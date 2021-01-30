Real estate transactions for Jan. 31, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Camper, David A. and Mary V. Camper Estate to Kathryn R. Garrett, 1907 Bluemont Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $380,000 01/15/2021.
Doubles Properties LLC to Woody LLC, 4622 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $835,000 01/12/2021.
Flodman, Venny D. and William C. Flodman to Impact Tax Group LLC, 2809 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $400,000 01/11/2021.
Yang, Xiaozhe and Shijie Huang to Michael B. Snyder, 2018 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $315,000 01/15/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Schlesser, Scott B. and Catherine M. Schlesser to Michael R. Hobson and Vanessa T. Hobson, 417 Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $244,950 01/13/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
AFIG LLC to Pennington Properties LLC, 2137 Holley Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $164,000 01/12/2021.
Brice, Dominique S. to Nhi P. Lee, 2125 Wayne St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $101,000 01/14/2021.
Craighead, Michael E. to Joseph Shively and Crystal Shively, 502 Murrell Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,000 01/15/2021.
David, Sintoria M. to Alisha M. Jackson, 1709 East Gate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,000 01/15/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Steve Carpenter, 19 Patton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $127,500 01/15/2021.
Ijames, Joshua B. and Lela R. Ijames to Amanda O. Givens, 702 Elm Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,999 01/15/2021.
Lavender, McKenna and Jennifer L. Stenger to Emily M. Winters, 2704 Dorchester Court Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 01/15/2021.
Martin, Steven R. and others to Stephanie Lane, 155 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $158,000 01/12/2021.
Matthews, Teddy and Melanie Matthews to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 429 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $130,000 01/14/2021.
McDaniel, Leland E. II and Brenda Overstreet to WBH Inc., 701 Mecca St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $132,000 01/11/2021.
Miller, Janel L. to Chelsea A. Neeley, 3326 Ridgerun Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,200 01/14/2021.
Osborne, Jeffrey S. to Little Bells LLC, 612 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $167,900 01/14/2021.
Perfect Choice Homes LLC to Bala LLC, 701 and 703 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $113,000 01/14/2021.
Smesler, Joshua M. and Samantha A. Smesler to Michael A. Cecil and Abrie K. Jessee, 3424 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $188,000 01/15/2021.
WBH Inc. to Allen Turner, 4326 Moomaw Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 01/13/2021.
White, William Jr. to Autumn Hines and Tu Cong Bui, 2813 Burton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,000 01/15/2021.
Widener, Joseph A. to Kevin R. Nicely and Gioia C. Nicely, 1346 East Gate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,500 01/13/2021.
Wildfong, Susan M. to David A. Meredith and Diane L. Meredith, 2011 Dansbury Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 01/15/2021.
Williams, Kristie R. to Daniel P. Johnson and Margaret J. Jager, 5119 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 01/12/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Aaron, Anthony D. to RVA Real Estate Holdings LLC, 4911 Franklin Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $82,500 01/15/2021.
AFIG LLC to KRHL Management & Consulting LLC, 1103 Rockland Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $89,000 01/15/2021.
Beard, Shelly R. to Kymberly A. Blythe, 1921 Wise Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $94,950 01/11/2021.
Cornier, Albert and Maria Ramos Figueroa to Trung T. Cao, 1526 Seventh St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 01/15/2021.
Fogle, Edward F. and Kimberly P. Fogle to Warmstone Properties LLC, 5020 Showalter Road N.W. Roanoke VA, 24017, $55,000 01/15/2021.
Freeway Investments Inc. to Romil J. Pineda II, 3531 Peters Creek Road Apt. 207 Roanoke VA 24019, $65,000 01/13/2021.
Greenfield Real Estate Inc. to Cody Haberl, 4030 Virginia Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,765 01/15/2021.
Minciu MacRea, Madalina and Serban V. Jora to Marcel Minciu MacRea and Alexandrina Minciu MacRea, 728 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $85,000 01/13/2021.
Perdue, Michael L. to Hopkins Investments LLC, 1222 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $66,500 01/15/2021.
Rhodes, James D. and Donna H. Rhodes to Perfect Choice Homes LLC, 701 and 703 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $95,000 01/14/2021.
Sprouse, Timothy D. to Termaine Thomas and Jacquelyn Hanold, 2255 Dunkirk Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $93,900 01/13/2021.
Stevens, Joe L. to Marily Hernandez, 1144 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 01/11/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Brown-Bolling Properties LLC to Valley TechPark Partners LLC, 0 Technology Drive Salem VA 24153, $500,000 01/12/2021.
