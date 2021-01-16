Real estate transactions for Jan. 17, 2021

Roanoke
Over $300,000
CFR BEC LLC to Iris Group Roanoke LLC, 1323 Sixth St. S.E., 15 10th St. N.W., 2225 Russell Ave. S.W., 10 Rorer Ave. S.W., 1818 Rorer Ave. S.W., 2907 Florida Ave. N.W., 1222 Syracuse Ave. N.W., 1417 Grayson Ave. N.W., 812 Hanover Ave. N.W., 1613 Orange Ave. N.W., 4111 Maine Ave. N.W., 707 Hanover Ave. N.W., 2504 Lakewood Drive N.W., 2226 Plantation Road N.E., 1902-1904 Eastern Ave. N.E., 1646-1648 Eastern Ave. N.E., 1724-1726 Eastern Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24013, 24016, 24015, 24012, $1,587,000 12/30/2020.
Frontier Apartments Acquisitions Inc. to DSP Frontier Apartments LLC and Lakshyam Frontier LLC, 4410 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $17,600,000 12/29/2020.
Gottke, Andrew W. and Melissa J. Gottke to Rhonda M. Tabbiner and Philip S. Tabbiner, 3266 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $489,000 12/30/2020.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Arah K. Robbins and Willis S. Robbin III, 1534 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $375,000 12/28/2020.
May Ram LLC to Mark A. Williams and Angela M. Williams, 1020 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $300,000 12/30/2020.
Motley, Benjamin S. to Finiscastle LLC, 2323 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $670,000 12/29/2020.
Roanoke Land Ventures LLC to Tampa Two LLC, 4302 Holmes St. N.E., 2912 Hollowell Ave. S.W., 4427 Stonewall Road, 1527 Main St. S.W., 172 Oaklawn Ave. N.E., 834 Howbert Ave. S.W., 1727 Main St. Roanoke VA 24012, 24017, 24015, $868,000 12/30/2020.
Tampa Two LLC to Iris Group Roanoke LLC, 1706 Staunton Ave., 2910 Glendale Ave. N.W., 3431 Norway Ave. N.E., 540 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24013, $392,181 12/30/2020.
Weckstein, Margaret C. and others to Dustin M. Henegar and Kali L. Hengar, 1856 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $565,000 12/30/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Roanoke TLC Properties LLC to Maricely Hernandez and Duane Thomas, 2814 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $203,650 12/30/2020.
Romero, Jose Rene to Maria S. Ocampo Giraldo, 3209 Troy Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $212,000 12/29/2020.
Sykes, Jimmy W. Jr. and Michelle A. Sykes to Roanoke River Properties LLC, 2118 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 12/28/2020.
Wise, Phillip S. and Jennifer A. Wise to Hiawatha L. Easterling and Madeline C. Easterling, 3701 Heritage Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $255,000 12/30/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barudin, Verity H. to Sara E. Morgan, 2629 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,950 12/30/2020.
Cooke, Omar D. and Jamie M. Brooks to Mardin A. Amaya and Esperanza N. Nolasco, 2617 Marr St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $148,000 12/30/2020.
Crawford, Benjamin S. and Sonja D. Crawford to Nitin Yogbir Chibber and Madhu N. Chibber, 3542 Wright Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $196,000 12/30/2020.
Cutherell, Caleb L. to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 2052 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $154,000 12/30/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Iris Group Roanoke LLC, 1118 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,400 12/30/2020.
Franklin, Lamare to Hengar Homes LLC, 3429 Signal Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $112,000 12/30/2020.
Guill, Helen L. to RNK Properties LLC, 2721 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $167,900 12/28/2020.
Jacobee, Willie P. to Virginia E. Leffel, 604 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $145,000 12/29/2020.
Keilman, Kris C. And Phillip W. Eddy Jr. to Anna Border, 5101 Northwood Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $180,000 12/29/2020.
Lay, Brandon T. and Elizabeth N. Lay to Gregory S. St.Clair and Mary St. Clair, 2306 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $107,500 12/30/2020.
