Real estate transactions for Jan. 2, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $500,000Budget Motels Inc. to Sheetz Inc., 3353 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $3,000,000 12/17/2021

Nordt Properties LLC to Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, 1420 Coulter Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $3,300,000 12/16/2021

$400,000 to $500,000FA Properties LLC to Belle LY LLC, 2221 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $400,000 12/17/2021

Gregory, Danny J. and Olivia K. Gregory to Mark T. Zeigler and Gwendolyn G. Zeigler, 234 Mountain Brook Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $425,000 12/14/2021,

Myers, Linda Jo to Sandra S. Casas, 2125 Yellow Mountain Rd. S.E. Unit 202 Roanoke VA 24014, $424,000 12/17/2021

$300,000 to $400,000Chaconas, Mary E. to Richard K. Krulikas and Kristina S. Krulikas, 1611 Wilbur Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $327,550 12/17/2021

Chapman, Nicholas L. to Kristin Beltz and Cole Beltz, 820 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $340,000 12/17/2021

Robel, Stephanie and Steven P. Perrett to Adam L. Woolley and Caroline P. Woolley, 2214 Ross Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $340,000 12/17/2021

Schnurman, Abrina to Mereith A. Lumsden and William A. Cain, 2022 Maiden Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $395,000 12/16/2021

Sharkey, Steven R. to David T. Guynn and Natalie G. Guynn, 3806 Heatherton Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $369,000 12/17/2021

Woody LLC to Trillium Cove LLC, 2129 Rosalind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $380,000 12/15/2021

$200,000 to $300,000Bennett, Danny E. and Barbara A. Bennett to Chanice Moore, 205 Houston Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 12/17/2021

Brice, Michael W. to Adam C. Markwood, 2031 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $298,000 12/14/2021

Conerly, Robert M. and Anita K. Conerly to Evan J. Everson and Kaitlyn Everson. 4819 Golfview Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 12/16/2021

Cosgrove, Thomas M. and Jo Ann M. Cosgrove to Loudeline J. Alexandre, 5128 Hazelridge Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $203,000 12/17/2021

Guynn, David T. and Natalie G. Guynn to Eric W. McCulley and Carolyn M. McCulley, 3925 Three Chop Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $295,000 12/17/2021,

Hernandez, Marilyn U. to Adam C. Neill and Melissa M. Neill, 1019 Piedmont St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $284,500 12/17/2021

Hostetter, Austin J. to Christopher M. Helm and Danielle A. Helm, 1037 Tipton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $220,500 12/16/2021

Jenkins, Anne E. to Chelsea R. Shinneman, 2421 Fairway Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 12/15/2021

Long, Bobby J. Jr. to Joseph Hicks-Malloy and Phillip Hicks-Malloy, 1307 Maple Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $239,000 12/15/2021

Marks, Brittany to Jaron T. Walker, 4651 Elva Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 12/16/2021

Matherly, George II and Deanna Matherly to Tamara D. Nance, 4865 Horseman Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $270,000 12/16/2021

McCoy, Daryl W. and Robin L. McCoy to Mark J. Webb and Natasha P. Webb, 4145 Appleton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $270,500 12/17/2021

MR022M LLC to Angelea Thompson and Darcey Thompson, 2450 Montvale Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $207,000 12/15/2021,

Reed, Jerry L. and Lyndsay D. Reed to Hong Zhang, 4645 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 12/13/2021

Smith, Felia S. and Frederick W. Goodpasture Estate to Ulises Figueroa Constantino, 123 Princeton Cir. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 12/13/2021

Trillium Cove LLC to Jaret C. Nutter, 1917 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $260,000 12/13/2021

Wagner, Patrica B. to Donald J. Lollar and Miriam F. Lollar, 2321 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,025 12/15/2021,

$100,000 to $200,000Bailey, Paron T. to Mercedez S. Ward, 51230 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $190,000 12/13/2021

Blankenship, Joanna M. to William Morris, 2955 Roberts Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $109,500 12/16/2021

Farmakis, Dimitrios and others to Roanoke Home & Renovations LLC, 3745 Williamson Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 12/14/2021

Graham, Laura D. and Leigh G. Holland to Robert B. Dow and Sara M. Dow, 640 Mountain Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $113,500 12/15/2021

Greene, Allison to James F. Whisnat III, 2510 Denniston Ave. Roanoke VAQ 24015, $189,950 12/15/2021

Hair, Joshua and Paige Hair to William A. Baker, 1608 16th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $132,000 12/17/2021

Hall, Hazel and others to Cody A. Craft, 1314 Hillview Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $171,000 12/15/2021

Hall, Carl T. Jr. to Trill Holdings LLC, 101 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $125,000 12/16/2021

