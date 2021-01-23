Real estate transactions for Jan. 24, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
108 Campbell AV LLC to Shon P. Aguero and Nikki J. Aguero, 108 Campbell Ave. S.W. Unit 2 Roanoke VA 24011, $335,000 01/07/2021.
Fada, Ali Tawfik Saleem and Rania Ibraim Jabra Alfaqes to Jennifer A. Eddy and Sean A. Eddy, 3146 Hidden Oak Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $590,000 01/05/2021.
Laurel Valley Logistics LLC to CDS Capital LLC, 1007 Cherokee St. N.E. and 0 McDowell Ave. N.E., Roanoke VA 24012, $319,000 01/08/2021.
MCE Residential LLP to Act 3 Squared LLP, 917 First St. S.W., 506 Highland Ave. S.W., 361 Mountain Ave. S.W., 1022 Beechwood Drive S.W., 1235 Grayson Ave. N.W., 1525 Grayson Ave. N.W., 1904 Meadowbrook Road N.W., 2919 Olive Ave. N.W., 3449 Norway Ave. N.W., 3718 Barberry Ave. N.W., 3865 Long Meadow Ave. N.W., 3338 Courtland Road N.W., 3814 Dakota Ave. N.W., 532 Westwood Blvd. N.W., 553 Westwood Ave., 102 Trout St. N.W., 39 Clover Ave. N.E., 1915 Purcell Ave. N.E., 3008 Mansfield St. N.E., 3111 Collingwood St. N.E., 4708 Sanders Drive N.E., 1411 North Ave. N.E., 4419 Oakland Blvd. N.E., 2131 Courtland Ave. N.E., 411 Murrell Road N.E., 802 Morrill Ave. S.E., 451 Albemarle Ave. S.E., 2229 Russell Ave. S.W., 2421 Denniston Ave. S.W., 716 Welton Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA, 24016, 24012, 24012, 24015, $3,779,380 01/08/2021.
Simmons, Susan K. to Ava P. Stephens, 2424 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $311,600 01/06/2021.
Snyder, Shanelle N. to Adam D. Kingsmore and Laura S. Kingsmore, 2122 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $399,950 01/05/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Adams, Lauren W. to Kipp Dunn, 2202 Ross Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $220,000 01/07/2021.
Anderson, Desimone & Greene PC to Donna Ireland, 1311 Keagy Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 01/05/2021.
Cannoy, James M. to Susan E. Ausborn, 2623 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $224,000 01/08/2021.
Cogen, Michael and Hope S. Cogen to Matthew L. Hulan and Nancy J. Hulan, 2102 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $261,000 01/05/2021.
Fowler, William R. and Stefanie S. Fowler to Adam J. Messno, 855 Woods End Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $287,500 01/08/2021.
Jun, Suengsoo and Woori Kwon, to Reece J. Kemp, 1921 Sheffield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $222,700 01/08/2021.
Reed, Christopher M. and Heather E. Reed to Keira E. Hansard, 2320 Fairway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $205,250 01/07/2021.
Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC to Kathryn Kiiffner, 2707 Northview Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,600 01/08/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Michael C. Parks and Rita M. Parks, 2234 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA, 24012, $115,000 01/04/2021.
Bhattarai, Tak B. and Hari M. Bhattarai to Delisa Johnson, 136 Trinkle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,000 01/04/2021.
Brumfield, Mary K. and others to Ambassador Investment Properties LLC, 3730 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $168,000 01/07/2021.
Burkitt, Benjamin H. to Douglas Bowes and Amanda K. Bowes, 616 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $152,400 01/07/2021.
Chacknes, Gus H. and Gus G. Pappas Estate to Steven L. Walker, 1503 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 01/08/2021.
Daniels, Robert J. and Patricia D. Daniels to Esther A. Martin, 728 Normandy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 01/04/2021.
Graboyes, Melody R. to Johnny A. Herandez Martinez, 1685 Sigmon Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $190,000 01/05/2021.
Mann, Thomas B. and Hannah G. Mann to James C. Chaney and Barbara A. Chaney, 2428 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,500 01/07/2021.
Michalski, Christopher and Ryan S. Michalski to Huu T. Tran and Angel Trang Tran, 2870 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $187,000 01/06/2021.
Milam, Stephen E. to Mark A. Arbogast and Anna M. Arbogast, 8302 Strathmore Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $119,950 01/06/2021.
Miller, Marshall III to Charles E. Stanford, 3320 Pasley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $184,950 01/07/2021.
Moorman, Pamela L. to Emily A. Green, 3121 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $158,444 01/08/2021.
Parker-Varney LLC to Equity Growth Partners LLC, 2017 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $160,000 01/05/2021.
Tate, Rebecca K. and Carol S. Tate to Heidi Bundy and William L. Bundy Jr., 515 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $149,950 01/05/2021.
Thomas, William B. and Elizabeth G. Thomas to Bradley V. Thomas and Ashley W. Thomas, 3618 Wellington Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 01/04/2021.
Wade, Robert Lee Jr. to S&B Investments LLC, 1106 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $110,000 01/07/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bailey, Gordon H. to James M. Via, 1172 Crown Point Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $90,000 01/05/2021.
Bethel, Stuart W. to Star City Investments LLC, 2114 Larchwood Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $64,723 01/07/2021.
Humphries, Kimberly R. and James R. Robinson Estate to Mark Roman, 2037 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $94,000 01/05/2021.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Paul Adams, 2840 Clifton St. Roanoke VA 24018, $72,000 01/04/2021.
Southern Estates LLC to JMB Homes LLC, 1402 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 01/06/2021.
Roanoke County Over $300,000
Abbatello, Joseph A. III and Lisa C. Abbatello to Heidi M. Rochinger, 4350 Rosevale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $470,000 01/04/2021.
