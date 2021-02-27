 Skip to main content
Real estate transactions for Feb. 28, 2021
Real estate transactions for Feb. 28, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke Over $300,000 Countryside Roanoke LLC to 2316 Highland Farm LLC, 2316 Highland Farm Road Roanoke VA 24015, $6,900,000 02/10/2021.

$200,000 to $300,000 Figgatt, Christopher S. to Derrick L. Barr and Hanna-Nicole Stanley, 1524 Rosewalk Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $260,000 02/12/2021.

Madison Entities LLC to Willam S. Mckenize and Dana Mckenzie, 208 Eugene Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $212,500 02/10/2021.

Rosenblat, Daniel T. and Harry E. Rosenblat to Kenneth B. Marston and Colleen M. Martson, 225 25th St. S.W. #3 Roanoke VA 24014, $230,000 02/12/2021.

$100,000 to $200,000 Annarino, Jaison D. and others to Star City Investments LLC, 2325 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $111,000 02/09/2021.

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Tamika Rickman, 4827 Showalter Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $149,500 02/12/2021.

Billding LLC to Ellen J. Seay, 807 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,950 02/11/2021.

Blue Brick Building and Renovations Inc. to Eric A. Miles and Jade A. Terifay, 9 13th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $128,000 02/10/2021.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Courtney Warren, 1928 Moorman Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 02/08/2021.

Hall, Susan B. to Reynan Duhaylungsod and Zeena C. Bhiag Duhaylungsod, 4822 Autumn Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $170,000 02/11/2021.

Lindsey, Susan M. to JACL Properties LLC, 2102 Stephenson Ave. S.W. #1 Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 02/10/2021.

McCorkle, Gary T. and Jared G. Bridges to Alexandra N. Trimarchi, 2414 Deerfield Court S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $194,950 02/12/2021.

Murray, Aaron L. and Michelle M. Murray to John S. Mason and Linda P. Mason, 3708 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 02/11/2021.

Parcha, Sylvia M. and David Parcha to Hospitality and Housing LLC, 2236 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 02/12/2021.

Rippee, Robert E. to Harishran Koirala and Savitra Koirala, 3217 Christian Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,000 02/09/2021.

Ryan, Patrick W. and Katherine J. Ryan to Joseph W. Bear IV, 4528 Narrows Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $197,840 02/11/2021.

Saliba, Gaby M. to Sarah L. Jennings, 3036 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $141,400 02/10/2021.

Smith, Orlando to Maria I. Vasquez, 933 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 02/12/2021.

Thomas Road Baptist Church to TNG Capital Ventures LLC, 4819 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $118,000 02/12/2021.

Wanis, Elias to Milad Wanis and Baskal Wanis, 656 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 02/10/2021.

Wellhofer, Jeffrey E. to Linda E. Canda, 2708 Huntington Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $102,700 02/12/2021.

White, Lisa S. and Shiron L. Pruett to Steven M. Ryan, 1520 Eighth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 02/12/2021.

$50,000 to $100,000

Carter, Kevin S. to SASS Properties LLC, 3313 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $65,000 02/10/2021.

Chandler Improvements LLC to MSCR Holdings LLC, 1304 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $71,000 02/12/2021.

George E. Green Agency Inc. to Michelle D. Hicklin, 2930 Clifton St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 02/08/2021.

Jones, Ray L. and Rebecca W. Franklin to James W. Barton and Laura A. Barton, 3321 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24013, $85,000 02/12/2021.

RAS Trustee Services LLC to Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust, 927 Lafayette Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $83,604 02/08/2021.

Young, Elinor G. to BFCW LLC, 3007 Idlewild Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $52,700 02/08/2021.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000 Anderson, Michael A. and Carol W. Anderson to Nathan E. Buck and Crystal R. Buck, 6179 Steeplechase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $592,800 02/08/2021.

Butzer, Donald T. and Katrina E. Butzer to Thomas M. Nolta and Noel C. Nolta, 5641 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $875,000 02/10/2021.

Chapman, Paul E. and Terri Paige Chapman to Robert L. Stevens, 6341 Otter Part Court Roanoke VA 24018, $329,000 02/10/2021.