Hawks Point Properties LLC to Gordon Simmons and Kimberly D. Simmons, 3028 Willow Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $175,000 12/16/2021

Jordan, James L. and Loretta T. Jordan to Cheyenne B. Shaffer, 1531 Edmund Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,000 12/15/2201

Larsen, Susan to CFF Properties LLC, 545 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $185,000 12/17/2021

Lewis, Sheila S. to Gilinardo Castro Hernandez and Dilcia M. Cedillos Lainez, 2518 Dorchester Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $194,000 12/13/2021

Marcon Properties LLC to Maria C. Arellano, 502&504 Fieldale Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,000 12/16/2021,

Minter, Deborah C. to Nhi P. Lee, 2524 Churchill Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $112,000 12/15/2021

Pate, Matthew and Michael Pate to Joyce W. Howell, 3502 Willowrun Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $182,500 12/17/2021

Phillips, Brandon M. to Nichol K. Joyce, 2903 Kennedy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $126,100 12/17/2021

Renovated Properties LTD to YiJie Lu, 2410 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $169,500 12/14/2021

Restoration Turnkey Investments LLC to JMC Properties Inc., 1524 Fairhope Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 12/14/2021

Spring, Theresa Lynn and Williaim G. Shell Estate to Daniel Colston, 5001 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $101,000 12/14/2021

Sutliff, Donald K. to Gena R. Spano and Eric J. Spano, 1833 Redwood Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $175,000 12/17/2021

Tarpley, Carl Jr. and Joyce E. Tarpley to Elizabeth A. Tarpley, 2429 Avenham Ave. S.W. Unit A Roanoke VA 24014, $188,852 12/15/2021

Taylor, John W. V to Donald W. Greenway, 227 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 12/16/2021

Tincher, Jason H. Jr. to Jason L. Powers, 2534 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,900 12/14/2021,

White, Gregory s. and Amber M. White to Benjamin E. Wilborn, 4714 Player Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $168,000 12/17/2021

Zehmer, Charles to Sonja Y. Parker, 1409 Eanes Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $147,000 12/17/2021

$50,000 to $100,000Campbell, Tyra and Estate of Willie Brown to Daniel Barnett, 817 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA, 24016, $62,000 12/16/2021

Curis at Roanoke Propco LLC to Evalynn Enterprises LLC, 0 King George Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $50,000 12/17/2021

Federal National Mortgage Association to Bernice D. Griffin and Rufus C. Pasley Jr., 1032 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 12/17/2021

Jones, Carmen and Christopher D. Jones to Shiela Brown, 2512 Winthrop Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $85,000 12/17/2021

Roanoke County

Over $500,000Hudick, Andrew M. and Anne M. Hudick to Richard C. Darr and Norma Lee Darr, 3277 Randall Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,525,000 12/15/2021

Salem Specialties Inc. to Donald D. Gordon Jr. and Karen L. Gordon, 1050 Givens Tyler Rd. Salem VA 24153, $537,000 12/16/2021

$400,000 to $500,000Lester, Johnny N. and Billie Lester to Shicoy Oxygene, 5200 Singing Hills Rd. Roanoke 24014, $455,000 12/13/2021

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Walter Bailey and Patricia Bailey, 2981 Matthew Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $428,096 12/17/2021

$300,000 to $400,000Ambroz, Eric to Stephanie N. Chocklette and James B. Chocklette, 2068 Lawson Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $325,000 12/17/2021

Dalgish, Brendan and Jennifer Dalgish to Madelyn P. Thompson, 5339 Huntridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $388,500 12/14/2021

Gerhold, Mary K. to Alek Dobbertin, 9184 Lookout Ln. Bent Mountain VA 24059, $305,000 12/13/2021

Jernigan, William E. Jr. and Lynn R. Jernigan to Miranda Honea and Trever Honea, 6019 Bent Mountain Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 12/16/2021

Lucas, B. Keith and Karen C. Keith to Mark New and Lisa New, 3272 Absalom Smith Rd. Salem VA 24153, $305,000 12/15/2021

McDaniel, Paul G. and Geraldine H. McDaniel to Curtis A. Blank and Maria L. Blank, 5016 Britaney Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $369,900 12/17/2021,

Mead, Charles and Gabrielle Mead to Brian G. Tew, 6321 Otter Park Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $314,601 12/17/2021

Pheat LLC to John Schardt and Elizabeth Schardt, 2243 Coachman Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $319,950 12/16/2021

Pierson, Ross J. to Peter Unger and Rebekah Unger, 5312 & 5320 Cherokee Hills Dr. Salem VA 24153, $345,000 12/14/2021

