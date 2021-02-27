Real estate transactions for Feb. 28, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke Over $300,000 Countryside Roanoke LLC to 2316 Highland Farm LLC, 2316 Highland Farm Road Roanoke VA 24015, $6,900,000 02/10/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000 Figgatt, Christopher S. to Derrick L. Barr and Hanna-Nicole Stanley, 1524 Rosewalk Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $260,000 02/12/2021.
Madison Entities LLC to Willam S. Mckenize and Dana Mckenzie, 208 Eugene Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $212,500 02/10/2021.
Rosenblat, Daniel T. and Harry E. Rosenblat to Kenneth B. Marston and Colleen M. Martson, 225 25th St. S.W. #3 Roanoke VA 24014, $230,000 02/12/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000 Annarino, Jaison D. and others to Star City Investments LLC, 2325 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $111,000 02/09/2021.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Tamika Rickman, 4827 Showalter Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $149,500 02/12/2021.
Billding LLC to Ellen J. Seay, 807 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,950 02/11/2021.
Blue Brick Building and Renovations Inc. to Eric A. Miles and Jade A. Terifay, 9 13th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $128,000 02/10/2021.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Courtney Warren, 1928 Moorman Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 02/08/2021.
Hall, Susan B. to Reynan Duhaylungsod and Zeena C. Bhiag Duhaylungsod, 4822 Autumn Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $170,000 02/11/2021.
Lindsey, Susan M. to JACL Properties LLC, 2102 Stephenson Ave. S.W. #1 Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 02/10/2021.
McCorkle, Gary T. and Jared G. Bridges to Alexandra N. Trimarchi, 2414 Deerfield Court S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $194,950 02/12/2021.
Murray, Aaron L. and Michelle M. Murray to John S. Mason and Linda P. Mason, 3708 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 02/11/2021.
Parcha, Sylvia M. and David Parcha to Hospitality and Housing LLC, 2236 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 02/12/2021.
Rippee, Robert E. to Harishran Koirala and Savitra Koirala, 3217 Christian Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,000 02/09/2021.
Ryan, Patrick W. and Katherine J. Ryan to Joseph W. Bear IV, 4528 Narrows Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $197,840 02/11/2021.
Saliba, Gaby M. to Sarah L. Jennings, 3036 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $141,400 02/10/2021.
Smith, Orlando to Maria I. Vasquez, 933 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 02/12/2021.
Thomas Road Baptist Church to TNG Capital Ventures LLC, 4819 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $118,000 02/12/2021.
Wanis, Elias to Milad Wanis and Baskal Wanis, 656 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 02/10/2021.
Wellhofer, Jeffrey E. to Linda E. Canda, 2708 Huntington Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $102,700 02/12/2021.
White, Lisa S. and Shiron L. Pruett to Steven M. Ryan, 1520 Eighth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 02/12/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Carter, Kevin S. to SASS Properties LLC, 3313 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $65,000 02/10/2021.
Chandler Improvements LLC to MSCR Holdings LLC, 1304 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $71,000 02/12/2021.
George E. Green Agency Inc. to Michelle D. Hicklin, 2930 Clifton St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 02/08/2021.
Jones, Ray L. and Rebecca W. Franklin to James W. Barton and Laura A. Barton, 3321 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24013, $85,000 02/12/2021.
RAS Trustee Services LLC to Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust, 927 Lafayette Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $83,604 02/08/2021.
Young, Elinor G. to BFCW LLC, 3007 Idlewild Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $52,700 02/08/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000 Anderson, Michael A. and Carol W. Anderson to Nathan E. Buck and Crystal R. Buck, 6179 Steeplechase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $592,800 02/08/2021.
Butzer, Donald T. and Katrina E. Butzer to Thomas M. Nolta and Noel C. Nolta, 5641 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $875,000 02/10/2021.
Chapman, Paul E. and Terri Paige Chapman to Robert L. Stevens, 6341 Otter Part Court Roanoke VA 24018, $329,000 02/10/2021.
