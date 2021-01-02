Real estate transactions for Jan. 3, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
RoanokeOver $300,000 Bishop, James C. Jr. to Howard J. Smith and Melissa B. Hays-Smith, 3342 Belshire Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $550,000 12/16/2020.
Cummings, Joseph N. and Laura D. Cummings to Daniel C. Reed and Mandy C. Reed, 2127 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $460,000 12/16/2020.
Futrell, Mark K. and Brenda D. Futrell to Thomas R. Duff and Susan H. Duff, 3702 Alton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $439,000 12/17/2020.
Hamlin, William J. and Leigh A. Hamlin to William G. Danahy and Sarah Alison Dewitt, 3877 South Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $600,000 12/15/2020.
JEG Realty Inc. to Donna M. Dedulonus, 2262 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $360,000 12/15/2020.
Mer-Mar Enterprises of Roanoke to NOLA Real Estate LLC, 3535 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $2,250,000 12/16/2020.
Montouri, Vincenzo to William J. Hamlin and Leigh Ann Hamlin, 3358 Peachwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $875,000 12/15/2020.
Robinson, John W. and Mary E. Robinson to Jormad Properties LLC, 365 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $452,500 12/17/2020.
Tampa Two LLC to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 2125 Carroll Ave., 2025 Fairhope Road, 367 Cherryhill Road, 321 Corbin Circle Roanoke VA 24017, $450,000 12/14/2020.
Taylor, Walker P. and Sarah W. Taylor to John C. Chappell and Lashell S. Chapell, 3228 Brightwood Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $519,500 12/17/2020.
Wall, Richard H. to Walter J. Lee IV and Elizabeth M. Lee, 2022 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $306,950 12/15/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Apostolou, Brenda P. to Claude E. Hylton and Nancy G. Hylton, 4444 Pheasant Ridge Road #108 Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 12/16/2020.
Chitwood, Daniel S. to Peggy Thompson, 2909 Corbieshaw Road Roanoke VA 24015, $219,000 12/18/2020.
DSA Realty Enterprises LLC to Daniel R. Kirchner and Whitney A. Kirchner, 1101 Ivy St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 12/15/2020.
Griffey, Carl A. to Branden L. Shields, 2846 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $229,950 12/15/2020.
McGlennon, Matthew J. and Heather C. McGlennon to Kimberly Montgomery, 2730 Creston Ave. SW Roanoke VA 24015, $279,000 12/16/2020.
Milam, Whitney A. to Traci Mierzwa, 2219 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $295,000 12/14/2020.
Murphy, Dennis F. and Kathy A. Murphy to Victor H. Bell and Kristen Tadlock-Bell, 911 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 12/15/2020.
Rain Corp. to Black Fox Properties LLC, 1464 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $210,000 12/15/2020.
Sydenstricker, Erin R. to Michael J. Larson, 2410 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $203,500 12/15/2020.
Vermillion, Louise H. to Erin G. Garvin, 1672 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $238,000 12/18/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adkins, Christopher M. and Kristin R. Adkins to Clarence W. Lumpkin IV and Jacqueline Lumpkin, 2725 Sample Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $166,000 12/16/2020.
Angell, Freda D. to Stephen P. McBride and Sandra B. McBride, 4476 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $121,000 12/17/2020.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Taja Manning, 1546 Morris Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $139,950 12/18/2020.
Bette F. Weber to BPH Homes LLC, 4511 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $154,300 12/16/2020.
Bigler, Roberta A. to Roslind Properties LLC, 2740 Wilshire Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $155,000 12/16/2020.
Brown, Robert C. and Sandra C. Brown to Brent A. Hershey and Erin L. Hershey, 912 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 12/15/2020.
Camper, Kathie H. to Robert McElmurray, 1011 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,847 12/18/2020.
Farr, Randall A. and Nita J. Farr to Jeanfrid Vincent, 233 Christian Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 12/15/2020.
Forest Haven Estates Inc. to Kevin C. Glasgow and Kathryn H. Glasgow, 1612 Hamilton Terrace S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $146,000 12/14/2020.
Fralin Investment Group LLC to Lakisha Smith, 4624 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $179,000 12/14/2020.