Hambrick, Carson E. and Melyssa C. Hambrick to Leslie A. Rueff and Lindsay G. Cole, 4209 Twin Mountains Drive Vinton VA 24179, $325,000 01/13/2021.
Lucas, Patricia C. and Edmund D. Lucas to Danny W. Martin and Linda P. Martin, 5706 Glen Meadow Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 01/14/2021.
Miles, Normanda M. to Hanging Rock Grocery LLC, 1812 Thompson Memorial Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $800,000 01/14/2021.
Plagemann, Robert P. and Debra A. Balzer-Plageman to Christopher H. Waller, 5111 Remington Road Roanoke VA 24018, $411,300 01/12/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Booze, Mabel C. to Hartman Properties LLC, 5604 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $202,000 01/11/2021.
Burman, Michael C. and Ashleigh L. Burman to Lauren D. Turner, 2741 Byron Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 01/14/2021.
Coleman, Whitney L. and Jennifer P. Coleman to David L. Sink and Jennifer L. Martin, 4831 Candlelight Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $230,500 01/14/2021.
Dunsmore, Kimberly P. to Thomas R. Pace and Emily Pace, 4962 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 01/11/2021.
First National Exchange Bank to Whiteside Self Storage LLC, 4806 Hollins Road Roanoke VA 24019, $293,388 01/14/2021.
Fralin Construction Inc. to Alexander J. Mitchell and Lauren R. Hedge, 8318 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $281,686 01/13/2021.
Hilton, Alice M. to Jeffrey K. Schaffer and Cheri H. Schaffer, 714 Tyler Road Salem VA 24153, $272,950 01/14/2021.
Jearls, David M. to Antonia I. Popo and Joseph P. Marini, 2805 Diplomat Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 01/15/2021.
Musselwhite, Denise to Brandon M. Smerecki, 2611 Queens Way Viinton VA 24179, $200,000 01/14/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Howard C. Scott and Crystal D. Scott, 4924 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $299,950 01/14/2021.
Ryan, Carol W. to William R. Fowler, 3025 McVitty Forest Drive Unit 106 Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 01/11/2021.
Terry, Bryanne to Avy N. Ahmedi, 200 Minnie Belle Lane Vinton VA 24179, $262,000 01/14/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adams, Phillip A. and Tara M. Adams to Dennis Lee Farris Jr., 2961 Beldon Drive Salem VA 24153, $144,450 01/12/2021.
Alatorre, Shantara K. to Brandy S. Farley, 409 W. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $164,950 01/14/2021.
ALG Trustee LLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 610 Timberidge Road Vinton VA 24179, $117,301 01/12/2021.
Carver, Christopher L. to Jerry W. Ogle and Debra E. Ogle, 7676 Franklin Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $195,000 01/15/2021.
Chenoweth, Carey D. and Sue Lynn Nichols to Lindy L. Alls and Donna J. Alls, 8214 Emerald Court Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 01/11/2021.
Ezelle, Jay A. and Joy V. Ezelle to Equity Trust Co., 2257 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $148,000 01/11/2021.
Ferguson, Damon S. and Lori S. Ferguson to Griffin H. Ferguson and Karson M. Ferguson, 7925 Cedar Edge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $190,300 01/12/2021.
Garrett, Jane B. and Julia B. Pendleton to 11:11 Twenty LLC, 2239 and 2247 Janee Drive Roanoke VA 24153, $167,300 01/14/2021.
Lampert, Gregory J. to Michelle D. King, 2919 Creekside Drive Salem VA 24153, $179,950 01/14/2021.
Loyd, Jeffery A. and Susan A. Loyd to Timothy D. Sprouse and Denise Sprouse, 2036 Beavers Circle Vinton VA 24179, $191,000 01/15/2021.
Pedigo, Eric to Austin Skin, 0 Chestnut Drive Vinton VA 24179, $119,000 01/12/2021.
Rhodes, Kellie L. to Keri J. Copper, 925 Claiborne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $165,000 01/11/2021.
Roberts, Gary and Stephanie Roberts to Mark Reardon, 502 Tinker Ave. Vinton VA 24153, $108,000 01/11/2021.
Scott, James W. to Joe Vance III, 1728 Laurel Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $150,000 01/14/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bank of Fincastle to Maven Investments LLC, 4267 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 01/13/2021.
McKinnon, Thomas P. and Lindsay D.H. McKinnon to Roger L. Richards, 7646 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $60,000 01/14/2021.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4924 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,000 01/14/2021.
Snider, Wilbert and Sally Snider to Derik D. McCarty Jr., 3754 Country Farm Road Salem VA 24153, $52,000 01/13/2021.