Leonard, Alice M. and Clarence E. Leonard Estate to Six Branches LLC, 2032 Purcell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, $122,200 12/28/2020.
Lukens, Charles E. II and April Joy Lukens to Stephen J. McTigue and Prina K. McTigue, 2143 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $194,950 12/30/2020.
McGrady, Faye C. to Eliseo Azamar Jose and Guillermina Carlos Perez, 2522 Averette St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 12/30/2020.
Phipps, James E. and Elena R. Phipps to Sharon Nicely, 3370 Village Court N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 12/29/2020.
Prime Realty Partners LLC to Iris Group Roanoke LLC, 1435 Abbott St. and 1623 Mayo Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $182,280 12/30/2020.
Reed, Darrell C. to Romie Jenkins and Amanda Jenkins, 1516 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $147,500 12/29/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Selvin R. Carranza Dedillo and Sandra C. Hernandez-Lopez, 1502 Fairhope Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $122,500 12/29/2020.
Turner, Jaquetta to Tiffany L. Henderson, 1721 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $104,950 12/30/2020.
Woolwine, Charles H. to William A. Ferrell and Abigail E. Ferrell, 2792 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $139,950 12/28/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Black Fox Properties LLC to Front Porch Housing LLC, 1705 Moorman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $63,000 12/29/2020.
REO Trust 2017-RPL1 to MSCR Holding LLC, 1118 15th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,900 12/30/2020.
Roanoke CountyOver $300,000
Ballard, Virginia K. and Allan R. Kjeldsen Estate to Anthony DiSalvo II, 4921 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 12/29/2020.
BER12 LLC to Gary L. Lumsden, 3807 Saul Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $500,000 12/28/2020.
Butler, Robert H. and Leeane L. Tang to Gorg Durah and Ibrahim Durah, 4914 Summerville Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $379,950 12/28/2020.
Cassell, Matthew J. and Neena T. Cassell to Aaron G. Larson and Dana A. Larson, 1302 Coronado St. Salem VA 24153, $314,000 12/29/2020.
Haga, David H. and Melissa Haga to Benjamin S. Crawford and Sonja D. Crawford, 1311 Coronado St. Salem VA 24153, $352,000 12/30/2020.
Hillis, Seth and Michelle M. Hillis to Clinton J. DiFloure and Tonya L. DiFloure, 4217 Berkley Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 12/29/2020.
Larson, Aaron G. and Dana A. Larson to Michael A. Bem and Ashby C. Watson, 7115 Stone Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $424,950 12/29/2020.
Masters, Miles H. and Madeline D. Masters to Von McConnell and Carolyn McConnell, 1928 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $373,600 12/28/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Debra K. Edwards, 2714 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $364,950 12/30/2020.
McAllister, Mark S. to Madhav K. Raichura and Mitalben R. Datani, 2733 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $435,000 12/30/2020.
Sells, Robert A. and Robin A. Sells to Nirish S. Shah and Payal N. Shah, 4929 Fox Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $825,000 12/29/2020.
Timberbrook Properties IX LLC and Fincastle Equipment Co. LLC to Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Transportation, 0 Clearbrook Road Roanoke VA 24014, $1,271,000 12/28/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Almond, Jonathan C. and Christina D. Almond to Brian D. Mynatt and Carol A. Mynatt, 6033 Country Homes Road Roanoke VA 24018, $229,950 12/30/2020.
Burns, True R. and Jeanette Burns to Joshua T. Fridley and Sarah G. Fridley, 7245 Carriage Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 12/30/2020.
Burton, Traci L. to Millard E. Bolden and Armell Bolden, 1020 Big Ben Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $273,000 12/29/2020.
Fralin, Brandy to Shellie D. Wood, 5233 Setter Road Roanoke VA 24012, $291,400 12/29/2020.
Garnand, Mary A. to James E. Phipps and Elena R. Phipps, 2729 Cottage Rose Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $295,000 12/29/2020.
Glenn, Calvin L. to Tristan C. Stone, 5804 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $239,000 12/29/2020.
Lasher, Patrick and Angela Lasher to Ty R. Albritton and Kendall C. Harris, 3546 Grandin Road Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 12/29/2020.