Hatcher, Mark to AWH Properties Inc., 2135 and 2137 Sanford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 12/15/2020.
Hawse, Emily E. and Kristina M. Hawse to Joshua S. Sloan and Autumn R. Underwood, 2102 Brookside Lane S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $153,000 12/15/2020.
Hicks, Amanda L. to Kayla Ayers, 1437 Archbold Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $158,000 12/17/2020.
JEG Realty Inc. and MKM Properties Inc. to Timothy M. Blevins and Melissa A. Blevins, 2516 Round Top Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $193,000 12/17/2020.
Littlefield, A. Ernie to Michael Kerby, 4831 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 12/18/2020.
Marshall, Alexander to Lougen Fleurima and Micheline Fleurima, 3936 Grandview Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,950 12/14/2020.
McNulty, Shawn to Marcelo Rodrigues, 1634 Sigmon Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $188,650 12/16/2020.
Nolasco, Arcides and Maria M. Portillo to Sky A. Diaz, 812 Mountain Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $130,000 12/18/2020.
Snowden, Jonathan B. to McLeod Family Foundation, 930 Floyd Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $135,000 12/18/2020.
Stone, Johnny R. and Nina C. Stone to Byron L. Hamlar and Cara E. Casey, 1801 Lynn St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $170,000 12/17/2020.
Synergic Properties LLC to Trustees of Beth Israel Synagogue, 916 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $139,000 12/15/2020.
Vanhoy, John to Hawks Point Properties LLC, 5045 Gatewood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 12/18/2020.
Watson, Abigail W. and Iain Watson to Ryan S. Calder, 706 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $178,151 12/14/2020.
Wiseley, E.R. Jr. to Jameela A. Christian, 3425 Pittsfield Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $159,950 12/18/2020.
Wright, W. Kevin and Caroline A. Wright to John A. Makay, 335 Princeton Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 12/18/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Carol Ann LLC to Armando O. Garcia Vasquez, 2713 Hollins Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $83,500 12/14/2020.
Crews, Ralph to Alfreda O. Martin, 1112 Alview Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $67,250 12/16/2020.
Marshall, James A. and Page P. Marshall to Lindsey Moore and Alicia Duncan-Moore, 418 Columbia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $90,000 12/17/2020.
McKnew, Michael A. and Susan E. McKnew to Barka Tuck Real Estate Partners LLC, 1120 Sixth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $86,200 12/15/2020.
Noell, Robert L. Jr. to Beverly N. Kelly, 3401 Crittendon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 12/16/2020.
Paradiso, Giancarlo F. and Sabrina Fuller to David W. Early and Deborah B. Early, 2315 Larchwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $94,900 12/18/2020.
Poff, Halcie N. to BPH Homes LLC, 3222 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $83,701 12/16/2020.
Ratcliffe, Wanda S. to Joseph B. Cilek and Sami L. Cilek, 436 Walnut Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $92,500 12/18/2020.
Wells Fargo Bank NA to Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC, 709 Tuck St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24018, $79,000 12/16/2020.
Wittington, David A. to Star City Investments LLC, 1144 Tipton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $60,000 12/18/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Abre Holdings Inc. to Jacqueline S. Lapin, 7028 Fairway Ridge Court Salem VA 24153, $479,950 12/14/2020.
Abre Holdings Inc. to Donald L. Hergrueter and Terri M. Hergrueter, 7067 Fairway Ridge Court Salem VA 24153, $569,950 12/15/2020.
Allen, Shannon N. to Houston Walker and Kamaron A. Walker, 1329 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $328,000 12/18/2020.
Armentrout, Victoria F. to Mark K. Futrell and Brenda D. Futrell, 10299 Ivy Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $489,000 12/18/2020.
Arthur, Emmanuel M. and Cinzia F. Arthur to Brian Flannagan and Korie Flannagan, 2520 Woods Meadow Court Salem VA 24153, $460,000 12/14/2020.
Bogar LLC to Dume LLC and Raintree Capital Partners LLC, 7500 Shadwell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $13,600,000 12/18/2020.
Boone Thomas LLC to Derek Pinkerton and Jennifer Pinkerton, 2560 Woods Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $441,850 12/16/2020.
