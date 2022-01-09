Real estate transactions for Jan. 9, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $500,000

BRLR VA LLC to Clerlady LLC, 1828 Electric Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $2,580,000 12/21/2021

Westover Avenue Apartments LLC to Westover Portfolio LLC, 1701 to 1711 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $2,020,000 12/21/2021

$400,000 to $500,000

Stateson Homes LLC to Robin D. Hamlin and David L. Hamlin Jr., 301 Savannah Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $484,750 12/22/2021

Young, Sandra K. to Joshua D. Orzel and Laurenne Wierenga, 3162 Stoneridge Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $446,500 12/22/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

Booth, Phillip A. and Katelynn S. Booth to Tyler S. Severa and Erika H. Hume, 2612 Cannaday Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $312,500 12/21/2021

Hemraj Trading Company to Gorg Ibrahim Durah and Ousama Sattah, 2131 Franklin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $325,000 12/21/2021

Milliken, Amy J. to Edward E. Wayson Jr. and Bernadette Wayson, 1802 Avon Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $349,950 12/21/2021

Pennington, Larry K. and Elizabeth W. Pennington to Windy Gap Properties LLC, 2712 Williamson Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 12/20/2021

Sherman, James M. Jr. and Linda S. Sherman to Michael C. Collins and Emily Z. Collins, 1130 Welch Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $360,000 12/20/2021

Trafocon LLC to CHRB Capital LLC, 2415 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $367,500 12/21/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Brown, Rebecca P. to Susan M. Noble and Ronald Wayne Lawrence, 4610 Florist Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $212,000 12/21/2021

Floyd, Melissa G. and Linda M. Price Estate to Russell T. Thompson, 4930 Mount Holland Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 12/20/2021

Jenkins, Randall L. and Richard A. Bowyer to So RA Shin, 2460 Tillett Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 12/20/2021

Matthews, Kevin W. to Amanda G. Hayslett and Chrystal Lee-Ann Hayslett, 1113 Trevino Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $217,000 12/20/2021

Matz, Jacqueline to Geoffrey H. Gardner and Katherine E. Gardner, 2618 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 12/21/2021

Roseborough Enterprise LLC to Daniel Phillips, 2520 Spring Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $290,000 12/20/2021

Short, Lydia S. to Joanne B. Griffin, 3354 Village Court Ln. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $205,000 12/20/2021

Skinner, James M. and Cheryl C. Skinner to Debora Burns, 2241 Mattaponi Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $282,450 12/20/2021

Teller, Elizabeth M. and Suzanne M. Nunn to Tatiana Lee, 3530 Wright Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $208,000 12/20/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

Anderson, Dawn-Marie V. to Barry W. Sexton, 2037 and 2039 Clinton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $137,950 12/21/2021

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Eddy A. Saunders and Betty W. Saunders, 2633 Avalon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,950 12/22/2021

Bruce, Jacqueline P. and John W. Lacks to John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC, 4801 Lytham Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 12/22/2021

Conner, Aaron and Mary L. Dudley to Morgan M. Hill, 1012 26th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $128,900 12/20/2021

Darby, Roy M. to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC, 2123 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 12/21/2021

Deel, Ruth E. And John W. Deel to Anna M. Copplestone, 1447 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $110,000 12/22/2021

Fletcher, Robert L. and Anzhelika Fletcher to Nhi P. Lee and Ha Thi Nguyen, 4335 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $153,000 12/22/2021

Garnett, Alan B. to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 1856 Grandin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $115,700 12/22/2021

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Daquisha R. Bonds, 1002 Fairfax Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $155,000 12/22/2021

Hamlin, Robin D. and David L. Hamlin Jr. to Aaron Velarde and others, 2822 King St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $189,000 12/20/2021

Kasey, Francine A. to Derrel R. Brown, 2812 Aspen Grove CT Roanoke VA 24017, $185,500 12/21/2021

M. Richard Epps PC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 3909 Green Spring Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $102,000 12/21/2021

Morgan, Marcus B. and Caressa A. Morgan to Wendy C. Molina Diaz and Jose S. Diaz Ramos, 2404 Cornell Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 12/20/2021

Nash, Alvin and Doug Cook to Barry C. Compton Inc., 2746 Meadowview Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $138,500 12/22/2021

Niday, James W. to Jose F. Hernandez Martinez and Mirna A. Marroquin Miranda, 3735 Troutland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 12/22/2021

Stidham, David W. and Kimberlee F. Stidham to Kendra Hankins, 3947 Welcome Valley Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $128,000 12/21/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

American National Bank and Trust Company to Progress Street Builders, 4413 Greenlace Cir. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $70,000 12/21/2021

Equity Trustee LLC to Paula A. Dulaney and Jack R. Woomer, 1208 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,001 12/21/2021

Smith, Brenda F. and others to Jbayse Homes Inc., 4323 Lela Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 12/22/2021

