Real estate transactions for Jan. 10. 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
CFF Properties LLC to Prashant Bhandari and Nitya Karki, 1407 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $376,500 12/23/2020.
Georgetown Rental Properties LLC to JRM Real Estate Ventures LLC, 132 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $385,000 12/21/2020.
Haggerty, Debra B. to Sheridan Lambe, 3002 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $681,250 12/21/2020.
McLip Properties LLC to 1715 Granby LLC, 1715 Granby St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,350,000 12/22/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Downtown Holdings LLC to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 705 Suburban Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $226,000 12/23/2020.
Muscaro, Lori K. to John A. Koziol and Deborah Hill-Koziol, 2515 Alberta Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $292,950 12/22/2020.
RNM LLC to Angela K. Holland, 5013 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 12/22/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Amend, Brian M. to Ellory J. Stinnett, 1122 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $121,000 12/23/2020.
Blake’s Rentals LLC to Thomas H. Triplett and Hannah B. Triplett, 2426 Embassy Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $170,000 12/22/2020.
Cheatwood, Andrew L. to Greyson L. Merrell, 1719 Gordon Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,000 12/22/2020.
Ferguson, Henry to Robert C. Elmore, 3105 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $166,000 12/23/2020.
Garrett, Dorothy J. to Teresa A. Stover and Kristin E. West, 1819 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $110,000 12/21/2020.
Goodman, David T. to Katrina Keeling, 2525 Durham St. Roanoke VA 24012, $106,000 12/21/2020.
Guilliams, Roger L. to Heidi K. Guilliams, 3733 Springvale St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $155,000 12/22/2020.
Hubbard, Caleb D. and others to Tiffany Clingenpeel, 2402 Shull Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 12/22/2020.
JE Capital LLC to Jose Juandiego Gonzales and Leslie Juandiego, 4801 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $185,000 12/21/2020.
Marsh, Jeremy to Peter G. Burroughs, 2604 Vancouver Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $157,000 12/22/2020.
McGuire, Steven M. and Theresa U. McGuire to Cassandra E. McGuire, 2736 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $160,000 12/23/2020.
Mills, Robert E. to Gelsy M. Gonzalez Amaya and Modesto Amaya Alvarado, 819 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $125,600 12/21/2020.
Pearce, Justin to Seth Moll, 1308 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $112,950 12/21/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kiana Elam, 2043 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $132,000 12/23/2020.
St. Clair, John M. and others to Suzanne L. Jones, 2621 Cannaday Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $121,000 12/22/2020.
Thurmond, Monica K. to Timothy W. Gearhart, 1814 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24015, $110,000 12/21/2020.
Vivian, Debra L. and Allan Booth to James Mulinda, 5043 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24153, $155,000 12/21/2020.
Winebarger, Wesley R. to Crystal M. Karnes, 4469 Stonewall Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $186,000 12/22/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Danz, Drue H. to Tammy S. Britt, 761 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $82,000 12/21/2020.
Dillon, Raymond J. to IBD Group LLC, 601 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $63,500 12/22/2020.
Harris, Mabel V. and Michael D. Moore to BMR Resources LLC, 930 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24153, $69,700 12/21/2020.
Jones, Rita B. and John J. Jones to Tit for Tat Corp., 1562 Gordon Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $90,000 12/21/2020.
Landis, Maureen L. to Joyce D. Tayloe, 3345 Hidden Oak Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 12/21/2020.
Morse, Adam L. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1037 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $67,000 12/22/2020.
Phung, Que Hoang and Thi Nguyen to Gladys Hughes-Morris, 1816 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $98,000 12/22/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Bradshaw Brothers Farm to Conservation Fund, 5288 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $760,000 12/21/2020.
Bradshaw, Matilda Holland to Board of Supervisors of Roanoke County, 0 Old Mountain Road, Roanoke VA 24019, $554,470 12/22/2020.
Frontier Electric RD LLC to Laith Saleh, 4183 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24012, $625,000 12/21/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Ryan P. Sidhu and Balie D. Bartram, 4918 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $325,812 12/22/2020.
Reynolds, Brent and Wendy Reynolds to Gregory L. Witt and Michelle R. Witt, 6410 Hidden Woods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $490,000 12/22/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Butler, David C. to Alexander K. Perdue, 3403 Glen Rock Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $250,000 12/22/2020.
Chappell, David and Terri Chappell to Michael Raczynski, 6177 Burnham Road Roanoke VA 24018, $299,000 12/21/2020.
Eberenz, John M. and Linda J. Eberenz to Jordan W. Culver and Emily M.Culver, 3410 Westmorland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 12/22/2020.
Hayes, John N. and Brittany B. Hayes to Kelly N. Legge, 3543 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $227,000 12/22/2020.
Hospitality and Housing LLC to Brad K. Asimakopoulous, 3590 Casey Road Salem VA 24153, $220,000 12/22/2020.
J&L Properties Real Estate LLC to Duane J. Perry, 845 Blue Ridge Lane Vinton VA 24179, $224,950 12/23/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Robert K. Perdue Jr. and Theresa A. Perdue, 4263 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 12/22/2020.
Patel, Ravishanker P. to Sherley Baptiste, 7502 New Barrens Court Roanoke VA 24019, $253,000 12/22/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Richard Starr and Alexandra Starr, 8319 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $269,950 12/21/2020.
Shepherd, Jennifer D. to Virginia Taylor, 1155 Starmont Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $228,000 12/21/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Taylor Hayes and Samantha Ayres, 387 Ivie Circle Salem VA 24153, $237,350 12/21/2020.
Turner, Timothy W. and Lori A. Turner to Preston Marlowe and Sheri Marlowe, 6913 Pine Needle Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $275,000 12/23/2020.
Whitlow, Robert C. and Jane R. Whitlow to Betsy A. Brown, 4001 Parkway Place Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $269,250 12/21/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Blackwood, Larry R. to Teresa L. Blackwood, 1808 West Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 12/22/2020.
Breedlove, Billy Lee to William R. Booze and Ruby G. Booze, 6439 Trevellian Road Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 12/22/2020.
Brelyn, Allison K. to Alana Robbins, 7125 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $128,750 12/22/2020.
Downtown Car Co. LLC to Timothy M. McGuire and Anthony D. McGuire, 815 Second St. Vinton VA 24179, $140,000 12/23/2020.
Gibelli, Arlette to Julie D. Roach, 108 Cambridge Square Vinton VA 24179, $135,000 12/22/2020.
Graninger, Harry C. and Dana H. Graninger to Timothy G. Haggett, 3432 Stonehenge Square Roanoke VA 24179, $187,000 12/23/2020.
Holmes, Gina L. to Jose P. Mestre and Lori S. Mestre, 2704 Hillbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $192,000 12/21/2020.
Hungate, Robin E. and Helen E. Hungate Estate to Raymond S. Tripp and Melanie D. Tripp, 6946 Black Walnut Court Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 12/21/2020.
Loving, Todd D. and others to Benjamin Loving, 3514 Manassas Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $132,000 12/22/2020.
Neighbors, Christopher L. and Joan M. Neighbors to Geoffrey W. Manning and Elise L. Manning, 0 Farm Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 12/21/2020.
Rhodes, Amanda B. to Christy S. Gills and Wanda S. Martin, 3512 McDaniel Drive Salem VA 24153, $145,000 12/21/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bradshaw, Matilda Holland to Board of Supervisors of Roanoke County, 0 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $55,530 12/22/2020.
Johnson, Judith J. to Kristen K. Davidson, 3551 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $65,000 12/22/2020.
RFC2917 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4918 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,000 12/22/2020.