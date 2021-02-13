Real estate transactions for Feb. 14, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
RoanokeOver $300,000
Bond, William H. Jr. to David Brod and Meredith Friend, 606 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $334,750 01/26/2021.
Cupka, Gregory M. and Heidi B. Cupka to Katherine S. Davis, 3137 Circle Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 01/29/2021.
First Baptist Church of Roanoke to City of Roanoke Virginia, 0 Church Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $350,000 01/28/2021.
Freedom First FCU to Waterford Midlo LLC, 5102 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $475,000 01/27/2021.
McCoy, Scott S. and Sue L. McCoy to James Schenk and Pamela Schenk, 3724 Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $450,500 01/29/2021.
Oliver, Emily A. to Alina Ellis, 2419 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $312,500 01/29/2021.
Palmer, Charles S. and Patricia P. Palmer to Julian M. Andrews and Elsabeth M. Andrews, 3280 Somerset St. and 0 Dillard Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $659,000 01/29/2021.
Tennessee Investments LLC to MJM Capital Inc., 501 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $320,000 01/29/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Brown, Bryan and Christina Monroe to Jeffrey S. Stein and Ramsey J. Kurtz, 826 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $217,500 01/27/2021.
Hooker, Marylin B. to Brandon Turner and Jessica G. Turner, 3220 Pasley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 01/29/2021.
Stiegler, Leah M. to Mousasa J. Ishak and Suzanne A. Ishak, 915 Hamilton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 01/27/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Anderson, Desimone & Green PC to Mack Investments Inc., 819 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $117,900 01/26/2021.
Bank of America NA to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2803 Huntington Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $118,260 01/28/2021.
Beth Aram LLC to Centerfield LLC, 1608 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 01/27/2021.
Blakes Rentals LLC to Nathaniel Fisherpoff, 4720 Autumn Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000 01/25/2021.
Couture, Stephen A. and Diana S. Couture to Jean W. Eloi, 724 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $157,000 01/28/2021.
Cramer, Jane H. and Margaret S. Thomas Estate to Maria I. Nolasco and Blanca L. Nolasco, 3347 Maplelawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,000 01/29/2021.
Cuff, Raymond A. and Donna L. Cuff to Hengar Homes LLC, 3516 Norway Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $113,800 01/29/2021.
Drey, Kai to RNK Properties LLC, 2311 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $196,000 01/26/2021.
Dunbar-Breeding, Amanda J. to Sierra Stafford, 2704 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,900 01/29/2021.
Foster, Keith E. and Amy J. Foster to Sherry Hall, 1845 Overland Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $142,500 01/27/2021.
Freeland, Andrew C. and Michelle G. Freeland to Brady A. Waldeck, 1032 Woodrow Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $144,950 01/28/2021.
Helmintoller, Eva J. to Cathryne N. Jacobsen, 1229 Hamilton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $145,000 01/27/2021.
Hinkle, Jeanette H. to Deborah W. Nicholas, 4845 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 01/29/2021.
Hunt, Pamela S. and Jason L. Buster to Yanelis Millares Bacallao, 214 Nancy Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $138,000 01/27/2021.
Martin, Kendra S. to Garner R. Fuller, 1141 Morton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,000 01/28/2021.
McQuiod, Matthew W. to Rick Kelso, 4518 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $159,950 01/28/2021.
Moore, Lira B. and others to Peter Van Pham and Linda Mai Tuyet Le, 2625 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 01/25/2021.
Pascal, Guillermo to Cindy A. Pickeral, 2624 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $133,305 01/25/2021.
Pearl, Peter M. to DeJesus Properties LLC, 1115 Barnett Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $193,200 01/25/2021.
Roberson, Steven A. Jr. and Mariah K. Roberson to Ward L. Haynes Jr. and Kelsea A. Messenger, 2425 Daleton Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 01/25/2021.
Stossel, Kevin M. and Ladona S. Stossel to Aaron Woods, 2716 Cedarhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,750 01/29/2021.
Svec, Tarra to Caria L. Terry, 1133 Summit Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $100,000 01/26/2021.
Trapcon LLC to WM Corner Properties LLC, 417 Vinton Mill Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24179, $142,000 01/29/2021.
Williams, Patrick L. to Mark A. Holman Jr., 2331 Moir St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 01/29/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Cutright, Jeffrey M. and Cheryl J. Benton to Jeffrey M. Cutright and Lonita H. Cutright, 2755 Lofton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $90,000 01/27/2021.
Fonder, Douglas to 43021 Investors LLC, 420 W. Church Ave. Unit 4 Roanoke VA 24016, $51,000 01/29/2021.
Forren, Patricia H. to MJM Capital Inc., 3526 Lilac Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 01/25/2021.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2824 Hancock St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $61,000 01/25/2021.
Rudd, Barbara to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 130 Beech St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $53,700 01/25/2021.
Vaughn, Corin N. and Sara A. Vaughn to McLaren G. Westland, 2216 Blenheim Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $86,500 01/29/2021.