Roanoke County

Over $600,000

Aboone Real Estate Inc. and Abre Holdings Inc. to Samuel V. Worthington and Alicia A. Worthington, 7079 Fairway Ridge Ct. Roanoke VA 24153, $658,413 12/20/2021

Aboone Real Estate Inc. and Abre Holdings Inc. to David E. Pereira and Katherine C. Pereira, 7040 Fairway Ridge Ct. Salem VA 24015, $628,793 12/22/2021

Broughton, Bradley P. and Christine S. Broghton to Candace L. Ireton, 7071 Mountain Spring Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $689,000 12/20/2021

$500,000 to $600,000

L&H Holding Group LLC to 6149 Air LLC, 6149 Airport Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $515,000 12/20/2021

Petrus, David G. and Suzanne E. Petrus to Phillip Booth and Katelynn S. Booth, 6424 Hidden Woods Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $503,400 12/21/2021

$400,000 to $500,000

Kinzer, Bonnie H. to Groundskeepers LLC, 0 Creekside Dr. Salem VA 24153, $466,400 12/22/2201

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Robert E. Janiga and Terri L. Janiga, 5872 Ridgeline Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $497,073 12/22/2021

Williams, Donald T. to Edward J. Jasper and Laura L. Jasper, 1739 High Gate Ln. Salem VA 24153, $430,000 12/21/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

Lough, Carolyn N. to Isaac Widdicombe and Rebecca Persinger, 6402 Ridgeview Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $340,000 12/22/2021

Sebez, Milorad and Natsa Sebez to Khishigmaa Erica and Rebecca Duff, 6424 Westshire Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $326,000 12/20/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Abbott, Laura T. to James G. Luna and Deanna E. Luna, 7175 Deerwood Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $259,000 12/21/2021

Deacon, Tyler A. to Helen M. Hill and Francine Kasey, 7009 Brookview Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $228,500 12/21/2021

Fisher, Larry S. to Nathan Haynes, 2138 Ruritan Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $235,900 12/22/2021

Fostger, Lanca N. to Ryan Canner, 2433 Carlsbad Cir. Roanoke VA 24012, $240,050 12/21/2021

G&T Builders LLC to Dylan S. Carr, 8307 Willow Creek Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 12/22/2021

Hornick, Steven L. and Jody R. Hornick to Christopher L. Overstreet and Susan J. Overstreet, 7202 Crosstimbers Tr. Roanoke VA 24019, $253,000 12/21/2021

Kenney, Harold D. and Carl J. Kenney to Robert L. Bishop and Evelyn Bishop, 2626 Charing Cross Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $260,500 12/22/2021

Logwood, Mark Anthony to Mark J. Miller and Lisa C. Daugherty, 2640 Puckett Cir. Salem VA 24153, $218,000 12/20/2021

Morris, Marc R. and Pamela G. Morris to Brandon L. Williams and Alicia M. Williams, 1774 The Meadows Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $252,100 12/20/2021

Mullins, John G. and Shirley V. Mullins to Claire E. Mitzel, 1002 Claiborne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $230,500 12/20/2021

Nelson, Alexander M. III to Christopher M. Nelson and Tracy F. Nelson, 4762 Woodley Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 12/22/2021

R. Fralin Homes II LLC t to Joshua P. Maddox, 4279 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $297,950 12/21/2021

Smith, Roger J. and Christine R. Crain to Guy T. Boydston and Laura A. Boydston, 7445 Memory Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $218,000 12/20/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

Adams, Vernon C. to Kay Myint, 521 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 12/20/2021

Atkins, Craig M. and Tina A. All to Patrick M. Gaskins and Alisha S. Gaskins, 5207 Lewis RD Roanoke VA 24014, $190,000 12/21/2021,

Bryant, Rodney K. and Rhonda K. Bryant to Sofia Melnyk and Irina A. Hatcher, 452 Eden Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 12/21/2021

Gordon, Karen S. to Roger W. Simpson, 2906 Edgefield Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $140,784 12/21/2021

Hartman, Timothy A. to Dustin Johnson, 5607 Poor Mountain Rd. Salem VA 24153, $135,000 12/22/2021

Kennedy, John M. and Linda K. Sill to Steven W. Kennedy and Teresa A. Kennedy, 413 Elden Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $116,204 12/20/2021

Muse, Mark K. and Megan H. Muse to Cray Webb and Samantha Webb, 6743 S. Indian Grave Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $164,950 12/20/2021

Painter, Sandra D. to Rebecca L. Graham, 8674 Starlight Ln. Boones Mill VA 24065, $167,000 12/21/2021

Southern, Katherine S. to Wallace Hillman and Pamela J. Renick, 3603 Cedar Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 12/22/2021

Vann, Mark E. and Teresa P. Vann to Jody Thompson, 650 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 12/20/2021

Vinton Upholstery Inc. to Rena Lasch, 705 E. Jackson Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $122,000 12/21/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

Woods, Peggy M. and Emma J. Woods to GGM of Virginia Inc., 6838 Bent Mountain Rd. Roaonke VA 24018, $95,700 12/22/2021