Bratton, Kenneth E. and Carin R. Bratton to Christopher L. Bratton, 4367 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $600,000 12/18/2020.
Farris-Morris, Stephanie L. and Michael A. Morris to Adam S. Luedtke and Genevieve Ann Luedtke, 4228 Denbeigh Circle Vinton VA 24179, $330,000 12/17/2020.
Faulkner, Nathaniel L. and Jennifer E. Faulkner to Bryan E. Galazka and Meredith L. Galazka, 5151 Falcon Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $390,000 12/17/2020.
Goodman, B. Clayton III and Connie T. Goodman to Terry W. Calderwood and Susan A. Calderwood, 7777 College View Court Roanoke VA 24019, $407,000 12/15/2020.
Graybill, Zachary A. and Amanda B. Graybill to Christopher R. Powell and Catalina K. Powell, 6861 Campbell Drive Salem VA 24153, $342,900 12/18/2020.
Henderson, Barry L. and Kimberly T. Henderson to Joseph Prado and Mary Christine Prado, 6989 Fairway Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $701,250 12/18/2020.
Johnson, Eugene and Katrina Johnson to William C. Parsley and Cindy Parsley-Bell, 2900 Mystique Court Roanoke VA 24012, $329,950 12/18/2020.
Kane, Patrick Ryan and Amanda L. Kane to Joseph M. McGrath, 4068 Poplar Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $324,950 12/14/2020.
Li, Jinping and Limin Fu to Vimal Bharucha and Mitisha Bharucha, 6308 Roselawn Court Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $465,000 12/15/2020.
M&W Properties Inc. to Billy C. Wilson Jr., 4970 Fox Ridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $425,000 12/16/2020.
Perdue, Richard H. to Paper Street Properties Inc., 3806 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $473,000 12/17/2020.
Russell, Jordan W. and Isabelle B. Russell to Lauren E. Thomas and Natalie M. Ruble, 4341 Toddsbury Drive Vinton VA 24179, $339,950 12/18/2020.
Tilley, Michael A. and Lisa J. Tilley to Richard Newcomb and Susan Newcomb, 4924 Labradore Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $352,500 12/18/2020.
Tozier, Mark E. and Michelle A. Tozier to Michael A. Anderson and Carol W. Anderson, 1514 Strawberry Mountain Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $680,000 12/17/2020.
University of Science and Philosophy to William C. Cranwell Jr., 934 Commander Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $645,960 12/18/2020.
Westcott LLC and Abre Holdings Inc. to Manil Kukar and Maria Gomez De La Estrella, 6965 Fairway Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $857,567 12/17/2020.
Yamine, Jeanne D. to Charlton C. English, 6760 Christopher Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $585,635 12/17/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bane, Phillip E. and Patricia H. Bane to Kristin A. Lynn and Eric M. Lynn, 3430 Garst Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $249,950 12/18/2020.
Beightol, Judith B. and Richard A. Burnett to David Wycoff and Emily Wycoff, 3025 McVitty Forest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $202,000 12/18/2020.
Brackman, William D. Jr. and Carole U. Brackman to Michael Drougas and Alexis Drougas, 5203 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $275,000 12/18/2020.
Dillon, Edna R. Estate and Michael Scott Dillon to Roger D. Childress, 2626 Jonquil Circle Vinton VA 24179, $224,500 12/18/2020.
Ellis, Freddy C. to Jason E. Martin, 8320 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $219,950 12/16/2020.
Garrett, Mollie E. and Dorothy M. Eller Estate to David E. Atkins and Stephanie M. Atkins, 3611 McDaniel Drive Salem VA 24153, $208,000 12/17/2020.
Gruber, Joshua and Rebecca A. Gruber to Hunter L. Grifitts and Taylor E. Grifitts, 8178 Ashton Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 12/16/2020.
Hedrick, Richard J. and Lori A. Hedrick to Kevin Brown and Terry A. Lamont, 572 Hillview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $249,000 12/17/2020.
IDB Group LLC to David E. Kessel and Barbara Kessel, 6143 Burlington Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $247,500 12/14/2020.