Amos, Jesse F. II and Jennifer H. Amos to Kenneth Guisto and Sarah Guisto, 7185 Pine Needle Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $435,000 01/06/2021.
Bolin, Kenneth D. to Jesse F. Amos II and Jennifer H. Amos, 3817 Eagle Crest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $665,000 01/07/2021.
Bosche, Neal E. and Kimberly W. Bosche to Travis Eanes and Tina Eanes, 6867 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $484,000 01/06/2021.
Foutz, Roy E. III and Tracey W. Foutz to Randy L. Shilling and Amanda L. Burton, 5025 Woodmont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $390,000 01/07/2021.
Henson, P. Douglas II and Gayle M. Divers to Cathy Loving-Kirk, 4820 Layrn Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $399,950 01/07/2021.
MCE Residential LLP to Act 3 Squared LLP, 1618 Read Mountain Road, 5433 Eveningwood Lane, 1701 Mayfield Drive Apt 3A, 6262 Shady Acres Drive, 5213 Florist Road, 110 Washington Ave., 0 Washington Ave., Roanoke and Vinton VA 24019, 24014, 24012, 24179, $1,327,890 01/08/2021.
Nevin, Marc G. to Corey A. Ring and Andrea M. Ring, 1920 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $327,500 01/08/2021.
Papageorge, George and Amy Papageorge to Sherri C. Collins and Joseph J. Truntz, 5412 Doe Run Road Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 01/05/2021.
Willard, Sara K. and Ronald L. Willard II to John Turner and Cheryl Turner, 4650 Shrewsbury Court Roanoke VA 24018, $570,000 01/04/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barry Compton Inc. to Juan I. Gamez and Ayarim Guzman Bonilla, 5929 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $202,000 01/04/2021.
Branisteanu, Dumitru and Mary R. Branisteanu to Christopher D. Hartford and Ashley M. Hartford, 4704 Foxhall Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $279,950 01/04/2021.
Creswell, Richard R. and Chrystal M. Creswell to Fatemh Abdelmajid, 5333 Deer Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $234,950 01/08/2021.
Erdt, Christopher R. and Michelle A. Erdt to Mahir Hadi and Israa Mohammad AlHadddad, 3009 Glenmont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 01/08/2021.
Gibson, Kristin K. to Lorean Gibson, 4819 Glenbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 01/07/2021.
Haggard, Brian K. Jr. to Michael Davis Jr., 7956 Wood Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $233,000 01/08/2021.
Hixon, Heath A. and Sara A. Sprague to Christopher Michalski and Ryan S. Michalski, 5242 Ranchcrest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $278,000 01/06/2021.
Mahal, Kulwant S. and Shubhjeet K. Mahal to Bonnie H. Conrad and Ashlyn B. Conrad, 3162 Garst Cabin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 01/05/2021.
Martin, Timothy L. and Kimberly M. Wilson to Robert M. Spencer and Mary Caitlin Spencer, 7795 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $238,500 01/07/2021.
Neese, Rickie D. and Vickie J. Wood to Randall W. Daniels and Kimberly P. Daniels, 7425 Old Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $272,500 01/08/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Christine S. Lemanksi, 4921 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $298,000 01/04/2021.
Ryan, Rhonda K. to Marilynne C. Jensen, 6054 Bramha Road Roanoke VA 24018, $282,950 01/08/2021.
Sigmon, Christopher M. and Brittney G. Sigmon to C.Michael Flinchum and Deborah L. Flinchum, 4884 Lantern St. Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 01/08/2021.
Stanford, Charles E. to Jefferson C. Hudson and Eileen B. Hudson, 8305 Poor Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $229,000 01/07/2021.
Straughn, Geoffrey A. And Brenda S. Straughn to Jason K. Willhide, 1946 Bridle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $294,000 01/04/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Dickson, Roger L. to T. Crouch Homes Inc., 3233 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $122,000 01/08/2021.
Ferguson, Robert W. and Dorothy Ferguson to James K. Johnson and Irina A. Hallacher, 4217 Hillbrook Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $135,000 01/05/2021.
Fisher, Roxey Ann to Aaron B. Shank and Erica R. Shank, 8691 Boones Chapel Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $193,200 01/04/2021.
Flinchum, C. Michael and Deborah L. Flinchum to Deborah M. Culp, 8229 Emerald Court Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $147,050 01/04/2021.
Liptrap, Lenda L. to John M. Ashby and Amanda Ashby, 509 McDonald St. Vinton VA 24179, $167,500 01/04/2021.
Lowry, Miranda to Catherine M. Gervais, 8325 Willlow Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $182,000 01/05/2021.
M&W Properties Inc. to Jerry D. Flowers and Laura Flowers, 5147 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 01/07/2021.
Miglia, Daniel J. Sr. and Deborah J. Good to Not Out Of The Woods Yet LLC, 5251 River Bend Lane Salem VA 24153, $127,500 01/06/2021.
VAKS I LTD Inc. to Janitorial & Maintenance Solutions Inc., 8574 Brubaker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 01/08/2021.
Williams, Susan G. and William E. Williams Jr. to Rosalind Properties LLC, 7123 Pine Court Roanoke VA 24018, $90,000 01/07/2021.
Wright, Dallas J. to Kristin M. Brouse and Jeffrey S. Brouse, 5057 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $117,000 01/08/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Crawford Family LP to W. Todd Ross and Angelia H. Ross, 4728 April Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $52,000 01/08/2021.
Mills, Michael D. and Sharon M. Prillaman to Jeffrey D. Jennings, 4221 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $85,000 01/08/2021.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4921 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,000 01/04/2021.