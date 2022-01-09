 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate transactions for Jan. 9, 2022

  • 0

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $500,000

BRLR VA LLC to Clerlady LLC, 1828 Electric Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $2,580,000 12/21/2021

Westover Avenue Apartments LLC to Westover Portfolio LLC, 1701 to 1711 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $2,020,000 12/21/2021

$400,000 to $500,000

Stateson Homes LLC to Robin D. Hamlin and David L. Hamlin Jr., 301 Savannah Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $484,750 12/22/2021

Young, Sandra K. to Joshua D. Orzel and Laurenne Wierenga, 3162 Stoneridge Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $446,500 12/22/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

Booth, Phillip A. and Katelynn S. Booth to Tyler S. Severa and Erika H. Hume, 2612 Cannaday Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $312,500 12/21/2021

Hemraj Trading Company to Gorg Ibrahim Durah and Ousama Sattah, 2131 Franklin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $325,000 12/21/2021

Milliken, Amy J. to Edward E. Wayson Jr. and Bernadette Wayson, 1802 Avon Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $349,950 12/21/2021

Pennington, Larry K. and Elizabeth W. Pennington to Windy Gap Properties LLC, 2712 Williamson Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 12/20/2021

Sherman, James M. Jr. and Linda S. Sherman to Michael C. Collins and Emily Z. Collins, 1130 Welch Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $360,000 12/20/2021

Trafocon LLC to CHRB Capital LLC, 2415 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $367,500 12/21/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Brown, Rebecca P. to Susan M. Noble and Ronald Wayne Lawrence, 4610 Florist Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $212,000 12/21/2021

Floyd, Melissa G. and Linda M. Price Estate to Russell T. Thompson, 4930 Mount Holland Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 12/20/2021

Jenkins, Randall L. and Richard A. Bowyer to So RA Shin, 2460 Tillett Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 12/20/2021

Matthews, Kevin W. to Amanda G. Hayslett and Chrystal Lee-Ann Hayslett, 1113 Trevino Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $217,000 12/20/2021

Matz, Jacqueline to Geoffrey H. Gardner and Katherine E. Gardner, 2618 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 12/21/2021

Roseborough Enterprise LLC to Daniel Phillips, 2520 Spring Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $290,000 12/20/2021

Short, Lydia S. to Joanne B. Griffin, 3354 Village Court Ln. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $205,000 12/20/2021

Skinner, James M. and Cheryl C. Skinner to Debora Burns, 2241 Mattaponi Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $282,450 12/20/2021

Teller, Elizabeth M. and Suzanne M. Nunn to Tatiana Lee, 3530 Wright Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $208,000 12/20/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

Anderson, Dawn-Marie V. to Barry W. Sexton, 2037 and 2039 Clinton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $137,950 12/21/2021

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Eddy A. Saunders and Betty W. Saunders, 2633 Avalon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,950 12/22/2021

Bruce, Jacqueline P. and John W. Lacks to John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC, 4801 Lytham Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 12/22/2021

Conner, Aaron and Mary L. Dudley to Morgan M. Hill, 1012 26th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $128,900 12/20/2021

Darby, Roy M. to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC, 2123 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 12/21/2021

Deel, Ruth E. And John W. Deel to Anna M. Copplestone, 1447 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $110,000 12/22/2021

Fletcher, Robert L. and Anzhelika Fletcher to Nhi P. Lee and Ha Thi Nguyen, 4335 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $153,000 12/22/2021

Garnett, Alan B. to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 1856 Grandin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $115,700 12/22/2021

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Daquisha R. Bonds, 1002 Fairfax Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $155,000 12/22/2021

Hamlin, Robin D. and David L. Hamlin Jr. to Aaron Velarde and others, 2822 King St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $189,000 12/20/2021

Kasey, Francine A. to Derrel R. Brown, 2812 Aspen Grove CT Roanoke VA 24017, $185,500 12/21/2021

M. Richard Epps PC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 3909 Green Spring Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $102,000 12/21/2021

Morgan, Marcus B. and Caressa A. Morgan to Wendy C. Molina Diaz and Jose S. Diaz Ramos, 2404 Cornell Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 12/20/2021

Nash, Alvin and Doug Cook to Barry C. Compton Inc., 2746 Meadowview Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $138,500 12/22/2021

Niday, James W. to Jose F. Hernandez Martinez and Mirna A. Marroquin Miranda, 3735 Troutland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 12/22/2021

Stidham, David W. and Kimberlee F. Stidham to Kendra Hankins, 3947 Welcome Valley Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $128,000 12/21/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

American National Bank and Trust Company to Progress Street Builders, 4413 Greenlace Cir. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $70,000 12/21/2021

Equity Trustee LLC to Paula A. Dulaney and Jack R. Woomer, 1208 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,001 12/21/2021

Smith, Brenda F. and others to Jbayse Homes Inc., 4323 Lela Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 12/22/2021

Roanoke County

Over $600,000

Aboone Real Estate Inc. and Abre Holdings Inc. to Samuel V. Worthington and Alicia A. Worthington, 7079 Fairway Ridge Ct. Roanoke VA 24153, $658,413 12/20/2021