White, Patricia C. to Patrick DiCarlo and Andrew DiCarlo, 2430 Mount Pleasant Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $92,000 01/27/2021.
Wilkes, Ruby C. and Robert A. Wilkes to Carlen E. Clark, 804 Columbia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $70,000 01/25/2021.
Willhide, Jason to James S. Dillon Jr., 1615 Kirk Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $88,000 01/28/2021.
Roanoke CountyOver $300,000
2004 Linton Living Trust to Barry L. Carroll and Stephanie S. Carroll, 4095 Reese Mountain Road Ironto VA 24087, $600,000 01/26/2021.
Brown Phillps LLC to Maxwell Stinehour, 5121 Arrowhead Trail Roanoke VA 24153, $424,950 01/28/2021.
Eanes, Gerald G. and Rita A. Eanes to Steven Cort and Georgia L. Cort, 6211 Broughton Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $340,800 01/29/2021.
Feazell, David A. to John A. Romeo and Stephanie R. Romeo, 4417 Pine Spur Road Vinton VA 24179, $328,000 01/29/2021.
Hartman, Larry C. Jr. and Estate of Larry C. Hartman Sr. to Till Residence 2 LLC, 8247 Martins Creek Road Roanoke VA 24018, $650,000 01/29/2021.
Jamison, Shelton R. and Angela J. Jamison to Paul E. Chapman and Terri P. Chapman, 5620 Wildflower Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $393,200 01/29/2021.
Kaus, Larry R. and Pamela C. Kaus to Thomas S. Chester and Allison K. Chester, 5236 Sundance Road Salem VA 24153, $340,000 01/29/2021.
Kwak, Dong and Young Kwak to James E. Weaver and Jill-Marie J. Weaver, 8206 Winterwood Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $625,000 01/25/2021.
Lassley, David P. and Michelle D. Lassley to Marsha J. Akers, 247 Stonecreek Way Roanoke VA 24019, $455,000 01/29/2021.
Mahoney, Thomas W. and Blanche D. Mahoney to Candice A. Odom, 6505 Winter Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $800,000 01/26/2021.
Northminster Presbyterian Church to Fellowship Community Church, 7640 Alpine Road Roanoke VA 24019, $650,000 01/27/2021.
RIA II LLC to Five Stars LLC, 8201 Williamson Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $1,111,111 01/25/2021.
Walker, Stephen K. to William J. Foster and Theodosia M. Foster, 4265 Bonsack Road Roanoke VA 24012, $355,000 01/29/2021.
Wimmer, Katherine M. to Jessie E. Lynn, 4229 Toddsbury Drive Vinton VA 24179, $367,450 01/28/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bhavsar, Pravin B. and Smita P. Bhavsar to Wayne H. Lamay and Jamie L. Lamay, 4039 Runnymeade Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $228,000 01/26/2021.
Chester, Thomas S. and Allison Chester to Kyle Thomsen and Rachel Grove, 6424 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 01/29/2021.
Hubbard, Ardis L. to Michelle N. Dowdy, 409 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $235,000 01/25/2021.
Johnson, Roderick W. and Nichole R. Johnson to John R. Freeland II, 1515 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $225,000 01/29/2021.
Kirby, Cindy M. to Stephen D. Clark and Rebekah Shmokler, 4728 Whipplewood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $261,650 01/29/2021.
Lewis, Ray T. Jr. and Trena T. Lewis to Jedidiah Marrs, 6830 Byers Road Roanoke VA 24019, $280,000 01/29/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Pamela S. Hunt and Jason L. Buster, 6346 Carefree Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $225,081 01/29/2021.
Silwal, Sharad and Neerja Phuel to Jamie D. Press, 4913 Renee Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $294,950 01/28/2021.
Simpkins, Christopher N. and Terri J. Simpkins to Jason D. Carlin, 4723 Lantern St. Roanoke VA 24019, $209,950 01/25/2021.
Smith, Warren E. to Luis A. Rodriguez and Damarys O. Rodriguez, 1013 Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $246,000 01/29/2021.
Star City Investments LLC to Stephen C. Starr II and Monica L. Starr, 1567 South Pacific Drive Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 01/27/2021.
Woods, Gary F. to Cornell B. Moore, 5961 Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $209,000 01/27/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Altice, Joni M. to Macey E. Conley, 3126 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $157,500 01/28/2021.
Blankenship, Joshua to Eduardo Dos Reis and Cinta Dos Reis, 1405 Blackwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $170,000 01/29/2021.
Downs, Zachary J. and Katelyn A. Anderson to Andrea L. Williams, 8217 Wood Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $149,000 01/29/2021.
Fulk, Martha M. to Jeremy Jodoin, 227 Foxland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $134,950 01/27/2021.
Jeffries, Alan W. and others to Cindy M. Kirby, 1212 Beaumont Road Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 01/29/2021.
McGrath, Joseph M. to Larry C. Freeman II, 1716 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $169,950 01/27/2021.
Nguyen, Tung and Misa Nguyen to Tommy Nguyen, 5602 Littleton Road Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 01/28/2021.