Ross, R. Douglas to Charles W. Pritt Jr. and Tameka S. Pritt, 10490 Slings Gap Road and 10229 Sugar Camp Creek Road Bent Mountain VA 24159, $272,000 12/29/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Abre Holdings LLC to David A. Thompson, 3402 South Park Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 12/30/2020.
Apple Patch LLC to Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, 0 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $142,500 12/29/2020.
Balow, Charles M. and Victoria S. Balow to Alexis N. Owen, 266 Gunn Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $189,000 12/29/2020.
Buck Mountain Investment Properties LLC to Rusty A. Rupert, 4651 Buck Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $198,000 12/28/2020.
Caldwell, Timothy W. and Suzanne E. Caldwell to Prescott J. Wilson, 5205 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $173,500 12/28/2020.
Dameron Investments Inc. to Gary Mabry, 7601 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $160,500 12/28/2020.
Dudley, Alicia M. to Christian W. Champney and Haley D. Webb, 3601 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $172,500 12/30/2020.
Fairway Group LLC to Maeleigh Lipes, 208 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $153,500 12/30/2020.
Foster, Luke P. and Amber N. Zinsmaster to Shawn MacIntosh and Marlene MacIntosh, 2768 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $157,900 12/30/2020.
Igoe, Bonnie S. to Van Vinh Nguyen and Thi Hanh Phan, 3041 Embassy Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $189,900 12/29/2020.
Kathy Naff & Sons Inc. to Brandon N. Calderon, 2930 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $136,000 12/30/2020.
Matney, Joyce C. to Kimberlee W. Lester, 3173 Garst Cabin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 12/30/2020.
TNT Rental Properties LLC to Greenway Construction Inc., 510 E. Madison Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 12/30/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Crouch Team Inc. to Michael P. Fraser and Gulianna I. Fraser, 4776 Little Bear Road Salem VA 24153, $99,950 12/28/2020.
Old Heritage Corp. to Lindsay A. Morris, 5447 Timberwolf Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $80,000 12/29/2020.
SalemOver $300,000
Armbruster, Bruce H. to Jonathan A. Markol, 1710 Walden Circle Salem VA 24153, $469,000 12/15/2020.
Bowyer, Todd M. to Michael R. Light, 1425 Penley Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $315,000 12/07/2020.
Caroline Forest Apartments LLC to Caroline Forest LLC, 777 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $3,795,000 12/28/2020.
Crew, Benjamin T. to Ryan Funk, 207 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $480,000 12/08/2020.
Driscoll, Larna R. to Benjamin T. Crew, 524 High St. Salem VA 24153, $600,000 12/03/2020.
Dynamic Medical LLC to Julliard Enterprises LLC, 227 Hawthorne Road Salem VA 24153, $304,100 12/10/2020.
Ferris, Sandra S. to Scott A. Boggs, 407 E. Burwell St. Salem VA 24153, $370,000 12/28/2020.
Hall, William F. to Charlie Lee Goens, 518 Litchell Road Salem VA 24153, $339,500 12/17/2020.
Higgs, Jason E. to WAGS LLC, 502 S. College Ave. Salem VA 24153, $320,000 12/30/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Matthew K. Mulligan, 1909 McVitty Road Salem VA 24153, $324,500 12/09/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bates, Audrey D. to Justin D. Pruett, 1906 McVitty Road Salem VA 24153, $230,000 12/11/2020.
Bixel, Paul S. to Garry B. Kiser, 110 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $250,000 12/03/2020.
Boise, Christian E. to Shannon N. Bratton, 575 Joan Circle Salem VA 24153, $240,000 12/11/2020.
CMH Homes Inc. to Cheryl G. Hinkley, 2127 Tara Lane Salem VA 24153, $233,898 12/15/2020.
Combs, Andrew N. to Maria R. Yanez Cruz, 1429 W. Carrolton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $211,000 12/18/2020.
Fischer, Christopher to William J. Cohen, 923 Page St. Salem VA 24153, $209,950 12/16/2020.
