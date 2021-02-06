Real estate transactions for Feb. 7, 2021

Roanoke
Over $300,000
BTF Holdings LLC to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 1411 Staunton Ave. N.W., 1510 Hanover Ave. N.W., 1611 Gilmer Ave. N.W., 1919 Orange Ave. N.W., 206 Patton Ave. N.W., 315 Harrison Ave. N.W., 711 Harrison Ave. N.W., 522 Sixth St. S.E., 601 Dale Ave. S.E., 707 Bullitt Ave. S.E., Roanoke VA 24017, 24016, 24013, $585,000 01/22/2021.
Coulter, Charles S. to Jacob Tremblay and Christin Martino, 3851 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $620,000 01/22/2021.
Smith, H. Jerome and Melissa B. Smith to Daniel M. Justis and Erin M. Gurgainous, 3136 West Ridge Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $322,000 01/20/2021.
Wooding, Edward H. and Janet C. Wooding to Edward C. Williams and Gisela Williams, 4457 Lewiston St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $320,000 01/19/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Dillingham, Denise M. to Stephen B. Berrier and Jamie M. Berrier, 2301 Jefferson St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 01/19/2021.
Justo, Kirenia to Shirley J. Barker and Derrick A. Stinson, 3220 Bohon St. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 01/21/2021.
Kohler, Charles F. III and Kaye J. Kohler to Susan P. Kunkel, 1529 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $282,000 01/19/2021.
Patel, Zarna to Wayne Godwin and Gail Godwin, 2359 Kipling St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 01/19/2021.
Troth, Dennis M. and Sandra J. Troth to James G. Graham Sr. and Cecelia K. Graham, 2311 Broadway Ave. S.W. Apt. E Roanoke VA 24014, $270,000 01/22/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Blake’s Rentals LLC to Jose J. Cruz Villanueva, 4813 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 01/22/2021.
Bryant, Nathan A. and Sommer H. Bryant to Mark C. Poindexter and Jolane Poindexter, 2772 Wellington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $167,000 01/20/2021.
Ferguson, Michael S. and Erin V. Ferguson to Alexia D. Jennings, 15 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 01/19/2021.
Goacher, Kelly and Norris M. Houston Estate to Shelma J. Sehen, 426 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $186,500 01/19/2021.
Meador, Robert K. and Melinda M. Miller to Lucy A. Lowe, 1109 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 01/20/2021.
Mucha, David R. and Kimberly W. Mucha to Daryl R. Elliott and Erin Elliott, 1335 Woodbine St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $161,500 01/22/2021.
Obenchain, Ronald S. and Dinah F. Obenchain to Steve G. Santa Ana, 3310 Crittendon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 01/21/2021.
Portelles, Victor M. and Maria E. LaBrada to Edward Woodward and Emma J. Woodward, 1112 Sixth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 01/22/2021.
Richards, Tamara K. to Hospitality and Housing LLC, 4586 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 01/22/2021.
Southern Estates LLC to Shield and Arrow LLC, 310 and 319 Patton Ave. N.W., 730 Centre Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $150,000 01/22/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Allen, Curtis R. to MJM Capital LLC, 473 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $68,000 01/22/2021.
Harper, Jack D. to Tam Tran, 1230 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $59,900 01/19/2021.
Hopkins Investments LLC to Brian C. Bone, 1222 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $80,000 01/20/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Butler, William C. Jr. and Stephanie Butler to Matthew A. Miller and Angela H. Miller, 3844 Belmont Court Roanoke VA 24012, $361,400 01/22/2021.
Huffman, Anne H. to David Leonard and Michelle Leonard, 1803 Charleston Square Vinton VA 24179, $305,200 01/21/2021.
Lichtenstein, Robert A. to Mary E. Hodges and Jonathan M. Hodges, 5737 Cavalier Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $374,950 01/21/2021.
Marcum, David A. and Cynthia R. Marcum to Lincoln D. Miller and Lindsey O. Miller, 5122 Britaney Road Roanoke VA 24012, $325,000 01/22/2021.
O’Connor, Joseph J. and Michelle R. O’Connor to Shawn D. Crawford and Kyra S. Crawford, 2228 Laurel Woods Drive Salem VA 24153, $467,500 01/21/2021.
Ottaway, Geoffrey M. and Martha M. Ottaway to Susan L. Caudill, 5288 Flintlock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $939,000 01/20/2021.
Weaver, James E. and Jill-Marie J. Weaver to Tammy C’W Yu and Liang Li, 7082 Mountain Spring Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $510,888 01/22/2021.
Westcott LLC and Abre Holdings LLC to Jason Parker and Jennifer Lee Parker, 6996 Fairway Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $775,800 01/20/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Commonwealth Development LLC to Raven Properties LLC, 5670 Starkey Road Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 01/20/2021.
Goad, Ellen A. to John M. Pino and Hali V. Pino, 822 Hugh Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $222,000 01/22/2021.
Hurt, Derek H. and Ashlee D. Hurt to Sintoria David, 2622 Stewart View Terrace Vinton VA 24179, $236,000 01/19/2021.
Islam, Naziba to Sandra Jo Troth and Dennis M. Troth, 4235 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 01/22/2021.
Kempf, John R. Jr. and Katherine K. Benefield to Edward P. Connare and Emily Connare, 4240 Twin Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $265,000 01/22/2021.
Miller, Lincoln D. and Lindsey O. Miller to Candace Wilson and Skyler Rickard, 2507 Coachman Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $275,850 01/22/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to John F. Och and Jayne A. Och, 6358 Care Free Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $236,953 01/19/2021.
Smith, Alan D. to James L. Black Jr., 6537 Forest View Road Roanoke VA 24018, $289,900 01/22/2021.
Spotswood, Shannon and Laurie Spotswood to Daniel Martin, 428 Cambridge Court Road Vinton VA 24179, $274,240 01/21/2021.
Young, Karen G. and Frederick Lee Gibson to Chris Medley, 5656 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $212,300 01/20/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Brown, Shirley J. to R. Edward Cake, 5385 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 01/22/2021.
Commodore Development LLC to George J. Ezzyk Jr., 5620 Carter Lane Salem VA 24153, $117,500 01/20/2021.
Durah, Ibrahim G. to Roblou LLC, 1013 Claiborne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $145,000 01/20/2021.
Eakin, Sandra H. to Almon H. Bridges and Penny A. Bridges, 442 Aragona Drive Vinton VA 24179, $190,000 01/19/2021.
Equity Trust Co. to Maegan Hubbard, 3508 Hemingway Road Roanoke VA 24014, $155,617 01/20/2021.
Horvath, Richard F. and Beverly F. Horvath to George D. Shay Jr. and Elizabeth G. Shay, 8504 Pinehurst Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 01/22/2021.
Spencer, Robert M. and Mary C. Spencer to Stephanie R. Hines, 2716 Embassy Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $173,000 01/21/2021.
Vulgan-Brown, Lauren A. to Joseph M. Vulgan, 136 Gretchen Court Vinton VA 24179, $122,000 01/19/2021.
Wade, Angela M. to Angela R. Stinnett, 865 E. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $131,000 01/20/2021.
Waltman, Brad G. to Kristina F. Fields and James L. Fields II, 7266 Wilson Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $143,000 01/20/2021.
Wolfe, Charles E. to David Taylor and Brandie Taylor, 608 Orlando Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $158,000 01/21/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Haugen, James M. and Melissa D. Haugen to Mary Sue Lester, 3510 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $76,450 01/22/2021.
The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.