Aboone Real Estate Inc. and Abre Holdings Inc. to David E. Pereira and Katherine C. Pereira, 7040 Fairway Ridge Ct. Salem VA 24015, $628,793 12/22/2021

Broughton, Bradley P. and Christine S. Broghton to Candace L. Ireton, 7071 Mountain Spring Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $689,000 12/20/2021

$500,000 to $600,000

L&H Holding Group LLC to 6149 Air LLC, 6149 Airport Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $515,000 12/20/2021

Petrus, David G. and Suzanne E. Petrus to Phillip Booth and Katelynn S. Booth, 6424 Hidden Woods Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $503,400 12/21/2021

$400,000 to $500,000

Kinzer, Bonnie H. to Groundskeepers LLC, 0 Creekside Dr. Salem VA 24153, $466,400 12/22/2201

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Robert E. Janiga and Terri L. Janiga, 5872 Ridgeline Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $497,073 12/22/2021

Williams, Donald T. to Edward J. Jasper and Laura L. Jasper, 1739 High Gate Ln. Salem VA 24153, $430,000 12/21/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

Lough, Carolyn N. to Isaac Widdicombe and Rebecca Persinger, 6402 Ridgeview Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $340,000 12/22/2021

Sebez, Milorad and Natsa Sebez to Khishigmaa Erica and Rebecca Duff, 6424 Westshire Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $326,000 12/20/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Abbott, Laura T. to James G. Luna and Deanna E. Luna, 7175 Deerwood Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $259,000 12/21/2021

Deacon, Tyler A. to Helen M. Hill and Francine Kasey, 7009 Brookview Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $228,500 12/21/2021

Fisher, Larry S. to Nathan Haynes, 2138 Ruritan Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $235,900 12/22/2021

Fostger, Lanca N. to Ryan Canner, 2433 Carlsbad Cir. Roanoke VA 24012, $240,050 12/21/2021

G&T Builders LLC to Dylan S. Carr, 8307 Willow Creek Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 12/22/2021

Hornick, Steven L. and Jody R. Hornick to Christopher L. Overstreet and Susan J. Overstreet, 7202 Crosstimbers Tr. Roanoke VA 24019, $253,000 12/21/2021

Kenney, Harold D. and Carl J. Kenney to Robert L. Bishop and Evelyn Bishop, 2626 Charing Cross Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $260,500 12/22/2021

Logwood, Mark Anthony to Mark J. Miller and Lisa C. Daugherty, 2640 Puckett Cir. Salem VA 24153, $218,000 12/20/2021

Morris, Marc R. and Pamela G. Morris to Brandon L. Williams and Alicia M. Williams, 1774 The Meadows Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $252,100 12/20/2021

Mullins, John G. and Shirley V. Mullins to Claire E. Mitzel, 1002 Claiborne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $230,500 12/20/2021

Nelson, Alexander M. III to Christopher M. Nelson and Tracy F. Nelson, 4762 Woodley Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 12/22/2021

R. Fralin Homes II LLC t to Joshua P. Maddox, 4279 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $297,950 12/21/2021

Smith, Roger J. and Christine R. Crain to Guy T. Boydston and Laura A. Boydston, 7445 Memory Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $218,000 12/20/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

Adams, Vernon C. to Kay Myint, 521 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 12/20/2021

Atkins, Craig M. and Tina A. All to Patrick M. Gaskins and Alisha S. Gaskins, 5207 Lewis RD Roanoke VA 24014, $190,000 12/21/2021,

Bryant, Rodney K. and Rhonda K. Bryant to Sofia Melnyk and Irina A. Hatcher, 452 Eden Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 12/21/2021

Gordon, Karen S. to Roger W. Simpson, 2906 Edgefield Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $140,784 12/21/2021

Hartman, Timothy A. to Dustin Johnson, 5607 Poor Mountain Rd. Salem VA 24153, $135,000 12/22/2021

Kennedy, John M. and Linda K. Sill to Steven W. Kennedy and Teresa A. Kennedy, 413 Elden Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $116,204 12/20/2021

Muse, Mark K. and Megan H. Muse to Cray Webb and Samantha Webb, 6743 S. Indian Grave Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $164,950 12/20/2021

Painter, Sandra D. to Rebecca L. Graham, 8674 Starlight Ln. Boones Mill VA 24065, $167,000 12/21/2021

Southern, Katherine S. to Wallace Hillman and Pamela J. Renick, 3603 Cedar Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 12/22/2021

Vann, Mark E. and Teresa P. Vann to Jody Thompson, 650 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 12/20/2021

Vinton Upholstery Inc. to Rena Lasch, 705 E. Jackson Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $122,000 12/21/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

Woods, Peggy M. and Emma J. Woods to GGM of Virginia Inc., 6838 Bent Mountain Rd. Roaonke VA 24018, $95,700 12/22/2021

Virginia prosperity continues uneven shift

Virginia prosperity continues uneven shift

While Virginia's population and economic activity continues to shift eastward and become more urbanized, some rural communities and smaller metropolitan areas are being left behind.

U.S. job growth underwhelms in December