Robins, Donald E. and Judy C. Robins to Closing Power LLC, 5025 Upland Game Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 12/17/2021

Steen, Anna T. and Mark Q. Steen to Anthony D. D. Barnes and Kelly N. Barnes, 1701 Kingsmill Dr. Salem VA 24153, $377,500 12/14/2021

$200,000 to $300,000Albert, Martha H. to Kate Etuk, 3928 Skylark Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $206,000 12/16/2021

Allen, Raymond F. and Ann C. Allen to Grey E. Flora and Marilyn Saunders, 1036 Almond Dr. Vinton, VA 24179, $210,000 12/14/2021

Brown, Dana S. to Aaron Hampton, 5525 Arthur St. Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 12/16/2021

Campbell, Jeffrey O. and Harold C. Rupe to Evan B. Coulson and Makena Faith Coulson, 6719 Northway Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $290,000 12/17/2021

Fitzgibbon, William J. and Janet L. Shaner to Jeremiah Myers and Darlene M.. Myers, 5931 Brethren Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $245,000 12/17/2021

Howell, Richard W. to Burt D. Spangler, 5009 Country Cottage Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 12/17/2021

Kibler, James E. to Judith Tabor, 8349 Willow Ridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $212,000 12/15/2021

Lemons, Jessica R. to Erin B. Love and Brenda D. Sizer, 5562 Halcun Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $272,500 12/16/2021

Looney, Brian S. to Mattson r. Compton and Mary M. Compton, 3589 Cedar Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $257,500 12/17/2021

Martin, Merle S. to Allison Cundiff and John W. Taylor V, 6306 Bunker Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $206,000 12/17/2021

Middleton, Danielle N. to Rebecca L. Cundiff, 1019 Broad Hill Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $249,950 12/17/2021

Sexton, Stephanie S. to Carol E. Patteson, 8709 Little Hoop Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $219,950 12/15/2021

Sieger, Ashley to Victor L. Whorley and Marcel Whorley, 5537 Ambassador Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $205,950 12/15/2021

Simmons, Susan K. to Adam W. Hamidi, 3436 Custis AV Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 12/15/2021,

Skelton, Clay E. to Brian K. Bess and Noah B. Rader, 3722 Bower Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $268,000 12/16/2021

Star City Investment LLC to Alisa E. Khanin, 3809 Colony Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $268,300 12/17/2021

Tan, Johnny A. and Alicia T. Tan to Andy Harrell and H. Harrell, 3946 Vauxhall Rd. SW Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 12/16/2021

Tate, Lance C. and Katie C. Tate to Oscar Walker III, 506 Greenwich Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $249,000 12/17/2021

Turner, Jessica G. and Robert B. Alexander to Christopher L. Duncan and Roger K. Duncan, 3634 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $232,000 12/16/2021

Yeargan, David A. and Amy F. Smith to James M. McGriff and Sylvia M. Spain, 2428 Bloomfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $249,950 12/17/2021

$100,000 to $200,000Brown, Dana S. to Jessie W. Cooper and Jodie J. Iovieno, 5523 Arthur St. Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 12/16/2021

C2 Golf LLC to Christopher M. Walters, 3625 Ballyhack Trl. Roanoke VA 24014, $163,500 12/16/2021

Crozier, James and Courtney Morgan to Davetta L. Thomas and Carol Thomas, 501 5th St. Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 12/16/2021

FCHB Inc. to Jennifer N. Slusher and Christopher L. Slusher Sr., 2894 Riverview Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $172,000 12/15/2021

Hartman, Shirley B. to Bernardo Campos and Meredith A. Webster, 7003 Oak Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $133,000 12/15/2021

M514C LLC to 5146 DAKD LLC, 5146 Craun Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 12/15/2021

Mahgerefteh, Yoghoub J. to Brian K. Allen, 3406 Kim Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 13/17/2021

Rice, Marylin R. and Lois C. Hopkins Estate to John T. Rhodes and Julie M. Rhodes, 6518 Pendleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 12/13/2021

Rowsey, Scott N. and Marjorie N. Rowsey to Jessica J. Alexander, 8316 Brubaker Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 12/14/2021

Shepheard, Mark T. to John C. Lucas Jr. and Sonya M. Lucas, 3655 Rutrough Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $110,400 12/13/2021

Warnock, Amy to Zachary L. McCorkell, 7250 Cherry Blossom Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $186,000 12/16/2021

$50,000 to $100,000RCF2017Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2981 Matthew Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 12/16/2021

Samuel, Sonya K and Charlie B. Kiser to Cyle Compton and Jessica Compton, 5414 Bradshaw Rd. Salem VA 24153, $91,000 12/14/2021