Getz, Stephen B. and Samantha E. Getz to James A. Maxey and Shelley G. Maxey, 5121 Meadow Valley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $559,900 02/10/2021.

Hodges, Don W. to Casey J. Tench, 1434 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 02/12/2021.

Huff, Barbara L. to Ian R. Reynolds and Tasia M. Vandervegt, 6925 Shaver Road Roanoke VA 24018, $425,000 02/11/2021.

Jaimes Ocazionez, Silvia N. to Darice S. Jamison and Robert S. Jamison, 6036 Chagall Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $415,000 02/08/2021.

Kantor, Gary to James R. Newton, 1795 Laurel Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $437,000 02/08/2021.

Maven Investments LLC to Kimberly T. Henderson, 5715 Ivy Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 02/12/2021.

Seiger, Charles V. and Marianne Seiger to Steven R. Atkins and Samantha R. Siemann, 1320 Coronado Drive Salem VA, 24153, $350,000 02/10/2021.

Voudren, Marcia to David S. Hambro and Rosa Linda Hambro, 7072 Linn Dove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $425,950 02/12/2021.

$200,000 to $300,000 Cundiff, Shelby and Nancy U. Thomas Estate to Allan C. Sawicki Jr. and Morgan E. Coffman, 1830 Park Manor Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $259,900 02/11/2021.

Ida M. Carter Estate to Chad Lee Raines, 4649 Artrip Lane Salem VA 24153, $240,000 02/08/2021.

Lanier, Jannie J. and Willis P. Lanier to Charles E. Lukens II and April J. Lukens, 4743 Woodley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 02/12/2021.

O’Quinn, Michael K. and Annette M. O’Quinn to Travis L. Weeks and Katie Lineback, 6607 Leffler Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 02/08/2021.

Silver, Martha H. to Skidmore Builders Inc. 8104 Deer Branch Drive Hollins VA 24019, $225,000 02/11/2021.

Sowers, Brenn F. to Travis W. Peters and Faith T. Peters, 1734 Parker Lane Vinton VA 24179, $210,000 02/12/2021.

Taylor, James P. and others to Patrick Blevins, 0 Peaceful Drive Salem VA 24153, $230,000 02/11/2021.

Van Dursen, Tom and Gail E. Van Dursen to Howard B. Andrew, 6619 Old Barn Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $262,000 02/08/2021.

$100,000 to $200,000 Curfiss, Ryan M. and Toshia N. Curfiss to Kenneth R. Owens Jr. and Alexis A. Hurley, 5428 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24019, $168,707 02/08/2021.

Dillon, Tammy to William T. Boaz and Jaqueline L. Boaz, 6349 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 02/11/2021.

Doudiken, Jeffrey A. and Rebecca F. Doudiken to Robert C. Cofer, 6306 Roberta Road Roanoke VA 24019, $158,000 02/10/2021.

Equity Trustees LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 734 Eddies Road Salem VA 24153, $168,300 02/12/2021.

Hoal, Ricky P. and Melissa J. Hoal to Susan L. Fochtman, 2725 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $176,950 02/09/2021.

Kasey, Harold D. to Jessica Overstreet, 3485 Green Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24019, $182,500 02/11/2021.

King, Christa R. and Carla S. Clifton to Scott A. Henson and Dawn M. Henson, 1108 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $166,000 02/11/2021.

McHugh, Julie M. to Rebecca K. Tate and Marci Weis, 3345 Forest Court Roanoke VA 24018, $124,950 02/12/2021.

Mullen, Karen B. and others to Krystal D. Hall, 3824 Whispering Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 02/10/2021.

Sawicki, Allan C. Jr. to Collin M. Walker, 400 Polk Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $120,000 02/11/2021.

Zirkle, Douglas O. and others to Lewis C. Zirkle, 3580 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $193,759 02/12/2021.

$50,000 to $100,000 Edmunds, John B. and others to Creg F. Mathews and Kristin A. Matthews, 6296 Aston Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $70,000 02/10/2021.

Reinhardt, Mark Steven to David J. Rolfe and Susan C. Rolfe, 5407 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $92,100 02/08/2021.

Roselawn Investments LLC to Maven Investments LLC, 5715 Ivy Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 02/12/2021.