Getz, Stephen B. and Samantha E. Getz to James A. Maxey and Shelley G. Maxey, 5121 Meadow Valley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $559,900 02/10/2021.
Hodges, Don W. to Casey J. Tench, 1434 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 02/12/2021.
Huff, Barbara L. to Ian R. Reynolds and Tasia M. Vandervegt, 6925 Shaver Road Roanoke VA 24018, $425,000 02/11/2021.
Jaimes Ocazionez, Silvia N. to Darice S. Jamison and Robert S. Jamison, 6036 Chagall Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $415,000 02/08/2021.
Kantor, Gary to James R. Newton, 1795 Laurel Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $437,000 02/08/2021.
Maven Investments LLC to Kimberly T. Henderson, 5715 Ivy Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 02/12/2021.
Seiger, Charles V. and Marianne Seiger to Steven R. Atkins and Samantha R. Siemann, 1320 Coronado Drive Salem VA, 24153, $350,000 02/10/2021.
Voudren, Marcia to David S. Hambro and Rosa Linda Hambro, 7072 Linn Dove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $425,950 02/12/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000 Cundiff, Shelby and Nancy U. Thomas Estate to Allan C. Sawicki Jr. and Morgan E. Coffman, 1830 Park Manor Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $259,900 02/11/2021.
Ida M. Carter Estate to Chad Lee Raines, 4649 Artrip Lane Salem VA 24153, $240,000 02/08/2021.
Lanier, Jannie J. and Willis P. Lanier to Charles E. Lukens II and April J. Lukens, 4743 Woodley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 02/12/2021.
O’Quinn, Michael K. and Annette M. O’Quinn to Travis L. Weeks and Katie Lineback, 6607 Leffler Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 02/08/2021.
Silver, Martha H. to Skidmore Builders Inc. 8104 Deer Branch Drive Hollins VA 24019, $225,000 02/11/2021.
Sowers, Brenn F. to Travis W. Peters and Faith T. Peters, 1734 Parker Lane Vinton VA 24179, $210,000 02/12/2021.
Taylor, James P. and others to Patrick Blevins, 0 Peaceful Drive Salem VA 24153, $230,000 02/11/2021.
Van Dursen, Tom and Gail E. Van Dursen to Howard B. Andrew, 6619 Old Barn Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $262,000 02/08/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000 Curfiss, Ryan M. and Toshia N. Curfiss to Kenneth R. Owens Jr. and Alexis A. Hurley, 5428 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24019, $168,707 02/08/2021.
Dillon, Tammy to William T. Boaz and Jaqueline L. Boaz, 6349 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 02/11/2021.
Doudiken, Jeffrey A. and Rebecca F. Doudiken to Robert C. Cofer, 6306 Roberta Road Roanoke VA 24019, $158,000 02/10/2021.
Equity Trustees LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 734 Eddies Road Salem VA 24153, $168,300 02/12/2021.
Hoal, Ricky P. and Melissa J. Hoal to Susan L. Fochtman, 2725 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $176,950 02/09/2021.
Kasey, Harold D. to Jessica Overstreet, 3485 Green Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24019, $182,500 02/11/2021.
King, Christa R. and Carla S. Clifton to Scott A. Henson and Dawn M. Henson, 1108 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $166,000 02/11/2021.
McHugh, Julie M. to Rebecca K. Tate and Marci Weis, 3345 Forest Court Roanoke VA 24018, $124,950 02/12/2021.
Mullen, Karen B. and others to Krystal D. Hall, 3824 Whispering Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 02/10/2021.
Sawicki, Allan C. Jr. to Collin M. Walker, 400 Polk Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $120,000 02/11/2021.
Zirkle, Douglas O. and others to Lewis C. Zirkle, 3580 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $193,759 02/12/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000 Edmunds, John B. and others to Creg F. Mathews and Kristin A. Matthews, 6296 Aston Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $70,000 02/10/2021.
Reinhardt, Mark Steven to David J. Rolfe and Susan C. Rolfe, 5407 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $92,100 02/08/2021.
Roselawn Investments LLC to Maven Investments LLC, 5715 Ivy Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 02/12/2021.