Real estate transactions for Feb. 21, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
RoanokeOver $300,000
Adams, Nancy L. to Timothy B. Adams and Sue L. Krixer, 3314 Belshire Court Roanoke VA 24014, $520,000 02/05/2021.
McDonald, Thomas Jr. to George W. Logan, 2929 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $690,000 02/01/2021.
Tampa Two LLC to Big Rock Ventures LLC, 1939 Barrington Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $363,500 02/01/2021.
TWVC LLC to Fares Bahi and Ayeda Naiem, 3322 and 3328 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $375,000 02/02/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bubnell, Earline W. to Teresa J. Getsi, 3006 Fleetwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $217,000 02/04/2021.
Clark, Richard C. and Jennifer Clark to Eric M. Bammer and Kelly L. Posenaur, 4870 Golfview Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $247,750 02/05/2021.
Magnuson, Alise M. to Benjamin Marconi and Peter J. Apel, 3125 Stoneridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24013, $241,000 02/03/2021.
Ray, Clayton to Michael E. Good and Sherry F. Good, 4890 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $244,000 02/01/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Atkins, Gwendolyn L. to Allison Ploskina and Sean Ploskina, 2531 Spring Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $134,750 02/02/2021.
Atkins, Howard H. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1609 and 1613 Ninth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 02/01/2021.
Bbayse Homes Inc., to Mirlyn Venero, 3301 Troy Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $194,000 02/05/2021.
Coles, Herbert L. Jr. and Marshall R. Coles to Kali D. Miller-Cox, 917 Viewmont St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $118,000 02/04/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Aubrey Franklin, 2114 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA Roanoke VA 24012, $133,848 02/01/2021.
Everett Leigh Morgan LLC to Gaven C. Burnett and Sarah A. Ulrich, 1722 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $179,000 02/05/2021.
Fielder, David W. and Doris E. Fielder to Walter D. Inestroza Munoz, 4601 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,950 02/25/2021.
Hayden, Zachary A. and Sharon C. Hayden to Douglas R. Anderson and Ashley Page Anderson, 2407 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $183,700 02/01/2021.
Jewell, Donald S. to Christopher M. Garcia and Christina A. Steele-Garcia, 1616 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $141,000 02/04/2021.
Nolasco Nolasco to Patrick J. to Patrick J. Giallorenzo, 2631 Chatham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $133,000 02/02/2021.
Pagans, Joshua N. to Michael A. McFalls, 3305 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $125,000 02/01/2021.
Shertz, John P. to Zachary T. Hall, 803 Elm Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $149,950 02/03/2021.
WBH Inc. to BLJ & Associates LLC, 701 Mecca St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $147,500 02/04/2021.
Williams, Odessa to Allen D. Williams, 1309 Syracuse Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $148,000 02/03/2021.
Woodward, Julia K. to Jonathan Rhodes and Susan Rhodes, 2836 Spessard Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $130,000 02/25/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Golden Dove Investments LLC to Roanoke Mountain Hostel, 813 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $62,500 02/03/2021.
Irving, Pauline S. and Brenda T. Taylor to Esther S. Cadiche, 632 McDowell Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $70,000 02/05/2021.
Jackson, Rhonda A. and Lisa D. Welch to Loretta F. Jones, 2308 Roanoke Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $50,000 02/02/2021.
Johnson, Alfred M. and Lisa Glover-Logan to Phoenix Rising Investments LLC, 1428 22nd St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $51,240 02/04/2021.
Stump, Warren R. and Mitzi F. Stump to Lisa G. Hamilton, 3531 Peters Creek Road N.W. Unit 201 Roanoke VA 24019, $92,700 02/05/2021.
Roanoke CountyOver $300,000
Amos, William E. to Julie S. Simmerson and Brian F. Simmerson, 5061 Fox Ridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $599,950 02/05/2021.
Bartorillo, Patrick K. and Brenda K. Bartorillo to Daniel J. Torrent and Judy S. Lee, 7397 Old Mill Plantation Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $680,000 02/03/2021.
Crestwood of Virginia LLC to Game Steward LLC, 865 Industry Circle Vinton VA 24179, $445,000 02/05/2021.
Goldstein, Lawrence A. to Big Lick One LLC, 3604 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $510,000 02/03/2021.
Kanode, Gregory W. and Paige E. Kanode to Nathan A. Grim and Kari J. Grim, 7044 Mountain Spring Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $585,000 02/05/2021.
Moll, Rick A. and Julie A. Moll to William F. Foy Jr. and Kellie S. Foy, 5865 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 02/01/2021.
$300,000 to $400,000
Azzez, Boaji to Zsolt Toth and Krisztia Toth, 1809 Ashbury Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $325,000 02/05/2021.
Cundiff, Trent L. and Emma W. Cundiff to Daniel W. Lieber and Nicole L. Lieber, 965 Bolejack Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $317,000 02/03/2021.
Maven Investments LLC to Edgar W. Whitehead Jr. and Betty H. Whitehead, 4380 William Court Roanoke VA 24018, $302,452 02/02/2021.
Wade, Danny R. and Susan H. Wade to Cundiff Family Trust, 8269 Cardington Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $379,000 02/04/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Ditillo, June B. to Joanne M. Hawley, 5206 Bradford Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 02/01/2021.
French, Jaque S. Estate to Kimsey Long, 4824 Brookwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $234,950 02/03/2021.
King, Lenae H. and Kimberly A. Gresham to Andrew S. Wagoner, 2015 Denise Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $229,950 02/05/2021.
Maven Investments LLC to Jill T. Morris, 4255 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $240,500 02/04/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Cassidy B. Blackmore, 8339 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $279,550 02/02/2021.
Rayl, Lorraine N. to Charles R. Clark Jr., 2516 Fountain Lane Vinton V 24179, $254,000 02/05/2021.
SA-MF Holdings Inc. to Floyd C. Porter and Sandra C. Porter, 8334 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $258,000 02/01/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Arbogast, David E. to K and C Property LLC, 3355 Forest Court Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 02/05/2021.
Cook, Benjamin L. and Lory a. Cook to William A. Butler, 2707 Parkview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 02/01/2021.
Hand, Phillip to Timothy Koch and Nancy Koch, 3430 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 02/04/2021.
Kula Golf LLC to Michael L. Weaver and Owen H. Weaver, 3837 and 3843 Saul Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 02/02/2021.
Mitchell, William R. Jr. and Crystal W. Mitchell to Kevin B. Hunt and Devan R. Hunt, 2659 Stanford Drive Salem VA 24153, $187,000 02/01/2021.
Sayles, Bruce H. Jr. and Bruce H. Sayles Estate to Jacqueline Claytor-Deberry, 5619 Littleton Road Roanoke VA 24012, $164,368 02/05/2021.
Shell Enterprises LLC to Timothy P. Averill, 3801 Whispering Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $146,020 02/01/2021.
Smiley, Robin and Lisa M. Martin-Meier to Anthony F. Bowers, 117 John Richardson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $130,000 02/01/2021.
Taylor, Stephen A. to Richard Goozh and Juliet Goozh, 736 Dexter Road Roanoke VA 24019, $189,888 02/04/2021.
Trapap, Imogene N. and Ellis Ray Williams to Herb Smith Inc. 5159 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $120,000 02/01/2021.
White, Daleann D. to Big Lick Holdings LLC, 1068 Blandford Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $141,128 02/03/2021.