Padgett, Dirk B. and Julie Tims to Matthew P. Taylor and Carla J. Taylor, 3343 Forest Court Roanoke VA 24018, $125,450 01/29/2021.
Press, Jamie D. to Kathleen M. Yengst, 3030 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $189,950 01/28/2021.
Scott, Donald to Danny M. Scott, 5515 Heather Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $192,000 01/26/2021.
Snyder, Charles A. and April D. Snyder to John W. Relyea III, 7249 Scarlett Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $148,000 01/27/2021.
Tani, Marjel to Randall Jenkins, 6020 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $133,000 01/29/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Craw-Mart Inc. to Stephen P. Owens and Leanne M. Owens, 0 Catawba Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24070, $90,000 01/25/2021.
Kaluszka, Barbara L. to Antoinette S. Polukewich and Tracy L. Berry, 0 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $60,950 01/28/2021.
Peck, Cheryl W. to Dennis A. Holdren and Kimberly A. Holdren, 4740 Afton Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $59,500 01/29/2021.
Surety Trustees LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 6276 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $93,793 01/29/2021.
Salem Over $300,000
Arthur, Parker A. to Brett W. Driver, 181 Forest Drive Salem VA 24153, $410,000 01/14/2021.
Bell, Victor H. to Justin C. Hollingsworth, 234 Hawthorn Road Salem VA 24153, $385,000 01/28/2021.
Brophy, Patti M. to Katherine T. Soniat, 617 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $387,774 01/07/2021.
Jones, Linda A. to Joseph C. Faulkner, 162 Bogey Lane Salem VA 24153, $420,000 01/07/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Albert E. Barrett, 217 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $314,950 01/04/2021.
Turner, John R. to Alison G. Rawlins, 1000 Mountain View Drive Salem VA 24153, $595,000 01/06/2021.
White-Gaynor, Jean A. to Charlsie B. Bailey, 924 Kenbridge Place Salem VA 24153, $440,000 01/27/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barker, David L. to Chad A. Clinevell, 461 Patricia Drive Salem VA 24153, $220,000 01/13/2021.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Matthew C. Offenbaker, 1032 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $228,500 01/22/2021.
Cain, Rebecca J. to Kathryn V. VanOrden, 928 Quail Lane Salem VA 24153, $207,000 01/26/2021.
Gill Bros LLC to Asim Aayan LLC, 514 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $215,000 01/12/2021.
Herb Smith Inc. to Adam A. Clark, 1037 Stonegate Drive Salem VA 24153, $249,000 01/13/2021.
Jones, Joanna P. to Brandon K. Motley, 533 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $220,000 01/15/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Stephen Roberts, 911 Rose Lane Salem VA 24153, $130,500 01/28/2021.
Blankenship, Sylvia A. to Michael Booth Jr., 567 Easy St. Salem VA 24153, $133,000 01/28/2021.
Cadd, Robert W. to Phillip A. Adams, 12 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $159,950 01/21/2021.
Carter, Susan S. to Robert E. Andrews, 2431 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $118,000 01/28/2021.
City Investments LLC to Zachary C. Hudson, 1963 Kiska Road Salem VA 24153, $199,900 01/28/2021.
Francisco, Russell L. to Crisley A. Cox, 1718 Riverside Drive Salem VA 24153, $155,000 01/26/2021.
Gumpert, Richard T. to Seth A. Spence, 897 Stonegate Drive Salem VA 24153, $193,000 01/12/2021.
Hale, Lois M. to Sean Kosmann, 904 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $127,500 01/15/2021.
Hayslett, W. Sean to Zachary E. Dobb, 418 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $112,100 01/21/2021.
Howell, Suzanne M. to Melisc Holdings LLC, 5954 Big Horn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $127,500 01/15/2021.
Ireland, Holly M. to Ryan W. Noel, 1477 Antrim St. Salem VA 24153, $138,000 01/05/2021.
Johnson, Jennifer E. to April Investments LLC, 830 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $151,000 01/04/2021.
Lieber, Daniel N. to Daniel E. Hartman, 415 Turner Road Salem VA 24153, $154,950 01/08/2021.
Miller, Kimberly W. to Tara Delp, 1810 McCauley Ave. Salem VA 24153, $189,950 01/28/2021.
Mitchell, William S. to Michael D. Troutman, 2415 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $125,000 01/27/2021.
Moody, Beth E. to Lee Shore Investment Properties, 905 Catawba Drive Salem VA 24153, $130,000 01/15/2021.
Schaaff, Jessica to Gwendolyn E. Rencsok, 629 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $149,950 01/15/2021.
Schaffer, Jeffrey K. to BTPP LLC, 244 Bonavista Road Salem VA 24153, $156,500 01/29/2021.
Simmons, Carry H. to Robert E. Shelar, 630 Tennessee St. Salem VA 24153, $141,000 01/11/2021.
Wilcox, Margaret B. to Carlton L. Hayatt Jr., 304 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $187,500 01/05/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 217 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $60,000 01/04/2021.
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 204 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $60,000 01/22/2021.