Iseson, Stormy D. to Emily S. Edwards and Joshua Edwards, 5436 Stoneybrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $262,000 12/16/2020.
Lloyd, Daniel and Heather Boudreau to Ricardo Garcia Tzompaxtle, 2606 Stewart View Terrace Vinton VA 24179, $225,000 12/14/2020.
McCord, Gail and Joan Mitchell to Robert A. Davies and Carol Lynn Davies, 5646 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $294,500 12/17/2020.
Morfitt, Scott B. to Joshua C. Huntley and Kendall N. Huntley, 983 Colbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $239,950 12/15/2020.
Perdue, Robert K. Jr. and Theresa A. Perdue to Christopher C. Maloy and Amber M. Davis, 5940 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $207,200 12/15/2020.
Runyon, Johnny R. and Staci E. Runyon to Christian Brown, 1013 Jeannette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 12/17/2020.
Sears, Rebecca and Edie S. Sears to Steven R. Brochart and Cynthia H. Brochart, 7917 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $240,900 12/14/2020.
Stevens, Keith E. and Kimberly E. Stevens to Mohamed Selman, 4440 Fontaine Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 12/18/2020.
Stinehour, Maxwell W. and Lauren E. Stinehour to David C. Joiner Jr., and Sarah M. Joiner, 5366 Sundance Road Salem VA 24153, $280,000 12/14/2020.
Thomas, Lauren E. to Gary E. Clyburn and Suzanna C. Clyburn, 601 Olney Road Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 12/18/2020.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Robert T. Jessee and Gayle M. Jessee, 1025 Old York Road Roanoke VA 24019, $274,950 12/18/2020.
Williams, Lorraine M. and Brent T. Williams to Andrew D. Smith, 3226 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $212,500 12/18/2020.
Wright, James E. and Lena R. Wright to Darin F. Duffy and Amy M. Duffy, 3313 Delmar Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $265,000 12/17/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Baker, Jenny G. to 10071 Fortune Ridge Road LLC, 10071 Fortune Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $150,000 12/15/2020.
Bell, Mary E. to Laura M. Eichenlaub, 4479 Goodman Road Roanoke VA 24014, $166,000 12/16/2020.
Bennett, Dale and Wilma W. Bennett to Justin S. Kinney and Betty J. Garst, 630 Missimer Lane Vinton VA 24179, $161,500 12/17/2020.
Caldwell, Anthony W. and Hope E. Caldwell to Leah Morris, 3767 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $159,900 12/15/2020.
Cochran, Wesley B. to Elissa A. Corbett, 6904 Buck Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $171,000 12/18/2020.
Craft, Heather to Alice C. Sauers, 6797 Woodcreeper Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $158,500 12/14/2020.
Dalton, Robert L. to Christopher J. Schumucker and Kaleigh M. Patton, 3639 Evelyn Drive Salem VA 24153, $188,500 12/18/2020.
Delprino, Linda L. and Susan D. Gaylor to Jason M. Price, 5436 Twilight Road Roanoke VA 24019, $140,000 12/15/2020.
Duffy, Darin F. and Amy M. Duffy to Zachary P. Swartz, 3050 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 12/17/2020.
Gangloff, Cara Helen to The Conservation Fund, 0 Old Catawba Road Salem VA 24153, $150,000 12/17/2020.
Glass, Hyatt G. to Star City Investments LLC, 730 Dexter Road Roanoke VA 24019, $100,000 12/15/2020.
Lynn, Kristin L. to Robert P. Moore and Belinda N. Moore, 629 Timberidge Road Vinton VA 24179, $155,000 12/17/2020.
Mack Investments Inc. to Trista N. Dowdy, 613 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $174,550 12/14/2020.
Munoz, Yolanda to Jesus A. Andino Lanza, 5955 Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $181,000 12/16/2020.
Ogle, James T. and Susan M. Ogle to J. Alexander Boone and others 5766 Reserve Point Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 12/18/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000 Akers, Basil D. to Cross Properties Inc., 3400 Jae Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $86,000 12/17/2020.
Overstreet, Luther L. and Betty C. Overstreet to Crystal M. Mabry and Jeffrey S. Mabry, 8246 Birkdale Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $70,000 12/14/2020.