drive Vinton VA 24179, $374,863 11/16/2020.
Perdue, Travis J. and Amber L. Perdue to Crystal Arrington, 8007 Amber Wood Court Roanoke VA 24019, $324,450 11/20/2020.
Slagle, William S. and Amber M. Slagle to John D. Hall Jr. and others, 4949 Grape Tree Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $365,000 11/16/2020.
Tyler, Daniel G. Jr. and Sherrie F. Tyler to Mani Munniappan and Saranya Arjunan, 6008 Renoir Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 11/20/2020.
Waninger, Justin M. and Gretchen E. Waninger to Davaajargal Grish and Solongo Sodov, 1025 Longview Road Roanoke VA 24018, $309,000 11/19/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson, Bonnie L. to Joan E. McGee, 5509 South Village Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 11/19/2020.
Arrington, Crystal to Ronni Dangerfield, 8012 Webster Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $245,000 11/19/2020.
Dixon Irrevocable Trust to Hoover Lee and Karen Lee, 6745 Peach Tree Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 11/17/2020.
Ford, Kenneth J. and Jessica E. Ford to Adams Realty LC, 780 Givens Tyler Road Salem VA 24153, $236,000 11/20/2020.
Khan, Aliya K. to Thomas Ott and Cassandra Ott, 7852 Forest Edge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $236,600 11/17/2020.
Krawczyk, Ryan and Michelle J. Krawczyk to Heather Kesterson and Travis Kesterson, 2315 Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24014, $263,000 11/17/2020.
Morris, Joseph A. and Kelley R. Morris to Amber M. Yates, 4322 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $231,000 11/20/2020.
Urano, Judy C. to Edward E. Brown and Karen K. Brown, 3404 Laurel Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 11/20/2020.
Webb, Robert A. and Donna S. Webb to Jacob P. Camper and Sarah L. Camper, 7336 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $269,900 11/18/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to IDB Group LLC, 3211 Fleetwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $125,000 11/19/2020.
Bartnick, Karen A. and Kimberly R. Suiter to Matthew L. Pannell and Michelle A. Justice, 5420 Stearnes Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 11/17/2020.
Boblett, Stuart G. and Wanda M. Boblett to Rickey S. Sink and Rosemarie D. Fisher, 3406 Kim Court Unit B1 Roanoke VA 24018, $157,500 11/19/2020.
Cecil, Bonnie and Carol Fuller to David A. Franklin and Charlotte H. Franklin, 3350 Absolom Smith Road Salem VA 24153, $130,450 11/19/2020.
Drager, Kristofer R. to James T. Tomasello and Haley W. Tomasello, 7194 Wild Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 11/17/2020.
Guerette, Richard D. to Todd T. Burris, 3972 Ridge Drive Salem VA 24153, $171,000 11/20/2020.
Harris, Evelyn B. to Donald Sutliff and Lisa Sutliff, 7419 Indian Road Roanoke VA 24019, $122,600 11/17/2020.
Henegar, Matthew A. and Hollie M. Henegar to Dustin McCarty, 406 Missimer Lane Vinton VA 24179, $127,000 11/16/2020.
Julian, Donny H. Terrianne C. Julian to Chi Alpha Realty LLC, 3139 Penn Forest Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $199,000 11/17/2020.
Keeney, Kenneth A. and Catherine L. Keeney to John P. Keeney and Becca C. Keeney, 3891 Kentland Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $168,000 11/17/2020.
Lenox Title Trustee Services LLC to Bungalow Properties IV LLC, 5033 Craun Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $162,300 11/19/2020.
Little Bells LLC to Triple W. Group LLC, 4120 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $173,000 11/19/2020.
Martin, Steven R. and Kenneth W. Martin to Holly O. Skura and Tyler R. Kane, 1702 Eanes Road Roanoke VA 24014, $174,950 11/18/2020.
Montgomery, Rodney D. and Jeff T. Montgomery to Bronce W. Monroe and Jessica L. Monroe, 106 Langland Drive Vinton VA 24179, $140,000 11/20/2020.
Nowlin, James G. to Nayeli G. Munoz Luiz, 7079 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $142,250 11/17/2020.
Pinson, Aaron C. and Teri L. Pinson to Derrick W. Ratliff and Leandra C. Ratliff, 951 Norbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $179,950 11/17/2020.
Price, Matthew C. to William B. Hart and Laurie C. Hart, 3307 Forest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 11/18/2020.
Sigmon-Farley, Marta Lee Ann to Yaghoub J. Mahgerefteh, 3337 Forest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 11/16/2020.
Vaughan, Verle S. and Sherry S. Vaughan to Christopher Johnson and Lauren Johnson, 7426 Estes St. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 11/17/2020.
WBH Inc. to Elizabeth A. Myers, 314 E. Virginia Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 11/19/2020.
Zeigler, David L. to Garbriela Reyna Rosas and Ivan D. Perez Duran, 7006 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 11/18/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Cross, Nancy S. and James L. Sink to Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, unimproved tract on Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $99,500 11/19/2020.
Larock, Linda M. to Yaghoub J. Mahgerefteh, 3571 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $85,000 11/16/2020.
Lawson, Patricia E. to Russell Snow, 5034 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $92,000 11/17/2020.
Lell, Barry M. and Deborah D. Lell to The Crouch Team Inc, 4776 Little Bear Road Salem VA 24153, $65,000 11/18/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Boone Thomas LLC, 2786 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $75,000 11/16/2020.