Franke, Michael M. to Paul Hinton, 728 Virginia Ave. Salem VA 24153, $232,000 12/04/2020.
Golden Associates Salem LLC to Salem Properties LLC, 1934 Braeburn Drive Salem VA 24153, $250,000 12/18/2020.
Henmark Inc. to Rebecca D. Wooldridge, 519 E. Burwell St. Salem VA 24153, $279,000 12/18/2020.
Hodges, Patsy G. to Rebecca L. Fields, 30 Point Pleasant Ave. Salem VA 24153, $216,500 12/15/2020.
Miller, William J. to Betty W. Bryson, 1507 Millwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $259,900 12/14/2020.
Miller, Margaret F. to Candace M. Smith, 216 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $230,000 12/16/2020.
Owusu, Christina A. to Shauneequa A. Owusu, 236 Burchett St. Salem VA 24153, $216,000 12/28/2020.
Page, Paul F. to Aaron J. Adams, 1731 Orchard Drive Salem VA 24153, $225,000 12/16/2020.
Rydell, Kenneth P. to Christopher M. Adkins, 274 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $299,500 12/17/2020.
Tuck, Donald S. to Spencer & Son Inc., 12 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $210,000 12/03/2020.
Weikle Enterprises LLC to Lance A. Weikle, 2138 Bruce Ave. Salem VA 24153, $210,200 12/21/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bear Cub and Sissy LLC to Donald S. Tuck, 946 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $175,000 12/22/2020.
Bryson, Richard E. to Melissa L. Sharp, 1917 Captain Drive Salem VA 24153, $180,000 12/23/2020.
Byer, Carol H. to Mike G. Cisneros, 1506 Gaines St. Salem VA 24153, $142,000 12/04/2020.
Cregan, Sheila T. to Lisa L. Mitchell, 1532 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $187,500 12/07/2020.
Garst, Michael O. to NRV LLC, 659 Lee St. Salem VA 24153, $179,000 12/14/2020.
Graham, Chelsea T. to Robert J. Dennis, 326 McClelland St. Salem VA 24153, $149,000 12/28/2020.
Guida, Jon to Chrystal E. Bishop, 1811 Pexton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $127,000 12/02/2020.
Hartless, Robert E. Jr. to Sheman C. Dean, 323 White St. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 12/21/2020.
Huntley, Joshua C. to Maria J. Buller, 705 Florida St. Salem VA 24153, $169,000 12/15/2020.
Knebel, Thomas H. to Frank Sizemore Jr., 804 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $199,500 12/03/2020.
Landeco LLC to Boone Thomas LLC, 721 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $117,000 12/14/2020.
M11070 LLC to Raymond J. Hunt, 1107 Ohio St. Salem VA 24153, $127,800 12/04/2020.
Menezes, Lorival B. to Alaimm Holding LLC, 111 Clay St. Salem VA 24153, $122,300 12/02/2020.
Noble, Jacob A. to Galen R. Weyer, 1766 Pexton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $133,000 12/28/2020.
Ordonez, Jamie C. to Anna J. Cunningham, 2237 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $165,000 12/01/2020.
Paris, Megan M. to Anthony W. Hager, 1338 Pulaski St. Salem VA 24153, $195,000 12/03/2020.
Shreve, Russell H. to Shane Spradlin, 504 Howard Drive Salem VA 24153, $170,000 12/09/2020.
St. Clair, Taylor A. to Raniee Strebel, 1210 Missouri Ave. Salem VA 24153, $139,000 12/07/2020.
Stewart, Vicki L. to Dylan V. Smith, 167 Forest Drive Salem VA 24153, $180,450 12/07/2020.
T. Crouch Homes LLC to Shawn R. Skelton, 312 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $182,000 12/01/2020.
WT Investments LLC to Joshua A. Blevins, 2241 Valleydale Road Salem VA 24153, $179,000 12/02/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Cole, Kevin D. to Thomas E. Johnson, 1005 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $95,000 12/17/2020.
EAB LLC to Kelli Shobe, 760 Craig Ave. Salem Va 24153, $71,100 12/30/2020.